The Power Play: How Chris Ambrose’s Affluence Shields Him from Scrutiny in CT Family Court

Digital Footprints
Is Christopher Ambrose a predator? Has he sexually abused his three adopted children and potentially others when he was the executive director and then abruptly left The Door, a New York City not-for-profit for at-risk Latino and other troubled youths?
Does his admission in the custody evaluation report that he knew that the website Latino Boiz featured models that appeared to be underage boys but were models over 18 suggest a reason to investigate?
The custody evaluation report notes, “Mr. Ambrose stated that… a website [allegedly found on his computer] called Latino Boiz, which he stated does not include children.”
A computer forensics expert, Donna Eno, found numerous images that reflected concern.
The material included gay military, Latino, and websites featuring ‘young, hot Latinos.’
The adopted children are Latino, and two of the children allege Ambrose sexually abused them.
Family Court ignored their outcries though Yale Hospital and New Haven Children’s Hospital deemed them credible.
Judge Jane Grossman ordered that any DCF investigation into Ambroses’ suspected pedophilia come to a halt and overturned a 96 hour hold on the children’s return to Ambrose.
Judge Grossman ordered the immediate return of the children to Ambrose within eight hours – even getting out of bed after midnight to ensure DCF did not investigate the children’s allegations.
Ambrose punished his kids for their disclosures by taking their cell phones and internet away for about a year while retaining psychiatrists to ply them with drugs and psychologists with therapy focused on negating their experiences.
Family Court’s Controversial Decisions
Likewise, Family Court Judge Gerard Adelman issued an order prohibiting forensic expert Eno from reviewing the files found on Ambrose’s computer. The order also demanded that Riordan not go to any other computer expert.
The custody evaluator, Jessica Biren Caverly, paid by Ambrose, noted, “Ms. Riordan has not provided sufficient evidence that Mr. Ambrose … is engaged in child pornography.”
However, since Judge Adelman ordered Riordan and any forensic expert to stop investigating the evidence, it may be that CT Family Court ensured Riordan was not able to discover sufficient evidence.
Seeking Accountability
Did DCF Commissioner Vannesa Dorantes get a similar order, passed on to her assistant Peterson, to ensure DCF found nothing to hurt the affluent power broker, Christopher Ambrose, and his retinue of high-powered connected attorneys who seem to have malignant influence on the judges on his case?
8 Comments
To the Seeking Accountability question: Yes
Pedophilia is skyrocketing in the First World.
The Democrat National Committee, United Nations, Amnesty Internation and other high powered institutions are pulling every lever of power to complete the goal of abolishing all age-of-consent laws.
Dorrantes and Pedoson are simply carrying out the plan. They are foot soldiers in a war between Good and Evil.
CT is becoming a Destination for pedophilia, sexual-assault and other crimes against children.
Another commenter stated the CT Father Initiative, which is a thinly veiled attempt at child-rapist reunification with children.
May ALL the pedophiles and their enablers BURN IN HELL!!!!!!
Have a nice day, everyone.
If there isn’t anything to hide, why not let a forensic expert look ? Why would these bad actors go to extraordinary lengths to stop an examination of the laptop?
Anyone innocent of such an accusation would be eager for the laptop to be examined. Not move heaven and earth to prevent it being examined.
This stinks to high heaven and yes it’s absolutely appalling that DCF and Dorantes looked the other way as typically in these types of cases where there’s smoke, there’s fire. Something Dorantes knows all too well when you look at the case of her colleague that was just let go over sexting and trying to entice a minor.
Which begs the question of how long did she look the other way in that matter ? Must have been a WHILE if the Ambrose case is any indication
The Ambrose-Riordan Teens have been screaming from the rooftops about the abuse they’ve endured and DCF and Dorantes continue to look the other way to this day. For YEARS!
Oh and Dorantes and her thugs are actively working to bring these teens back to an abusive environment. Her inaction in this matter is her culpability in it and she absolutely should be held accountable.
The state of Connecticut supports pediphia and children getting expensive gender surgery. There is a difference between a parent being concerned about medication and surgery before these children are developed enough to make informed choices. It’s the democrats. Pedophilias.
News from The Family Institute of Connecticut:
“As part of their (DCF) advocacy, they now inform minor children that they “deserve a family who… Supports your gender identity and expression… Supports your inherent sexuality… Helps you make connections with other LGBTQ+ …” and will use the rule of law to gather reports of “neglect” by their unsupportive parents.”
And, what do state government employees do to children who refuse to submit to the new moral standards? 🧐
Chris tells his daughter she’s a guy. She acts like a guy and is more like a guy. He mocks her constantly. This is rejecting her feminism and forcing masculinity on her.
At the same time he tells his son he looks like a girl.
This is Chris Ambrose – Mr Hollywood who adopts kids and abuses them.
His conduct doesn’t support their gender.
Frank , You should do a story on the wiegand v Wilkinson case. It will definitely give the readers a view of how Connecticut operates. Linda has been missing for years. Her oldest son was desperate to find her as an adult. Perhaps this is another reason the 2014 investigation came to a hault without accountability. It’s scary the lengths Connecticut and the family court system and related agencies have gone to not to consider or protest children. Chris and the system believe or trying to make like Karen is doing something wrong to get Chris. A normal person would go to these links to protect their children. As would another to protect the children in our state and country. Connecticut claiming to be a safe state. There is plenty of information to discredit that. Children safety and well-being is being ignored in legislation. It’s no longer difficult to believe that sex crimes against children are ignored and swept under the table. The democrats refused to change the language in the MOU to be unbias. They refuse to change the language in new legislation. You are not allowed to use the word curruption in the state despite a history of it. Women are regarded as crazy, hysterical, discruntaled before the open the door to the court house. Women in Connecticut make up a slight majority of the work force in Connecticut but are considered gold digger and a drain on the system. Crimes isn’t being protected. The state is not investing in the prosecutors office to protect the residents. The same thing is happening in family court. There is a pattern in Connecticut. Why is the Democratic party in Connecticut going to great lengths to fail to protect it’s residents, importantly children? Rich White men like Chris Ambrose have the red carpet rolled out for them. A former special education teacher and dedication stay at home mother like Karen are vilified and burned at the stake. Parental alienation is the modern day witch hunt sweeping the nation. Gender apartheid and crimes against humanity definitely appear to be taking place in Connecticut . Family court matters are a glowing red flag no one is investigating.
Riordan was forced to sign an “agreement” that there would be no further forensic analysis of the computer information until further order of the court.
They were protecting the pedo— no doubt about it.
There is a history of it.