Turnabout: Videos of Catherine Kassenoff – Taken By Allan, Child, Leaked to FR

An unknown individual leaked two videos and two audios of Catherine Kassenoff. Today FR will publish two of them.

We are reviewing the two audios and transcribing them.

One video is clearly filmed by Allan. The second, which is more of an audio, since it was taken, surreptitiously it appears, by one of the children at a supervised visit with Catherine.

We do not know if Allan Kassenoff had a role in leaking these. We received them via email from an unknown sender.

FR will no doubt be criticized for releasing videos and audios of Catherine Kassenoff, taken by her husband Allan Kassenoff.

I do not see how we have a choice.

We and many others have published the videos Catherine took of Allan. It would be wrong not to give Allan an equal chance to show the other side.

If you wondered about the existence of the videos, Allan and Catherine’s marriage was deteriorating in 2016. They went to a marriage counselor, and afterward the couple decided to video record each other at home, in an effort to learn about the dynamics of their conflicts.

Fair is Fair:

Catherine Kassenoff posted on Facebook that she planned to end her life on May 27, in Switzerland via medically assisted suicide. It has not been confirmed that she is deceased.

In her post, she blamed her husband Allan Kassenoff, the family court system that took her three children from her, and a diagnosis of terminal cancer.

Catherine released some 18 short video clips she took of her husband when they lived together. The videos are at least four years old, and at least one appears to have been filmed in 2017.

Allan was seen in one video saying, “I hate you, Catherine, I hate you. I regret every moment of my life that I met you.”

Other videos show Allan screaming behind doors, yelling at his children to “shut up,” leaving their home, and refusing to care for the children, though his wife is recovering from cancer. One where his daughter is crying that she doesn’t “want to go with that crazy guy,” referring to Allan, another suggests Allan taught the children to sing “Mommy is a dead duck,” a song potentially too prophetic for anyone’s comfort.

Unsurprisingly, Catherine appears calm in the videos she filmed and chose to release.

The Story Becomes National News

Investigative reporter and publisher Susan Bassi reporting on the case, wrote:

“A single Facebook post by Catherine Kassendorf over Memorial Day Weekend has gone viral. In two weeks, videos she posted have seen over 50 million views on social media. The story has been reported in Ms. Magazine, The Daily Mail, and the New York Post.

“Freelance Journalist Frank Parlato broke the case down immediately after Catherine’s Facebook post was published. The outline of the players – and the summary of the money they made as the children’s counsel and custody evaluators – were perfectly done.

“Robbie Harvey had over 30 million views on Tik Tok of videos of attorney Allan Kassenoff, taken by his ex-wife Catherine…

“Within the two weeks that the videos went viral, Allan resigned from his job. Samsung announced it would no longer use Allan of the Greenberg Traurig law firm for their legal work, and the curtain was pulled back on what is happening in family court, with follow-up reporting in the Frank Report, Ms. Magazine, Daily Mail and New York Post.”

‘Has Daddy Ever Called You A Moron?’

In the first video (transcript below), Catherine sits at the kitchen table next to an empty wine glass and bottle.

Catherine accuses one of her daughters of not doing what she was supposed to do that day, while the child cries and wails the entire video.

The video loses its picture about halfway, presumably because Allan put the phone in his pocket.

But the audio continues, and Catherine is heard yelling, calling her daughter weird, and screaming that Allan called her a moron and prompting her daughter to admit that her “Daddy calls her a moron.”

Unlike the previous videos where Allan yells and loses his composure, Allan sounds calm and attempts to comfort the child in this video.

Catherine Kassanoff: Sit down! Now! What you did is so bad… Sit down! I don’t care if […] or not. Sit down. Now.

Child [Wailing]

Allan Kassenoff: You terrorize her. This is why she behaves this way. You’re the least supportive parent.

Catherine Kassanoff: Sit down. I will not be taped like this

Allan Kassenoff: You taped this whole conversation.

Catherine Kassanoff: You know what she did?

Allan Kassenoff: Yeah, I know what she did.

Catherine Kassanoff: She put five people in jeopardy today because she didn’t go where she was supposed to go. She made me come home from work.

Allan Kassenoff: Be a human being.

Catherine Kassanoff: She she she made me […] and look for her.

Allan Kassenoff: Where did you go look for her?

Catherine Kassanoff: We called the police.

Allan Kassenoff: You called the police?

Catherine Kassanoff: […] tried to find her and couldn’t find her.

Allan Kassenoff: What did you do? How did she put you out? Or put me out?

Catherine Kassanoff: I’m talking about you. And I don’t appreciate this – what you’re trying to do. It’s not fair to me.

Allan Kassenoff: Look how you treat this kid.

Catherine Kassanoff: I treated her poorly? How did I treat her poorly? Because I didn’t […] Allan. If you didn’t live a double life and have so many [problems]. And you try to use people. And instead of living a double life, which is why, when you go away on Passover and you lie…

Allan Kassenoff: Okay. Ally.

[Phone gets put down or in pocket – sound muffled]

Catherine Kassanoff: At the top of the page – write. Now! I have work to do! Take a deep breath (to wailing child). Shut up. Shut up. Now. Enough! She needs discipline. She needs absolute discipline. Sit down and write. I’m going to take a picture to send her teacher. Relax. Just relax. I want her teacher to see this nonsense. what I should have told the […] that your father is interested in divorce. So, he will say whatever he wants to make you think things, and he will try to make it so that I’m the bad guy. You do something bad and look what happened. You try to get other people in trouble! “Mommy Mommy she’s so weird.” You’re weird. You know that?

Child: [Stil wailing] I know that because you say it all the time.

Catherine Kassanoff: Oh yeah? And you cut me off her don’t you. You cut me out of here. Ally, did Daddy call you a moron? Has Daddy ever called you a moron? Did Daddy call you a moron? Has Daddy ever called you a moron, Ally? Hey Ally, has Daddy ever called you a moron? Has Daddy ever called you a moron? Did Daddy call you a moron? Has Daddy ever called you a moron? Say yes to the camera.

[Child wailing, Catherine and Allan yelling]

Catherine Kassanoff: She’s a moron! Did you tell her she’s a moron? Did you? I have tried so hard to get you to a […] […] and I want you her write an essay and you won’t let me […]

Who’s Lying?

The second video appears – it really is more audio to have been taken at a supervised visit between Catherine and her children.

The recording starts with tensions already high between Catherine and her daughter, Charlotte, who denies writing emails that expressed not wanting to live with her father.

Charlotte says her mother told her to lie and told her exactly what to say before sessions with Dr. Adler and Dr. Abrams. Catherine accuses Charlotte of lying and challenges her, saying she knows she wrote the emails.

Finally, the supervisor interrupts the confrontation, but not before Charlotte tells her mother she hates her and never wants to see her again.

If the alienation of a father is bad, one must admit alienation of a mother is also bad,

Charlie: You’ve literally – you wrote everything. I didn’t write any of that. You told me to lie!

Catherine Kassanoff: I have so much disrespect for what you’re saying.

Charlie: I want to go home. I don’t want to come here. I never wanted to, okay? I don’t like you. And before you say, Oh, Allan’s making me say this because I know you’re gonna.

Catherine Kassanoff: You know what Charlotte?

Charlie: What?

Catherine Kassanoff: I am not going to take that as an answer.

Charlie: Okay.

Catherine Kassanoff: I need you to really think critically about who wrote those emails.

Charlie: You did! You wrote them yourself. You had access to the account. You made the account. You made the password.

Catherine Kassanoff: You said you wrote them.

Charlie: Because you told me what to tell Dr. Adler before I would go to Dr. Alder or Dr. Abrams, you would always say, Charlie, I want you to say this, Charlie, want you to say that? Okay, I want to go home now because I don’t want to be here. And I never want to come back. I don’t want to see you ever again.

Supervisor: Where did this come from?

Charlie: I’ve always felt like this. But I don’t like awkward situations, so of course, I’m not going to say when there’s an hour and 30 minutes left. Okay,

Catherine Kassanoff: Jojo just said lie.

Charlie: What do you mean that’s a lie?

Catherine Kassanoff: What just said to me about me writing that email is a lie.

Charlie: It is not a lie.

Catherine Kassanoff: You wrote the email to me.

Charlie: I did not write the email. What email?

Catherine Kassanoff: To me, from your account when I was […] you said… You said what you said about wanting to disappear and not wanting to live with your father.

Charlie: I did not!

Catherine Kassanoff: You wrote the email.

Charlie: No. Well, I didn’t.

Catherine Kassanoff: I will not take your answer that you somehow are gonna blame me that I wrote it. I didn’t write it, and you know it, Charlotte.

Charlie: I know you did.

Catherine Kassanoff: You know, you wrote that.

Charlie: I know you did.

Catherine Kassanoff: You’re lying.

Charlie: I’m not lying. I don’t lie.

Catherine Kassanoff: You know you’re lying.

Charlie: I don’t lie.

Catherine Kassanoff: And I don’t respect that.

Charlie: And I don’t respect you.

Catherine Kassanoff: […] disgusting. Me too.

Charlie: You’re disgusting. I want to go home.

Supervisor: Well, we’re wrapped up for today. Jojo asked if I should stop it, and I let it go on for a little bit.

Charlie: You should probably stop it because that’s probably your job. That’s why there’s a supervisor here

Supervisor: No. It’s my job, my job, to let things be said that need to be said.

Charlie: Okay, well then, it’s awkward and no one’s happy, you shouldn’t say it.

Catherine Kassanoff: I will not accept that you’re blaming me.

Charlie: I don’t want to accept coming here. But I have to because I have no options.

Catherine Kassanoff: You wrote the email…

Charlie: I did not write that email

Catherine Kassanoff: … and you need to fess up to it

Charlie: … and I did not fess up to it because I didn’t write it.

Catherine Kassanoff: I can’t believe I’m hearing this.

Supervisor: I think you just said a powerful thing, you said I said I don’t want to come here…

Charlie: And I don’t want to come back! Okay. I don’t want to. I don’t want to come back. Okay, and I’m being forced to. I don’t have a voice no one listens to me

Catherine Kassanoff: You’re being forced to see your own mother?

Supervisor: Yes, I’m being forced. Okay. No one listens to me. Okay.

Catherine Kassanoff: You’re forced to see your mother?

Charlie: Yes, I’m being forced. I don’t want to come here.

Catherine Kassanoff: Why?

Charlie: Because I don’t like you! I hate you and I never want to come back.

Supervisor: We’re going to wrap up for today.

Charlie: Okay. Will you finally listen to me?

Catherine Kassanoff: You know what, Charlotte. You’re too young to make a decision that’s going to affect the rest of your life.

Charlie: I’m not young. I understand stuff. I’m smart. You said it yourself. I’m smart.

Catherine Kassanoff: I am your Mom.

Charlie: I don’t care.

Catherine Kassanoff: I don’t give up on my kids.

Charlie: I don’t care.

Catherine Kassanoff: I don’t care if you’re lying now.

Charlie: I’m not lying! I never want to come back.

Catherine Kassanoff: But you lied about that email.

Charlie: I didn’t lie about the stupid email.

Catherine Kassanoff: You lied about it.

Charlie: I did not

Catherine Kassanoff: You wrote the email.

Charlie: I did not write any emails. I hate you.

Supervisor: Let’s stop about the email. We’re gonna wrap up, Becka’s downstairs.

Charlie: Good. Go home. Not coming back.

Supervisor: Well, you are coming back Tuesday.

Charlie: I’m not going to! I hate this.

***

The videos show us at least two things: Do not depend on selected clips released by one of two adversarial parties to tell the entire story.

And two: Probably better not to video record your spouse, so you can evaluate the dynamics of your conflict unless you want the entire world to help analyze it.

Finally, FR has prepared an in-depth analysis of the court proceedings.

In it, we will explore the removal of a custody evaluator, the attorney for the children, and a judge. We will explore how Allan got custody in the first place, and the role of Greenberg Traurig.

We will look at two custody evaluation reports that led to Catherine’s removal from the children’s lives, and at medical, psychiatric and mental health reports on Catherine that declare she does not suffer from any mental illness.

We believe our report will be an astonishing inside look at family court.