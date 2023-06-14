Turnabout: Videos of Catherine Kassenoff – Taken By Allan, Child, Leaked to FR

An unknown individual leaked two videos and two audios of Catherine Kassenoff. Today FR will publish two of them.
We are reviewing the two audios and transcribing them.
One video is clearly filmed by Allan. The second, which is more of an audio, since it was taken, surreptitiously it appears, by one of the children at a supervised visit with Catherine.
We do not know if Allan Kassenoff had a role in leaking these. We received them via email from an unknown sender.
FR will no doubt be criticized for releasing videos and audios of Catherine Kassenoff, taken by her husband Allan Kassenoff.
I do not see how we have a choice.
We and many others have published the videos Catherine took of Allan. It would be wrong not to give Allan an equal chance to show the other side.
If you wondered about the existence of the videos, Allan and Catherine’s marriage was deteriorating in 2016. They went to a marriage counselor, and afterward the couple decided to video record each other at home, in an effort to learn about the dynamics of their conflicts.
Fair is Fair:
Catherine Kassenoff posted on Facebook that she planned to end her life on May 27, in Switzerland via medically assisted suicide. It has not been confirmed that she is deceased.
In her post, she blamed her husband Allan Kassenoff, the family court system that took her three children from her, and a diagnosis of terminal cancer.
Catherine released some 18 short video clips she took of her husband when they lived together. The videos are at least four years old, and at least one appears to have been filmed in 2017.
Allan was seen in one video saying, “I hate you, Catherine, I hate you. I regret every moment of my life that I met you.”
Other videos show Allan screaming behind doors, yelling at his children to “shut up,” leaving their home, and refusing to care for the children, though his wife is recovering from cancer. One where his daughter is crying that she doesn’t “want to go with that crazy guy,” referring to Allan, another suggests Allan taught the children to sing “Mommy is a dead duck,” a song potentially too prophetic for anyone’s comfort.
Unsurprisingly, Catherine appears calm in the videos she filmed and chose to release.
The Story Becomes National News
Investigative reporter and publisher Susan Bassi reporting on the case, wrote:
“A single Facebook post by Catherine Kassendorf over Memorial Day Weekend has gone viral. In two weeks, videos she posted have seen over 50 million views on social media. The story has been reported in Ms. Magazine, The Daily Mail, and the New York Post.
“Freelance Journalist Frank Parlato broke the case down immediately after Catherine’s Facebook post was published. The outline of the players – and the summary of the money they made as the children’s counsel and custody evaluators – were perfectly done.
“Robbie Harvey had over 30 million views on Tik Tok of videos of attorney Allan Kassenoff, taken by his ex-wife Catherine…
“Within the two weeks that the videos went viral, Allan resigned from his job. Samsung announced it would no longer use Allan of the Greenberg Traurig law firm for their legal work, and the curtain was pulled back on what is happening in family court, with follow-up reporting in the Frank Report, Ms. Magazine, Daily Mail and New York Post.”
‘Has Daddy Ever Called You A Moron?’
In the first video (transcript below), Catherine sits at the kitchen table next to an empty wine glass and bottle.
Catherine accuses one of her daughters of not doing what she was supposed to do that day, while the child cries and wails the entire video.
The video loses its picture about halfway, presumably because Allan put the phone in his pocket.
But the audio continues, and Catherine is heard yelling, calling her daughter weird, and screaming that Allan called her a moron and prompting her daughter to admit that her “Daddy calls her a moron.”
Unlike the previous videos where Allan yells and loses his composure, Allan sounds calm and attempts to comfort the child in this video.
Catherine Kassanoff: Sit down! Now! What you did is so bad… Sit down! I don’t care if […] or not. Sit down. Now.
Child [Wailing]
Allan Kassenoff: You terrorize her. This is why she behaves this way. You’re the least supportive parent.
Catherine Kassanoff: Sit down. I will not be taped like this
Allan Kassenoff: You taped this whole conversation.
Catherine Kassanoff: You know what she did?
Allan Kassenoff: Yeah, I know what she did.
Catherine Kassanoff: She put five people in jeopardy today because she didn’t go where she was supposed to go. She made me come home from work.
Allan Kassenoff: Be a human being.
Catherine Kassanoff: She she she made me […] and look for her.
Allan Kassenoff: Where did you go look for her?
Catherine Kassanoff: We called the police.
Allan Kassenoff: You called the police?
Catherine Kassanoff: […] tried to find her and couldn’t find her.
Allan Kassenoff: What did you do? How did she put you out? Or put me out?
Catherine Kassanoff: I’m talking about you. And I don’t appreciate this – what you’re trying to do. It’s not fair to me.
Allan Kassenoff: Look how you treat this kid.
Catherine Kassanoff: I treated her poorly? How did I treat her poorly? Because I didn’t […] Allan. If you didn’t live a double life and have so many [problems]. And you try to use people. And instead of living a double life, which is why, when you go away on Passover and you lie…
Allan Kassenoff: Okay. Ally.
[Phone gets put down or in pocket – sound muffled]
Catherine Kassanoff: At the top of the page – write. Now! I have work to do! Take a deep breath (to wailing child). Shut up. Shut up. Now. Enough! She needs discipline. She needs absolute discipline. Sit down and write. I’m going to take a picture to send her teacher. Relax. Just relax. I want her teacher to see this nonsense. what I should have told the […] that your father is interested in divorce. So, he will say whatever he wants to make you think things, and he will try to make it so that I’m the bad guy. You do something bad and look what happened. You try to get other people in trouble! “Mommy Mommy she’s so weird.” You’re weird. You know that?
Child: [Stil wailing] I know that because you say it all the time.
Catherine Kassanoff: Oh yeah? And you cut me off her don’t you. You cut me out of here. Ally, did Daddy call you a moron? Has Daddy ever called you a moron? Did Daddy call you a moron? Has Daddy ever called you a moron, Ally? Hey Ally, has Daddy ever called you a moron? Has Daddy ever called you a moron? Did Daddy call you a moron? Has Daddy ever called you a moron? Say yes to the camera.
[Child wailing, Catherine and Allan yelling]
Catherine Kassanoff: She’s a moron! Did you tell her she’s a moron? Did you? I have tried so hard to get you to a […] […] and I want you her write an essay and you won’t let me […]
Who’s Lying?
The second video appears – it really is more audio to have been taken at a supervised visit between Catherine and her children.
The recording starts with tensions already high between Catherine and her daughter, Charlotte, who denies writing emails that expressed not wanting to live with her father.
Charlotte says her mother told her to lie and told her exactly what to say before sessions with Dr. Adler and Dr. Abrams. Catherine accuses Charlotte of lying and challenges her, saying she knows she wrote the emails.
Finally, the supervisor interrupts the confrontation, but not before Charlotte tells her mother she hates her and never wants to see her again.
If the alienation of a father is bad, one must admit alienation of a mother is also bad,
Charlie: You’ve literally – you wrote everything. I didn’t write any of that. You told me to lie!
Catherine Kassanoff: I have so much disrespect for what you’re saying.
Charlie: I want to go home. I don’t want to come here. I never wanted to, okay? I don’t like you. And before you say, Oh, Allan’s making me say this because I know you’re gonna.
Catherine Kassanoff: You know what Charlotte?
Charlie: What?
Catherine Kassanoff: I am not going to take that as an answer.
Charlie: Okay.
Catherine Kassanoff: I need you to really think critically about who wrote those emails.
Charlie: You did! You wrote them yourself. You had access to the account. You made the account. You made the password.
Catherine Kassanoff: You said you wrote them.
Charlie: Because you told me what to tell Dr. Adler before I would go to Dr. Alder or Dr. Abrams, you would always say, Charlie, I want you to say this, Charlie, want you to say that? Okay, I want to go home now because I don’t want to be here. And I never want to come back. I don’t want to see you ever again.
Supervisor: Where did this come from?
Charlie: I’ve always felt like this. But I don’t like awkward situations, so of course, I’m not going to say when there’s an hour and 30 minutes left. Okay,
Catherine Kassanoff: Jojo just said lie.
Charlie: What do you mean that’s a lie?
Catherine Kassanoff: What just said to me about me writing that email is a lie.
Charlie: It is not a lie.
Catherine Kassanoff: You wrote the email to me.
Charlie: I did not write the email. What email?
Catherine Kassanoff: To me, from your account when I was […] you said… You said what you said about wanting to disappear and not wanting to live with your father.
Charlie: I did not!
Catherine Kassanoff: You wrote the email.
Charlie: No. Well, I didn’t.
Catherine Kassanoff: I will not take your answer that you somehow are gonna blame me that I wrote it. I didn’t write it, and you know it, Charlotte.
Charlie: I know you did.
Catherine Kassanoff: You know, you wrote that.
Charlie: I know you did.
Catherine Kassanoff: You’re lying.
Charlie: I’m not lying. I don’t lie.
Catherine Kassanoff: You know you’re lying.
Charlie: I don’t lie.
Catherine Kassanoff: And I don’t respect that.
Charlie: And I don’t respect you.
Catherine Kassanoff: […] disgusting. Me too.
Charlie: You’re disgusting. I want to go home.
Supervisor: Well, we’re wrapped up for today. Jojo asked if I should stop it, and I let it go on for a little bit.
Charlie: You should probably stop it because that’s probably your job. That’s why there’s a supervisor here
Supervisor: No. It’s my job, my job, to let things be said that need to be said.
Charlie: Okay, well then, it’s awkward and no one’s happy, you shouldn’t say it.
Catherine Kassanoff: I will not accept that you’re blaming me.
Charlie: I don’t want to accept coming here. But I have to because I have no options.
Catherine Kassanoff: You wrote the email…
Charlie: I did not write that email
Catherine Kassanoff: … and you need to fess up to it
Charlie: … and I did not fess up to it because I didn’t write it.
Catherine Kassanoff: I can’t believe I’m hearing this.
Supervisor: I think you just said a powerful thing, you said I said I don’t want to come here…
Charlie: And I don’t want to come back! Okay. I don’t want to. I don’t want to come back. Okay, and I’m being forced to. I don’t have a voice no one listens to me
Catherine Kassanoff: You’re being forced to see your own mother?
Supervisor: Yes, I’m being forced. Okay. No one listens to me. Okay.
Catherine Kassanoff: You’re forced to see your mother?
Charlie: Yes, I’m being forced. I don’t want to come here.
Catherine Kassanoff: Why?
Charlie: Because I don’t like you! I hate you and I never want to come back.
Supervisor: We’re going to wrap up for today.
Charlie: Okay. Will you finally listen to me?
Catherine Kassanoff: You know what, Charlotte. You’re too young to make a decision that’s going to affect the rest of your life.
Charlie: I’m not young. I understand stuff. I’m smart. You said it yourself. I’m smart.
Catherine Kassanoff: I am your Mom.
Charlie: I don’t care.
Catherine Kassanoff: I don’t give up on my kids.
Charlie: I don’t care.
Catherine Kassanoff: I don’t care if you’re lying now.
Charlie: I’m not lying! I never want to come back.
Catherine Kassanoff: But you lied about that email.
Charlie: I didn’t lie about the stupid email.
Catherine Kassanoff: You lied about it.
Charlie: I did not
Catherine Kassanoff: You wrote the email.
Charlie: I did not write any emails. I hate you.
Supervisor: Let’s stop about the email. We’re gonna wrap up, Becka’s downstairs.
Charlie: Good. Go home. Not coming back.
Supervisor: Well, you are coming back Tuesday.
Charlie: I’m not going to! I hate this.
***
The videos show us at least two things: Do not depend on selected clips released by one of two adversarial parties to tell the entire story.
And two: Probably better not to video record your spouse, so you can evaluate the dynamics of your conflict unless you want the entire world to help analyze it.
Finally, FR has prepared an in-depth analysis of the court proceedings.
In it, we will explore the removal of a custody evaluator, the attorney for the children, and a judge. We will explore how Allan got custody in the first place, and the role of Greenberg Traurig.
We will look at two custody evaluation reports that led to Catherine’s removal from the children’s lives, and at medical, psychiatric and mental health reports on Catherine that declare she does not suffer from any mental illness.
We believe our report will be an astonishing inside look at family court.
30 Comments
On the abuse scale I’m going to rate Allen higher. Sorry. It’s important to see all the information. Why would Allen’s behavior be ignored by the court and the focus on Catherine? I’m sure Allan will leak more videos. We shall see.
Well, there you have it. Finally, some balance to this story. Kudos to FR for reporting the other side of a bitter custody battle.
Frank and team – Thank you for practicing your motto – the truth is always fair!
I can’t imagine this is what Catherine wanted. An all-out war with her kids’ names thrown around, but here we are. It’s not surprising that there are other videos and audios out there. There’s no way a case goes on for 4 years of back and forth without it. Stop fighting. Stop this nonsense and focus on the children. There are no winners here.
“I can’t imagine this is what Catherine wanted. An all-out war with her kids’ names thrown around”
You’re kidding, right? If she didn’t want their names thrown around, she wouldn’t have released all their excruciatingly private documents with their full names and birthdates etc. for any random freak on the internet to download and read.
Can you provide dates for the 4 recordings of Catherine and the videos of Allan? It would help put everything into context. Thanks.
Is this supposed to negate his videos ?
I don’t see why Frank Report should be rebuked in any way for sharing these materials. In my opinion, not sharing them would be unfair and show bias in favor of Catherine.
Only Catherine and a few flying monkies would be upset about this. The FR has been pretty irresponsible posting Catherine’s bizarre, entirely one sided version of events. Even they can’t be dumb enough to believe the Swiss suicide based on her own unhinged FB post three weeks ago, but they want clicks!
Anyone who has a problem with it is a supreme hypocrite.
I’m still trying to understand why Catherine would announce at 5:34pm Swiss time that “I will be ending my life today.” Also, would you really want to spend your last few hours on earth posting volumes of info on Facebook ranting at your ex , sharing vidoes of him, and sending emails out on the same subject? Why not write heartfelt farewell letters to your loved ones. Go in nature one last time. Sit on a park bench at least. Maybe she ended her life, but I think there is a good chance she did not.
Anyway, I’m sure there is a tremendous volume of material that clearly shows why she lost custody. It’s sad for the children that she has forced this into the public eye.
I can’t believe none of her barefoot-with-pitchforks crowd ever stopped to think Catherine may have written those emails and texts “from the children” herself, as was clearly proven in that video from the supervised visit.
Does that same mob now want to tear Catherine to pieces for calling her daughter a liar in that video? If not, it proves they’re a bunch of hypocrites. Which they are.
“… The pressure these poor children are under is tremendous. They need to be given the space and encouragement to enjoy the time with their mother, understand that following simple rules such as no electronics is not their ‘choice’ and that the months of positive visitation was not a betrayal of their father or a choice they are making about where they live.
The scheduled visit on August 24th did not occur as the children were told that they could bring an electronic device …
… It is important to note that this writer was crystal clear for two days and throughout upward of 20 emails that no electronics would be allowed and again attempted to speak to Mr. Kassenoff about this to ensure that the girls would not be exposed to such confusion and conflict. The children did not come upstairs for their scheduled dinner visit and were supported in this decision by their nanny who was very rude and aggressive in her interactions. …
… More recently (one of the children) has spoken about this writer “working for” their mother as she “pays” me. She will quote statements from the visit reports or that she says she hears such things or has been told such things by her father. She cried in a recent visit and said, ‘I just don’t know what I am supposed to say.’
She has also said that her father says if I continue to say the visits go well she won’t be allowed to live with him anymore and will have to live with their mother. I don’t know if her statements are true but it is true she is saying them and seems to believe them …”
Where you all now?! Guess her wings are clipped and her halo fell off and the cat got all your tongues. Robbie Harvey and Janea Bender where’s your TikTok falling on your swords for ruining Allan’s career and his children’s lives. You’re all pathetic
It got really quiet in here now.
He was unfaithful in the marriage. That was the problem. Resolving that one problem would have prevented all the problems that followed. It’s not rocket science.
Did he stop being unfaithful? Did he apologize to his wife and children for being unfaithful? His apology for being unfaithful would have solved most of everything.
Which overlords of politics decided adultery should no longer be grounds for divorce in America?
Since when do family courts give the unfaithful spouse full legal and physical custody of the children? Billions of dollars — maybe trillions — have been stolen from American families in the same excruciating process displayed in the article above. The case above stole three million dollars from that family.
Who changed The Model Penal Code in the 1960s and why? “The Model Penal Code (or MPC) is a model code assembled by the American Legal Institute that was first promulgated in 1962. Following the MPC’s promulgation, many states’ criminal codes underwent significant reforms, and to this day, many states’ criminal codes are based on the MPC.” https://www.law.cornell.edu/wex/model_penal_code_%28mpc%29
It almost looks like changing The Model Penal Codes destroyed families in America to weaken the nation. Anyone wanting to destroy a nation knows: If you can weaken families, you can weaken a nation.
This year, family courts can order cosmetic life-altering dangerous surgeries on children. Parents who object lose full legal and physical custody of their children. What’s been planned next for American politics?
When a spouse commits adultery in a covenant marriage, aggressive attorneys and vicious vendors aren’t allowed to micro-manage dysfunction in families for profit until the children “age out of the system” or a spouse passes away.
“A covenant marriage is an arrangement where marrying spouses agree that their marriage will last for the rest of their lives. However, it does provide for a divorce in a limited number of situations. Those limited situations include: 1) one spouse committing adultery, 2) a spouse committing physical or sexual abuse of the other spouse or a child, 3) a spouse committing a felony, 4) a spouse using illegal substances, and 5) both spouses living separately for one or two years. The spouses will receive pre-marital counseling before their wedding and marital counseling when they are considering a divorce.
Covenant marriages are recognized in only three states: Arizona, Arkansas, and Louisiana; and they are usually entered into for religious reasons.”
https://www.law.cornell.edu/wex/covenant_marriage#:~:text=Covenant%20marriages%20are%20recognized%20in,entered%20into%20for%20religious%20reasons.
It’s called reactive abuse. Look it up FRANK. 🤦🏻♀️ Clearly you know nothing about abuse victims.
Lol, Catherine’s manic comment barrage has stalled Frank’s moderation cue.
Suddenly Catherine, and her few fans, go totally quiet. Pikachu face. Shouldn’t they be screaming she’s an abuser that deserves jail?
I knew this was going to happen. We called in yesterday in our office. We have been following this case for years (we work around the court system but in a different county) and have been hearing about it. We knew there had to be other audio and video that showed a pretty damning picture of the mother for the court system to move custody over to the father.
What does Karen mean?
Karen is a generic name that’s common among middle-aged women. It was one of the top five most popular baby names for girls from 1957–1966, and peaked at #3 in 1965, according to Social Security data.
Karen is also the Danish form of Katherine, which is popularly associated with a Greek word for pure. However, the meaning of Karen has evolved over recent years. Record of the insult Karen appears as early as September 2016, and by 2020, Karen had gained a slang meaning that refers to a middle-aged white woman.
… what kind of sadistic rulers created lawless “family courts” to order millions of families in crisis to pay to endure more crises “under penalty of law”?
Never thought I would say this but I think we been duped guys she sounds ten time more crazy then even him at his worse expect tnis is not 19 seconds it’s much worse.
I think the kids were already terrify about the whole ordeal. Their sense of loyalty to either parent is damaged. How sad!!!
I have been there. The man, after seeing all his his videos, drove the woman to the deep end. I have been there. You have feelings of frustration. It is like a time bomb. I know it. He didn’t want to take any responsibility about his kids while she was sick. And when he had them , still no responsibility, no accountability ( read little girls emails) And the court gave these children to a lunatic and an immoral person? And you supposed to be calm like nothing happened??? Oh pleaseeee. Instead of appeasing the situation he was out of control. He is an unfit father. The daughters emails to their mother tells me all I need to know about this case. He drove the woman also to the deep end. Take his kids away from him. 😡 Evil human being
Is this all you got, Gus?
Read the professional PR statement (a/k/a hit piece) from Allan’s camp and the curated videos which show that Catherine wasn’t perfect either but that in fact Allan was likely the one alienating the girls, even though that’s what he accuses Catherine of. Guess PA only matters when mothers do it, huh?
So Catherine passed multiple mental health screenings to work for the government, but after dealing with a a crumbling, abusive marriage, cancer and the horrors of family court, she is suddenly ‘mentally ill’?
What a sick, cruel approach to justify the horrors and stresses of family court.
PSA Gus et. al.- this process is being exposed. The money train at the expense of children and families is over.
Not sure I can even follow this story anymore – at the end of the day these two adults are parents – you are to nurture & teach/guide your kids – to call each other names, accuse of lying, yell etc. its a destructive & toxic environment for all 3 kids. Alan belittles the girls, calls them names & says I’m done with these kids (all in front of them) shares his hate & calls the mother names. Catherine also yells, tape records, manipulates its all disturbing – these kids will be so screwed up. No matter how much i couldnt stand my ex i never argued in front of my kids. Catherine had a supervised visit every few weeks & this is how she spends it arguing and fighting over who sent an email? If i were to see my kids every few weeks i’d cherish every second by sitting with them reading with them, ask them about how their day was what sports are playing about their friends what they’re studying in school that time could’ve been used wisely doesn’t seem that it was looking forward to actually seeing the videos though.
A responsible mother would not drink a whole entire bottle of wine while being supervised. Koodos for the child standing up for the truth.
In the supervision contact video, obviously years have gone by, the daughter is divided and had conditioning at home and just wants it all to go away. As for the truth – how would Catherine know the password?
In the second video, I see a working mother who suspects her husband of cheating, who has a very upset kid, who is not being supported and is being manipulated. Note how Kassenoff tries to calm things once Catherine gets very annoyed.
I don’t think either videos compare to what we have seen Allen do.
Catherine, may suffer from, what’s called fictitious disease. She also projected her inner thoughts, through her daughter in this statement, “Catherine Kassanoff: To me, from your account when I was […] you said… You said what you said about wanting to disappear and not wanting to live with your father.”
Catherine, now dissappears, leaving a path of her own distruction while playing the victim.
So parental alienation of a dad is terrible but parental alienations of a mom is ok? By all reports, Catherine raised the girls when they were younger.