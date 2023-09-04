Family Court’s Dark Secret: Comparing Parental Alienation to Rotherham and Church Scandals

In Great Britain, the Labour Party’s Shadow Minister for Domestic Violence and Safeguarding, Jess Phillips, compared parental alienation in family court to scandals in Rotherham and the Catholic Church.

Philips said of parental alienation, “This isn’t a bad judge. This isn’t a rogue court in one part of the country. This is a tactic of abusers that is being used across every part of our country.”

Rotherham:1,400 Girls Abused

In the northern English town of Rotherham, South Yorkshire, British-Pakistani men sexually abused about 1,400 white girls from 1997 to 2013.

Professor Alexis Jay’s report of the scandal revealed that police and social protective services were aware of the claims, but did not stop it, fearing the Pakistani community might consider them racist.

According to the Jay report, the abuse included gang rape, abduction, beatings, and human trafficking to cities in England for Pakistani pleasure seekers and profiteers.

The children targeted were from broken families, in children’s homes or other institutions, which made them vulnerable to gifts, attention, drugs, alcohol, and grooming that appeared to be ‘love’ or ‘friendship.’

Police and child services did not protect the children despite multiple warnings. Police treated young victims with disdain, dismissing them as “out of control” low-level trash who consented to sexual activity.

Nothing happened until the National Crime Agency (NCA) took over in 2014. The scandal led to resignations and dozens of Pakistani men convicted of rape, sexual assault, and conspiracy to commit sexual assault against minors.

Sins of the Father: How the Church Protected Its Own

From transferring priests to destroying evidence, widespread coverup

The Catholic Church scandal involved allegations, investigations, trials, and convictions of sexual abuse committed by Catholic clergy.

The scandal erupted in the early 2000s in the United States, although cases date back much earlier. The abuse involved the molestation of predominantly minor boys—by priests and other religious leaders.

The systematic coverup by higher-ranking Church officials allowed the abuse to continue.

The guilty priests were not defrocked or turned over to authorities, but moved to other parishes, allowing them to abuse again. The coverup involved destroying evidence and discrediting witnesses and victims.

The Church paid billions of dollars in settlements, defrocking priests for abuse and bishops involved in the coverup.

Family Court Parental Alienation Scandal

Lawyers Profit from Family Tragedy

Abusive parents use parental alienation to counter allegations of abuse, leading to family court decisions placing children into their hands.

There are thousands of documented instances of credible allegations of abuse falsely labeled as parental alienation.

The abuse works like this:

When a protective parent raises alarms about the abusive behavior of the other parent toward their children, despite substantial evidence, which can include medical reports and testimonials, the court-appointed Guardian ad Litem dismisses these concerns.

The court-ordered custody evaluator “finds” the mother was coaching the children to make false accusations. The judge, relying on the testimony of the Guardian ad Litem and the custody evaluator, while ignoring all contradictory evidence and refusing to listen to the children, awards custody to the abusive parent, traumatizes children, and provides lawyers, GALS and other court professionals with ample profits.

Aftermath

The court places children in an environment of abuse, their cries for help muffled by a system meant to protect them.

The protective parent, usually the children’s primary attachment figure, is removed from their lives, restricted to supervised visits, alienating them from their children and stigmatizing them in the community. The ousted parent also faces financial ruin due to mounting legal fees and court-ordered payments, including the cost of supervised visitations.

Lawyers, custody evaluators, and mental health professionals profit from the parental alienation narrative, living affluent lives with the best of everything for themselves and their children, while destroying the happiness of other people’s children.

The Real Cost

Family courts, with its heavy-handed emphasis on the financial rewards of parental alienation, with an unspoken conspiracy at every level, from initial evaluations to final judgments, have become a racketeering enterprise to profit from selling children to abusers.

Systemic Failure to Protect the Vulnerable :

In all three cases, the Family Court Parental Alienation scandal, the Roman Catholic Church Clergy scandal, and the Rotherham scandal, the systems designed to protect the welfare of children—failed.

Fear of Reprisal

In Rotherham, there was a reluctance to investigate due to fear of being labeled racist. In the Catholic Church, there was an internal desire to protect the reputation of the Church. In family court, whistleblowers are ostracized, sometimes disbarred, as racketeers gather like a wolf pack to attack and protect their enterprise.

Children Suffer

The big difference: Everyone knows the Catholic Church and the Rotherham scandal were deeds of great evil. But family court, with its sinister misapplication of parental alienation to profit family law attorneys and their confederates, goes largely unnoticed.

Hundreds of thousands of children have been abused since parental alienation was introduced in the 1980s as good cause to take children away from their protective parent for good payment by abusers.

Court professionals including the judge and his jury-less court, sell children with impunity, by allowing a limited record and an expanded dose of willful blindness.