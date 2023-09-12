Ambrose Teens Flee Once Again: The Relentless Pursuit of a Father

The Ambrose kids had to run again.

They ran on Sunday, September 10, from their grandfather’s home in Narragansset, Rhode Island, to the home of a family friend in rural New York State.

It’s the third time they ran this year.

The first time they ran was one by one – Mia, 16, ran in April, Matthew, 16, ran in May, and Sawyer, 13, ran in July – on the 4th – from their father, Chris Ambrose.

They ran to their mother, Karen Riordan. Mia had three and a half months, Matthew had two and a half months, and Sawyer had only a month with his mother. Their happiness ended on August 8, 2023.

Through the restraining orders filed by Amrose and approved by Connecticut Judge Thomas O’Neill, the teens were forced from their happy home with their mother. His orders barred the mother from coming within 100 feet of her teenaged children. So they ran to their grandfather in Rhode Island.

The relentless father, Ambrose, threatened to force the teens, with police or DCF, to return with him. Fearing he was coming to take them, they fled to rural New York with only the clothes on their backs.

There they are safe, until Ambrose makes his next move to force his children to be with him – probably by conspiring with Judge O’Neill to lock up the mother.

It must be clear to even the dullest person that Mia, Matthew, and Sawyer do not want to live with their father.

They had him for three years, when in 2020, Judge Jane K. Grossman flipped custody from the mother to the father – and shattered the children’s happiness.

She used the old reliable method to ruin children’s happiness — a conspiracy to find ‘parental alienation.’ Grossman took them from their mother, with whom they’d lived and thrived for 13 years.

If you want to think of a reason other than his abuse why the kids don’t want to live with Ambrose, maybe it’s because he stole their mother from them.

If any of you who read this were perhaps once children, and your memory is not so feeble that you may not fail to recall a mother or father whose courage and love you depended on every day of your young life. In a world of greed and fear and large strangers – adults to the child – you may try to imagine that one day you are home in this comfort of love and protection, and in a moment – an hour at most – you are told to pack up everything. You must leave your home and never return. Leave the one you love and go to the house of a stranger.

Maybe Ambrose did not abuse them, as the children claim.

Maybe they just cannot abide the trauma and loneliness they felt for three years when they lost their mother and return to the author of the hurt.

And the father, smirking, pretending there is nothing he could do to stop old heartless Judge Grossman from upending the happiness of the kids, to make the father happy.

You, too, might feel the same way. You don’t erase 13 years spent with one woman – your mom from fragile infancy to energetic teen. You don’t take that away by court order and expect kids to gratefully adjust.

For three years, Ambrose held his kids in captivity, not letting them see their mother, her family, or family friends – the ones they grew up with and loved.

After three years, they ran from Ambrose. Three years was enough. They went back to the woman they love. The mother did not force them. They wanted to go.

For a few months, the teens returned to the Halycon days, when they were happy and healthy with mom, before Ambrose took them.

They ran from Ambrose this year, and Ambrose, with a little forum shopping to get the right judge, Judge Thomas J. O’Neill, who would choose not to consider the teenagers’ wishes, got a restraining order against the mother.

So they ran and ran again.