Dr. Marc Abrams Fights Back Against Online Criticism Over Custody Evaluation

July 2, 2023
Dr. Marc Abrams, the forensic psychologist who did the custody evaluation for Kassenoff v Kassenoff, is not doing well with his Google Reviews. He has the lowest possible rating of 1 out of 5, with 39 reviews.

Remember that Google Reviews allow anyone to anonymously post a review about any business, whether they have done business with them or not. Companies can also pay for reviews.

The 39 bad reviews Dr. Abrams has are from people miffed with him because of his role as the custody evaluator in Kassenoff v Kassenoff and not from people who necessarily availed themselves of his psychological services.
Most critics simply drop the lowest rating with barely a reason.
Some leave one word to one sentence review and give him the lowest rating of 1:

Love Nature

Jackie Brown

This doctor is a psychologist who supports abusive parents

Anna

Kay Martz

Gamers Eternal

Just give it up dude. No one believes you.
Lisa Johnson
Willing to accept money in exchange for allowing child trauma to continue. Willing to throw a terminally ill woman out of her own house and actively keep her away from her children with no proof she was the abuser. Absolute disgrace.

Dr. Abrams replied to most reviews. Sometimes he simply replies with a link to Kassenofffacts.com, a website recently published that gives the negative side of Catherine Kassenoff.

Homepage of Kassenoffacts.com

He also has a stock reply:

This bogus review comes from the social media driven, court of public opinion in the Kassenoff matter. For a more balanced perspective people should spend time looking through the website http://www.Kassenofffacts.com
Several years ago, I served as one of the court-appointed, independent custody evaluators in this matter. It was actually Mrs. Kassenoff and one of her early attorneys who insisted that I was the only evaluator they would consent to using.
That fact does not support the false narrative that I was somehow a “hired gun” for the father in that matter. There were several judges involved, two independent custody evaluators, two attorneys for the children, a judicial referee, child therapists, professional visitation supervisors, and I am sure there were some other people serving in other roles whom I did not mention.
The NY State Supreme Court system impartially and fairly dispensed “justice” in this matter, never losing sight of the best interests of the children.
When one party’s anger and drive for vengeance exceeds the love for the children, the kind of dishonest misrepresentation presented by “Mrs. Kassenoff’ s side” occurs at the expense of the children.
This is the legacy that Ms. Kassenoff and those who aided and abetted this grossly inappropriate dump on social media left for these children to have to endure for the rest of their lives.

People responded.

T H

T H
Don’t bother replying with your “social media drivin bogus review” canned response. Not gonna work. You are already slowly losing everything because of your own gross human ego. You have a long way to fall from that lofty position of yours. Nobody will help you. You are tainted.

In defense of your initial mudslinging, you recommend a website that is more mudslinging? And you think this helps you…how exactly? Trying to prove someone else is wrong doesn’t make your client innocent. If anything it only doubles down on MY point.

You are STILL a disgrace to your profession. You cared more for $32,000 than you did the safety and welfare of innocent children. Those children are still in abusive homes. And if that’s your rebuttal, I wouldn’t trust you to make a Happy Meal for children.

His website states “On a good day, one parent will be happy with Dr. Abrams’ report. On a bad day, both parents will be unhappy with his conclusions.” Imagine a good day only happening because a terminally ill woman died and so his one client is happy with the lies he bought for $32,000 dollars.

You sir, are an ENTIRE disgrace to the profession. How dare you imply that you did the right thing calling Kassenoff a decent parent in the face of massive evidence otherwise. People like you are why children remain in abusive homes because of money and status. You should lose your license and pay out of pocket personally to ensure these kids go anywhere else.

Amber Nelson
Kindly just quit you are more than useless as a Dr as well as a human being. How do you view the videos that have been shared to the world and not feel inclined to make a better decision. Have the day you deserve you disgrace to everyone Kindly just quit you are more than useless as a Dr as well as a human being. How do you view the videos that have been shared to the world and not feel inclined to make a better decision. Have the day you deserve you disgrace to everyone holding a PhD. BTW DO NOT just copy the generic response that you have left everyone else. Use your big brain and come up with something new.

The Doxi Mama

I guess if you can sleep good at night, doc, power to you. But in the end, we will be held accountable for our deeds. I think the other shoe is about to fall, and all involved are going to have a rude awakening.
Money before the best interest of a child? How much did you sell your soul for? 32K? Was it worth it? Your reply to the reviews says a lot about you and it’s not in a good light. As a mom who went through a terrible divorce, I have nothing but empathy for Catherine.
Thankfully, my ex didn’t have the money like your pal did, and I also had my health. Because the only way he was getting my daughter was from my cold dead grip.
I pray the children aren’t ruined from all the manipulation done to them.
UPDATE: Thank you for your reply doc and yes you assumed correctly. But, did you actually read it? I wasn’t hiding that it is about Catherine. I clearly stated that. You talk about donating. I think maybe you should make a donation, I don’t know maybe like 32K?? You are apparently tone deaf and have the attention span of a piece of driftwood. Happy I nor my family have never had any sort of interaction with you. Lord knows how that would have turned out
Dr. Abrams

As to your claim about the $32,000. The Court assigns financial responsibility for each litigant side. That is outlined in an order appointing the evaluator. Both litigants were assigned a percentage and both sides paid the amounts owed. Furthermore, it was Mrs. Kassenoff (signed affidavit) and one of the early attorneys involved in that matter, who insisted that I was the only evaluator they would consent to using.

Mary Prince

Evidence and reports from CPS and police stating that Allan should stay away and evidence of physical and mental abusr and yet you still granted him full custody…such a disgrace to the family Court system 😠😠😠😠😠

Kernie Tomblin

Just wondering how many times that Allen’s attorney the children attorney and the judge have done this? They all seem to be making a lot of money and no one is investigating? This sounds and smells like corruption, judicial misconduct. I mean clearly the judge and Mr Abrams have a personal relationship otherwise the judge would not be the officiant at Mr Abrams and wedding. Mr. Abrams also contributes large sum of money to the judges campaign to get elected to the Supreme Court. Why did the judge not recuse himself? How can a cps report be completely ignored? I say follow the money. None of them were paid by Catherine all paid by Allen.

Christopher Comella

Bro mad cause he’s getting called out for being a putz and not doing his job. Now he’s getting dragged over the coals and continues to defend himself by gaslighting people with a biased website. You’re done dude, cooked.
Dr. Abrams
I am assuming that this is another “review” based upon the Kassenoff matter (my involvement in this matter ended in 2021).
I recommend that you go to the website http://www.kassenofffacts.com for some more balanced information in the matter that has you so very upset. I frankly wish everyone could go through the entire court file. Any rational person, after reviewing the totality of the information that the courts (several judges) considered, would not only concur with the actions that the courts took (I had no such powers), but would be reaching out and apologizing to the people who are being unjustly vilified.
I would suggest that you take your upset and find a positive outlet for it, such as donating time, money, and/or resources to a local domestic violence shelter/organization.

Nicole Ekanayake

Really not pleasurable to work with, overall extremely disorganized and at this point has a horrendous reputation for his role in the Kassenoff case. Will not be working with him.
Dr. Abrams
So this person who lives in PA, never having any contact with me, is somehow opining on my work as a psychologist. It is a shame that Google allows such bogus statements to remain.

  • People are trying to get to the bottom of things. Many cutody evaluation are not a neutral evaluation. Many have been spotlighted. Allan is experiencing the same push back from women that father’s rights groups are claiming for women. New York had a lot of lobbying from father’s rights organization. The new York court system has been taking away children from women leaving the Jewish faith. This case and the custody evaluations are all geared towards parental alienation. An on going problem. The psychologist working for the courts not the clients. Not for the children. This psychologist has had past run in with women. People are very concerned with the on going issues in family court. The girls were going to have on going issues in regards to their mother no matter what. Allan has nothing good to say about Catherine. Neither does the girlfriend and her family. I don’t believe Allan is innocent of wrong doing. The psychologist doesn’t appear to be valuing women. People are outraged by the court. The courts often painting women in a bad light. The Google reviews may be unfair. A good look at the doctor and his antics fair. These psychologist being used to decide children fate should be under heavy oversight and public views. Unfortunately the names of the parties to the case, as well as the children’s identity is already out there. He’s focusing on the reviews are a diversion to the problem. There is a big problem with family court. A big problem with these cases it’s not just discruntaled litigants. Is it that hard to believe Catherine would go to Switzerland and end her life. Having cancer. When a father set himself on fire in New Hampshire and was referred to as a hero by father’s rights supporters. No mention of him being mentally ill.

    Reply

  • So you all know more than Dr. Abrams who saw the totality of the evidence. You all know more than the 5 judges who saw the totality of the evidence and read 2 different forensic reports and decided that Allan was the more appropriate parent and that Catherine was a danger to the children. You all know more because you saw a 5 minute TikTok by a guy who admits to doing this to make amends for his own abuse of his wife and cheating on her but also admits it’s for the clicks after all that’s how he keeps the lights on. So you follow a man who who wants to keep his lights on by destroying the lights for the Kassenoff’s family. This isn’t a man who cares about the truth. ROBBIE HARVEY is smut. He’s in it for his own self promotion.
    Do your due diligence read the court documents and formulate a real opinion not just a vindictive woman who I liken to a suicide bomber

    Reply

  • I don’t think positive google reviews should be allowed to be bought nor do I think anyone other than an actual client or purveyors of service should be able to make a review. Just adds phoney baloney and anyone with half a grude from 20 years ago or whatever to insight bullying , hate , and / or lies.
    Nothing professional about it., which renders it useless.

    Reply

  • I don’t know why Dr. Abrams would bother to defend his actions to this group of readers . Like I’ve written before “if you’re not with them siding with Catherine nothing you say matters !” They are illiterate close minded people who just believe if Catherine wrote it it must be truth and the mounds of evidence contradicting her to them don’t exist!
    First they accused you of being bought off (even though both sides were paying for the forensic reports) now you and others are being accused of stealing Christian babies that have Jewish fathers (even though the mother converted & the children will be considered Jewish) so that they remain within the Jewish family ! I ask you Dr Abrams, even Frank – Are these people you think you can reason with and share a logical debate ?!? Don’t waste your anymore of your time ! Know you made the proper decision based on the mother’s last stunt to hurt her ex at the expense of exploiting her children & know these children are in a safe home with a protective father & they adore and know they can count on him

    Reply

  • I think Abrams makes excellent points. It is telling how most of Catherine’s blind supporters sound like they have fifth grade educations, max.

    Reply

  • CT fatherhood initiative. “Safe engagement can not come at the expense of mothers” it has, it continues. Parental alienation is being used against women as a means of to control. Using the psychological trauma symptoms of both mothers and children. Financial devastation of many women. This avenue is not leading to “healthy marriage” and responsible fatherhood. The united states has the largest number of single parent households. The expenses to the mother continue with legal abuse. Your divorce rates continue to climb. The moral and eithical fiber of society is decaded. Abuse and financial abandonment of many father’s. Children trafficed and replace by replacement mommy. All the evidence is obvious in the Kassonff case. Your program is failing the whole of the country. Just look at articles from the AFCC. Father’s given custody based on financials. Discusting all of it. What has this country gone to when Richard Gardner is running the courts from the grave.

    Reply

  • How dare you all call me out for being a total scumbag using the primarily used format for media by most people around the world! – Dr Scumbag

    Reply

  • “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere. We are caught in an inescapable network of mutuality, tied in a single garment of destiny. Whatever affects one directly, affects all indirectly.” Martin Luther King Jr.

    Reply

  • Symptoms of trauma : shock, denial or disbelief. Confusion, difficulty concentrating. Anger, irritability, mood swings. Anxiety, fear guilt, shame, self blaming. Withdrawal from others. Feeling sad and hopeless. Filling disconnected or numb. ? Unspesified mental illnesses? Resembling bipolar condition. Maybe Catherine family is not trauma informed? Maybe this psychologist is not trauma informed. Maybe parental alienation AFCC members are intentionally using trauma against the mothers and occasionally father’s in family court cases. Are judges and family services employees GALs trauma informed? I’m going to say they are not. Too busy pushing parental alienation. Do these parental alienation experts ignore signs of trauma in children. State it’s parental alienation. I’m better yet. #i am Catherine. Listen to the chocolate video again. Symptoms of psychological trauma symptoms. Catherine has all the symptoms. Karen Riordan fits all the symptoms. Nichola Cunha. These ladies fit all the symptoms.

    Reply
    • When court administrators allow the hyper-litigious to swamp courtrooms with lawsuits ... says:

      Protective parents in family courts and good lawyers with a conscience aren’t the only victims.

      “… some examples of abuse typically observed in litigation:

      The legal system is used as a weapon, i.e. one spouse manipulates the court to punish the other in divorce proceedings.

      The courts are used for foreclosures and other transfers of property or assets unlawfully.

      False accusations, and lying, to the extent of fraud on the tribunal, are common.

      The courts threaten, bully, intimidate, harass, and bring you to ruin, to cause a win by attrition. …”

      The late Dr. Karin Huffer coined the term ‘legal abuse syndrome’ after her husband developed post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) after harmful and purposely abusive court filings affected his health.

      https://equalaccessadvocates.com/product/legal-abuse-syndrome/

      Mr. Abrams shouldn’t be allowed near any court, unless it’s to appropriately address all the harm he’s done to so many.

      Reply

  • Breaking news: Burkina Faso and Democratic Republic of Congo now more swift annd efficient at issuing death certificates than Sweden. Sweden civil society in ruins, deaths and births taking months to report!

    LMAO. It’s shameful the Frank Report keeps milking this crazy woman’s fake death stunt for clicks.

    Reply

  • A travesty for an innocent women and children. Catherine Yousseff Kassenoff and the girls needed your help. There is No defense for your behavior Mr. Abrams, all for money! Your greedy incompetence comes to light… If you were so worried about reviews why didn’t you behave like a gentleman on your social media? You have been hoisted by your own petard. It’s pathetic that you try to defend your atrocious behavior!

    Reply

  • Let’s just all remember and focus on the misogynistic and anti-women tirades Abrams ranted about on social media. The guy is dirt. Honestly he he talked to my sister, mother or wife the talks to other women, hd knock his fucking teeth out. His wife needs to be made aware of his past social media posts. I wonder if he’s ever hit a woman? Wonder if his wife or any ex’s would do an interview.

    Reply

