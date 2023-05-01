Shadow: Gangs Supplant Police in Lightfoot’s Chicago; Boring Bikers Stop Traffic and Other Nasty Stuff

Longtime commenter Shadow State has a view of America that many do not share. He aggregates news that he thinks supports his view that the American lemming phenomenon is in full ‘head to sea’ mode.
By Shadow State
My Kind of Town
For your personal safety, do not visit Chicago!
At Least 15 Shot Friday into Sunday Morning in Lori Lightfoot’s Chicago.
Police are virtually powerless and may become obsolete in some neighborhoods of Chicago. That’s because young men are forming alliances to do their own policing. They band together with quaint descriptive names, such as:
Folk Nation
Latin Folks Familias
Almighty Familia
Gangster Familia
Gangster Disciple Nation
Gangster Party People Nation
Gangster Sin City Boy Nation
Gangster Two-Six Nation
Insane Familia
Insane Guess Boy Nation
Maniac Familia
Maniac Campbell Boy Nation
Black Disciple Nation
Boss Pimp Nation
Hoodlum Nation
Insane Gangster Satan Disciple Nation
La Raza Nation
Universal Latin Lover Nation
Latin Soul Nation
Latin Styler Nation
Racine Boy Nation
People Nation
Almighty Saints Nation
Almighty Stoned Freak Nation
Black Gangster Nation
Black Soul Nation
103rd Street Crew
35th Street Crew
61st Boys
Bad Boys
Crazy Latino Boys
Homicide Boys
Krazy Ass Latinos
Latinos Outta Control
Lynch Mob
Maniac Players
Outlaws
Polish Mafia
Slag Valley Boys
South Deering Boys
Vietnamese Clan
Winchester Boys
Bloods
Outlaw Loco Bloods
Sureños
Barrio Pobre
Brown Pride
Florencia
Mexican Posse
The young men, some of them as young as 13, ensure their laws are enforced in their territories and serve as judge, jury, prosecutor and executioner. It proves the defunding of police works.
While underpaid and intimidated, police fear to tread in some of these neighborhoods – for if they use force to stop a criminal, they are more likely to get fired or go to prison – the young enforcers patrol their neighborhoods, fearlessly installing instant justice.
The best news is that they are self-funded. The gangs do not depend, as police do, on taxpayers. They support their policing work by selling recreational drugs to grateful individuals and employing young women as sex workers, even providing the grateful ladies with free drugs as a perk.
Mayor Lightfoot and her brethren show us how Democrat-run cities can work.
Riding High
Bay Bridge Shut Down by 100 Bikers
In lawless California…
Last month, around 100 selfish assholes on motorcycles blocked lanes, and stole about two minutes of life from thousands of motorists as they shut down the Bay Bridge, connecting San Francisco and Oakland, to perform silly and boring stunts, such as driving in circles on the back wheel of their bikes, popping wheelies, doing “donuts,” revving engines, and doing burnouts.
While amusing to the adolescent-level bikers, the incident, which occurred just after 5 p.m. annoyed motorists on the westbound lanes on I-80.
Their commandeering of public roads for their entertainment is illegal, and known as a “side show” or “street takeover.”
Witnesses videoed the incident and shared it on social media, showing the world what devolution looks like.
Drivers on the bridge honked their horns in frustration. They were not entertained. The morons left before police officers arrived.
He’s His Own Man
Who controls Joe Biden? Nobody that’s who.
‘Ridin’ with Biden’: Alex Soros Shares Photo with Puppet President
Alexander Soros, the son of billionaire George Soros, shared a photo in support of Joe Biden’s re-election.
Alex Soros posed with the 80-year-old president, declaring he’s “Ridin’ with Biden.”
But where are they off to?
Soros’ riding photo reference was to Biden’s announcement earlier this week that he indeed intends to run for president in 2024.
Alex Soros chairs the NGO Open Society Foundations and raises money for Democrats. He has visited the White House 14 times since Biden took office.
Mike Howell of the Heritage Foundation told the New York Post last month, “The Soros agenda is one of death and destruction in the name of open borders and ending Western civilization.”
Alexander’s father George Soros funds Alvin Bragg, the Manhattan District Attorney who indicted former President Trump.
While funding the ambitious Bragg, Soros denied even knowing him.
The Soroses have been criticized in the past for bragging about their affiliations with high-level Democrat politicians.
Tucker and Co.
Tucker Carlson speaks out on his removal by the Soviet States of America, releasing his first video since leaving Fox News
https://www.youtube.com/shorts/-Aziigqcr_Q
FLAMETHROWER First Video Message To Fans: ‘Liars Will Pay, See You Soon’
And Benny Johnson was an employee of Tucker Carlson.
Since Carlson’s firing, Johnson has released a number of provocative YouTube videos certain actors in the US government might not want you to see. Here’s one:
🚨 9/11 Hijackers Were CIA Recruits|Bombshell Government Investigation Alleges
Epstein Keeps Giving
Birds of a Feather
Jeffrey Epstein associated with President Biden’s CIA Director, William Burns
CIA Drector Burns met with Epstein in Washington in 2014 and later visited Epstein’s townhouse in Manhattan
Epstein’s Private Calendar Reveals Prominent Names, Including CIA Chief, Goldman’s Top Lawyer
Official Photo of CIA Director William Burns.
A Nice Place to Visit…
Trapped Americans In Sudan ‘Shocked & Disgusted’ — Left By Biden To Fend For Themselves.
Armies Against Their Own People
The Militarization of Federal Agencies. The government is arming itself and the American people are the enemy!
The Militarization of the U.S. Executive Agencies | OpenTheBooks Oversight Report. Hannity on Fox News.
It’s Cold and It’s Damp
Go east young men, and women too.
The Marxist Democrat Party has turned California into a Communist Hell Hole!
LEAVING CALIFORNIA: THE UNTOLD STORY | DOCUMENTARY
Gangs are better than police.
This article reminds me of those choose your adventure books. Now I get to go back and see what video peaks my interests the most.
One more thing about the Epstein calendar…..
Current CIA director William Burns met with Epstein in 2014, after Epstein was jailed for the first time for sex offenses in 2009.
“The director did not know anything about him, other than that he was introduced as an expert in the financial services sector and offered general advice on transition to the private sector,” a CIA spokesperson said.
A person that doesn’t find it necessary to do a google search on the individual who’s going to advise him on important personal matters is perhaps not the best candidate to lead the Central Intelligence Agency of the United States of America.
Instead of the usual garbage from “infowars” or similar, to my surprise Shadow now refers to an actual trustworthy newsoutlet: the Wall Street Journal.
It’s about Epstein and the people he met. It is all very disturbing. Shadow can rant all he wants about democrats being close to Epstein, but Trump was his best friend for years on end. It’s not about democrats or republicans with Epstein. It’s beyond that. It’s about money and ambitious people. All these academics, politicians, bankers wanted something from Epstein: money. He was willing to give it to them and in return he got to move around in their circles and regained some respectability, after his “jailtime” for sex offenses in 2009.
Yeah, they now say they wished they never met him and downplay their connection to him. Sure they do. So does Ghislaine Maxwell. They also kept quiet about their connection to Epstein until this news broke. They didn’t “come clean” after he was arrested or after his death. Not very honorable. Their credibility is now seriously harmed, as it should.
