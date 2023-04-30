Will Eduardo Investigate His Vanguard in Support of Debunking Lies?

For the sake of disclosure, I like Eduardo Asunsolo. I have spent time with him, dined with him. Had a drink with him in the bar at the New York Marriott at the Brooklyn Bridge. Spent hours talking to him in Brooklyn, Manhattan, and Great Barrington. We filmed many of those conversations.

I do not think Eduardo would condone what Keith Raniere has done. Still, he seems strangely unwilling to look deeply into the Vanguard’s past, where the things Eduardo is either avoiding or does not want to know about are easily discoverable.

I asked him, would you leave Raniere, and stop supporting him if you found Raniere had sexual relationships with underage girls?

He said he would not support him and publicly condemn him.

I asked him to investigate. It would improve his chances of getting anyone to take him seriously about his FBI tampering claims.

If Raniere is a statutory rapist, Eduardo should want to find out.

I pushed him to investigate this together. I offered to introduce him to women who claim Raniere abused them when they were underage. He seemed agreeable at first. Then he came back and said his priority is to prove the alleged FBI tampering.

I’d like to invite Eduardo to look into the statutory allegations again and a few other untidy matters.

SOP training teaches that women are like fleas. When they find a good host, they attach themselves. If they find a better host, they jump on that.

Eduardo is the sole remaining High Council leader of SOP. Does he believe the above?

In Her Room

The room where Daniela stayed for almost two years.

Daniela’s parents supported keeping her in her room. They’d leave food at her door.

MK10ART’s sketch of Daniela

Daniela’s father and mother, her sister and brother, worked together to bring Daniela food three times a day for almost two years. Would Eduardo do the same?

MK10ART’s painting of Raniere

Raniere previously shared sisters. Eduardo knows this. He knows the three sisters, Daniela, Mariana and Camila.

Is he capable of doing this himself?

There are medical records and testimony that prove Raniere had dozens of abortions. Other women were forced to take birth control pills. Is Eduardo supportive of this?

‘The Successor?’

From the trial of Keith Raniere. Lauren Salzman, testifying about Raniere, explained what the successor is:

Lauren: He told me that as long as he had been alive, he had always had something called a successor and a witness, and this was the first time in his life that he didn’t have people in those roles because Pam had died and… Cami wasn’t the successor. … He didn’t know if he was going to be living like that. He didn’t know if he had a purpose anymore… His life purpose might have ended without this…. The successor… had to be somebody who was a virgin — and that they were looking to find a replacement for Cami… Cami had had another [sexual] relationship, and that was why she wasn’t the successor anymore…. There had been efforts to find a successor…. Daniella and Loreta and Rosa Laura… were exploring possibly bringing… sisters or cousins or people they knew in Mexico to come to Albany… To possibly fill… the successor role…. A person that would be so close to Keith that he would be able to experience things through them, and I didn’t know if… [it] meant experience things through them currently or experience things through them if he were to die… while they were still here.

Rosa Laura offered up her daughter to become Raniere’s successor. Here is an email from her that was read at Raniere’s trial.

Hello, M. [Master] I fear I may be affecting Lauris and your possibility for success. I used to easily feel inspired and alive. I feel now crippled to operate my daily life. I am being a crappy sl. [slave]. I can’t find the inspiration to become uplifting, regaining some hope. What triggered this state has been experiencing the complexity of your life and commitments and knowing intuitively that it will only get more complex and complicated. I love you and have enough of a conscience to want only what’s best for you and serve you. I don’t want to add more to your burdens. Wanting anything from you automatically makes me a burden, so I can’t allow that. Part of me feels love, but the other part of me feels neglected, doomed to miss out. I should know better than to want petty things. I humbly share this because it may be affecting Lauris, keeping her away from you. If I don’t experience my commitment to you joyfully, I cannot genuinely projectively want that for my daughter, and she probably feels that. Personally, I feel it’s a phase that I will outgrow, but we don’t have time. I have failed to overcome it and I want your thoughts before I do more damage. I am 100 percent clear that you are what I want for my daughter and, obviously, for myself. I am sorry for my shortcomings. [Frown face emoji.] RL. [Rosa Laura].

If Eduardo succeeds in freeing Raniere through his FBi tampering claims, will he support finding Raniere a virgin successor?

The task may well fall upon him and will he shirk his duties if, as Raniere allegedly claims, he may not live much longer without – though possibly he might get by with a fuck toy to rev him up.

Let us leave Eduardo to ponder the following text exchange with the woman who said he groomed her when she was 13.

October 1, 9:19 a.m.

KEITH: I think it would be good for you to own a fuck toy slave for me that you could groom and use as a tool to pleasure me.

CAMI: Huh? Not disagreeing, just don’t understand.

KEITH: But you’re my wife. She isn’t. Just a tool for you to use for me.

CAMI: A person?

KEITH: Get a slave, you’re her master.

CAMI: Hmmm, do you really want that?

KEITH: Do you not?

CAMI: I’m not as turned on by owning.

KEITH: Then I’ll own.

CAMI: I don’t know. What if you like her more than me?

KEITH: Will never happen. That insecurity is why I suggested her being your slave.

CAMI: Okay, okay, okay, maybe I can get behind that.

KEITH: Maybe I’ll command you.… I need to go. Text later my dearest little fuck toy slave.

CAMI: Yes, my love.

KEITH: Sometimes you might call me “Master” when you are being my slave.

October 9, 10:18 a.m.

KEITH: … would you accept a brand?

CAMI: What does that mean? A brand? Like a cow? Branded like cattle? I thought that’s what you meant last night and that’s why I brought up tattoos.

KEITH: Using heat, creating a mark more permanent than a tattoo, I think the branding of humans preceded that of cattle.

CAMI: You want to burn me?

KEITH: You don’t want to burn for me?….

CAMI: I am going to burn in hell for you, but I didn’t think you would want to burn me. I’ll do it if you want. I don’t understand your resistance towards tattoos, though.

KEITH: Not the point. I don’t want to burn you.

CAMI: I prefer tattoos, honestly, they are more defined and I like them more aesthetically.

KEITH: This is different. You will have tattoos for other things, branding is more unique and possessive.

CAMI: I am not against it, but it is not my favorite choice.

KEITH: I understand. I don’t think you understand it. If you did, I believe you’d really want it.

***

Eduardo, to paraphrase Raniere, I don’t think you understand him. If you did, I believe you’d really not want to support Raniere.