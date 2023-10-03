The Power Play: How Chris Ambrose’s Affluence Shields Him from Scrutiny in CT Family Court

Digital Footprints

Is Christopher Ambrose a predator? Has he sexually abused his three adopted children and potentially others when he was the executive director and then abruptly left The Door, a New York City not-for-profit for at-risk Latino and other troubled youths?

Does his admission in the custody evaluation report that he knew that the website Latino Boiz featured models that appeared to be underage boys but were models over 18 suggest a reason to investigate?

The custody evaluation report notes, “Mr. Ambrose stated that… a website [allegedly found on his computer] called Latino Boiz, which he stated does not include children.”

A computer forensics expert, Donna Eno, found numerous images that reflected concern.

The material included gay military, Latino, and websites featuring ‘young, hot Latinos.’

The adopted children are Latino, and two of the children allege Ambrose sexually abused them.

Family Court ignored their outcries though Yale Hospital and New Haven Children’s Hospital deemed them credible.

Judge Jane Grossman ordered that any DCF investigation into Ambroses’ suspected pedophilia come to a halt and overturned a 96 hour hold on the children’s return to Ambrose.

Judge Grossman ordered the immediate return of the children to Ambrose within eight hours – even getting out of bed after midnight to ensure DCF did not investigate the children’s allegations.

Ambrose punished his kids for their disclosures by taking their cell phones and internet away for about a year while retaining psychiatrists to ply them with drugs and psychologists with therapy focused on negating their experiences.

Family Court’s Controversial Decisions

Likewise, Family Court Judge Gerard Adelman issued an order prohibiting forensic expert Eno from reviewing the files found on Ambrose’s computer. The order also demanded that Riordan not go to any other computer expert.

The custody evaluator, Jessica Biren Caverly, paid by Ambrose, noted, “Ms. Riordan has not provided sufficient evidence that Mr. Ambrose … is engaged in child pornography.”

However, since Judge Adelman ordered Riordan and any forensic expert to stop investigating the evidence, it may be that CT Family Court ensured Riordan was not able to discover sufficient evidence.

Seeking Accountability

Did DCF Commissioner Vannesa Dorantes get a similar order, passed on to her assistant Peterson, to ensure DCF found nothing to hurt the affluent power broker, Christopher Ambrose, and his retinue of high-powered connected attorneys who seem to have malignant influence on the judges on his case?