Family Court’s Dark Secret: Comparing Parental Alienation to Rotherham and Church Scandals

In Great Britain, the Labour Party’s Shadow Minister for Domestic Violence and Safeguarding, Jess Phillips, compared parental alienation in family court to scandals in Rotherham and the Catholic Church.
Philips said of parental alienation, “This isn’t a bad judge. This isn’t a rogue court in one part of the country. This is a tactic of abusers that is being used across every part of our country.”
Rotherham:1,400 Girls Abused
In the northern English town of Rotherham, South Yorkshire, British-Pakistani men sexually abused about 1,400 white girls from 1997 to 2013.
Professor Alexis Jay’s report of the scandal revealed that police and social protective services were aware of the claims, but did not stop it, fearing the Pakistani community might consider them racist.
According to the Jay report, the abuse included gang rape, abduction, beatings, and human trafficking to cities in England for Pakistani pleasure seekers and profiteers.
The children targeted were from broken families, in children’s homes or other institutions, which made them vulnerable to gifts, attention, drugs, alcohol, and grooming that appeared to be ‘love’ or ‘friendship.’
Police and child services did not protect the children despite multiple warnings. Police treated young victims with disdain, dismissing them as “out of control” low-level trash who consented to sexual activity.
Nothing happened until the National Crime Agency (NCA) took over in 2014. The scandal led to resignations and dozens of Pakistani men convicted of rape, sexual assault, and conspiracy to commit sexual assault against minors.
Sins of the Father: How the Church Protected Its Own
From transferring priests to destroying evidence, widespread coverup
The Catholic Church scandal involved allegations, investigations, trials, and convictions of sexual abuse committed by Catholic clergy.
The scandal erupted in the early 2000s in the United States, although cases date back much earlier. The abuse involved the molestation of predominantly minor boys—by priests and other religious leaders.
The systematic coverup by higher-ranking Church officials allowed the abuse to continue.
The guilty priests were not defrocked or turned over to authorities, but moved to other parishes, allowing them to abuse again. The coverup involved destroying evidence and discrediting witnesses and victims.
The Church paid billions of dollars in settlements, defrocking priests for abuse and bishops involved in the coverup.
Family Court Parental Alienation Scandal
Lawyers Profit from Family Tragedy
Abusive parents use parental alienation to counter allegations of abuse, leading to family court decisions placing children into their hands.
There are thousands of documented instances of credible allegations of abuse falsely labeled as parental alienation.
The abuse works like this:
When a protective parent raises alarms about the abusive behavior of the other parent toward their children, despite substantial evidence, which can include medical reports and testimonials, the court-appointed Guardian ad Litem dismisses these concerns.
The court-ordered custody evaluator “finds” the mother was coaching the children to make false accusations. The judge, relying on the testimony of the Guardian ad Litem and the custody evaluator, while ignoring all contradictory evidence and refusing to listen to the children, awards custody to the abusive parent, traumatizes children, and provides lawyers, GALS and other court professionals with ample profits.
Aftermath
The court places children in an environment of abuse, their cries for help muffled by a system meant to protect them.
The protective parent, usually the children’s primary attachment figure, is removed from their lives, restricted to supervised visits, alienating them from their children and stigmatizing them in the community. The ousted parent also faces financial ruin due to mounting legal fees and court-ordered payments, including the cost of supervised visitations.
Lawyers, custody evaluators, and mental health professionals profit from the parental alienation narrative, living affluent lives with the best of everything for themselves and their children, while destroying the happiness of other people’s children.
The Real Cost
Family courts, with its heavy-handed emphasis on the financial rewards of parental alienation, with an unspoken conspiracy at every level, from initial evaluations to final judgments, have become a racketeering enterprise to profit from selling children to abusers.
Systemic Failure to Protect the Vulnerable:
In all three cases, the Family Court Parental Alienation scandal, the Roman Catholic Church Clergy scandal, and the Rotherham scandal, the systems designed to protect the welfare of children—failed.
Fear of Reprisal
In Rotherham, there was a reluctance to investigate due to fear of being labeled racist. In the Catholic Church, there was an internal desire to protect the reputation of the Church. In family court, whistleblowers are ostracized, sometimes disbarred, as racketeers gather like a wolf pack to attack and protect their enterprise.
Children Suffer
The big difference: Everyone knows the Catholic Church and the Rotherham scandal were deeds of great evil. But family court, with its sinister misapplication of parental alienation to profit family law attorneys and their confederates, goes largely unnoticed.
Hundreds of thousands of children have been abused since parental alienation was introduced in the 1980s as good cause to take children away from their protective parent for good payment by abusers.
Court professionals including the judge and his jury-less court, sell children with impunity, by allowing a limited record and an expanded dose of willful blindness.
8 Comments
The Connecticut Family Child-Trafficking System judge,Thomas O’Neill, is a sick, sick puppy. Him and Cuda’s grotesque distortion of Jennifer’s Law is a new low for CT.
They both need to be investigated. We need to full transparency into their relationship. If they shop at the sane supermarket, we need to know. If they go to the same barber, interview the barber.
The Feds will need airtight proof of racketeering, conspiracy, etc. if they step in.
“… family court, with its sinister misapplication of parental alienation to profit family law attorneys and their confederates, goes largely unnoticed.”
When my child and I went through that family court nightmare years ago, I was driving in my car one day, looking at all the other drivers on the road and thinking, “All these people have no idea this is happening.”
All those crimes hidden in family courts are devastating. Many don’t survive it. It’s worse than most tragedies people endure because after most tragedies, victims receive comfort and help in the healing process. Victims of family court crimes aren’t comforted as other victims are. They’re isolated and punished, often losing the children they tried to protect from danger, then losing jobs and/or homes and/or health. Communities friends and families can’t understand because mainstream news outlets don’t report the family court crisis the way the Catholic Church crisis was reported in the news.
Mothers who lose everything trying to protect children in family courts often look like something is wrong with them. Attorney Richard Ducote compared it to World War II when the Nazis were well-groomed and Nazi victims looked devastated. What’s happening in family courts is the same. The gas chambers are gone, but the experiments survived and the long-term destruction is the same.
Thank you for putting the unconscionable abuse of our children in family court the paradigm it deserves.
Our children are abducted, isolated, and subjected to abuse and trauma for years.
And attorneys say “you have restricted access to your child”- these animals are indeed actors- hired guns to deliver the goods.
You lost integrity at “there are thousands of documented cases”. That statement is fabrication. There are far more cases of false accusations in family court per the BBC. There is a huge financial incentive for falsely accusing including legal representation and cash payouts. That is why they want to cancel PA. They want to keep their financial incentives and keep being paid to lie. It’s one group of 99% female attorneys pretending to be experts that admitted to never reading a single case file in creating that report. Stop referring to it as fact. No scientific methods used, and in fact they still refuse to define any methods used in data collection. So if this is what they say it is, why did they have to commit fraud and why are they still hiding their methods?
While some of the Rotherham abusers awaited trial, they were moved to my area. Nobody was aware of their names or the crimes that they were accused of. They were found guilty at trial. They received sentences of 35, 25 and 19 years. Unfortunately the abuse still goes on in Rotherham and in other towns in the UK.
PA is real I live it every day
https://www.instagram.com/reel/Cv7KRL-sVHf/?igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==
Domestic violence researchers label these same behaviors as a form of coercive control. Parental alienating behaviors are a form of coercive control because the alienating parent’s intent is to manipulate and control the alienated parent’s actions and outcomes.
Child Coercive Control + Alienating Behaviours
What is Parental Alienation?Reality
Parental Alienation (PA) is the outcome of one parent (the alienating parent) using Parental Alienating Behaviours (PABs) to damage the relationship between their child and the child’s other parent (the targeted parent). Family members who use parental alienating behaviors can include mothers, fathers, step-parents, siblings, grandparents (and other extended family), and even non-family members.
The consequences of parental alienating behaviours include damage to a parent-child relationship, even when the relationship between the alienated child and the targeted parent was once very positive.
Alienating behaviours can damage relationships between the alienated child and their siblings, grandparents, step-parents, aunties, uncles and cousins.
Reference (book): Haines, J., Matthewson, M., & Turnbull, M. (2020). Understanding and Managing Parental Alienation: A Guide to Assessment and Intervention. Routledge.
LATEST SCIENTIFIC RESEARCH
Parental Alienation Research and Resources for Legal and Mental Health Practitioners
Below is the link to download the latest Parental Alienation Research
.https://img1.wsimg.com/blobby/go/32bfb923-d01e-4723-bfbf-69b5436b180b/downloads/Parental%20Alienation%20Research%20%26%20Resources%20List%20.pdf?ver=1686371166475
The catholic and other churches want to keep families together and do nothing! Where’s the $ going from the collections, donations and fundraisers? When will the pope and other church leaders speak up about these issues and try to correct it! Its happening to their members and the families! This leading to more and more unfaithful or doing more outside the houses of faith! I am! I have little faith that they will step up!