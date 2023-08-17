Mia Ambrose Tells of Abuse as She Petitions Court for Restraining Order Against Father, Not Mother

This is the petition of Mia Ambrose, an intelligent, well-spoken nearly 17 year old young adult, whom Judge Thomas O’Neill has ruled is a brainwashed nincompoop.

In a gripping and detailed petition Mia wrote, she outlines her father Chris Ambrose’s abuse – something Judge O’Neill has ignored.

Judge O’Neill, on August 8, issued a restraining order against Mia’s mother Karen Riordan – against Mia’s wishes, preventing her from living with or even contacting her mother.

Judge O’Neill chose not to hear from the three teenagers whose lives her overturned. For reasons unclear, he relied entirely on the word of their father, the alleged abuser, Chris Ambrose, that the children are brainwashed and coercively controlled by their mother.

Rather than return to their father, the teens ran to their maternal grandfather for safety.

Mia Ambrose is capable of speaking for herself, and writing too.

She is over 16 – the age of consent in Connecticut. She must have a voice in where she wants to live, and with whom she wants to live.

She desires that instead of having her mother restrained from seeing her, she wants her father, whom she says is abusive, restrained from seeing her.

I am adding photos and links to provide evidence of the abuse Mia alleges.

There is a gofundme account for their mother and the teens.

MY PETITION FOR RO AGAINST CHRIS AMBROSE

By Mia Ambrose

I am asking the court for immediate relief from a pattern of isolation, threats, stalking, intimidation, and sexual assault at the hands of Chris Ambrose.

I’ve tried to get a restraining order filed since I left his house on April 22, 2023. He harasses me and gets the police to join him through his false claims against me. I need the courts protection TODAY.

I have evidence (videos, audios, photos, journals, witnesses) to support everything I have written below.

BACKGROUND/HISTORY OF THREATS, SEXUAL ASSAULT, and STALKING.

I am Mia Ambrose and I have been abused and in fear of Chris Ambrose since 2018. I often broke out in hives when in his sole care and pleaded not to be with him.

He put secret USB recording devices in our bedrooms and nanny cams in the house.

He removed all the doorknobs from the doors, so we had no privacy and he threatened to remove the doors all together.

He’s stared at me for long periods of time and followed me around the house—into my bedroom even, despite my distress and requests for him to stop….

He stripped me of all my belongings to punish me and lied to everyone about me. After being forced back with the person who SEXUALLY ASSAULTED ME, I continued to self-harm by cutting and got really depressed.

I stopped going to school and gained a lot of weight to comfort and protect myself as I lived in fear 24/7 and so did my brothers.

Mia, depressed at losing her mother and her happy life, and isolated with her father, took to overeating.

I never had any depression or self-harm or anything before I was forced to live with Chris Ambrose.

Sawyer was also sexually assaulted and began cutting. Chris said we

were liars and being dramatic. We are all telling the truth.

If you think the above is the result of Riordan’s brainwashing, ask yourself if the blood curdling screams of Sawyer and the sad face of Mia trapped in her room [below] are also the products of brainwashing or authentic sounds and sights of abuse.

On August 13, 2021, I told the police that my father had told me to kill myself. They didn’t do anything.

No one helped. That night I left a note saying, “I can’t take it anymore” and ran away to my mom’s house in the pitch dark. I was terrified because it was dark and on a main road, but I was more afraid to stay home with Chris Ambrose. The police came and Chris was with them outside. They told me to “Put on your big girl panties and get in the car.”

They said, “The guy with all the power is outside,” referring

to my father. I have this on tape.

Chris Ambrose tells everyone that we are the liars—that he has all the power- and the police said we had to be with Chris no matter what.

They refused to give us the number to call DCF and Chris Ambrose refused to allow the 211-assessment person to see me. I was so sad and desperate and scared.

After I was forced back, I thought I would not make it. All three of us have been suicidal and struggle with depression every day. Living there was hell.

ISOLATION FROM FAMILY AND FRIENDS—Made us feel alone, scared, and totally dependent on him.

1. I was forced to live in his sole care on April 24, 2020. His abuse increased because he could do whatever he wanted to us whenever he wanted. He cut me off from my mother, and all family and friends who loved us. He moved us into a new town, new house and new school where no one knew our history. I have not seen my cousins, grandfather, Joani (grandmother), Aunts, and close family friends since I’ve been in his sole custody – almost 3.5 years.

2. We had limited use of phones since April 24, 2020. All family and friends were blocked on our phones. But after we experienced and then reported sexual abuse and emotional abuse in September 2020, we were severely punished for two months and had no electronics or access to anything from September 2020 through November 2020.

We were threatened and told if we reported the sexual abuse again, that we would be put in DCF care or sent to an institution.

That we would never see our mother, dogs or family again. I felt paralyzed and really scared.

3. We reported the abuse again in December 2020 but were forced back with him. Chris made us pay the price for speaking up and our phones were taken for a year to punish us and preventing us from reporting about his abuse. There was no home phone. We could not even call 911.

We were so terrified, and he punished us after we told Yale that he was sexually and emotionally abusive (see video “After Yale, NO MORE”)

• Chris Ambrose sexually assaulted me several times, and said, “What are you going to do about it? Call DCF/ Call the police? How’d that work for you last time?”

My brother witnessed at least one of these assaults. In response to me telling him to stop, he says, “Why do you have to be so nasty?” (audio).

He also molested Sawyer multiple times. I have an audio where Chris

doesn’t deny his sexual abuse of me and Sawyer. It shows Chris Ambrose trying to get the information from me to figure out how to protect himself.

ONGOING EMOTIONAL AND PSYCHOLOGICAL ABUSE 2022-2023

4. He calls me a “fucking bitch”, “a nasty little person,” a liar, that I have a “horrible reputation” and tells me to kill myself repeatedly.

He also told me “It’s your job to kill yourself.” My brothers have witnessed this. I think he wants me dead. He wants me to kill myself and then he could say I’m crazy. He’s also told everyone I’m crazy and has called me “Crazy” as if that’s my name.

On audio, “who told you that? Crazy?”-referring to me.

• When a parent tells you to kill yourself it is threatening and intimidating because he clearly wants me dead.

5. GENDER DISCRIMINATION/CRUELTY:

I am a female. Chris has attacked my gender identity by telling me I was more of a boy than a girl—See video—I asked why he calls me a guy all the time and he said, “Because you act like one” and looks at me with disgust. This attacks on my gender happens every day. He makes fun of me and humiliates me in front of my brothers.

“You’re a guy! You’re a man. You act like a man.”

6. Isolates us from authorities that are supposed to help us. He has threatened us with the police, with DCF, and school authorities. He uses the authorities to scare and intimidate me and my brothers. He lies to them about us to cover for his own behavior and threatens us by telling us what we can and cannot say to them.

(Audio recordings-of threats to police, dcf, counselors).

7. Harasses me based on gender discrimination. I am a girl. He told me I was more like a guy than a girl, would humiliate me and confuse my gender when he’d say, “You’re a guy. You act like a guy. You’re more like a guy than a girl.”

(See video).

8. Chris created a home environment where we were isolated, tormented and abused. I started drinking alcohol every day and my brother Matthew became dependent on drugs to cope.

Sawyer used drugs as well as we couldn’t take it anymore. He called me fat all the time, “Eat Mia eat. Have more pasta Mia. You weigh more than I do Mia, You’re the heaviest in the family.”

(I have audios to prove this)

9. Makes me afraid of authority. Chris threatens us that the police and FBI are investigating our mother and us and constantly accuses us of being in contact with her—as if she’s a criminal and we are in deep trouble. He has threatened and said, “the police have evidence that you’ve been with your mother” and “the FBI has your phones and have confirmed ongoing contact with your mother.”

This makes us feel sad, scared, isolated and in fear of authority. He does this so we have nowhere to turn and nowhere to seek help. (I have voice recordings). We hadn’t seen our mother in three years.

10. Guys as old as 23 were allowed in our house and Chris permitted them sleepovers with girls who were only 14 in my bedroom. There were three double mattresses in my room. Chris knew of the drugs, alcohol and sex and encouraged it. He gave me money and thought it was cool. He found all the alcohol and drugs and condoms and said, “Glad you your friends are using protection.”

I was only 15 and it was like he wanted me to self-destruct. My brother Matthew was totally isolated in his room, not going to school, and he thought about suicide all the time.

Sawyer was scared and up at all hours of the night. I would leave for volleyball and Chris would leave whatever strangers were in my bedroom with my brothers in the house. Many men were between 19 and 23 years old.

(See my videos, pictures, and voice memos of Chris).

11. He let my brother get addicted to drugs and he was high in his room all the time and missed over 40 days of school. He failed all his classes. My friends could smell the weed as soon as you entered the house. Sawyer has asthma and drugs, and alcohol were all over the place. Cars were coming and going all night long.

12. Chris let me drive the car but would not let me get my permit. He taught me to drive and let me pick up Sawyer and take the car whenever I wanted. He put me and everyone at risk by letting me drive with no permit or license and he let me take the car out day and night—as late as 3am on school nights—without a permit. I had no idea that was illegal as Chris said it was ok.

13. I stayed as far away from Chris as possible in the house and lived in the basement mostly away from everyone for most of the past two years. He isolated all three of us from each other.

14. Chris constantly walked in on me when I was changing, which made me extremely uncomfortable. He gave me no privacy and no matter how many times I told him to stop he wouldn’t listen.

15. Racial slurs and threats: Me and my brothers are all Latino. When I told him to STOP calling us derogatory names like “Beaners” and “Nibbas” – Chris threatened and said, “You make this an

issue for me, and I’ll make issues for you.” (I have an audio of this)

16. Chris threatened to “get me good”. He said, “I know all your soft spots and know just how to get you. And I’ll make sure to dig it in deep.” He would do this in front of my friends to humiliate

me.

(I have audio)

17. I was 16 in January 2023 and on April 22, 2023, I packed my bags and left. I had stood up to him for so long and finally saved myself for good, I thought. But Chris WILL NOT STOP, and this is why I need my attorney to apply for a restraining order. I have made this request since I first left.

18. I wrote him a nice text asking not to fight. To free my brothers and just let us go (see my text).

19. He threatened my friends and me saying, “This is going to end badly for you and Mia if you don’t tell me where she is.”

20. My mom has a SafeHome protected address (certificate #1114). The police promised they would not give the address to Chris, but somehow, he found out my mom’s address.

21. …Chris told my brother’s that he knew my mom’s address. He told my brothers to scare them and intimidate me. No one can explain how he got the address.

22. HARASSING TEXTS: Chris texted me after Sgt. Jacobowsky told him not to contact me. I asked Chris to stop. … Chris … continued to contact and harass me with texts.

23. On Monday April 24, 2023, I filed a petition to protect me from his abuse and neglect in juvenile court….Chris… WOULD NOT STOP and would continue to threaten, harass, and intimidate me and would manipulate and lie to the police to do the same.

24. USES POLICE TO HARASS and does not give police all the information. …Chris has used the police to threaten and harass me and my brothers for three years. (Audio evidence)…

26. The entire spring, I feared going to school because I was afraid Chris would try to take me. My attorney called the police and they confirmed they would not do that, but Chris continues to

use the police to intimidate us and says we must go with him.

27. I then asked my attorney to file a restraining order against Chris Ambrose (see email). My attorney tried to file a restraining order in family court in New Haven (because we all live in Madison and there was no open case in family court), but they said he was my juvenile court attorney. My attorney asked to file a restraining order in juvenile court, but the judge said it had to be in family court. Chris was served my petition on May 2nd re Juvenile court. 3 days later

May 5th – when he responded to my petition against him, Chris lied to the family court and said there was no other open case. He did not tell the court I had run away because of his abuse and did not tell the family court that there was an open case in juvenile court with a date of May 21, 2023, scheduled.

28. Chris then filed a PPA restraining order on my behalf to protect me from my mother. This goes against everything I want and need, and he is trying to take control over me! He did not tell the judge there was a case against him in juvenile court. This is very scary and threatening that he uses his power to try to harm me—to have me removed from the safety of my mom’s care, where I’ve wanted to be for four years….

INCREASED RISK AND INCREASED THREAT

1. MAY 18TH

– CHRIS LIED TO THE POLICE AND TRIED TO HAVE ME ARRESTED

a. I now know there was a hearing scheduled on May 19th where Chris was trying to get a restraining order as PPA on my behalf against my mother. He requested that I be physically

forced out of my mother’s home and back into his home. This petrifies me and it’s the opposite of what I want. He never sent anything to my attorney, Mike Curley, and he knows I’m represented by counsel.

b. I am going on 17 and know how to drive. I’ve driven with and without my father in his car for over 8 months (evidence of photos and witnesses). I’ve driven on highways for hours.

Though unlicensed to drive, Ambrose let Mia take his car and drive it at any time day or night.

Even 12 year old Sawyer drove Ambrose’s car. [see below]

c. I want to be like every other teenager and get a legal driver’s license. My mom told me I cannot drive even if I know how. That I must get a permit. I’ve studied for the exam and signed up online to take the written test. My social security card is required, but my social security card is at Chris’s house. … I went to Chris’s house to get my social security card and some of my belongings. As I was in the house, I heard Chris pull in. I left in fear and exited through the front door with my belongings. I had a container that I believed held my social security card and my ear-piercing kit.

d. CHRIS USED HIS CAR TO TRY TO TRAP ME: My friends were waiting for me in their car parked across the street. As I was walking out of the driveway, Chris turned his car around and used the car to cut me off—he swerved in front of me.

e. I then went and tried to go around the back of the car.

f. Chris then backed the car up to cut me off and nearly hit me. It was terrifying

g. I managed to get into my friend’s vehicle.

h. We drove away and Chris followed closely behind us. We were all scared (view video tape).

i. We parked at Town Campus for safety, but Chris then put his car sideways to my friend’s car and trapped us in place. We were all so scared. (see photos)

j. We managed to drive up on the grass and escaped Chris, but he followed us on the highway— he was talking on the phone the entire time—with his phone to his ear as he chased us.

Ambrose chased Mia and her teenage friends in his car until his police friends came to the rescue.

k. FOUR MADISON POLICE CARS PULLED US OVER.

l. I had done NOTHING WRONG! I had not committed any crime, but because Chris lies to everyone, the police believed him and they chased me, pulled us over, without any reason, searched the car and us.

m. I called my attorney from the car because I was so scared.

n. Chris lied to the police and told them I was not allowed in his house or on his property….

s. Based on Chris’s false statements to the police, they search the car looking for passports.

t. They search all our belongings and did a body search on me to find the passports.

u. They found no passports because I didn’t take any. This was a traumatizing experience.

v. My father was screaming so loud I could hear him from a distance. He was demanding my arrest and asking about bail….

2. May 22, 2023- My brother Matthew who is also 16, left the house, filed a complaint in juvenile court of abuse against Chris and then went to my mother’s home.

3. July 4, 2023. My brother Sawyer, 13, managed to escape Chris’s house. He showed up at my mom’s house and was soaking wet and shaking with fear because he believed Chris would chase him and bring him back to his home. Sawyer told us he contacted his birthmother months ago to tell her what was happening. She filed a petition in juvenile court for him because he’s been sexually molested by Chris and emotionally abused.

4. July 4, 2023: Chris tells more lies to the Madison Police: Chris told the police my mother picked up Sawyer from his friend’s house. My mom was home with me and Matthew. Sawyer told me and my

brother EXACTLY how he escaped which had nothing to do with my mother.

5. Sawyer called the police, and my mom called the police to do a wellness check on Sawyer. Hours went by and no one called or came out. At 8:45pm the police came and threatened to arrest my

mother based on the lies Chris had told them! The police said this right in front of all of us.

(See video recording).

6. The state prosecutors refused to file charges against my mother because she did not interfere.

WE ARE ABUSED. WE HAVE BEEN FOR YEARS AND WE ARE FINALLY SAFE AND HAPPY.

• Chris wrote to Judge Rodrigues and TOLD him in an affidavit that there was an ARREST WARRANT out for my mom! He lies but still gets what he wants from the court because they don’t know he’s lying.

But who would lie about something like that? He does this all the time. And he is believed. And we are told we’re liars or brainwashed by our mom. We were forced to live with Chris 24/7 for three years and still our mom is blamed, and we are discredited by Chris.

7. July 6, 2023. We were not home. Chris came to my mom’s home (even though her address was supposed to be protected and he got it anyway) and walked all over the property before putting a card

in the mailbox. (See ring camera video).

8. July 10, 2023. STALKING I was leaving my mother’s home. We live on a dead-end street far out of the way from anything—there’s no reason to go down this road.

• I was leaving with my girlfriend Tyler around 7:45…. Tyler told me she just saw Chris. I was panicking and scared. He then passed us in his car and was talking on the phone…. Chris started following us. When we got to the next stop sign Chris got out and took pictures of us.

• We went to the next street and Chris followed closely behind and took pictures….

9. LIES AND THREATS AT JUVENILE COURT JULY 11, 2023

….Each time we are in court Chris gets the end seat so he can stare at

me and intimidate me in the hearing. Chris then made sure we heard him say, “you’re so low class” to me or my mother…

During the hearing Chris said, “Karen (my mother) took the kids from my home.” And she’s “holding them.”

I’m going on 17 and his lies are scary because he knows they are not true. I was sitting right there and when he says these things—about me—when I’ve done everything to tell him and everyone how I feel, it’s threatening, and I feel intimidated.

10. July 11, 2023.

… Chris continues to file motions to have me physically removed from my mom’s home….

11. MY EMPLOYMENT: Since leaving Chris’s home, I tried to get a drivers permit but he refuses to give me my social security card. I also got a job, and never told Chris where I was working for fear he would come to my work and try to kidnap me.

12. 1:40am July 12th:

A Madison police car with lights on drove past our house, down the cul de sac and back out.

There were no sirens, but my brothers and I came racing down because we were scared Chris sent the police to take us again. We don’t know why the police did this drive by, but this I the kind of fear we all live with

13. On July 12th I was working from 11-2:45. My mom drops me off and picks me up.

• My boss and store manager, Kelly, can confirm the following events:

a. I was getting off from work at 2:45pm.

b. Around 2:35pm there was a police SUV with lights on in the parking lot. We looked out thinking there was an accident.

c. I saw Chris car with him in the driver’s seat. The police car was with his and the officer was standing and talking to my father.

d. My knees buckled and I asked Kelly for help. I was hysterical crying because my father had found out where I worked (just like he found my mother’s home address).

e. He was at my home two nights before. He had stalked me and taken unwanted photos. Then he harassed and intimidated me at juvenile court.

f. I called my mother crying and panicking with fear. I asked her to come get me. My boss stayed with me.

g. My phone set off a message that Chris and the police car were now driving past my mom’s house.

h. My mom picked me up at work.

i. I called my attorney, and he called the Madison police and again confirmed that no one would put their hands on me. He asked why my father was at my job.

j. See text message from my attorney. He said that Sgt. Roy told him, “Mr. Ambrose had requested a police escort to his ex-wife’s house, but no contact was made.”

k. Sgt. Roy did not explain why my father and a police car with lights on came to my job. They were there to intimidate and threaten me with their presence and they did. I’m afraid now I might lose my job as my father is showing up like that and it’s causing a scene.

l. Sgt. Roy did not say WHY my father was going to my mother’s home.

m. No one ever called my mother, nor did they ring the doorbell.

I need protection right now and I can’t wait for something else scary to happen. I am in fear of my life and don’t want any contact with Chris Ambrose. I saved myself and fled his home. I will not go back,

but I do not want him to harm me, and I believe he will get back at me for running away from him. I can’t sleep and have nightmares that he will take me I am always stressed and worried that he will

show up and try to hurt me. I am so scared.

Mia Ambrose

July 19, 2023

On the day she ran away Mia described the abuse she experienced at her father’s house: