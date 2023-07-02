Computer Glitch or Intentional Misleading: Has Allison Mack Been Released From Prison?

For months, the Bureau of Prisons (BOP) has listed Allison Mack’s release date as July 3, 2023. However, as of today, the date before her alleged release, her release date has changed to June 18, 2023 — last month.

What’s curious about it is not that she couldn’t have been released a couple of weeks early — either for good behavior or to avoid potential harassment — but that when an inmate is released, the website typically no longer lists the facility. For reference, this is what it looks like after someone has been released from BOP custody:

So why would Mack still be listed at Dublin FCI if she was let out? Why would it have changed the day before her alleged release?

There are several possible explanations. It could have been human error — someone may have updated the system wrong — and maybe she’s actually getting out on the 18th of July. It could be a computer glitch; maybe she’s still due to get out tomorrow. Or it could have been an intentional fake to avoid media or others from meeting her at the release gates of her California prison.

Whatever the explanation, time will tell and hopefully Mack will get to move on in peace.

The last time we saw Mack, she was on an outing with what looked to be her boyfriend.

The Federal Correctional Institution, Dublin (FCI Dublin) is a low-security United States federal prison for female inmates in Dublin, California. The facility also has an adjacent satellite prison camp housing minimum-security female offenders.

FCI Dublin is located 20 miles southeast of Oakland on the Parks Reserve Forces Training Area. It is located near Santa Rita Jail, which is operated by Alameda County.

In 2021 and 2022, the facility was embroiled in a scandal over a permissive and toxic culture of rampant sexual abuse by staff at the facility.

While we’re trying to figure this out, we see on the website that there’s been a suspension of all visits. Whether this has to do with why we’re not able to get accurate information, we’re not sure, but we’ll continue to investigate and report the findings.