The supporters of Keith Raniere dropped a boring and insipid trailer on YouTube for their upcoming documentary “Con Job: US vs. Raniere.” Frank Report published the transcript.

The movie is supposed to persuade us that Raniere was framed. But it really says nothing. It is tepid, bland and boring. And all it does is take one-liners from various paid consultants who offer only conclusions, with no meat, no pizzazz and no style.

So Frank Report rewrote the script to help the earnest supporters of Raniere make it more persuasive. FR rewrote and amplified the quotations, which are not necessarily the words of the paid consultants or Raniere himself, but are at least what he is paying them to say.

Narrator:

Keith Raniere’s narrative has been etched and re-etched by the quills of mainstream media. What emerged is a one-dimensional effigy.

Yes, he was arrested in Mexico and convicted in the United States on multiple counts. But what if everything you’ve heard is just one side of the story? What if the actual con job is the narrative crafted against him?

We invite you to join us in uncovering the explosive truths that mainstream media dare not investigate:

Keith Raniere is a man whose influence spanned Hollywood luminaries to titans of industry, all united in his mission to reshape the contours of global consciousness.

Keith Raniere talking to a Hollywood actress: When one actualizes their truest self, like I am, there’s an ethereal resonance—a congruency, if you will—that invites you through the labyrinth of multidimensional existence. You encounter singularity, the distilled uniqueness that encapsulates the quintessence of being.

Hollywood Star [crying]: I can’t find words to express it! It’s like you’re operating on a whole other level of consciousness, and just hearing you talk feels like an intellectual and spiritual colonic cleanse.

Film of his arrest in Mexico.

Narrator:

His was not a simple arrest; it was a tactical operation executed on foreign soil – with dark money behind it.

Convicted? Yes, but for having a different lifestyle than the societal mainstream, and for the threat he was to the new world order, not for any crime.

What you’ve been sold is a simulacrum of scandal, a smokescreen obfuscation to hide disquieting truth. Our investigation exposes convoluted governmental subterfuge meticulously crafted to frame an innocent man.

A phalanx of the world’s leading experts unanimously declare Keith Raniere innocent.

Stacy Eldridge is a forensic cyberneticist whose name sends shivers down the spines of dark-web criminals and unethical intelligence agencies globally.

Eldridge: The evidence that was the cornerstone of the case against Raniere—the photographs were insidiously planted to warp the fabric of reality.

Dr. Rick Kiper, the crème de la crème of forensic experts.

Kiper: Broken rules and violated norms, a flagrant betrayal of the principles that undergird the FBI.

Bud Cumming, whose monumental contributions to international jurisprudence have made him the most admired legal scholar since Blackstone.

Cumming: Evidence, the sanctified bedrock of the American judicial system, has been desecrated.

Joseph Tully, a legend whose prodigious legal mind has eclipsed not only his contemporaries but possibly every barrister and justice in the annals of legal history:.

Tully: This is the most colossal and orchestrated legal frame-up since the times of Socrates.

Alan Dershowitz, a luminary of constitutional law whose impact on American jurisprudence is so far-reaching that even the DOJ quivers in his rhetorical wake.

Dershowitz: Let me tell you, this isn’t just run-of-the-mill corruption. This is historic, epoch-defining malfeasance within the Federal Bureau of Investigation—a veritable coup against the scales of justice.

Legal scholars compare Judge Richard Mays to Solomon and Hammurabi.

Mays: Raniere’s legal ordeal is an existential labyrinth, a judicial Gordian knot that only someone of Raniere’s dauntless insight could begin to navigate.

William Odom is a maestro of the forensics world who isn’t just solving crimes; he is composing new strains of the themes of criminal investigation as we know it.

Odom: During my two decades in forensics, I’ve never witnessed such an egregious data manipulation. It’s as if the architects of deception sought to build a house of cards designed to entrap an innocent man.

Raniere talking to his power of attorney from prison.:

Raniere: I stand humbly as a reluctant but necessary monumental archetype—a celestial lodestar challenging the metaphysical boundaries that define human potential.

Power of Attorney: Your wisdom is the elixir of enlightenment that guides humanity through the mists of existential confusion.

The experts continue. The Socrates of our digital age, Wayne Norris:

Norris: The FBI machinations were a calculated gambit to beguile, bewilder, and deceive the public.

Narrator: Yes, an American citizen, abducted in broad daylight from Mexican soil: twisted evidence, silenced witnesses, prevarications sworn under the mantle of justice. Do you think you’ve been served the truth? You’ve been spoon-fed a distorted lie to distract from a devious scandal so grandiose it dwarfs all that dared come before it.

Raniere: Alejandro Junco, an entity enmeshed within an intricately woven paradigm of socio-economic power dynamics, directed financial resources—we’re talking hundreds of millions—towards not just incarcerating me, but terminating my corporeal existence as part of a macrocosmic struggle between the luminous potentiality of human evolution and the encroaching darkness that seeks to envelop our collective consciousness by him and his Illuminati associates.

Narrator: Con Job! This is where the lacunae in the record get filled with fulgent clarity, where ellipses turn into exclamation points, a Richter scale-breaking seismic event from its facade to all its intricate interstices.

Con Job is a detonation of truth, an expose so potent your footnotes become headlines, and question marks unfurl to banners of certainty.

For this is not the end. It is the beginning. The fight continues; the flame of truth refuses to be extinguished. Will you be among those to turn away, or will you join us in the monumental quest for ultimate enlightenment and justice? The choice is yours.

This is ‘Con Job: United States vs. Raniere.’ Coming soon….