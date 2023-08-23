Chris Ambrose says the mother brainwashed them.

Matthew wants to live with his mother, Karen Riordan. He is almost 17.

Until the father got a CT Family Court Judge to take them away from their mother – for three years.

Who Are the Judges?

In 2020, Judge Jane Grossman ruled Chris Ambrose had the money to buy his kids. Judge Grossman knew the children lived with their mother. She knew they wanted to live with their mother. Their happiness was at stake. Judge Grossman ruled the mother, who had no money, was to be excluded from the children’s lives – a shocking surprise for the kids.

In 2022, Judge Gerald Adelman ruled Judge Grossman was right. Ambrose purchased his kids. He continued the exclusion of the mother by order of his court.

In 2023, the kids ran away from their purchaser, Ambrose, and returned to the woman the judges excluded,

Mia, Sawyer and Matthew Ambrose had been sold to their father in 2020. Three years later, objecting to their sale, they ran to their mother, and for a few months they were happy.

But Judge O’Neill came to their father’s rescue.

If a dog, cat, or fugitive slave ran from its owner, the owner had every right to enforce its return.

Ambrose went before Judge Thomas J O’Neill, who ruled Judge Adleman was right. Ambrose had bought those kids fair and square, and Judge Grossman excluded the mother from the kids’ lives.

So Judge O’Neill said no, kids, no mother –through a restraining order.

Judge O”Neill was simply upholding the law in Connecticut, where they sell kids for cash to the man who pays and let the devil take the hindermost.

And speaking of the devil, artist Alistair Noir’s new painting, Beezelbub Crimson, is magnificent.

The central figure, Judge Beelzebub Crimson, dominates the canvas.

This magistrate of the Infernal Tribunal is said to have been modeled after Thomas J. O’Neill, placing the cash-for-kids Superior Court judge in a fiery red surreal setting reminiscent of a courthouse in Hades Hall of Judgment.

Dark, brooding tones, such as the deep reds and ominous blacks, create a foreboding atmosphere for parents who do not have the money to buy their children in malevolent family court.

Noir’s somber masterpiece captures the essence of corrupt judges who faithfully follow Chief Justice Satan, of which there are several in the glorious state of Connecticut.