Lawsuit Against Dr. Adler

On December 9, 2021, Catherine Kassenoff commenced a professional malpractice action against Dr. Susan Adler in the New York State Supreme Court, Westchester County. [Index No.: 67296/2021],

It was an action arising out of Dr. Adler’s treatment of two of her children in connection with a divorce proceeding involving Catherine and her husband Allan Kassenoff.

Catherine claims Dr. Adler fraudulently induced her to enter the contracts to treat her children by failing to disclose “her longstanding personal and professional relationships” with

then-attorney for the children Carol Most, the custody evaluator Marc Abrams, and “others” and “concealing that she intended to subject the children to ‘reprogramming therapy.’”

Allan Kassenoff, who paid Dr. Adler, filing as a third party in the lawsuit, rebutted, “there was no plan to ‘reprogram’ anyone.”

Catherine commenced this action after the Westchester County Family Court granted Allan full legal custody, and held that Catherine was forbidden from having any contact with her children.

Allan persuaded the Family Court to impose on Catherine a “one-mile stay-away order of protection in favor of her children.”

Here is a fascinating audio where Catherine questions Dr. Adler, who admits the children missed their mother.

Dr. Susan Adler

What Life [and Family Court] Deals Us

In this audio, Catherine Kassenoff questions Dr. Susan Adler, a therapist for the children, paid by her husband Allan Kassenoff, and seemingly paid to break the bonds of mother and child.

Catherine Kassanoff : …Question. Here’s my question. Who do you think wrote the, did you ask her about that email? Did you ask her if she wrote the email?

Dr. Susan Adler: Yes, I did.

Catherine Kassanoff: What did she say?

Dr. Susan Adler: She said, ‘I just didn’t feel good. I was missing my mommy. And I don’t really feel that way. Sometimes I get upset.’

Catherine Kassanoff: Okay. Okay. I just want to make sure that, you know, it was discussed and that you established that she wrote it, because there’s a lot of question in this case about who wrote the email.

Dr. Susan Adler: It is discussed continuously. My radar is up, knowing that this was something that came up I right in some way without making it an obsession with her because I don’t want this to be something that our sessions are all about. But I touch base and check in, and I see how she’s feeling,

Catherine Kassanoff : Right?

Dr. Susan Adler: And yes, they’re sad they don’t see you. That is true. They are sad. But sometimes that’s what life deals us and we have to work it out. But we find, you know, ways of joining together with the people that we can when we can. They seem very—

You Guys Lie So Much!

An audio that the children seemed to have recorded is, in addition to videos already published, more proof that Allan’s temperament with the children leaves a lot to be desired.

Allan Kassenoff: Oh! So tell me what happened.

Child 1: I slipped…

Allan Kassenoff: And you knocked over the entire table?

Child 1: My foot kicked it when I fell.

Allan Kassenoff: I just don’t believe you don’t, when I see this house…

Child 2: Daddy. She wasn’t. She wasn’t doing cartwheels.

Allan Kassenoff: How do you know?!

Child 2: Because I was in there.

Allan Kassenoff: You said what happened?

Child 2: I walked in there. Walked out. I heard no noise, Charlie normally makes stomping noise…

Allan Kassenoff: I heard noise from downstairs!

Child 2: She’s – Because she fell over.

Allan Kassenoff: I don’t believe you guys! You guys LIE SO MUCH!

Child 1: (Whimpering) Mommy…

Child 2: We’re recording this…

Child 1: (Crying)

Allan Kassenoff: A human being doesn’t trip and knock over a table like that. So I want to know the truth of what happened.

Child 1: (Wailing) I put my foot up and it hit it.

FR Artwork

‘Allan Won Number 1’ by Amelia Silverwood

An Oscillating Portrait of Descent By Sebastian Moreau, FR Art Critic Amelia Silverwood’s disquieting composition, “Alan Won Number One,” is reminiscent of Oscar Wilde’s “The Picture of Dorian Gray,” Through her meticulous craftsmanship, Silverwood unveils the haunting consequences of Allan’s actions, culminating in the harrowing downfall of his reputation, career, and personal life. Silverwood employs a skillful interplay of light and shadow as Allan’s countenance, once defined by attractiveness and confidence, metamorphoses, with a palpable sense of unease, into an amalgamation of twisted features. Though Allan earns the right to gloat, and enjoy his smashing victory over his estranged wife, who tragically succumbs to the weight of her suffering, the artist, through her brushwork, captures his transformation from an outwardly charming figure to a grotesque embodiment of his own misdeeds. Pulsating with an uncanny aura, “Alan Won Number One” is an artistic testament to Silverwood’s keen ability to depict the corrosive effects of power, manipulation, and the consequences of playing God within the confines of familial relationships. (Note: This is a review of artwork that depicts fiction and imagination. Any resemblance to real-life events or individuals is purely coincidental.)