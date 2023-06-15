Lawyer-Friend Rebuts: ‘Catherine Kassenoff Not Mentally Ill; Gus Lied’

Family law attorney Constantine ‘Gus’ Dimopoulos represents Allan Kassenoff in his divorce and custody case against Catherine Kassenoff.

With Gus’ expert machinations, Catherine’s right to see her own children was restricted 3 1/2 years ago to supervised visits, which tapered off to no visits at all.

For his services, Gus received more than $2 million from Allan, Catherine claimed.

On March 27, Catherine wrote a Facebook post stating her intention to end her life at an assisted suicide facility in Switzerland that day.

In response to media coverage of Catherine’s post, Gus issued a statement claiming Catherine might have lied about her planned suicide.

He accused Catherine of also lying about Allan and posting manipulated and old videos to harm him.

Gus explained that a neutral forensic evaluator assessed the family, leading the court to grant Allan custody of the children, and issuing an urgent protection order against dangerous Catherine.

According to Gus, Catherine violated the order, resulting in her arrest and further limits on access to the children.

Gus asked the media not to believe Catherine or report “salacious” details about the case, considering Catherine is both a liar and insane.

“Navigating mental illness is very challenging, especially on a public stage,” Gus wrote.

Catherine’s Lawyer-Friend Rebuts

By Attorney Jonathan Davidoff

This response from Gus and Allan is not surprising. However, everyone should know that Gus has lied and asserted misrepresentations in the past. Gus has choreographed stories and plans to gain advantage for his clients.

Gus has recruited his friends to present false stories and claims to judges to create a false narrative.

Gus has done it again with his statement.

I experienced Gus’ misrepresentations and (in my opinion) lies to the Court. Gus will go to extremes if his client pays him (or he’s paid by a relative of the client).

Catherine was NOT mentally ill. There were reports from experts submitted to the court in Catherine’s case that she was not mentally ill.

The children are not safe, but brainwashed.

Allan traveled around the world on work trips and extended them so he could vacation without Catherine and the children. Guess who stayed home with the children?

Catherine!

Allan had sex in his home with the door open [with another woman], and one of his daughters walked in, as reported by Catherine from statements made by her daughter(s).

Yes, Catherine was arrested, and what happened with that?

Well, for one, the charges were dismissed. I believe the officers admitted Catherine was arrested based on false information.

Assistant DA Catherine Paska [above], who prosecuted Catherine Kassenoff, was hired by the attorney for the Kassenoff children, Carol Most.

The prosecutor who prosecuted the case went to work for the attorney for the children (AFC) Carol Most.

Ask Carol Most what happened to her appointment as the AFC. It was revoked, and she was fired! Carol Most had $113,000 of legal fees disallowed.

Ask Carol Most why she was fired.

Carol Most, the court-appointed ‘neutral’ attorney for the Kassenoff children, was removed from the case by Judge Susan Capeci.

To win in family court, Gus relies on the rulings of judges and forensic evaluators, who are his friends.

Judges Lewis Lubell and Nancy Quinn Koba were two judges in Catherine’s case. Koba and Lubell campaigned together in 2019.

Lubell did not tell the litigants that appeared before him.

Then, in 2020, Koba became the judge in Catherine’s case (as well as my case).

She did not disclose that Gus was a significant contributor to her campaigns, who actively solicited and fundraised for Lubell (and Koba).

I am told Gus co-hosted an election party for Koba. At no time did Koba disclose such to the litigants who appeared before her.

Judge Nancy Koba seems to take a shining to Gus Dimopoulus, at least judging from her rulings in the Kassenoff and Davidoff cases, and perhaps others.

Marc Abrams was a court-appointed independent forensic examiner who issued a report in Catherine’s case recommending Allan get sole custody of the children.

Abrams was removed as a court-appointed examiner in 2021. AFTER he issued his report in Catherine’s case, and the court relied on this.

Abrams was removed based on complaints filed against him by NUMEROUS women, who alleged sexual harassment among other claims. Catherine also complained.

Gus used Abrams as an expert in his client’s cases. Abrams is a good friend of Judge Lubell, and Lubell officiated Abrams’s second wedding at Abrams’ home during the time Lubell and Abrams were involved in Catherine’s case.

Carol Most is good friends with Dr. Susan Adler, the children’s therapist who has a pending lawsuit against her by Catherine.

Dr. Susan Adler knows AFC Carol Most and apparently likes to counsel the children, just as AFC Most desires most for maximizing billings for both.

Neither Dr. Adler nor AFC Most reported the truthful words of Catherine’s daughters, all three of whom (before they were brainwashed) complained about their father (Allan) and wanted to live and be raised by their now-dead mom, Catherine.

Gus, what is your evidence to support your contention that Catherine is alive, or even may be alive? You have none, zero!!!

Another misrepresentation to the world.

Let’s talk about Gus.

He makes up stories, uses friends to support his fabricated stories, then uses the stories to try and ruin the spouses of his clients. This is not just Catherine’s story; it is mine and many others.

If you let Gus represent you, you may end up jobless, homeless, or childless, because Gus will take any family down a very dark and sad road.

I hope Gus gets taken down that road one day.

Maybe his wife and children should know what a horrible person and dirty lawyer he is!

Gus, your later father is not looking down and smiling at you. He is probably sitting with Catherine and telling her that he is so sorry for raising such a pathetic and disgusting son!

Response to Videos of Catherine

This is what happens when children are removed from one parent for long periods, and there are no professionals involved and no plan for reunification.

In April, Catherine complained that she thought it might be too late because the lies at the beginning of her case lost her custody and so much time had lapsed (between COVID, Judge Koba’s failure to implement a real access plan, and the final forensic custody evaluator taking a year or so to issue a report, all while Catherine had limited or no access to the girls).

Courts love the “status quo” and Gus creates situations where the status quo is created based on misrepresentations to the Court.

Understand, these videos come after 3 years of the girls’ separation from their mother, with basically no effort for reunification, and constant gaslighting and brainwashing by Allan.

That is the truth.