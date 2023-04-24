Vicente Wrote Final Warning to NXIVM Leaders Days Before Raniere’s Arrest

Just 15 days before Keith Alan Raniere was arrested, his former friend and student, Mark Vicente, sent an appeal to some of his closest friends in NXIVM. He had been with NXIVM for some 12 years and had risen in the ranks to become one of the top leaders then he left. Vicente wanted his friends to leave. How much he knew about the likelihood or imminence of the Vanguard’s arrest is unknown. He knew the FBI was investigating. He has spoken with agents and prosecutors several times and provided evidence for them. I doubt he knew that the Vanguard’s time was at hand.

Vicente’s email was sent on Saturday, March 10th, 2018. It turned out to be a final warning, a last chance. And there are some who, perhaps if they could look back, like Nancy and Lauren Salzman, and Allison Mack, if not Clare Bronfman, I would venture that they might wish, if they could, to go back in time. And instead of ignoring Vicente, as they did, or just hand a copy of the email to their prince, trusting him to lead them to the garden land, they might be free and unencumbered by the bonds of the criminal justice system. There would have been time to do what Vicente had done. Cooperate with the government that saw the clear need to stop Raniere in his tracks.

So five years have passed since this email was sent, and Raniere spent only a few more days with his freedom. It might be wise for some of the remaining supporters to read Vicente’s email and take heed. You too may look back one day, not many years from now, and wish you had.

Vicente offers something that perhaps no one in NXIVM could offer. He was probably the closest man to Raniere, and he finally figured it out — his Vanguard was a fraud.

One of the reasons for publishing this email, from a true former insider of NXIVM, on the subject of Raniere, is to help those who still follow perhaps wake up and leave, stop spending the valuable time of your life on a cause based on a rotten core, a man utterly not worth your efforts.

So let us go back five years to just before they took your precious Vanguard. Here is the first part of Vicente’s final warning to his friends in NXIVM.

Dear Friends; Yes! I still think of you that way! That is why I’m writing this note to you. Note: This is only being sent to a select few who I care about very deeply. Grab a glass of wine. This may be a lengthy diatribe, so grab a glass of wine, settle back and take a journey with me. I have thought many times of writing this letter. There are things I feel compelled to share. Thus far, I have said 0.1% publicly of what I could say. What follows is 0.5%. I currently have no plans to make this public or share this with media. It is for the select few. An Unspoken Credo. Information is contained and kept from you through a decades-long campaign of siloism. Secrecy is an unspoken credo, and very few have the whole picture. If you had more of the picture, you might begin understanding what is going on. I have now spoken to over 20 women who were Keith Raniere’s lovers/slaves and something very interesting has happened: They are TALKING TO EACH OTHER and comparing notes… and what is coming out is staggering, dark, vicious and disturbing. Many thought they were the one-and-only NUMBER ONE ‘wife’! You can of course write them off as victimy, gossipy, conspiratorial, weak-willed women. I understand. That’s what you’ve been taught. Mark Vicente films Keith Raniere in is library at 8 Hale. In addition, most, if not all of you, have been poisoned against me. I was once your trusted friend. Now you likely imagine me as a Machiavellian Suppressive. The question you have to ask is, when exactly did I become so ‘evil’? Was it when I was born? Did my early life in Africa infect me with badness? Was it when I made ‘What the Bleep’? Was it when I joined ESP? Was it when I got married? Was it when I became a Green [sash]?

Was it when Keith Raniere pleaded with me in March 2017 that he hoped I would take his place someday? (And if it was then… wouldn’t he have the vision to know I was a suppressive already and never offer his kingdom to me?) Or… was it when I decided I could not stand for an organization that refused to look at it’s mistakes and problems, AND when I was morally abhorred at what I uncovered? The Illuminati. Speaking of evil…. a quick piece of news. When I was on the inside, I asked Keith Raniere why, over the years, there was SO MUCH bad sentiment and bad press against him. He assured me that the forces pitted against him went to the highest levels of government… and beyond… (I imagined) to the level of Cabals and Secret Societies. His enemies were funded in the billions of dollars because he was such a profound threat to unethical institutions in the world. Sort of illuminati conspiracy territory. He also assured me that many people who left, including journalists, were paid vast amounts of money to say negative things about him. I believed him… and I trusted him.

So MY news is…. I’ve been out for about eight months now, and the Illuminati have yet to approach me and shower me with currency. I’ve had no significant deposits in my bank from these supposed secret societies, and from what I can tell, those who have left have received no such Illuminati deposits either. Also, I have found no evidence of a worldwide conspiracy against Keith Raniere. Most people have no idea who he is. Which leaves me with a resounding conclusion… IT WAS ALL A MADE-UP PARANOID FANTASY. While I was on the inside of the bubble, I was convinced, like you, that every negative thing ever said was part of a suppressive conspiracy, and it was all complete made-up lies.

The Frank Report for instance was unadulterated, vicious untruths. Now I believe 90% of what is on the Frank Report is actually true, Salacious…. but true. You see, Keith Raniere taught me a wonderful concept called Occam’s Razor. It’s a principle from philosophy . Suppose there exist two explanations for an occurrence. In this case, the simpler one is usually better. Another way of saying it is that the more assumptions you have to make, the more unlikely an explanation is. So along those lines… These many, many people who have lodged complaints about your Lord and Master over some 30 years… Is it part of a well-organized, well-oiled, well-executed, well-financed genius Moussad/NSA level conspiracy against him, which requires hundreds of moving, synchronized parts of staggering complexity? OR… has he done a bunch of bad shit to people and they’re holding him accountable? Which one is simpler and requires fewer complexities and assumptions?

