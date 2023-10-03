Parental Alienation: A Magic Hat of Profit and Pretense

October 3, 2023
FacebookXRedditLinkedInEmail

By Barry Cuda

Family Law Attorney

Like a teeming fish market, alive with the day’s fresh catch, Parental Alienation [PA] turns family disputes into a thriving marketplace – with beer-battered mothers for dinner

In the theatre of legal charades, the naive fail to realize PA [pronounced PAy] is a choreographed dance of musical chairs. 

Today’s opposing counsel is tomorrow’s guardian ad litem, and the GAL, a card-carrying member of the PA club, might be representing the father in the next act.

Like a honey pot, sweetening the deal for those who find PA, everyone’s a winner.

PA is the golden goose comfit with truffles stuffing.  

PA is like a hen laying diamond eggs.

Like a cascading waterfall, constantly flowing, PA creates the gurgling sound of a cash register clacking, hearings, assessments, consultations every liquid step along the way. 

PA is an overflowing treasure chest, gleaming with countless riches.

PA is like a blooming money tree, sprouting green promises.

In the grand carnival of legal proceedings, therapists, GALs, and custody evaluators are the star performers and know their lines by heart! Their script? Find Parental Alienation (PA). 

Your experts are like a weighty anchor, holding firm your ship of ambition.

In the bustling bazaar of family courts, a special stall stands out, gleaming with an aura of nobility and virtue: the Guardian ad Litem (GALs), the champion of children. 

For GALs, every recommendation, court appearance, and hour of ‘child advocacy’ adds coin to her piggy bank. 

Why might a GAL be pushing for another court date? There may be a vacation in the Bahamas they’ve been eyeing, and frequent flyer miles aren’t going to earn themselves.

In the grand orchestra of legal manipulation, the father’s attorney and the mother’s attorney must be synchronized violinists, harmoniously pulling strings to have the judge serendipitously appoint a custody evaluator — someone from the “goodfellows” club, like yourself.

GAL Jocelyn Theftakid-Hurwitz, the wolf of Cohen

Like a lighthouse beam guiding the judge safely to prosperous ports, the custody evaluators scrutinize home lives, parenting prowess, and kids’ affiliations while handsomely compensated.

In this grand circus of family court proceedings, there’s the act of custody evaluations. Here’s where the professionals shine the spotlight on their own wallet.
Jesscia Ugassly-Caverly, Custody Evaluator.
Like a magician’s hat, PA is full of surprises and tricks.

PA means the court must order a therapist for Mom, one for Dad, one for each of the kids, and a family therapist.

Who wouldn’t want to play detective when there’s a lucrative paycheck attached? The psychologists or other specialists get to chat with the kids, maybe play therapy games, and voila! Parental alienation is diagnosed! 

In the chessboard of custody battles, professionals are strategic players making moves with an eye on the next paycheck. 

 

The Referral Rumba: Therapists, GALs, and custody evaluators master a fast dance where spotting PA is the clave rhythm that keeps them in step. Missing out on the beat means missing out on future referrals. 

Dependence on Drama: A smooth case is a dull case! Professionals thrive on dramatic complexities. With complexity comes extended involvement. Like a sturdy bridge connecting dreams to reality, PA extends PAychecks.

Reputation and Recommendations: Find PA, and referrals keep coming. Those who don’t find it find themselves like a human cannonball shot from a giant cannon soaring through the skies landing alone, far from the recommendation loop.

Secure Future Bookings: Like any industry, securing future business is essential. If you can’t spot PA now, how can you spot it in the next high-stake case?

Your mother made you hate me you little shit. I’m gonna punch you right in the face.

The Ignorance Card: Our model depends on people trusting the courts and believing therapists, GALs, and custody evaluators are neutrally plying their trade without vested interest. PA plants the seed, but stupidity waters it. 

Judge Gerald Idle Adelman

The judge, draped in his imposing black robes, is perceived as the epitome of fairness and impartiality but the path to the bench is rarely paved with merit. Many a time, it’s not about legal acumen or a passion for justice but who you know in high places and political games. The judges know on which side their buns are buttered.

The robe doesn’t represent the brightest mind but the shrewdest heart.

Judge Thomas Porcine O’Neill

After the final judgment, we have ongoing legal oversight. Assessing the arrangement’s efficacy brings in billable hours, ensuring professionals are financially snug.

About the author

View All Posts

Frank Parlato

4 Comments

Click here to post a comment

  • This just in from a family law attorney ‘This does not represent us family law attorneys at all. We care only for our clients. ‘

    Reply

  • When I first heard family court was actors- that no work was done, no law, no evidence, no thought— but literally acting — scripted from start to finish—

    I couldn’t imagine it. I thought there was a misunderstanding- that the judge didn’t understand or the attorney needed to bring remedy.

    But as time wore on… it became clear. And looking back, the transcripts tell the story. Anyone can read three years of transcripts and see no law was followed. That everyone except the targeted litigant was working in lockstep.

    But you are left distraught, and viciously abused by each court actor. It is a venue where psychological torment of the targeted parent is sport.

    I went to family court to be protected from a malignant narcissist – and I walked into a courtroom full of them.

    They take your life.
    They feed off the pain of children.
    They act with impunity.
    They threaten you with criminality.
    They relish in their riches.

    The family court cabal are inhumane sadists who will kill to protect their racketeering and criminal conduct.

    Reply

About the Author

Frank Parlato is an investigative journalist.

His work has been cited in hundreds of news outlets, like The New York Times, The Daily Mail, VICE News, CBS News, Fox News, New York Post, New York Daily News, Oxygen, Rolling Stone, People Magazine, The Sun, The Times of London, CBS Inside Edition, among many others in all five continents.

His work to expose and take down NXIVM is featured in books like “Captive” by Catherine Oxenberg, “Scarred” by Sarah Edmonson, “The Program” by Toni Natalie, and “NXIVM. La Secta Que Sedujo al Poder en México” by Juan Alberto Vasquez.

Parlato has been prominently featured on HBO’s docuseries “The Vow” and was the lead investigator and coordinating producer for Investigation Discovery’s “The Lost Women of NXIVM.” Parlato was also credited in the Starz docuseries "Seduced" for saving 'slave' women from being branded and escaping the sex-slave cult known as DOS.

Additionally, Parlato’s coverage of the group OneTaste, starting in 2018, helped spark an FBI investigation, which led to indictments of two of its leaders in 2023.

Parlato appeared on the Nancy Grace Show, Beyond the Headlines with Gretchen Carlson, Dr. Oz, American Greed, Dateline NBC, and NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt, where Parlato conducted the first-ever interview with Keith Raniere after his arrest. This was ironic, as many credit Parlato as one of the primary architects of his arrest and the cratering of the cult he founded.

Parlato is a consulting producer and appears in TNT's The Heiress and the Sex Cult, which premiered on May 22, 2022. Most recently, he consulted and appeared on Tubi's "Branded and Brainwashed: Inside NXIVM," which aired January, 2023.

IMDb — Frank Parlato

Contact Frank with tips or for help.
Phone / Text: (305) 783-7083
Email: frankparlato@gmail.com

Archives

Discover more from Frank Report

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue Reading