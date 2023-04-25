Part #2: Vicente’s Email to NXIVM Friends on Pam Cafritz’s Death and His Efforts to Question Raniere

The following is part #2 of Mark Vicente’s ‘dire warning’ email to his friends at NXIVM. He sent it 16 days before the FBI arrested Keith Raniere.
As discussed in the first installment of this series, Vicente was Raniere’s friend and student. He became disillusioned with Raniere in 2017 and sent his email a year later to a group of NXIVM members who he considered his close friends.
These friends had shunned Vicente because he had left their Vanguard. Vicente sent his email while Raniere and some of his followers were in Mexico, hoping to rebuild NXIVM and DOS.
Vicente wanted his friends, all of them followers of Raniere, to understand who their leader was, and why he left, and maybe do the same – leave Raniere.
Vicente sent the email on Saturday, March 10, 2018. Fifteen days later, men who appeared to be Mexican federal police captured Raniere. Overnight, he was deported on a commercial plane to the USA.
FBI agents arrested him when he deplaned.
That was more than five years ago, and Vanguard has not tasted a day of freedom since. He has another 98 years to serve on his federal sentence.
Farewell to the Vanguard.
Vicente’s email discusses the mysterious circumstances of Pamela Cafrtiz’s death.
Cafritz died on Nov. 7, 2016, but for reasons unclear, Raniere did not inform the NXIVM community for almost two months.
The few who knew she died were tasked with lying to the others when they called to ask how Pam, who had been suffering from cancer, was doing.
Eduardo, since you are trying to debunk the lies people think about NXIVM, maybe you would care to debunk the lie Keith told his followers to tell. He told them to lie, to say Pam was still alive, to keep Pam’s death a secret.
Why?
Raniere told some of his followers to tell other of his followers that a dead woman was still alive. Pam was not just any dead woman. She was the third highest ranking person in NXIVM, behind Raniere and Nancy Salzman. Pam wore the purple sash.
She was also a woman who had been Raniere’s ‘partner’ for 30 years.
That means, my good man, that Raniere lied to his followers about something important. Almost like his lie that his son was not his son and that the mother was not the mother.
Eduardo, your attitude about Raniere is not unlike what old Peter Reese told FBI agents when they wanted to question him.
Reese: So let me get this straight: It is a crime to lie to an FBI agent. If I lie to you, it is a federal crime.
FBI: It is a felony crime to lie to an FBI special agent.
Reese: Is it a crime if you lie to me?
FBI: No, that is not a crime.
Reese: So you can lie to me, but I can’t lie to you?
FBI: That’s right.
Reese: Then how do I know you’re not lying now?
The agent was silent. The interview was over before it began.
Ditto Raniere.
Eduardo, it is fine for Raniere to lie to us, to everyone, even to you. But if anyone believes a lie about NXIVM, you want them to know the truth.
But Eduardo, when you tell us the ‘truth’ about Raniere, how do we know he is not lying?
If you want the truth, it has to cut both ways. Raniere must be held to the standard you want from us: Find out the truth.
That was what Vicente was trying to say in his email — find out the truth about your Vanguard. Some of them who didn’t listen, found out the truth the hard way.
But then these friends shunned Vicente because he had left their glorious Vanguard.
Mark Vicente wrote on March 10, 2018, to a number of Raniere Followers about Pam’s Death
By Mark Vicente
Some of you may remember when Pam died. It was November 7th, 2016. That information was kept secret from almost everybody for almost two months. A veil of secrecy and silence was imposed on the land.
I remember suggesting to leadership that we make plans with the community to pick a date for a memorial. To give them ample time to get there, out of respect for their time and family plans. (As many people lived very far from the bustling metropolis of Albany).
I brought it up with the [NXIVM] Executive Board.
I was summarily shut down; “Vanguard would decide to release the information [about Pam’s death] when he deemed fit!”
So we all waited.
And things got weirder and weirder…. It was the strangest experience for some. They knew something was going on, but the upper ranks were mute. It was beyond peculiar… Even the upper ranks were perturbed
Then SUDDENLY the memorial was announced, and panic set in as everyone tried to get people to fly last minute from all over the world to attend.
When the event did happen, it was again very very strange.
Remember that odd silence?
That’s been happening again for the last six months. There’s an odd silence punctuated with stories that don’t entirely make sense to some of you.
Some of you have the feeling you’re being lied to. And the story keeps changing.
Mark Vicente is on Sabbatical…
No wait, he’s a Luciferian…
DOS doesn’t exist…
OK, it does exist…
OK, but Keith Raniere didn’t know about it….
OK, but Sarah Edmondson re-branded herself to make it look worse…
Oh wait, no [Sarah’s brand] photo-shopped by the NEW YORK TIMES….
And, if you ask too many questions, you will be ‘silenced.’
You will be shown that your NEED for information is an attachment and part of your issue.
Just know one thing…
YOU are always wrong.
THE LEADERSHIP is always right.
Sudden Disappearance?
Some have said I suddenly disappeared… that I didn’t use the proper channels to bring my concerns forward. I spent 12 years in this Organization. I loved what I believed the organization was, and I tried to make it the best it could be.
THERE WAS NOTHING SUDDEN ABOUT MY DEPARTURE.
I spent years bringing my concerns forward. In 2012, I challenged Keith Raniere on the reported rape allegations.
Response?… They’re all lying.
EVERY SINGLE GIRL.
But I trusted him and consequently backed down.
In 2015, I challenged Keith Raniere on what he was doing with all the skinny girls/women.
Why were they malnourished, gaunt and haunted?
I posited to him, making skinniness a prerequisite for psychological or spiritual purity/advancement played into women’s worst fears about body image and would be disastrous to their bodies and their psyches.
Don’t girls have enough problems with anorexia and bulimia? (FYI some high ranking DOS Masters were bulimic when I left.)
These concerns and questions were received with word-salad.
[Stay tuned for Part 3: Mark Pleads with the Inner Circle.]
