NXIVM's Clare Bronfman's Wakaya Island retreat, a secluded paradise in Fiji known for its pristine beaches, has a new General Manager.

Fiji native Monika Pal was recently appointed as the general manager of Clare Bronfman’s exclusive Fiji hideaway, Wakaya Club & Spa.

Bronfman also owns 80 percent of Wakaya Island.

Bronfman has not visited the island in several years. A prominent financier of Keith Raniere and NXIVM, Bronfman at the Philadelphia Federal Detention Center. Her release date is set for June 29, 2025.

Wakaya Island is a private island in Fiji’s Lomaiviti Group, known for its pristine beaches, ocean, lagoons, and cliffs.

Originally developed in 1973 by gold-mining entrepreneur David Gilmour, Wakaya became an exclusive resort with luxury bungalows, a staff of 300, and other amenities such as a freshwater reservoir, an airstrip, and a marina.

Bronfman owned a private home on the island before prior to acquiring Wakaya from Gilmour and his wife Jillian in 2016.

Speculations of Plan for Escape

At the time of Bronfman’s purchase, there was speculation that the acquisition was part of a master plan for Raniere, herself, and select members of NXIVM to leave the United States.

Fiji is well-known for governmental corruption, and officials there might be induced to forstall extradition.

Fiji has bilateral agreements on the surrender of fugitive offenders with the United States, but extradition can only occur if the offense is considered a serious crime in Fiji and not politically motivated.

Raniere and company might have had a legal fortress from extradition on Wakaya Island, but they never made it there.

Mexican police apprehended the Vanguard on March 25, 2018. He was swiftly handed over to US authorities and has been in custody ever since.

Raniere. now federal inmate 57005-177, is scheduled to be released from prison on June 27, 2120, with good behavior.

You Can Visit Wakaya, But Clare Won’t Be There

The new general manager, Pal has 23 years of experience in the hospitality industry.

Pal said she plans to continue Bronfman’s Wakaya Club and Resort “exceptional guest experiences, while preserving Fiji’s cultural heritage and natural resources.”

According to the resort’s website, a seven-day, six-night stay in their Ocean View Bure next month will cost $15,000.

That doesn’t include airfare.

Judge Nicholas G. Garaufis issued his judgment in the criminal case of Clare Webb Bronfman on October 6. According to the judgment, after Bronfman is released from prison, she will serve three years of supervised release.

Bronfman is currently set to be released on June 29, 2025,

Afterward, while on probation, Bronfman will have to report regularly to a probation officer, and will be limited in her contacts and permitted activities, most requiring pre-clearance.

Absent an exception, the earliest Bronfman legally can return to Fiji is June 29, 2028.

Wakaya has a number of blue lagoons. It is about 5 miles long.