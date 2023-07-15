Shocking Revelations: Allan Kassenoff’s Supporter Alleges Catherine’s Dark Secrets

The following is something I believe some people would wish Frank Report did not publish – a one-sided account from someone who supports Allan Kassenoff. Yet, Catherine Kassenoff’s Facebook posts, her selectively edited videos of Allan, and her choice of documents to share on Dropbox are also one-sided, as are some of the statements and articles of her supporters. There have been a dozen anti-Allan stories on this website and dozens more in other media, some of them mainstream media, as well as social media, some of them buying Catherine’s story based on her word alone and entirely without the normally required skepticism of journalism

By Hannah Friedman

Everyone portrays Allan Kassenoff as a bad husband and father while pushing a #JusticeforCatherine agenda.

But Catherine Kassenoff was a mentally unstable woman turned into a martyr for committing suicide.

True, Allan looked at Catherine’s texts and emails. The texts and emails showed Catherine cheated on Allan.

I enclose texts and emails showing Catherine’s affair with Dan Summers. Publish them if you wish.

These texts are extremely graphic, as you can see, and read like Literotica. They are from Catherine to her married lover, ‘Dan Summers’ – with most explicit and obscene descriptions – both are married.

I think you will agree Catherine wrote the better porn descriptions with [redacted].

Another text group sounds like they want to plan a vacation or getaway together.

Yes, she cheated on Allan with an old lover. Maybe she never got over Dan. Maybe she was unsatisfied in her marriage. But her affair with Dan started a lot of the marital problems.

(She first began dating Dan before she was married, but Dan was married, which she knew. She got pregnant with Dan and had an abortion before she was married. She later blamed her fertility issues on her abortion with Dan and blamed her cancer on taking fertility medication – though she blamed her cancer on 9/11 when she collected $330,000 of public money.)

Later, as court records show, Catherine wanted Allan to set her lover up so that Dan’s wife would find out and leave him.

Now ‘bad’ Allan yelled at Catherine, and ‘bad, bad’ Allan looked at her texts. But Catherine is given a pass for cheating on him?

She was unfaithful. She cheated first. But he yelled, so he’s the bad one?

The Boyfriend Video

In one video Catherine [and you] posted, the conversation is as follows:

Allan: Go move in with your boyfriend and leave me alone.

Catherine: [lying]: I don’t have a boyfriend.

Allan: Catherine, enough with your lies. Go with your boyfriend and leave me alone. Go with your boyfriend and leave me alone.

Catherine: You’re really upsetting these guys [the children]

Allan: Go with your boyfriend and leave me alone.

Catherine: Stop it, you’ve got kids in this room.

Allan: Go with your boyfriend and leave me alone.

Catherine: Stop it, you’ve got children in here.

Allan: Go with your boyfriend and leave me alone.

Catherine: I don’t have a boyfriend, Allan.

Allan: Oh, OK Catherine.

Catherine: So, I don’t know what you’re talking about.

Again, I refer you to the steamy emails I sent you. Catherine exchanged these with her boyfriend.

Catherine is a cheating spouse and lied about it. So, Allan looked at her emails and texts that showed up on their joint laptop?

How is this worse than a suspicious spouse hiring a private detective and finding the spouse is cheating?

Catherine loved to say how Allan threatened to have an open marriage, and how unmoral that was.

Then there was how she treated her adopted child – the eldest.

A Nanny’s View

One of their nannies signed an affidavit describing how Catherine would abuse the adopted daughter but treat her biological children differently.

The nanny wrote, she would “yell at [her] over minor things and told her things like ‘this is why you have no friends.'”

Yet, the daughter did not have friends because Catherine refused to allow her to have playdates with other kids.

The nanny wrote, “I was often asked by other moms to coordinate a playdate – I would always ask Catherine and she would make up excuses.”

Then Catherine would tell her own (adopted) daughter, “No one has asked for playdates because you have no friends.”

The nanny continued, “I witnessed Catherine punish [her] by removing toys and books from her room…. I also witnessed Catherine remove a fancy bed from her room and… only permit her to sleep on a mattress on the floor.”

The nanny included photographs of the mattress on the floor and the empty shelves in her room as exhibits to the court.

“Catherine would refuse to allow the children to play with the neighbors, even though they were wonderful people who had kids around [the same} age,” the nanny wrote.

She terrified [the oldest daughter], the nanny said. When [she] “would see her car pull up, she would stand up if she was relaxing and say, ‘Mommy, do you need me to do anything?’

“Catherine never allowed [the oldest daughter] to eat the same food as the other kids. [She] was never allowed to have chocolate or treats, or even milk.

“The other kids were regularly allowed to eat whatever they wanted.”

“Catherine consistently told me that [the oldest daughter] was a ‘liar’ and a ‘bad kid.’

“One afternoon when the three kids and I were watching TV when Catherine came home, [the oldest daughter] sprung up and sat at attention and asked her mother if she could help do something. The other two kids sat and continued to watch TV…”

“Allan worked long hours during the week and I would not see him regularly. When he was home, it was clear he was scared of Catherine and would do as she said.”

“Catherine would yell at [the children] aggressively at times. For instance, if C. did not complete [her] twenty minute a day violin practice…Catherine would often say ‘I’m just going to give these violins away…’ and ‘You just won’t play again.'”

Plans to Lie

About a year before Allan filed for divorce, Catherine and her friend Cynthia, a lawyer, planned the divorce. Catherine planned to use the eldest’s need for approval to get her to lie about Allan.

Because Allan and Catherine shared a laptop, Allan had access to her texts.

The Fingernail Audio

But long before that, Catherine was thinking about divorce, as the so-called “Fingernail Audio” proves.

16:33:

Catherine: I’m going to be gone. I’m giving up custody of the children.

Allan: No one is asking for that.

Catherine: It’s the only way they’ll be normal human beings.

Allan: No. We’ll get divorced, we’ll split custody, and they’ll be normal human beings. Do you think it’s going to help them when they find out that their mother is giving up them?

Catherine: They’re going to understand because I’m going to write a book about this.

Allan: I’m begging you to stop.

Catherine: I’m going to write a book.

Allan: Catherine, please.

Catherine: I’m going to write a book…

Allan: What will help you calm down now?

Catherine: I will sacrifice everything for them. I will sacrifice all for them.

Chocolate Bar Madness

Then there is the chocolate bar audio.

The oldest daughter is crying inconsolably throughout the audio:

Catherine: [to child] You ate the chocolate bar.

Allan: [to child] Don’t respond. Don’t respond.

Child: I did noooot! (Sobbing).

Catherine: [to Allan] Excuse me? What are you talking about, ‘don’t respond’?

Allan: Don’t be an animal!

Catherine: [To Allan] You are a ridiculous human being! You don’t know how to teach morals.

Allan: You terrorize these kids.

Catherine: Morals matter! Not in your book they don’t. Morals matter!

Allan: So does being a civilized human being.

Catherine: [To child] Go up to your room. We’re gonna discuss this chocolate bar. Go up to your room. Now!

Allan: Take a deep breath

Catherine: Morals matter! Lying matters!

Allan: I want you to calm down.

Catherine: [To child] You will go to jail if you keep this up. Go up to your room. We’re gonna go discuss this.

Allan: I want you to calm down.

Catherine: [to child] Now! Go up to your room NOW! NOW! Walk! Walk! [To Allan] See? Now she won’t listen to me anymore. [to child] Go to your room!

Allan: You treat her like a dog.

Catherine: [to Allan] She is! She’s a liar! [to child] Go to your room!

Allan: So what? You ever think it’s because of the way you treat her?

Catherine: [To Allan] Have you lost your mind? Have you lost your mind?

Allan: I’m so sick of the way you treat her.

Catherine: Have you lost your mind?

Allan: Everyone knows it!

Catherine: [to Allan] Look at you! You’re blaming me? Oh my god. You have done so much destruction!

Allan: When …

Catherine: You have done so much destruction. You’ve done so much destruction. [to child] He doesn’t care about morals. I don’t care if he does. You can hate me as much as you want. I will teach you morals. He, what he’s doing is wrong. [to Allan] Get out! I will discuss this with my daughter. Get out.

Allan: The one that you get out when you tell her that you want to give her back to Florida? [to child] Has she ever told you she wants to return you to your family in Florida?

Child: Yes

Catherine: Oh my god! Now we’re gonna start lying. Now we’re gonna start lying because I accuse her of stealing my chocolate. Now we’re gonna talk about Florida, which is a lie.

Allan: You’ve never said that to her?

Catherine: [To child ] Have I abused you? Have I abused you?

Child: You have said that y–

Catherine: OK, why don’t you go tomorrow? Go to the Bright Horizons people and tell them I’m abusing you. Then we can have a CPS investigation, OK?

Allan: Have you ever told her that? About Florida?

Catherine: [to child] Has he told you that he’s gonna kick you out of this house? Did he call you a fucking retard the other day? Did he call you a fucking retard?

Child: Yes.

Catherine: Yeah. A fucking retard is what you called her

Allan: You’re losing control.

Catherine I’m losing control. You called her a fucking retard. You! You called your daughter a fucking retard. Right, Ally. Is that what he called her – you?

Allan Ally, do you want to go downstairs or do you want…

Catherine Ally, did he call you a fucking retard?

Allan I’ve got to go do my work.

Catherine, I am entitled to parent. Get out of here!

Allan You are not acting like a civilized human being.

Catherine Oh, I’m so sorry.

Allan You’re screaming

Catherine It’s OK to call her a fucking retard.

Allan You know what? I lose my control with her one time–

Catherine Oooooh! OK, I’m sorry. So, you admit that you lost your control. I don’t lose control. I’m upset about my chocolate.

Allan This is you in control? I’m gonna go do my work. [To child] If you need me, I’m downstairs, OK?

Catherine [To child] Oooh is he your BFF?

Allan No, I’m her father.

Catherine No, you’re not.

Allan You don’t understand the difference.

Catherine You know what you’ve done. You are so wrong. It’s gonna turn into crying. You’re gonna turn into crying, it’s gonna turn into crying. Because she knows that you will believe her lie.

Allan: Relax

Catherine I won’t believe the lie, but you will. You’ll believe it. You believe the lie. Believe the lie. Believe the lie, Allan. Believe it.

Allan I’m not believing or not believing–

Catherine Believe the lie! Because it’s all my… I’m the reason you lie, right? It’s me, right?

Child No

Catherine Because that’s what he said. Is that what he said when he walked up the stairs?

Allan I said treat her civilly.

Catherine [to child] Didn’t he say I’m the reason?

Allan Treat her civilly.

Catherine Get the fuck out! You get the fuck out!

Allan Treat her civilly.

Catherine Get the fuck out!

Allan Don’t talk to me that way.

Catherine You get the fuck out. I’m so tired of you.

Allan I’m tired of you.

Catherine You don’t know how to teach morals. You’re a disloyal. You’re an un-moral person. Get out!

Allan [to child] Can I ask you a question? Do you think mommy treats you fairly?

Catherine Oh my god! We’re gonna have a discussion about fairness at 10:30 at night. All I want to do. Get out of her room! All I want to do is find out about what’s going on with the chocolate.

Allan OK, grill her. Grill her. Grill her.

Catherine But now, we got to have a discussion about morality, about fairness,

Allan Grill her

Catherine About CPS investigations, about abuse, about whatever else. [To child] I want to have a discussion with you. You come to me now. You get over here. Now!

Allan I’ll stay here.

Child [to Catherine] Nooo I don’t want tooooo! (Crying) Daddy!!!!

Allan [To child] I’m with you. [to Catherine] Stop pulling her.

Catherine You pulled her! Get up. Get up. Get up.

Allan Ally, I’m coming too, don’t worry.

Child (crying)

Allan I’m coming with you

Catherine [to child] You want to scream like a baby? You can scream like a baby, just like you did the other night. Get in there. Get in there with me here. Get away. I want to have a discussion with my daughter about what happened with my chocolate.

Allan Every time I asked to have a discussion with her privately, you throw a hissy fit. You can grill her with me here.

Catherine No! I don’t want you here.

Allan I’m not leaving you alone with her.

Catherine Oh, I’m sorry. You’re allowed to have discussions! I don’t care what you do. You’re a loser anyway.

Allan Good for you.

Catherine Listen. Here’s the deal. OK. I’m going to ask you one time. Do you understand me?

Child Yes.

Catherine [to child ] Put your hands down!

Child The chocolate wrapper…

Catherine Put your hands down!

Child The chocolate wrapper…

Catherine Put your hands down.

Child I am.

Catherine DON’T TALK BACK TO ME!

Allan Let her answer you.

Catherine Stop looking at him!

Allan Cathy, you’re acting like a lunatic.

Catherine She looked right at you.

Allan No, she- regardless. You’re acting like a crazy person.

Catherine You did not look at him?

Allan No, I just looked at the wall.

Catherine Oh, you didn’t look at him? Really?

Child Noooo (crying)

Catherine: Stop judging me.

French Nanny Calls Catherine a Psychopath

Another nanny, a French au-pair, Laura, posted on Facebook about Catherine. “I won’t advise you to work for the Kassenoff family. The mother is a psychopath who abuses her daughter. They have been kicked out of every agency except ours.”

Yes, Catherine knew she had abused her oldest adopted child and that the child craved for Catherine to love her.

Yes, Allan yelled at times. I would like to know a couple who never yelled.

The Plan to Use the Daughter

Text messages Catherine exchanged with her friend, Cynthia Monaco, demonstrate that she planned for divorce, and full custody of the children for a long time and planned to use the oldest daughter’s need for her approval, and her lying issues, as a weapon against Allan.

On May 24, 2019, Allan, having read the text messages, commenced a divorce action.

On June 5, 2019, Catherine and Allan entered into a joint stipulation regarding interim custody of the children, which required Catherine to be supervised when she was around the children.

At first, Catherine and Allan had joint custody, and divided the time. The one who had custody would live in the home, and the other would leave. They would alternate bi-weekly.

Catherine Removed from House for Good Cause

Judge David Everett

Judge David Everett removed Catherine from the home when Allan read a text between her and her friend, who was also an attorney, conspiring to have the oldest daughter lie about Allan abusing the children!

Catherine texted her friend that she could get her daughter to lie! That’s when Allan went for sole custody. She was going to turn the kids against him and use the one with the lying problem.

To ensure Catherine did not continue to alienate the children, Judge Everett required supervised visits for Catherine.

Due to her mental illness, Catherine abused the oldest daughter for years and manipulated all three children throughout the divorce, including telling them to lie about their father.

These actions led the Matrimonial Court to permit Catherine to see her children only for a few hours per week, always with a therapeutic supervisor present.

Mental Illness

Dr. Marc Abrams

Dr. Marc Abrams found that due to her mental disorders, Catherine could not blame herself for her current predicaments but blamed everyone around her.

Judge Everett, the first judge in the Matrimonial Action, stated Catherine could not be around the children without supervision, even “for a few minutes.”

Parental Alienation

Judge Everett

JUDGE EVERETT: All right. Since this record will be so-ordered, I just want to make it very clear that, Ms. Most, please be sure to communicate to each of the people on the risks of supervising visits that the children are not to be alone in the presence of Mrs. Kassenoff –

MS. MOST: OK.

JUDGE EVERETT: – during the period of time that they are supervising the visits.

MS. MOST: OK.

MR. DIMOPOULOS: Your Honor, if I –

JUDGE EVERETT: For any period of time whatsoever. Yes?

MR. DIMOPOULOS: If that concludes that part of our discussion, I’d like to just bring up one brief thing just for clarification. Do we need to say anything more –

MS. MOST: Dr. Ravitz.

MR. DIMOPOULOS: Yeah, so we’re transitioning, OK, so we can cut there for –

JUDGE EVERETT: Just so it’s clear, when I say any – at any time I mean even for a few minutes. It has to be –

MS. MOST: I get it.

JUDGE EVERETT: It has to be constant.

Judge Koba Finds Same Results

Judge Nancy Quinn Koba [above] explained, during a June 2, 2021 hearing:

This is the problem as I see it: I have an obligation to act in the best interest of the children. And while – the Court made findings a year ago after a ten-day hearing, and the Court believes, based upon the evidence deduced during that hearing, that Ms. Kassenoff does have a mental illness that’s impacting her interactions with the children, OK. And I understand the children are reacting to that.

Vengeance

Rather than addressing and dealing with her mental illness, Catherine’s “strategy” was to falsely claim she was a victim of domestic violence, and her children were victims of child abuse, all at the hands of Allan.

She filed documents detailing the “abuse” she claims to have suffered. However, none of her allegations were true.

Catherine tried peddling the lies to Judge Koba, who saw Catherine’s allegations for what they are – lies – and awarded Allan sole legal and physical custody of their three children.

Catherine also presented the same lies to all the professionals involved in the case – none of whom believed her – including Carol Most (the Attorney for the Children), Dr. Susan Adler (two of the Kassenoff children’s therapist), Dr. Carolyn McGuffog (the therapist for the third Kassenoff child), Dr. Marc Abrams, the first neutral custody evaluator, and Kathleen McKay, the second neutral custody evaluator.

All these professionals saw Catherine’s allegations for what they are – lies.

Allan could have easily refuted Catherine’s allegations by supplying videos of Catherine’s abuse of the children. While he did not post them on Facebook, he provided some of them to the court.

Judge Koba

Judge Koba conducted a two-week trial in July 2020 and afterward, limited Catherine to therapeutically supervised visits with the children twice per week. She prohibited Catherine from any non-therapeutically supervised access or communications with the children.

Catherine had one goal – to seek revenge on every person involved in the Matrimonial Action that she believed led to the loss of her children.

Catherine filed complaints against Carol Most with the Second Department’s Office of Attorneys for Children, and a complaint against Dr. McGuffog with the State Board of Education. She filed complaints against Dr. Abrams and sued Dr. Adler.

She filed grievances against her husband and his attorney, and a grievance against Judge Lewis Lubell and Judge Koba.

Visits Were Unpleasant

Catherine at a supervised visit.

The woman who initially supervised visits said she would no longer supervise Catherine in her home because she couldn’t control her behavior.

After that, Catherine decided not to see the children for 10 months until she found a supervisor she liked and was willing to pay, which required the children to drive a long way for these visits.

Allan forced the children to visit, even though they begged him not to!

As you heard on another tape, one of the children accuses Catherine of lying about emails. The child claims she never wrote the emails and later said she hated Catherine and their forced visits and that no one listens to her about her feelings.

On another occasion, she claimed no one was listening to her and putting words in her mouth, such as that she wanted to live with her mother when she really wanted to continue living with her father!

Just the opposite of Catherine, when Allan never discussed Catherine before the children or said a bad word about her to them!

No False Arrest

These girls were tired of Catherine stalking them in town or at their activities to scare them or cause drama.

As for the so-called false arrest, Catherine knew she had a one-mile “stay away” protective order and didn’t care. She knew she violated the protective order.

Catherine was served on the protective order – but not in person because she avoided service!

The police thought the order was in effect, not knowing she had fought it, claiming she wasn’t properly served!

When you wrote that the police handcuffed Catherine at the school, who called the police and why? One of the children called her father. She was afraid her mother was stalking them.

And Allan had nothing to do with Governor Hochul firing her because of the arrest. The Governor fired her for lack of competence. She was too busy suing everyone and posting the children’s private information on Facebook.

Double Standard

Why is it OK for Catherine to constantly violate orders and continue to post information about her children’s private medical records?

Why is it OK for her to release audio tapes of them without their consent?

Why is it OK for her to only post documents that make her look like she’s a victim?

She didn’t put in her Dropbox or Facebook how she wiped out her husband’s bank account.

There are many things she left out to manipulate people to fight the mess she left behind!

Mother’s Day Contrivance

As for her not seeing her kids on Mother’s Day because of Allan, that is wrong.

Judge Capeci ordered that she could see the children with her mother present to supervise.

Catherine’s mother, however, was not coming to Westchester for Mother’s Day. One of the kids called Catherine’s mother, asking if she would come to see them, and she said no. She didn’t feel comfortable flying because she had a heart condition.

Catherine had no intention of picking the girls up on Mother’s Day. I wonder if she was even in the country.

Some Points to Ponder

So, add it all up.

Catherine was diagnosed with a personality disorder and is a narcissist!

A good man lost his job because a bunch of herd mentality pathetic Facebook followers don’t know how to read the evidence. His family and others received death threats.

It’s OK to do a smear campaign on Allan and cause him to lose his livelihood, but everyone else gets a free pass!

Where’s Catherine’s family? They deserted her because they told her she needed help, and until she got that, they couldn’t continue to have her in their lives! She ignored them!

Allan’s Email Reinterpreted

Why don’t you point out that Allan’s email to her doesn’t say ‘You will never see your kids again’?

He wrote in part:

I feel sorry for you, and while at times I might become angry and frustrated, at the end of the day I pity you because your behavior has ruined your life and your relationship with the kids. Instead of focusing on getting help, you have focused your rage on destroying me. For that, I’m sad for you because you will never get a chance to have these years back.

He pleads with her to get the help she needs!

Suicide is Painful

By the way, Catherine’s suicide was selfish, and it traumatized her daughters. No wonder they called her Catherine instead of “Mother.”

As I said, Allan did not badmouth her in front of the girls. When the girls saw she was a manipulator, they wanted nothing to do with her.

They dealt each day with her endless manipulations!

You are turning a mentally unstable woman into a martyr and destroying a man’s ability to provide for his family.

Let’s pray that other women don’t follow her, seeking their moment to be in the limelight!

She abused the oldest adopted daughter so much that Allan couldn’t let it continue. She tortured those kids. They told her to stop, be normal, and stop posting on Facebook.

As a waitress at a restaurant where Catherine had supervised visits with the children wrote, “Catherine exposed her children to many things that children shouldn’t know by putting so much on Facebook, publicly embarrassing and upsetting them deeply.”

Allan’s Legacy

Allan will be remembered as the ranting guy from old videos his vengeful wife posted!

Yet, his legacy is this: It is truly amazing how well-grounded Allan has been these past three years and through this entire ordeal – and how his daughters are improving – though they are traumatized by this horrific public display Catherine subjected them to – and without telling them!

They learned about it from friends.

But I can tell you one thing – these girls love their father, and he loves them. That’s his legacy. And vice versa.

And her legacy?

No normal person kills themselves to become a martyr.