Shadow: Sentencing Memo Reveals Allison Mack Has Need for Psychiatric Evaluation

By Shadow State
Mr. Sean Buckley is a lawyer.
Michael Avenatti is, or was, also a lawyer.
Hunter Biden the crackhead, is also a lawyer.
I put all of them in the same class. Lawyers are paid liars.
What did Judge Nicholas G. Garaufis say about Allison Mack undoing the physical and mental harm which she deliberately inflicted on her many victims?
He said, “The victims of your conduct have described, through their testimony at Mr. Raniere’s trial and through their letters and statements to the court, the serious psychological and physical injuries that they suffered at your hands. They have described your cruelty, your lies and manipulation, your apparent sadistic pleasure in watching them suffer, and your creative enthusiasm when it came to developing new ways to debase them. They have described enduring psychological trauma as a result of your actions. The court acknowledges that to some of them, no sentence short of severe punishment will seem sufficient, and that no sentence of any length can truly redress their trauma.”
So all of this talk from Sean Buckley about Allison Mack repairing the damage which she inflicted on her victims is lying shit.
Any cooperation which Allison Mack rendered was given grudgingly and was designed to save her hide. It was not designed to heal her victims.
Again, I return to the judge’s sentencing memorandum.
Allison Mack’s psychological problems are so severe and long-term that she will be treated with psychotropic drugs.
”The defendant shall undergo a mental health evaluation, and if deemed necessary, participate in an outpatient mental health treatment program as approved by the Probation Department. The defendant shall contribute to the cost of such services rendered and/or any psychotropic medications prescribed to the degree she is reasonably able, and shall cooperate in securing any applicable third party payment. The defendant shall disclose all financial information and documents to the Probation Department to assess her ability to pay.”
- Psychotropic drugs work by changing the brain’s chemistry.
- Psychotropic drugs are extremely powerful and dangerous.
- Psychotropic drugs amount to a chemical lobotomy.
- Allison Mack is so dangerous to the community that she needs a chemical lobotomy.
Let’s just skim the literature:
According to STATNEWS.com:
Flooding the world with psychiatric drugs could boost the burden of mental disorders; by Robert Nikkel and Robert Whitaker Oct. 22, 2018
“To reduce the rising burden of mental disorders around the world, the Lancet Commission on Global Mental Health and Sustainable Development has declared a need to increase psychiatric services globally, which should include an effort to “reduce the cost and improve the supply of effective psychotropic drugs for mental, neurological, and substance use disorders.”
“While reducing the burden of mental disorders is certainly a laudable goal, we believe that implementing this plan will increase the global burden of mental disorders rather than decrease it.
Following the American Psychiatric Association’s publication of the third edition of its “Diagnostic and Statistical Manual” (DSM III) in 1980, there has been a remarkable expansion of the psychiatric enterprise in the United States and other developed countries. That expansion, which included dramatically increasing the use of psychiatric drugs, offers a lesson from the past that helps predict the effect of a planned ‘global’ expansion of psychiatric services.
“After DSM III was published, the main models of depression and other major mental disorders held that they were brain illnesses caused by chemical imbalances, and that psychiatric drugs could help fix these imbalances. The antidepressant Prozac, the first serotonin-specific reuptake inhibitor (SSRI), hit the market in 1988. It was touted as a wonder drug, and our society’s use of antidepressants and other psychiatric drugs soared. Today in the United States, more than one in five adults — and more than one in 20 children and adolescents — take a psychiatric drug on a daily basis.
“Yet even as more and more people have been getting medical treatment for psychiatric disorders, the number of adults on government disability due to these disorders has more than tripled since 1987. The number of children so disabled by psychiatric disorders has increased more than 30-fold during this period.”
https://www.statnews.com/2018/10/22/flooding-world-psychiatric-drugs-boost-burden-mental-disorders/
There are a lot more articles and books written in the same vein.
For example, there are studies that psychoactive drugs physically shrink the brain.
It’s time for Frank Parlato and others to stop whitewashing the severity of Allison Mack’s crimes and insanity.
You can not make a silk purse out of a sow’s ear.
You can not make a filet mignon out of shit.
What uninformed garbage this is. Why give this guy a platform for his conspiracy theories about medications that help people manage mental illness? You must be desperate for content to elevate this beyond the comments section.
Okay, that’s it. Publishing this bullshyte is beyond reason. I am out of here.
Vals Loeder
I am sorry you find it unreasonable for me to call a sadistic torturer “insane”.
Unofficial Frank Report Wheel of Fortune
Our beloved _h _ d _ w _tat_ 1_ _ 8 loves taxidermy!
Clue:
A Chicagoan in need of serious psychiatric help.
Don’t use the language of calling someone who is addicted to crack/cocaine, a “crackhead.” c’mon. This article is garbage after reading that in the first 10 seconds.
When Hunter Biden ran out of crack cocaine to smoke he gathered up parmesan cheese crumbs from the floor and smoked that.
Now that is a crackhead.
In 2014 Hunter Biden was in the US Navy Reserve for one month before he failed a drug test for cocaine use and was drummed out.
Now why are the Chinese investing millions of dollars with a crackhead like Hunter Biden?
The Chinese are not stupid.
Now why are the Chinese investing millions of dollars?
The Chinese bought off Jared Kushner!
https://www.cnbc.com/2020/01/30/trump-administration-mum-on-secretive-kushner-meeting-in-china-in-2017.html
Everyone is corrupt! Clinton! Trump! Kennedy! Nixon!
Wake up Shadow dude!
Your forgetting the cardinal rule of all conservatives – “Its OK When A Republican Does It”.
So for Shadow, corruption under his Jesus Lord Trump doesn’t exist for its automatically ok.
Geez, what an ugly, ugly post. Ironically, also sort of schizophrenic, morphing from an ugly screed against lawyers and Mack to condemnation of Pharma, pausing only to label the millions of people who take these drugs as “chemically lobotomized.”
Abelard, the truth is often ugly.
Very ugly.
Extremely ugly.
Here is an article from Psychology Today which uses the title Chemical Lobotomy.
It is written by a PhD.
Chemical Lobotomy
The madness of the mass prescription of psychotropic drugs.
Steve Taylor Ph.D.
“According to some estimates, around 1 in 10 Americans take anti-depressants.
The consequent massive overprescription of psychotropic medication, has had a much more harmful effect than lobotomies, because it is so much more widespread.
Another parallel with frontal lobotomies is that psychotropic drugs continue to be so widely used despite massive evidence of their harmful side-effects and after-effects.”
(You would find it educational to read the whole article. Shadow State)
Chemical Lobotomy
https://www.psychologytoday.com/us/blog/out-the-darkness/201603/chemical-lobotomy
As for Big Pharma I am currently in the process of reading a book titled “Empire of Pain”.
It details how the Sackler family made billions of dollars selling pain killers like Oxycontin and psychotropic drugs.
The Sacklers were big donors to Harvard University and Hillary Clinton’s campaigns.
Empire of Pain: The Secret History of the Sackler Dynasty
A grand, devastating portrait of three generations of the Sackler family, famed for their philanthropy, whose fortune was built by Valium and whose reputation was destroyed by OxyContin. From the prize-winning and best-selling author of Say Nothing, as featured in the HBO documentary Crime of the Century.
The Sackler name adorns the walls of many storied institutions – Harvard, the Metropolitan Museum of Art, Oxford, the Louvre. They are one of the richest families in the world, known for their lavish donations to the arts and the sciences. The source of the family fortune was vague, however, until it emerged that the Sacklers were responsible for making and marketing a blockbuster painkiller that was the catalyst for the opioid crisis.
Empire of Pain begins with the story of three doctor brothers, Raymond, Mortimer and the incalculably energetic Arthur, who weathered the poverty of the Great Depression and appalling anti-Semitism. Working at a barbaric mental institution, Arthur saw a better way and conducted groundbreaking research into drug treatments. He also had a genius for marketing, especially for pharmaceuticals, and bought a small ad firm.
Arthur devised the marketing for Valium, and built the first great Sackler fortune. He purchased a drug manufacturer, Purdue Frederick, which would be run by Raymond and Mortimer. The brothers began collecting art, and wives, and grand residences in exotic locales. Their children and grandchildren grew up in luxury.
Forty years later, Raymond’s son Richard ran the family-owned Purdue. The template Arthur Sackler created to sell Valium – co-opting doctors, influencing the FDA, downplaying the drug’s addictiveness – was employed to launch a far more potent product: OxyContin. The drug went on to generate some 35 billion dollars in revenue, and to launch a public health crisis in which hundreds of thousands would die.
This is the saga of three generations of a single family and the mark they would leave on the world, a tale that moves from the bustling streets of early 20th-century Brooklyn to the seaside palaces of Greenwich, Connecticut, and Cap d’Antibes to the corridors of power in Washington, D.C. Empire of Pain chronicles the multiple investigations of the Sacklers and their company, and the scorched-earth legal tactics that the family has used to evade accountability. The history of the Sackler dynasty is rife with drama – baroque personal lives; bitter disputes over estates; fistfights in boardrooms; glittering art collections; Machiavellian courtroom maneuvers; and the calculated use of money to burnish reputations and crush the less powerful.
Empire of Pain is a masterpiece of narrative reporting and writing, exhaustively documented and ferociously compelling. It is a portrait of the excesses of America’s second Gilded Age, a study of impunity among the super elite and a relentless investigation of the naked greed and indifference to human suffering that built one of the world’s great fortunes.
https://www.amazon.com/Empire-Pain-History-Sackler-Dynasty/dp/B08NFF9ZNY/ref=sr_1_1?dchild=1&gclid=CjwKCAjw3MSHBhB3EiwAxcaEuwRThBKeNsOOvmMlVsjZpldZcn_kQ6wstQBD_ay74BkNMysTNSWnQxoCQYsQAvD_BwE&hvadid=479753422455&hvdev=c&hvlocphy=9021584&hvnetw=g&hvqmt=e&hvrand=11327542006812545214&hvtargid=kwd-1022390265298&hydadcr=7500_9612629&keywords=empire+of+pain&qid=1626470288&sr=8-1
Shadow, you’re such a piece of shit. I’ve been on antidepressants before, as have plenty of people I know. It’s not even uncommon these days.
Stop stigmatizing antidepressants. Shadow, perhaps, you could benefit from a medication or two.
I have seen people on psychotropic drugs roaming the streets of Chicago.
They are often homeless and messed up beyond belief.
States and cities across the country use these drugs as a cheaper way to deal with social problems.
“I’ve been on antidepressants before, as have plenty of people I know. It’s not even uncommon these days.” Anonymous
In fact the use of antidepressants and other psychotropic drugs is all too common nowadays.
Over the past few decades the use of psychotropic drugs has skyrocketed.
“Results: There was an increase in the number of psychotropic medications prescribed across years; visits with 2 or more medications increased from 42.6% in 1996-1997 to 59.8% in 2005-2006; visits with 3 or more medications increased from 16.9% to 33.2% (both P < .001). The median number of medications prescribed in each visit increased from 1 in 1996-1997 to 2 in 2005-2006"
"Conclusions: There has been a recent significant increase in polypharmacy involving antidepressant and antipsychotic medications. While some of these combinations are supported by clinical trials, many are of unproven efficacy. These trends put patients at increased risk of drug-drug interactions with uncertain gains for quality of care and clinical outcomes."
National trends in psychotropic medication polypharmacy in office-based psychiatry
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/20048220/
And people who use anti depressants often end up addicted to them.
"Antidepressants are addictive and increase the risk of relapse"
"In their systematic review, Amick and colleagues write that reasons for preferring psychotherapy over drugs for depression include concerns about side effects and “perceived ‘addictiveness’” of drugs. This addictiveness is not hypothetical, it is very real and affects about half of those treated with antidepressants."
https://www.bmj.com/content/352/bmj.i574.full
—In fact the use of antidepressants and other psychotropic drugs is all too common nowadays. Over the past few decades, the use of psychotropic drugs has skyrocketed.
Big Pharma does push antidepressants…
However, did you ever stop to think, that anti-depressant drugs actually do help people?
Chronic depression, Manic depression, Bipolar disease, acute-paranoia, schizophrenia, and many other mental disorders cannot be cured by prayer, Mr. Shadow.
To Anonymous
You talk about curing these unfortunate people.
In truth the best one can do is try to even out or flatten their moods.
The drugs do not cure them.
The drugs maintain them in some sort of equilibrium.
Their mental condition is still the central focus of their lives.
In college I knew a man, who shall remain nameless, who suffered from manic-depression.
He could talk a mile a minute and then in the middle of his rant he would fall asleep.
Fifteen minutes later he would awaken with a start and ask, “What happened?”
“You fell asleep in the middle of your talk.”
It was funny and sad at the same time.
At no time did he ever engage in the kind of violent illegal conduct Allison Mack did with her “slaves.”
He maintained some kind of equilibrium using lithium.
And one can overdose on lithium/
What happens if you take to much lithium?
Too much lithium may lead to unwanted effects such as nausea, diarrhea, shaking of the hands, dizziness, twitching, seizures, slurred speech, confusion, or increase in the amount of urine. Tell your doctor immediately if these effects occur.
There is only a small difference between the correct amount of lithium and too much lithium.
https://www.medicinenet.com/lithium-oral/article.htm
Shadowstate, here’s a question for you…
Instead of simply stating facts and offering your opinion about certain issues, why do you find it necessary to make up shit?
First, you lied about whether Allison made a statement at her sentencing hearing – and when I called you out about that lie, you responded by going on a rant about something else.
Now, you’re claiming that Allison Mack is definitely going to be treated with psychotropic drugs – and, at the very same time, quoting a portion of Judge Garaufis’ sentencing memorandum that proves you’re lying again.
Here’s what you claimed: “Allison Mack’s psychological problems are so severe and long-term that she will be treated with psychotropic drugs”.
And here’s what you quoted from Judge Garaufis’ sentencing memorandum to (I guess) prove your point: ”The defendant shall undergo a mental health evaluation, and if deemed necessary, participate in an outpatient mental health treatment program as approved by the Probation Department. The defendant shall contribute to the cost of such services rendered and/or any psychotropic medications prescribed to the degree she is reasonably able, and shall cooperate in securing any applicable third party payment. The defendant shall disclose all financial information and documents to the Probation Department to assess her ability to pay.”
I can’t figure out whether you’re incapable of reading, incapable of understanding what you read, or just so hell-bent on beating up on Allison Mack that you don’t mind making an ass out of yourself (Maybe it’s all three).
Do you seriously think that Frank Report readers wouldn’t notice that Judge Garaufis included the phrase ” and if deemed necessary” when he was discussing the possibility that Allison might have to participate in an outpatient mental health program?
Or do you think that Frank Report readers wouldn’t read what the judge said – and immediately understand that he was not ordering her to be on psychotropic drugs?
Given your need to make up shit in order to try and convince others to adopt your viewpoint on issues, it’s really no surprise you’re a Trump supporter.
Shadow comes off as a sore loser that couldn’t get a girl, and somehow Allison reminders him of some chic long ago that shit all over him. So Shadow is projecting and Allison is his whipping post now to try and make himself feel better. Only problem is, she doesn’t give a rat’s ass about Shadow, nor do any of us.
Ice-nine
No one wants Allison Mack.
She is crazy.
Allison Mack went along with a scheme to brand women like cattle and use blackmail to turn those women into sex slaves.
Allison Mack is either very stupid, insane or both.
Only in a nation suffering from mass psychosis would this statement be considered controversial.
And I dare say that Allison Mack’s mental state makes her a danger to herself and those around her.
Why were students at UC Berkeley so worried about having her in their Gender Studies class?
Concerning the use of psychotropic drugs in prisons the link below points to some very interesting statistics.
Psychotropic Control of Women
Prisoners:The Perpetuation of Abuse
of Imprisoned Women
http://www.cjcj.org/uploads/cjcj/documents/psychotropic_control.pdf
“While mental illness impacts both male and female prisoner populations, the statistics for
female prisoners are especially stark. A special report by the Bureau of Justice Statistics based on a survey of prisoners found that ―Female inmates had much higher rates of
mental health problems than male inmates. An estimated 73% of females in State prisons,
compared to 55% of males inmates had a mental problem…In Federal prisons, the rate was 61%
of females compared to 44% of males; and in local jails, 75% of females compared to 63% of
male inmates.‖ Further, 62% of white females, 20% of black females and 22 % of Hispanic
females in State prison were identified as mentally ill. Nearly four in ten white female inmates
aged twenty-four or younger were mentally ill. Striking as they are, the Bureau of Justice
Statistics (BJS) figures may not fully represent the extent of mental illness among incarcerated
women”
“Still, various sources have expressed concern that psychotropic drugs –
medication for the treatment of serious psychiatric illness – are sometimes used improperly to
control and sedate inmates rather than as medication for psychiatric conditions.”
(In other words female prisoners as well as male prisoners are drugged not only to treat psychiatric conditions but also to make them more docile and compliant.. Shadow State)
“A number of women prisoners stated that
drugs were often ordered by people – including correctional officers – who are not qualified to
diagnose the psychiatric conditions for which the medications are appropriate treatment and who
are not legally permitted to prescribe medications (Auerhahn & Leonard, 2000). Some of the
women in the study reported that the amount and mixture of drugs made it difficult for them to
comprehend what was happening and adversely affected their ability to function during their
trial.
Lawyers in California, Illinois and Pennsylvania have also told Amnesty International
that they have had clients who were so heavily drugged the lawyers had considerable difficulty
communicating with them. ”
“Four categories constitute psychotropic medication; (1) antipsychotic medications
treating psychoses (such as schizophrenia); (2) anti-depressants; (3) lithium (bipolar disorder);
and (4) anti-anxiety medications (Floyd, 1990). In addition to providing relief to specific
symptoms of mental illness, psychotropic medications produce a highly sedative effect in users
(Valios, 2002; Floyd 1990). ”
“The line between the treatment of mental illness and the chemical
control of behavior is a fine one and the temptation to use psychotropic
drugs improperly in prison is great: drugs are more efficient than physical
restraints and require less commitment of staff and time. Furthermore,
prisons are closed institutions to which the public and the media have limited
access, such that abuses can go unnoticed (Floyd, 1990:1254).”
“Many adverse side effects are attributed to psychotropic medications, including but not
limited to altered sleep pattern, tardive dyskinesia, muscular rigidity, constipation, sexual
dysfunction, seizures, depression, increased risk of suicide, dry mouth, diarrhea, abdominal pain,
nausea, and vomiting (Valios, 2002; Floyd 1990).”
(And Claviger the judge did not mention psychotropic drugs as mere boilerplate. He put those words in the memorandum on purpose. Shadow State)
For a full link to this study which should be looked at by both you and Justice Advocate Nicki Clyne go to:
http://www.cjcj.org/uploads/cjcj/documents/psychotropic_control.pdf
As for Donald Trump from the beginning he claimed that there was the possibility that the Wuhan virus came from the Wuhan Virology Lab.
Anthony Fauci spent a full year covering that possibility up by yelling “conspiracy theory!”
The recent release of Anthony Fauci’s emails demonstrate that many scientists believed from the beginning that the virus came from a lab.
Donald Trump told the truth and Anthony Fauci deliberately lied.
If the last four words in your last sentence were accurate, you’d have a lot in common with Dr. Anthony Fauci.
Tell me, Claviger, why did Fauci fund Gain of Function research when many scientists told him it is dangerous?
Fauci took a relatively harmless Corona Virus and using genetic engineering made it more contagious and more lethal.
For what purpose?
To play Dr. Frankenstein?
I know a bit about Fauci’s history
Fauci spent the last 53 years as a government bureaucrat clawing his way to the top.
When AIDS came along Fauci obstructed the search for effective therapies and ended up producing a vaccine called AZT that ended up causing AIDS.
Here is an interview with Kary Mullis, the Nobel Prize Winner who invented the PCR test.
Kary Mullis: PCR Test Inventor Calls Dr Fauci A FRAUD!!!
The biggest chink in Shadow’s armour is his keyboard. Behind it, you will find a very ordinary man lashing out at others because he has insecurities himself. Let’s be honest, no one in this world is absolutely perfect.
Every time I see another one of Shadow’s long diatribes that he has cribbed from Wikipedia or some magazine, I’m reminded of a scene from “Sweet Home Alabama” where the character Jake Perry (played by Josh Lucas) says to Melanie Carmichael (played by Reese Witherspoon) “It must be exhausting”. He was referring to all the lies and deception she has been going through to keep her fiance from finding out she’s still married to Jake.
I think it must be similarly exhausting for Shadow – or anyone else – to pretend to be an expert on so many topics (He really should be sending a monthly check to Wikipedia).
I know it’s getting more and more exhausting for me to read his tripe – and I don’t think I’m the only one who feels this way.
That is exactly what he wants though you falling in to the dark side so to speak. He is just another Karen.
Claviger
When I went to college I was taught that the world is a marketplace of ideas where different schools of thought battle it out using facts and reason.
But you, Claviger, are like the thugs in the Biden Regime who want to censor Facebook, Twitter and other media to shut down debate.
Anyone who disagrees with you is “deplorable” or “reprehensible”.
No doubt you call yourself a Democrat but you have no idea of the meaning of the word.
You would really be more at home in Nazi Germany or Soviet Russia.
—I don’t think I’m the only one who feels this way.
Yah think? 😉
https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/letters-to-the-editor/ms-macks-sentence-was-too-light/2021/07/14/0d6cc264-e32f-11eb-88c5-4fd6382c47cb_story.html