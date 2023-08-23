Connecticut Family Court Conundrum: Money Can Buy Dirty Daddy Custody

August 23, 2023
  1. Frank Report is proud to introduce a new column by Connecticut native Midge Ranault.

Connecticut – My Kind of State

By Midge Renault

A divorce and custody case involves three teenage kids who don’t want to live with their father, Christopher Ambrose.

It also includes a father who wants to force them to live with him.
Papa Ambrose blames the mother for brainwashing the kids. If only she were in jail, dead, or forced not to contact them, the kids would know they want to live with him.

Chris Ambrose says the mother brainwashed them.

Matthew wants to live with his mother, Karen Riordan. He is almost 17.

Sawyer, 13, wants to live with his mother.
Mia wants to live with her mother..
They lived with their mother all their lives.

Until the father got a CT Family Court Judge to take them away from their mother – for three years.

Chris Ambrose took the kids away from their mother for three years.

Then the kids, Mia, almost 17, Matthew, almost 17, and Sawyer, 13, ran away. They went back to the woman they lived with all their lives – except for three years.

Then in August, Ambrose went to CT Superior Court Judge Thomas J O’Neill, who issued restraining orders against the mother barring her from contacting the teens for one year.

The mother could not afford an attorney. The father had attorney Alexander Cuda of Needle Cuda.

Judge Thomas O”Neill swore an oath to uphold the enterprise.

Once again, after only a few months of being reunited with their mother, the kids were deprived of their mother.

Mia, the daughter, wanted to tell her side of the story

But Judge O’Neill refused to let the teens testify before removing them from their home with their mother.

Despite O’Neill’s orders, the kids did not go back to Papa Ambrose.

Ambrose is now asking Judge O’Neill to force the teens back and arrest the mother. Judge O’Neill will hold a hearing on September 1.

Cuda means ‘tail’ in Italian.

Melissa Needle and Alexander Cuda are partners in a CT family law firm.

Who Are the Judges?

CT Family Court Judge Jane Grossman

In 2020, Judge Jane Grossman ruled Chris Ambrose had the money to buy his kids. Judge Grossman knew the children lived with their mother. She knew they wanted to live with their mother.  Their happiness was at stake.

Judge Grossman ruled the mother, who had no money, was to be excluded from the children’s lives – a shocking surprise for the kids.

In 2022, Judge Gerald Adelman ruled Judge Grossman was right. Ambrose purchased his kids. He continued the exclusion of the mother by order of his court.

In 2023, the kids ran away from their purchaser, Ambrose, and returned to the woman the judges excluded,

Mia, Sawyer and Matthew Ambrose had been sold to their father in 2020. Three years later, objecting to their sale, they ran to their mother, and for a few months they were happy.

But Judge O’Neill came to their father’s rescue.

If a dog, cat, or fugitive slave ran from its owner, the owner had every right to enforce its return.

Ambrose went before Judge Thomas J O’Neill, who ruled Judge Adleman was right. Ambrose had bought those kids fair and square, and Judge Grossman excluded the mother from the kids’ lives.

So Judge O’Neill said no, kids, no mother –through a restraining order.

Judge O”Neill was simply upholding the law in Connecticut, where they sell kids for cash to the man who pays and let the devil take the hindermost.

And speaking of the devil, artist Alistair Noir’s new painting, Beezelbub Crimson, is magnificent.

The central figure, Judge Beelzebub Crimson, dominates the canvas.

This magistrate of the Infernal Tribunal is said to have been modeled after Thomas J. O’Neill, placing the cash-for-kids Superior Court judge in a fiery red surreal setting reminiscent of a courthouse in Hades Hall of Judgment.

Dark, brooding tones, such as the deep reds and ominous blacks, create a foreboding atmosphere for parents who do not have the money to buy their children in malevolent family court.

Noir’s somber masterpiece captures the essence of corrupt judges who faithfully follow Chief Justice Satan, of which there are several in the glorious state of Connecticut.

A group of CT family law attorneys, led by Alexander Cuda, climb the steps of CT Family Court.

