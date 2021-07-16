Shadow: Sentencing Memo Reveals Allison Mack Has Need for Psychiatric Evaluation

By Shadow State

Mr. Sean Buckley is a lawyer.

Michael Avenatti is, or was, also a lawyer.

Hunter Biden the crackhead, is also a lawyer.

I put all of them in the same class. Lawyers are paid liars.

What did Judge Nicholas G. Garaufis say about Allison Mack undoing the physical and mental harm which she deliberately inflicted on her many victims?

He said, “The victims of your conduct have described, through their testimony at Mr. Raniere’s trial and through their letters and statements to the court, the serious psychological and physical injuries that they suffered at your hands. They have described your cruelty, your lies and manipulation, your apparent sadistic pleasure in watching them suffer, and your creative enthusiasm when it came to developing new ways to debase them. They have described enduring psychological trauma as a result of your actions. The court acknowledges that to some of them, no sentence short of severe punishment will seem sufficient, and that no sentence of any length can truly redress their trauma.”

So all of this talk from Sean Buckley about Allison Mack repairing the damage which she inflicted on her victims is lying shit.

Any cooperation which Allison Mack rendered was given grudgingly and was designed to save her hide. It was not designed to heal her victims.

Again, I return to the judge’s sentencing memorandum.

Allison Mack’s psychological problems are so severe and long-term that she will be treated with psychotropic drugs.

”The defendant shall undergo a mental health evaluation, and if deemed necessary, participate in an outpatient mental health treatment program as approved by the Probation Department. The defendant shall contribute to the cost of such services rendered and/or any psychotropic medications prescribed to the degree she is reasonably able, and shall cooperate in securing any applicable third party payment. The defendant shall disclose all financial information and documents to the Probation Department to assess her ability to pay.”

Psychotropic drugs work by changing the brain’s chemistry. Psychotropic drugs are extremely powerful and dangerous. Psychotropic drugs amount to a chemical lobotomy. Allison Mack is so dangerous to the community that she needs a chemical lobotomy.

Let’s just skim the literature:

According to STATNEWS.com:

Flooding the world with psychiatric drugs could boost the burden of mental disorders; by Robert Nikkel and Robert Whitaker Oct. 22, 2018

“To reduce the rising burden of mental disorders around the world, the Lancet Commission on Global Mental Health and Sustainable Development has declared a need to increase psychiatric services globally, which should include an effort to “reduce the cost and improve the supply of effective psychotropic drugs for mental, neurological, and substance use disorders.”

“While reducing the burden of mental disorders is certainly a laudable goal, we believe that implementing this plan will increase the global burden of mental disorders rather than decrease it.

Following the American Psychiatric Association’s publication of the third edition of its “Diagnostic and Statistical Manual” (DSM III) in 1980, there has been a remarkable expansion of the psychiatric enterprise in the United States and other developed countries. That expansion, which included dramatically increasing the use of psychiatric drugs, offers a lesson from the past that helps predict the effect of a planned ‘global’ expansion of psychiatric services.

“After DSM III was published, the main models of depression and other major mental disorders held that they were brain illnesses caused by chemical imbalances, and that psychiatric drugs could help fix these imbalances. The antidepressant Prozac, the first serotonin-specific reuptake inhibitor (SSRI), hit the market in 1988. It was touted as a wonder drug, and our society’s use of antidepressants and other psychiatric drugs soared. Today in the United States, more than one in five adults — and more than one in 20 children and adolescents — take a psychiatric drug on a daily basis.

“Yet even as more and more people have been getting medical treatment for psychiatric disorders, the number of adults on government disability due to these disorders has more than tripled since 1987. The number of children so disabled by psychiatric disorders has increased more than 30-fold during this period.”

https://www.statnews.com/2018/10/22/flooding-world-psychiatric-drugs-boost-burden-mental-disorders/

There are a lot more articles and books written in the same vein.

For example, there are studies that psychoactive drugs physically shrink the brain.

It’s time for Frank Parlato and others to stop whitewashing the severity of Allison Mack’s crimes and insanity.

You can not make a silk purse out of a sow’s ear.

You can not make a filet mignon out of shit.

