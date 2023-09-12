Children of Ambrose: Uncovering the Dark Reality Behind a Father’s Custody

Be assured Christopher Ambrose won’t relent.

Somebody, somewhere perhaps, will have mercy on these poor teens, but not Ambrose, Not Family Court.

This Friday, September 15, Judge Thomas O’Neill will put the clamps down hard on the children of Ambrose and their mother.

He will hold a hearing in Kangaroo Court, prompted by his kith Chris Ambrose, to find the mother in contempt and punish her by sending her, without a jury trial, to jail, to try to extort the kids back to the hateful home of Ambrose.

Without evidence, Judge O’Neill will likely rule that the mother, Riordan, pushed her kids to run. She did not need to push them. She couldn’t stop them.

It’s hard to force teenagers – two above the age of consent – to stay with a man they claim abused them. You need not believe their stories of Ambrose’s torment.

Isn’t it enough? They want to be away so badly they risk arrest and run like fugitive slaves, not to be sent back to the dungeons of Ambrose.

But oh how Ambrose loves to cry about how good was his loveless home. You should have seen him crying about the kids not taking their psychiatric medicine. But they never needed psychiatric medicine before Ambrose stole their mother.

The mother gave up her teaching career to raise them. Ambrose was mostly gone writing for TV shows – in Hollywood or NYC – until he got fired for plagiarism in 2018 and returned to Connecticut.

Every day of their lives, it was mom and them, and mom and her extended family – and visits to the beach, sports practice, school, family friends, and Sunday picnics, everything running nicely—a rich, full life.

They were happy children with their mom—no need for psychiatric medication.

It is a false but profitable notion that because kids do not want to be with an abusive father, it means parental alienation. The remedy is barbaric. The courts remove the mother from the children’s lives, ruining their happiness.

Sometimes, I think Ambrose deliberately tormented his children so they would hate him. Then he got his kettle of high-paid court professionals to call it parental alienation.

He had the children for three years – three lonely kids.

Mia went from being a gymnastics athlete with her mother to being obese at her father’s home because of depression. Then she started drinking and cutting.

Matthew went on drugs, self-prescribed and doctor-prescribed, and a bright and happy kid plunged into depression. He stopped going to school and required a regiment of therapists.

Sawyer, claiming sexual abuse by Ambrose, started vaping and cutting.

All these things started with Ambrose and stopped when they returned to live with their mother. Mia began to lose weight. Matthew stopped using all drugs. Sawyer stopped cutting and vaping. Mia stopped drinking.

All was well until Judge O’Neill for his kith Ambrose came. For two days of August hearings, Judge O’Neill listened to Ambrose’s motion to arrest the mother and get a restraining order to bar her from the kids – without letting the kids testify about how they feel.

On the eve of O’Neill’s decision, which Mia knew was coming, Mia relapsed and got drunk – at the thought of her father coming to take her.

Her friends took her to the hospital. When the father came into her room, she was half-conscious. Yet Mia sensed the menacing presence and cried out, moving fitfully in her bed, as if she felt his cold, unfeeling eyes like glassy marbles staring at her, revealing nothing but a ruthless father’s calculation of how he could force her home.

It seemed she would rise out of bed and run in horror out of the room. The nurses, noting Mia’s visceral reaction, ushered Ambrose out of the room. The teenager calmed down when her mother came to her bedside.

Now, one would think that any man who witnessed his child’s reaction to him would stop and think. Stop trying to force his kids, but if he cared for them, try to salvage a relationship. Not use force, but try love. Banning the mother has not worked. It will never work.

One day, the kids will turn 18 — a little more than a year to go for Matthew and Mia. Then they will shake the dust off their feet and try to bury even the memory of a beast calling himself their father, who had no love for them at all.