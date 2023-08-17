Mia Ambrose’s Letter to Judge O’Neill: ‘I’m Almost 17, I Speak for Myself – My Father Is the Abuser’

This is a copy of a letter Mia Ambrose wrote to Judge Thomas O’Neill who on August 8, 2023 issued a one year restraining order against her mother, Karen Riordan barring contact between mother and child.

The restraining order was not at Mia’s request, but at her father, Chris Ambrose, request. Judge O’Neill made his decision without talking to the nearly 17 year old young adult.

Astonishingly, the judge ruled the mother has coercive control over the teen and her two teen siblings, as if they have no minds or hearts to think or feel for themselves.

The teens are living with their maternal grandfather because they refuse to live with their father.

Here is Mia’s letter to Judge O’Neill, written from Rhode Island. Judge for yourself whether this is an intelligent young woman who has her own thoughts and feelings or whether she is a brainwashed zombie who cannot think, do or speak without her mother putting words in her mouth. You decide.

Mia, Sawyer, and Matthew Ambrose.

August 16, 2023

Bridgeport Court- RO against Karen Riordan to Judge O’Neill

By Mia Ambrose

Dear Judge O’Neill,

My brothers and I sent you a letter and it had to attachments. I’m writing this separately because it is Chris Ambrose, I need a restraining order against, not my mom. I have evidence to show you that Chris filed against my mom AFTER my attorney tried to file a restraining order against him in both juvenile and family court.

The steps I have taken, and my attorney has taken since April, to file a restraining order against Chris Ambrose for my protection are outlined in my petition below. My attorney spoke to the judge in juvenile court and Chris and my mom were right there.

I was there too. Chris was informed that my attorney was pursuing a RO against him on my behalf, and to regain control of me Chris filed motion after motion to force us back to him. I was living in fear even in my mom’s house because he kept threatening us with motions to have us physically removed from her home—against our will. The

police told us they found us to be safe and would not touch us. They told my attorney this too. But Chris is This a constant threat.

My attorney said for my mom to file a TRO on my behalf, but my mom didn’t want to because she said the court could think she was trying to stop me from seeing Chris or blame her for what I wanted and needed. My mom was right. You put a RO against my

mom for a year without even hearing us testify. She is not brainwashing or convincing us of anything. I’m almost 17. I speak for myself and always have, and I want you to hear the truth Your Honor. Chris is an attorney and was a Hollywood tv writer. He’s

deceptive.

I asked my ADA support person if she would file it on my behalf in family court. She agreed and we had to reschedule because I had to work at Roberts Food Store—a job I got after I moved in with my mom and I was happy. I was a great employee too. My ADA support person and I were arranging another day because she lives far away.

Your RO is against the wrong person. We think you will see that if you hear from us and see what we have to say. The person accused of abuse filed to isolate us from our safe home and parent.

In another case Judge Wilson ruled against Chris because she realized Chris was dragging out a case just to punish my aunt who stood up for us. I hope these documents will let you consider the truth and see who Chris is like Judge Wilson and Judge Nieves and Judge Rodrigues did—we faxed and mailed this evidence to the

court before to stop Chris from getting the PPA TRO. It was denied and we think the judges had our evidence. Maybe it doesn’t get transferred to you or something. Maybe you didn’t get it. Please review it and consider us. I hope you drop the RO now that you have our information. Or at least let us testify because if we are victims, we

have the right to testify and we were never given the chance to participate. My attorney was never notified of this motion.

We are not victims of our mom, and we hope with this information you will let you see the truth, and remove the RO. If you won’t remove the RO, then we need to testify because it’s our right to testify and somehow Chris tricked you and you didn’t honor our right to be notified and to be heard.

I want my attorney to be appointed in your court so we can testify, and he can advocate for me. And the boys have their own attorneys too who they want to represent them.

Thanks,

Mia Ambrose