Dr. Marc Abrams Fights Back Against Online Criticism Over Custody Evaluation

Dr. Marc Abrams, the forensic psychologist who did the custody evaluation for Kassenoff v Kassenoff, is not doing well with his Google Reviews. He has the lowest possible rating of 1 out of 5, with 39 reviews.
Remember that Google Reviews allow anyone to anonymously post a review about any business, whether they have done business with them or not. Companies can also pay for reviews.
The 39 bad reviews Dr. Abrams has are from people miffed with him because of his role as the custody evaluator in Kassenoff v Kassenoff and not from people who necessarily availed themselves of his psychological services.
Most critics simply drop the lowest rating with barely a reason.
Some leave one word to one sentence review and give him the lowest rating of 1:
Dr. Abrams replied to most reviews. Sometimes he simply replies with a link to Kassenofffacts.com, a website recently published that gives the negative side of Catherine Kassenoff.
He also has a stock reply:
People responded.
In defense of your initial mudslinging, you recommend a website that is more mudslinging? And you think this helps you…how exactly? Trying to prove someone else is wrong doesn’t make your client innocent. If anything it only doubles down on MY point.
You are STILL a disgrace to your profession. You cared more for $32,000 than you did the safety and welfare of innocent children. Those children are still in abusive homes. And if that’s your rebuttal, I wouldn’t trust you to make a Happy Meal for children.
His website states “On a good day, one parent will be happy with Dr. Abrams’ report. On a bad day, both parents will be unhappy with his conclusions.” Imagine a good day only happening because a terminally ill woman died and so his one client is happy with the lies he bought for $32,000 dollars.
You sir, are an ENTIRE disgrace to the profession. How dare you imply that you did the right thing calling Kassenoff a decent parent in the face of massive evidence otherwise. People like you are why children remain in abusive homes because of money and status. You should lose your license and pay out of pocket personally to ensure these kids go anywhere else.
As to your claim about the $32,000. The Court assigns financial responsibility for each litigant side. That is outlined in an order appointing the evaluator. Both litigants were assigned a percentage and both sides paid the amounts owed. Furthermore, it was Mrs. Kassenoff (signed affidavit) and one of the early attorneys involved in that matter, who insisted that I was the only evaluator they would consent to using.
People are trying to get to the bottom of things. Many cutody evaluation are not a neutral evaluation. Many have been spotlighted. Allan is experiencing the same push back from women that father’s rights groups are claiming for women. New York had a lot of lobbying from father’s rights organization. The new York court system has been taking away children from women leaving the Jewish faith. This case and the custody evaluations are all geared towards parental alienation. An on going problem. The psychologist working for the courts not the clients. Not for the children. This psychologist has had past run in with women. People are very concerned with the on going issues in family court. The girls were going to have on going issues in regards to their mother no matter what. Allan has nothing good to say about Catherine. Neither does the girlfriend and her family. I don’t believe Allan is innocent of wrong doing. The psychologist doesn’t appear to be valuing women. People are outraged by the court. The courts often painting women in a bad light. The Google reviews may be unfair. A good look at the doctor and his antics fair. These psychologist being used to decide children fate should be under heavy oversight and public views. Unfortunately the names of the parties to the case, as well as the children’s identity is already out there. He’s focusing on the reviews are a diversion to the problem. There is a big problem with family court. A big problem with these cases it’s not just discruntaled litigants. Is it that hard to believe Catherine would go to Switzerland and end her life. Having cancer. When a father set himself on fire in New Hampshire and was referred to as a hero by father’s rights supporters. No mention of him being mentally ill.
So you all know more than Dr. Abrams who saw the totality of the evidence. You all know more than the 5 judges who saw the totality of the evidence and read 2 different forensic reports and decided that Allan was the more appropriate parent and that Catherine was a danger to the children. You all know more because you saw a 5 minute TikTok by a guy who admits to doing this to make amends for his own abuse of his wife and cheating on her but also admits it’s for the clicks after all that’s how he keeps the lights on. So you follow a man who who wants to keep his lights on by destroying the lights for the Kassenoff’s family. This isn’t a man who cares about the truth. ROBBIE HARVEY is smut. He’s in it for his own self promotion.
Do your due diligence read the court documents and formulate a real opinion not just a vindictive woman who I liken to a suicide bomber
I don’t think positive google reviews should be allowed to be bought nor do I think anyone other than an actual client or purveyors of service should be able to make a review. Just adds phoney baloney and anyone with half a grude from 20 years ago or whatever to insight bullying , hate , and / or lies.
Nothing professional about it., which renders it useless.
I don’t know why Dr. Abrams would bother to defend his actions to this group of readers . Like I’ve written before “if you’re not with them siding with Catherine nothing you say matters !” They are illiterate close minded people who just believe if Catherine wrote it it must be truth and the mounds of evidence contradicting her to them don’t exist!
First they accused you of being bought off (even though both sides were paying for the forensic reports) now you and others are being accused of stealing Christian babies that have Jewish fathers (even though the mother converted & the children will be considered Jewish) so that they remain within the Jewish family ! I ask you Dr Abrams, even Frank – Are these people you think you can reason with and share a logical debate ?!? Don’t waste your anymore of your time ! Know you made the proper decision based on the mother’s last stunt to hurt her ex at the expense of exploiting her children & know these children are in a safe home with a protective father & they adore and know they can count on him
I think Abrams makes excellent points. It is telling how most of Catherine’s blind supporters sound like they have fifth grade educations, max.
CT fatherhood initiative. “Safe engagement can not come at the expense of mothers” it has, it continues. Parental alienation is being used against women as a means of to control. Using the psychological trauma symptoms of both mothers and children. Financial devastation of many women. This avenue is not leading to “healthy marriage” and responsible fatherhood. The united states has the largest number of single parent households. The expenses to the mother continue with legal abuse. Your divorce rates continue to climb. The moral and eithical fiber of society is decaded. Abuse and financial abandonment of many father’s. Children trafficed and replace by replacement mommy. All the evidence is obvious in the Kassonff case. Your program is failing the whole of the country. Just look at articles from the AFCC. Father’s given custody based on financials. Discusting all of it. What has this country gone to when Richard Gardner is running the courts from the grave.
CT has nothing to do with this. This is a NY case
How dare you all call me out for being a total scumbag using the primarily used format for media by most people around the world! – Dr Scumbag
“Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere. We are caught in an inescapable network of mutuality, tied in a single garment of destiny. Whatever affects one directly, affects all indirectly.” Martin Luther King Jr.
Symptoms of trauma : shock, denial or disbelief. Confusion, difficulty concentrating. Anger, irritability, mood swings. Anxiety, fear guilt, shame, self blaming. Withdrawal from others. Feeling sad and hopeless. Filling disconnected or numb. ? Unspesified mental illnesses? Resembling bipolar condition. Maybe Catherine family is not trauma informed? Maybe this psychologist is not trauma informed. Maybe parental alienation AFCC members are intentionally using trauma against the mothers and occasionally father’s in family court cases. Are judges and family services employees GALs trauma informed? I’m going to say they are not. Too busy pushing parental alienation. Do these parental alienation experts ignore signs of trauma in children. State it’s parental alienation. I’m better yet. #i am Catherine. Listen to the chocolate video again. Symptoms of psychological trauma symptoms. Catherine has all the symptoms. Karen Riordan fits all the symptoms. Nichola Cunha. These ladies fit all the symptoms.
Protective parents in family courts and good lawyers with a conscience aren’t the only victims.
“… some examples of abuse typically observed in litigation:
The legal system is used as a weapon, i.e. one spouse manipulates the court to punish the other in divorce proceedings.
The courts are used for foreclosures and other transfers of property or assets unlawfully.
False accusations, and lying, to the extent of fraud on the tribunal, are common.
The courts threaten, bully, intimidate, harass, and bring you to ruin, to cause a win by attrition. …”
The late Dr. Karin Huffer coined the term ‘legal abuse syndrome’ after her husband developed post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) after harmful and purposely abusive court filings affected his health.
https://equalaccessadvocates.com/product/legal-abuse-syndrome/
Mr. Abrams shouldn’t be allowed near any court, unless it’s to appropriately address all the harm he’s done to so many.
LMAO. It’s shameful the Frank Report keeps milking this crazy woman’s fake death stunt for clicks.
Oh?
Is it just for clicks?
Or, is it to take down all corruption in family courts in the same way he took down a corrupt cabal called “NXIVM”?
Dream on
You think a bunch of posts about a messy divorce, with an apparently fake suicide., is going to “take down” family courts? That’s funny.
Sweden? Swaziland? Keep trying. You’ll get the right country eventually.
A travesty for an innocent women and children. Catherine Yousseff Kassenoff and the girls needed your help. There is No defense for your behavior Mr. Abrams, all for money! Your greedy incompetence comes to light… If you were so worried about reviews why didn’t you behave like a gentleman on your social media? You have been hoisted by your own petard. It’s pathetic that you try to defend your atrocious behavior!
So true.
Let’s just all remember and focus on the misogynistic and anti-women tirades Abrams ranted about on social media. The guy is dirt. Honestly he he talked to my sister, mother or wife the talks to other women, hd knock his fucking teeth out. His wife needs to be made aware of his past social media posts. I wonder if he’s ever hit a woman? Wonder if his wife or any ex’s would do an interview.