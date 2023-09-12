Ambrose Teens Flee Once Again: The Relentless Pursuit of a Father

The Ambrose kids had to run again.
They ran on Sunday, September 10, from their grandfather’s home in Narragansset, Rhode Island, to the home of a family friend in rural New York State.
It’s the third time they ran this year.
The first time they ran was one by one – Mia, 16, ran in April, Matthew, 16, ran in May, and Sawyer, 13, ran in July – on the 4th – from their father, Chris Ambrose.
They ran to their mother, Karen Riordan. Mia had three and a half months, Matthew had two and a half months, and Sawyer had only a month with his mother. Their happiness ended on August 8, 2023.
Through the restraining orders filed by Amrose and approved by Connecticut Judge Thomas O’Neill, the teens were forced from their happy home with their mother. His orders barred the mother from coming within 100 feet of her teenaged children. So they ran to their grandfather in Rhode Island.
The relentless father, Ambrose, threatened to force the teens, with police or DCF, to return with him. Fearing he was coming to take them, they fled to rural New York with only the clothes on their backs.
There they are safe, until Ambrose makes his next move to force his children to be with him – probably by conspiring with Judge O’Neill to lock up the mother.
It must be clear to even the dullest person that Mia, Matthew, and Sawyer do not want to live with their father.
They had him for three years, when in 2020, Judge Jane K. Grossman flipped custody from the mother to the father – and shattered the children’s happiness.
She used the old reliable method to ruin children’s happiness — a conspiracy to find ‘parental alienation.’ Grossman took them from their mother, with whom they’d lived and thrived for 13 years.
If you want to think of a reason other than his abuse why the kids don’t want to live with Ambrose, maybe it’s because he stole their mother from them.
If any of you who read this were perhaps once children, and your memory is not so feeble that you may not fail to recall a mother or father whose courage and love you depended on every day of your young life. In a world of greed and fear and large strangers – adults to the child – you may try to imagine that one day you are home in this comfort of love and protection, and in a moment – an hour at most – you are told to pack up everything. You must leave your home and never return. Leave the one you love and go to the house of a stranger.
Maybe Ambrose did not abuse them, as the children claim.
Maybe they just cannot abide the trauma and loneliness they felt for three years when they lost their mother and return to the author of the hurt.
And the father, smirking, pretending there is nothing he could do to stop old heartless Judge Grossman from upending the happiness of the kids, to make the father happy.
You, too, might feel the same way. You don’t erase 13 years spent with one woman – your mom from fragile infancy to energetic teen. You don’t take that away by court order and expect kids to gratefully adjust.
For three years, Ambrose held his kids in captivity, not letting them see their mother, her family, or family friends – the ones they grew up with and loved.
After three years, they ran from Ambrose. Three years was enough. They went back to the woman they love. The mother did not force them. They wanted to go.
For a few months, the teens returned to the Halycon days, when they were happy and healthy with mom, before Ambrose took them.
They ran from Ambrose this year, and Ambrose, with a little forum shopping to get the right judge, Judge Thomas J. O’Neill, who would choose not to consider the teenagers’ wishes, got a restraining order against the mother.
So they ran and ran again.
7 Comments
The cranial folicals split down the middle and lightly feathered on both sides is a classic look. Similar to those vulture feathers feathered on FR. Judge ‘STEAL’ O’ Neal must have had his lettuce cut by the master of salads.
Mr. O’Neill: Smart enough to notice the forum shopping and sinister enough to allow it.
This is absolutely insane. These poor kids. I don’t know how Karen is dealing with all this, but she is incredibly strong. Chris is so masterful at manipulating everyone to believe him, but when you step back it makes no sense. What father who had an ounce of empathy would drive their own kids into hiding, keep them out of school, make them scared and miserable, knowing they want to live with their mother, just to destroy his ex-wife in court? It’s appalling. And all the lawyers and judges are complicit in the abuse. I pray Karen and the kids prevail. They must. We are watching.
What’s it gonna take Chris for you to realize these kids are not going to come back to you? Even if they are forced to come back to you they are not going to stay, they will run away again. Are you going to force them to live on the streets because they have no where else to go the next time they have to run from you? You are are a sadist not to mention you are queer as they come, not only sexually, just in general. You will pay for what you have done to these kids, and I only hope I’m here to see it. Hell has a special place for you and your kind and you’re gonna fit right in.
Everyone knows court madness can end at any time. Ambrose insisted on a trial. Why? Because he had bought the children and court vendors needed billable hours to justify hundreds of thousands in payments.
Ambrose is a psychopath who takes no responsibility for any actions. None. He says- but it’s adelmans orders- that force his wife- like many other parents, to submit to illegal orders, which pay court vendors for unneeded services, until the end of time.
Well done Ambrose. You’ve fucked up their lives so badly. No man can eliminate the mother of their children.
You are a sadist. This isn’t the court. This is Chris Ambrose.
Sad, these children haven’t had stability since they were with their mother . I hope Chris Ambrose and the Merry band of Connecticut child traffickers get in touch with reality quickly. What ever happened to the pursuit of life, liberty and justice for all? What is happening in the United States. We have drugs in the white house. Our president appears to have Alzheimer, people can’t speak out about elected officials, social services is going to expensive beach 🏖️ trips on the governments dime. You can’t report a crime as a woman with out running the risk of being jailed for it. There is a gender war. Kids are encouraged to remove their genitals. This is the USA? “Healthy marriage, welfare reform and the twilight zone.
Richard Luthmann needs to write another letter to NY DCYF!!
The pedos who run CT Family Court System must be stoppped!!