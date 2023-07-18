Catherine Supporter: Separating Fact from Fiction Amid the Messy Fallout of the Kassenoff Custody Case

Catherine’s friend analyzes the story: Shocking Revelations: Allan Kassenoff’s Supporter Alleges Catherine’s Dark Secrets.

In that story, a supporter of Allan Kassenoff’s, ‘Hannah Friedman,’ makes 17 points where the public missed the boat on Allan and in his defense.

Now ‘Lizabeth Thompson,’ a friend of Catherine, weighs in to rebut the 17 points.

By ‘Liz Thompson’

1. The Boyfriend Video

The Boyfriend Video shows Allan accusing Catherine of having a boyfriend in front of the children.

Both partners cheated. It has no bearing on whether they can be good parents. Allan should not have aired this dirty laundry in front of the children. Adultery is not uncommon or a reason to take children from mothers.

2. A Nanny’s View:

One of the Kassenoff nannies signed an affidavit describing how Catherine would abuse the adopted daughter, but treat her biological children differently.

Although I will give some credit to the nanny’s account that Catherine treated the adopted daughter differently than the two other girls, she had well documented accounts of lying and stealing.

Catherine was more of a disciplinarian, while Allan was mainly an absentee parent. The bed frame was removed specifically because the oldest daughter liked to jump on the bed, and Catherine didn’t want her to get hurt.

3. Plans to Lie:

Although I haven’t read the emails, there was no reason to lie. Catherine had already documented Allan’s abusive behavior. Perhaps she tried to persuade the child to tell the truth.

4. The Fingernail Audio:

During this audio recording Catherine mentions “feeding the baby” so likely Allan recorded it in 2013 – 14. She is clearly sleep deprived, likely postpartum, raising 3 children with little help from her spouse and also working full time.

They had been arguing for many, many hours and she sounds distraught. They discussed divorce throughout their entire relationship. This was never a peaceful union. Capricorn Gemini.

5. Chocolate Bar Madness:

Then there is the chocolate bar audio.

When a chocolate bar is symbolic of much more. Again the oldest child had a history of lying and stealing specifically with sweets. It was well known she would consume anything she could find containing sugar then lie about it. Catherine could have handled it better but she was at her wits end and being undermined by Allan in the video.

6. French Nanny Calls Catherine a Psychopath:

The nanny’s are a mixed bag – some loyal to Allan some to Catherine. There’s a long bad history here.

7. The Plan to Use the Daughter:

See #3. Allan filed for divorce in 2019 after CPS and police reports were filed against him.

The Boyfriend Video was filmed in 2017 – 18 so Allan had read the texts several years earlier.

Allan Kassenoff in a video accuses his wife of having a boyfriend.

8. Catherine Removed from House for Good Cause:

Allan filed an ex-parte order and Catherine did not have the opportunity to defend herself at this time.

9. Mental Illness:

Dr. Marc Abrams was disqualified from this case. His “opinion” of Catherine’s mental health, which was not a diagnosis, should have been stricken from the record.

Dr. Marc Abrams

10. Parental Alienation:

See #9. Judge Everett based his ruling on Abrams’ biased report.

11. Judge Koba Finds Same Results:

See #9. Judge Nancy Quinn Koba based her ruling on Dr. Abrams biased and later debunked report.

Judge Nancy Quinn Koba

12. Vengeance:

Everyone mentioned here was removed from the case for bias except for Dr. McKay. There was NEVER a diagnosis from a treating therapist or psychiatrist of Catherine’s mental illness.

PTSD, extreme stress, some depression perhaps, but an actual mental illness or personality disorder, no. Allan and Catherine had a toxic relationship, and the abuse was clear, not a lie.

It’s called defending yourself, not vengeance.

14. Visits Were Unpleasant:

Who in their right mind would find a “supervised” visit fun? How horrible and unnatural for everyone involved to be watched like a zoo animal. Of course, the kids hated going.

15. No False Arrest:

There were several attempts to arrest Catherine, not just the one mentioned, all dismissed.

16. Double Standard:

There is plenty of damning evidence against both of them in the DropBox – neither look great. No real double standard.

17. Mother’s Day Contrivance:

Catherine addressed Mother’s Day directly. She was hoping for a protective order that didn’t come through in time. Allan had attempted to falsely arrest her just a few months before.

18. Some Points to Ponder: see #12.

19. Allan’s Email Reinterpreted:

There is no reinterpretation of Allan’s email.

Allan and the court had already ruined her relationship with the children. I’m sorry, but Allan completely failed to own his part in creating this fiasco. He could have shared custody and saved himself a lot of money, time and heartache.

Catherine was in therapy the ENTIRE time. What other help should she have gotten?

20. Suicide is Painful:

Yes, it is.

21. Allan’s Legacy:

Maybe he is a better parent now that his behavior is subject to intense public scrutiny. The same could have been true of Catherine had she been given the opportunity.

I feel sorry for everyone involved in this mess – Allan, who was ultimately manipulated by the courts for his money, the girls who deserved two parents and Catherine who lost everything.