Dr. Marc Abrams Fights Back Against Online Criticism Over Custody Evaluation

I guess if you can sleep good at night, doc, power to you. But in the end, we will be held accountable for our deeds. I think the other shoe is about to fall, and all involved are going to have a rude awakening.

Money before the best interest of a child? How much did you sell your soul for? 32K? Was it worth it? Your reply to the reviews says a lot about you and it’s not in a good light. As a mom who went through a terrible divorce, I have nothing but empathy for Catherine.

Thankfully, my ex didn’t have the money like your pal did, and I also had my health. Because the only way he was getting my daughter was from my cold dead grip.

I pray the children aren’t ruined from all the manipulation done to them.