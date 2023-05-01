Shadow: Gangs Supplant Police in Lightfoot’s Chicago; Boring Bikers Stop Traffic and Other Nasty Stuff

Longtime commenter Shadow State has a view of America that many do not share. He aggregates news that he thinks supports his view that the American lemming phenomenon is in full ‘head to sea’ mode.

My Kind of Town

For your personal safety, do not visit Chicago!

At Least 15 Shot Friday into Sunday Morning in Lori Lightfoot’s Chicago.

Police are virtually powerless and may become obsolete in some neighborhoods of Chicago. That’s because young men are forming alliances to do their own policing. They band together with quaint descriptive names, such as:

The young men, some of them as young as 13, ensure their laws are enforced in their territories and serve as judge, jury, prosecutor and executioner. It proves the defunding of police works.

While underpaid and intimidated, police fear to tread in some of these neighborhoods – for if they use force to stop a criminal, they are more likely to get fired or go to prison – the young enforcers patrol their neighborhoods, fearlessly installing instant justice.

The best news is that they are self-funded. The gangs do not depend, as police do, on taxpayers. They support their policing work by selling recreational drugs to grateful individuals and employing young women as sex workers, even providing the grateful ladies with free drugs as a perk.

Mayor Lightfoot and her brethren show us how Democrat-run cities can work.

Riding High

Bay Bridge Shut Down by 100 Bikers

In lawless California…

Last month, around 100 selfish assholes on motorcycles blocked lanes, and stole about two minutes of life from thousands of motorists as they shut down the Bay Bridge, connecting San Francisco and Oakland, to perform silly and boring stunts, such as driving in circles on the back wheel of their bikes, popping wheelies, doing “donuts,” revving engines, and doing burnouts.

While amusing to the adolescent-level bikers, the incident, which occurred just after 5 p.m. annoyed motorists on the westbound lanes on I-80.

Their commandeering of public roads for their entertainment is illegal, and known as a “side show” or “street takeover.”

Witnesses videoed the incident and shared it on social media, showing the world what devolution looks like.

Drivers on the bridge honked their horns in frustration. They were not entertained. The morons left before police officers arrived.

He’s His Own Man

Who controls Joe Biden? Nobody that’s who.

‘Ridin’ with Biden’: Alex Soros Shares Photo with Puppet President

Alexander Soros, the son of billionaire George Soros, shared a photo in support of Joe Biden’s re-election.

Alex Soros posed with the 80-year-old president, declaring he’s “Ridin’ with Biden.”

But where are they off to?

Soros’ riding photo reference was to Biden’s announcement earlier this week that he indeed intends to run for president in 2024.

Alex Soros chairs the NGO Open Society Foundations and raises money for Democrats. He has visited the White House 14 times since Biden took office.

Mike Howell of the Heritage Foundation told the New York Post last month, “The Soros agenda is one of death and destruction in the name of open borders and ending Western civilization.”

Alexander’s father George Soros funds Alvin Bragg, the Manhattan District Attorney who indicted former President Trump.

While funding the ambitious Bragg, Soros denied even knowing him.

The Soroses have been criticized in the past for bragging about their affiliations with high-level Democrat politicians.

Tucker and Co.

Tucker Carlson speaks out on his removal by the Soviet States of America, releasing his first video since leaving Fox News

FLAMETHROWER First Video Message To Fans: ‘Liars Will Pay, See You Soon’

And Benny Johnson was an employee of Tucker Carlson.

Since Carlson’s firing, Johnson has released a number of provocative YouTube videos certain actors in the US government might not want you to see. Here’s one:

Epstein Keeps Giving

Birds of a Feather

Jeffrey Epstein associated with President Biden’s CIA Director, William Burns

CIA Drector Burns met with Epstein in Washington in 2014 and later visited Epstein’s townhouse in Manhattan

Epstein’s Private Calendar Reveals Prominent Names, Including CIA Chief, Goldman’s Top Lawyer



A Nice Place to Visit…

Trapped Americans In Sudan ‘Shocked & Disgusted’ — Left By Biden To Fend For Themselves.

Armies Against Their Own People

The Militarization of Federal Agencies. The government is arming itself and the American people are the enemy!

The Militarization of the U.S. Executive Agencies | OpenTheBooks Oversight Report. Hannity on Fox News.

It’s Cold and It’s Damp

Go east young men, and women too.

The Marxist Democrat Party has turned California into a Communist Hell Hole!

