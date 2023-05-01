Shadow: Gangs Supplant Police in Lightfoot’s Chicago; Boring Bikers Stop Traffic and Other Nasty Stuff

May 1, 2023
Mayor Lori Lightfoot presides over the well run city of Chicago, where the young men of various local communities do their own policing, eradicating trouble makers and keeping out interlopers expeditiously and permanently.
FacebookTwitterRedditLinkedInEmail

Longtime commenter Shadow State has a view of America that many do not share. He aggregates news that he thinks supports his view that the American lemming phenomenon is in full ‘head to sea’ mode.

By Shadow State

My Kind of Town

For your personal safety, do not visit Chicago!

At Least 15 Shot Friday into Sunday Morning in Lori Lightfoot’s Chicago.

Police are virtually powerless and may become obsolete in some neighborhoods of Chicago. That’s because young men are forming alliances to do their own policing. They band together with quaint descriptive names, such as:

Folk Nation

Latin Folks Familias

Almighty Familia

Gangster Familia

Gangster Disciple Nation

Gangster Party People Nation

Gangster Sin City Boy Nation

Gangster Two-Six Nation

Insane Familia

Insane Guess Boy Nation

Maniac Familia

Maniac Campbell Boy Nation

Black Disciple Nation

Boss Pimp Nation

Hoodlum Nation

Insane Gangster Satan Disciple Nation

La Raza Nation

Universal Latin Lover Nation

Latin Soul Nation

Latin Styler Nation

Racine Boy Nation

People Nation

Almighty Saints Nation

Almighty Stoned Freak Nation

Black Gangster Nation

Black Soul Nation

103rd Street Crew

35th Street Crew

61st Boys

Bad Boys

Crazy Latino Boys

Homicide Boys

Krazy Ass Latinos

Latinos Outta Control

Lynch Mob

Maniac Players

Outlaws

Polish Mafia

Slag Valley Boys

South Deering Boys

Vietnamese Clan

Winchester Boys

Bloods

Outlaw Loco Bloods

Sureños

Barrio Pobre

Brown Pride

Florencia

Mexican Posse

The young men, some of them as young as 13, ensure their laws are enforced in their territories and serve as judge, jury, prosecutor and executioner.  It proves the defunding of police works.

While underpaid and intimidated, police fear to tread in some of these neighborhoods – for if they use force to stop a criminal, they are more likely to get fired or go to prison – the young enforcers patrol their neighborhoods, fearlessly installing instant justice.

The best news is that they are self-funded. The gangs do not depend, as police do, on taxpayers.  They support their policing work by selling recreational drugs to grateful individuals and employing young women as sex workers, even providing the grateful ladies with free drugs as a perk.

Mayor Lightfoot and her brethren show us how Democrat-run cities can work.

Riding High

Bay Bridge Shut Down by 100 Bikers

In lawless California…

Last month, around 100 selfish assholes on motorcycles blocked lanes, and stole about two minutes of life from thousands of motorists as they shut down the Bay Bridge, connecting San Francisco and Oakland, to perform silly and boring stunts, such as driving in circles on the back wheel of their bikes, popping wheelies, doing “donuts,” revving engines, and doing burnouts.

While amusing to the adolescent-level bikers, the incident, which occurred just after 5 p.m. annoyed motorists on the westbound lanes on I-80.

Their commandeering of public roads for their entertainment is illegal, and  known as a “side show” or “street takeover.”

Witnesses videoed the incident and shared it on social media, showing the world what devolution looks like.

Drivers on the bridge honked their horns in frustration. They were not entertained. The morons left before police officers arrived.

He’s His Own Man

Who controls Joe Biden? Nobody that’s who.

‘Ridin’ with Biden’: Alex Soros Shares Photo with Puppet President

Alexander Soros, the son of billionaire George Soros, shared a photo in support of Joe Biden’s re-election.

Alex Soros posed with the 80-year-old president, declaring he’s “Ridin’ with Biden.”

But where are they off to?

Soros’ riding photo reference was to Biden’s announcement earlier this week that he indeed intends to run for president in 2024.

Alex Soros chairs the NGO Open Society Foundations and raises money for Democrats. He has visited the White House 14 times since Biden took office.

Mike Howell of the Heritage Foundation told the New York Post last month, “The Soros agenda is one of death and destruction in the name of open borders and ending Western civilization.”

Alexander’s father George Soros funds Alvin Bragg, the Manhattan District Attorney who indicted former President Trump.

While funding the ambitious Bragg, Soros denied even knowing him.

The Soroses have been criticized in the past for bragging about their affiliations with high-level Democrat politicians.

Tucker and Co.

Tucker Carlson speaks out on his removal by the Soviet States of America, releasing his first video since leaving Fox News
https://www.youtube.com/shorts/-Aziigqcr_Q

FLAMETHROWER First Video Message To Fans: ‘Liars Will Pay, See You Soon’

And Benny Johnson was an employee of Tucker Carlson.

Since Carlson’s firing,  Johnson has released a number of provocative YouTube videos certain actors in the US government might not want you to see. Here’s one:

🚨 9/11 Hijackers Were CIA Recruits|Bombshell Government Investigation Alleges

Epstein Keeps Giving

Birds of a Feather

Jeffrey Epstein associated with President Biden’s CIA Director, William Burns

CIA Drector Burns met with Epstein in Washington in 2014 and later visited Epstein’s townhouse in Manhattan

Epstein’s Private Calendar Reveals Prominent Names, Including CIA Chief, Goldman’s Top Lawyer


Official Photo of CIA Director William Burns.

A Nice Place to Visit…

Trapped Americans In Sudan ‘Shocked & Disgusted’ — Left By Biden To Fend For Themselves.

Armies Against Their Own People

The Militarization of Federal Agencies. The government is arming itself and the American people are the enemy!

The Militarization of the U.S. Executive Agencies | OpenTheBooks Oversight Report. Hannity on Fox News.

It’s Cold and It’s Damp

Go east young men, and women too.

The Marxist Democrat Party has turned California into a Communist Hell Hole!

LEAVING CALIFORNIA: THE UNTOLD STORY | DOCUMENTARY

 

 

About the author

View All Posts

Guest View

5 Comments

Click here to post a comment

Please leave a comment: Your opinion is important to us! (Email & username are optional)

  • This article reminds me of those choose your adventure books. Now I get to go back and see what video peaks my interests the most.

    Reply

  • One more thing about the Epstein calendar…..
    Current CIA director William Burns met with Epstein in 2014, after Epstein was jailed for the first time for sex offenses in 2009.

    “The director did not know anything about him, other than that he was introduced as an expert in the financial services sector and offered general advice on transition to the private sector,” a CIA spokesperson said.

    A person that doesn’t find it necessary to do a google search on the individual who’s going to advise him on important personal matters is perhaps not the best candidate to lead the Central Intelligence Agency of the United States of America.

    Reply

  • Instead of the usual garbage from “infowars” or similar, to my surprise Shadow now refers to an actual trustworthy newsoutlet: the Wall Street Journal.

    It’s about Epstein and the people he met. It is all very disturbing. Shadow can rant all he wants about democrats being close to Epstein, but Trump was his best friend for years on end. It’s not about democrats or republicans with Epstein. It’s beyond that. It’s about money and ambitious people. All these academics, politicians, bankers wanted something from Epstein: money. He was willing to give it to them and in return he got to move around in their circles and regained some respectability, after his “jailtime” for sex offenses in 2009.

    Yeah, they now say they wished they never met him and downplay their connection to him. Sure they do. So does Ghislaine Maxwell. They also kept quiet about their connection to Epstein until this news broke. They didn’t “come clean” after he was arrested or after his death. Not very honorable. Their credibility is now seriously harmed, as it should.

    Reply

About the Author

Frank Parlato is an investigative journalist.

His work has been cited in hundreds of news outlets, like The New York Times, The Daily Mail, VICE News, CBS News, Fox News, New York Post, New York Daily News, Oxygen, Rolling Stone, People Magazine, The Sun, The Times of London, CBS Inside Edition, among many others in all five continents.

His work to expose and take down NXIVM is featured in books like “Captive” by Catherine Oxenberg, “Scarred” by Sarah Edmonson, “The Program” by Toni Natalie, and “NXIVM. La Secta Que Sedujo al Poder en México” by Juan Alberto Vasquez.

Parlato has been prominently featured on HBO’s docuseries “The Vow” and was the lead investigator and coordinating producer for Investigation Discovery’s “The Lost Women of NXIVM.” In addition, he was credited in the Starz docuseries 'Seduced' for saving 'slave' women from being branded and escaping the sex-slave cult known as DOS.

Parlato appeared on the Nancy Grace Show, Beyond the Headlines with Gretchen Carlson, Dr. Oz, American Greed, Dateline NBC, and NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt, where Parlato conducted the first-ever interview with Keith Raniere after his arrest. This was ironic, as many credit Parlato as one of the primary architects of his arrest and the cratering of the cult he founded.

Parlato is a consulting producer and appears in TNT's The Heiress and the Sex Cult, which premieres on May 22, 2022.

IMDb — Frank Parlato

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Frank_Parlato,_Jr.

Contact Frank with tips or for help.
Phone / Text: (305) 783-7083
Email: frankparlato@gmail.com

Archives