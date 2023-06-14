Allan Kassenoff’s Lawyer Releases Statement: Catherine May Be Alive; is Mentally Ill

By Marie White Allan Kassenoff‘s attorney Gus Dimopoulous issued a nearly 400 word statement to the media in response to inquiries about Catherine Kassenoff, who announced her medically assisted suicide in Switzerland, and blamed Allan and the reoccurrence of cancer.

Catherine Kassenoff

It is clear that Allan and Gus are not convinced Catherine is dead, and that she is mentally ill.’

Here is his statement.

By Constantine ‘Gus’ Dimopoulus, Esq.

We are deeply troubled by the claims that Ms. Kassenoff has pursued assisted suicide and that various media outlets have reported on these claims without confirming their accuracy.

It’s important to note that in this very challenging custody dispute, there are three young children involved. Our client has complied with the instructions of various courts to keep the details of this dispute out of the media and off of social media.

Ms. Kassenoff has repeatedly taken steps to publicize the details of this custody dispute, generating a large following of individuals who believe her side of the story and advocate on her behalf without fully understanding all of the facts of this case.

At every stage of this four-year custody dispute, the court system has acted responsibly and thoroughly. Following a neutral forensic evaluator’s assessment, the court ordered an immediate order granting their father sole legal and physical custody. The court also issued an urgent order of protection against Ms. Kassenoff eliminating unsupervised interactions with the children based on what they observed when they were with their mother.

Ms. Kassenoff violated that order, was arrested, and her access to the children was further limited. While it is always difficult limiting a parent’s access to their children, given the circumstances of this case, it was found to be in the best interest of the children to take these steps urgently. The children have been in our client’s care for 3 ½ years and they are safe and healthy.

Throughout this process, there have been many attempts made by Ms. Kassenoff to disparage our client. Attempts have been made by Ms. Kassenoff to hurt him personally and professionally, including a variety of absurd and baseless allegations and edited videos from more than 4 years ago to portray him in a bad light. Mr. Kassenoff continues to put his children first and their well-being is his primary concern.

Navigating mental illness is very challenging especially on a public stage. We encourage individuals and news outlets to withhold forming opinions or reporting salacious details about this case without understanding the facts and to consider the further potential damage that this type of attention could have on all involved.”

Neutral Custody Evaluator Marc Abrams determined the children should never be alone with Catherine unsupervised, though she was their primary caretaker since infancy.

A Simple Rewrite

Let’s reduce Gus’ statement to a few succinct words and catch the essence of his message. Here we go – 132 words:

The media reported Catherine’s suicide without confirming she’s dead. Reckless. While Allan tries to follow the court’s order and keeps his custody dispute quiet, Catherine posts on Facebook for an ignorant group who believe her story without realizing SHE IS the problem! Family Court did the right thing by protecting the children from her. This was confirmed by a neutral forensic expert. The judge rightfully placed an urgent order of protection to keep Catherine away from the children. But Catherine stalked the kids, was arrested, and the court forced her to stay even farther away. Allan has had the children for 3 ½ years, so they are safe. But Catherine tries to embarrass Allan in public. She lies and edits old videos to make him look bad, because she is mentally ill. But Allan always puts the children first. People shouldn’t jump to conclusions. There are four innocent people here: Allan and his kids. And Catherine is insane, and that’s always hard to navigate.