Susan Dones: A Beacon of Honesty Amidst NXIVM Chaos – Her Letter to Judge for Frank Parlato

August 15, 2023
Susan Dones gives an interview outside the Brooklyn Courthouse.
Susan Dones is well-known among those who followed the rise and fall of NXIVM. She left in 2009 and fought to be independent, fighting again in bankruptcy court against a cadre of NXIVM attorneys and won. Since then, she has helped many people who have left NXIVM and other high-control groups.

Susan Dones [r] with Karen Unterriener and myself discussing Keith Raniere with some remaining followers of the Vanguard in Brooklyn. 

NXIVM group photo
Nxivm Group Photo featuring both Nancy Salzman and Susan Dones.

Susan is known everywhere as one of the most honest, least self-aggrandizing, and least egoistic of the ex-NXIVM members who fought to stop the wickedness of the Raniere-led group.

Susan Dones outside the Brooklyn Courthouse, October 27, 2020, right after Keith Alan Raniere was sentenced to 120 years in prison….

Susan Dones interviewed by Dr. Oz.

Susan wrote to US District Judge Richard J. Arcara before my sentencing to ask him to consider leniency based on my efforts to help stop Raniere and his allies. I am deeply grateful for her putting her name out to back me when I needed support.

Here is what Susan Dones wrote:

Dear Judge Arcara,

I am writing on behalf of Frank Parlato, but I must admit that I only know a little about Frank’s legal matter other than what I have read online.

What I know about Mr. Parlato is that he was one of the first to bring to international attention that he has helped to expose one of the most dangerous cult leaders Keith Raniere, and aided in his arrest and conviction.

Now Keith Raniere is doing a 120-year sentence for seven significant RICO charges with eleven predicate acts, including sex trafficking, where five co-defendants were also arrested, and three others are imprisoned along with Raniere.

It was through the information that Frank had collected over the years of people trusting him that he was able to put a package together to take to the Justice Department to start an investigation into NXIVM and Keith Raniere.

Had it not been for Franks’ continued efforts to expose not only Keith Raniere and Clare Bronfman’s support of Keith Raniere’s Cult of NXIVM could very easily still be in the Cult business today.

As a result, thousands of victims are now in recovery from the abuse from NXVIM at the hands of the six arrested by the DOJ that Frank and others worked tirelessly to expose.

I left NXIVM in 2009 but could never rest easy. I lived a life of constantly looking over my shoulder. NXVIM, Keith Raniere, Clare Bronfman, and Nancy Salzman sued me when I left because I am a whistleblower about their crimes and my abuse within NXIVM.

From 1998-2018, these two – Keith Raniere and Nancy Salzman – worked together.

Keith Raniere and Nancy Salzman

Through the efforts of Frank Parato’s work, I and thousands of others can now rest and work toward a fuller recovery.

If Frank has to do community service, he has pre-paid above and beyond the community, a service most people do for their communities with the impact he has had with NXIVM being shut down and people in prison.

I hope this helps your Honor better understand the impact that the Franks’ work has had on the Cult of NXIVM and on all Cults out there. The NXIVM case was a precedent-setting case when holding a Cult accountable for the abuse of its members.

Thank you for taking the time to read this and consider my words.

If you need more information, don’t hesitate to contact me at [redacted].

Respectfully Yours,

Susan F Dones

Frank Parlato talks with former NXIVM insider Susan Dones in “The Lost Women of NXIVM,” a 2019 TV program that Parlato hosted. 
MK10ART’s painting of Susan Dones and I as we appeared in the Lost Women of NXIVM

Because Susan Dones is one of the heroes of NXIVM, MK10ART painted the above of her.  I think it is a good image with which to end this post. Thank you, Susan, for your support.

