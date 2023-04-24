Vicente Wrote Final Warning to NXIVM Leaders Days Before Raniere’s Arrest

Just 15 days before Keith Alan Raniere was arrested, his former friend and student, Mark Vicente, sent an appeal to some of his closest friends in NXIVM.
He had been with NXIVM for some 12 years and had risen in the ranks to become one of the top leaders then he left.
Vicente wanted his friends to leave. How much he knew about the likelihood or imminence of the Vanguard’s arrest is unknown.
He knew the FBI was investigating. He has spoken with agents and prosecutors several times and provided evidence for them.
I doubt he knew that the Vanguard’s time was at hand.
Vicente’s email was sent on Saturday, March 10th, 2018. It turned out to be a final warning, a last chance. And there are some who, perhaps if they could look back, like Nancy and Lauren Salzman, and Allison Mack, if not Clare Bronfman, I would venture that they might wish, if they could, to go back in time. And instead of ignoring Vicente, as they did, or just hand a copy of the email to their prince, trusting him to lead them to the garden land, they might be free and unencumbered by the bonds of the criminal justice system. There would have been time to do what Vicente had done. Cooperate with the government that saw the clear need to stop Raniere in his tracks.
So five years have passed since this email was sent, and Raniere spent only a few more days with his freedom. It might be wise for some of the remaining supporters to read Vicente’s email and take heed. You too may look back one day, not many years from now, and wish you had.
Vicente offers something that perhaps no one in NXIVM could offer. He was probably the closest man to Raniere, and he finally figured it out — his Vanguard was a fraud.
One of the reasons for publishing this email, from a true former insider of NXIVM, on the subject of Raniere, is to help those who still follow perhaps wake up and leave, stop spending the valuable time of your life on a cause based on a rotten core, a man utterly not worth your efforts.
So let us go back five years to just before they took your precious Vanguard. Here is the first part of Vicente’s final warning to his friends in NXIVM.
Dear Friends;
Yes! I still think of you that way! That is why I’m writing this note to you. Note: This is only being sent to a select few who I care about very deeply.
Grab a glass of wine.
This may be a lengthy diatribe, so grab a glass of wine, settle back and take a journey with me. I have thought many times of writing this letter. There are things I feel compelled to share.
Thus far, I have said 0.1% publicly of what I could say. What follows is 0.5%. I currently have no plans to make this public or share this with media. It is for the select few.
An Unspoken Credo.
Information is contained and kept from you through a decades-long campaign of siloism. Secrecy is an unspoken credo, and very few have the whole picture. If you had more of the picture, you might begin understanding what is going on.
I have now spoken to over 20 women who were Keith Raniere’s lovers/slaves and something very interesting has happened: They are TALKING TO EACH OTHER and comparing notes… and what is coming out is staggering, dark, vicious and disturbing.
Many thought they were the one-and-only NUMBER ONE ‘wife’!
You can of course write them off as victimy, gossipy, conspiratorial, weak-willed women. I understand. That’s what you’ve been taught.
Mark Vicente films Keith Raniere in is library at 8 Hale.
In addition, most, if not all of you, have been poisoned against me. I was once your trusted friend. Now you likely imagine me as a Machiavellian Suppressive. The question you have to ask is, when exactly did I become so ‘evil’?
Was it when I was born? Did my early life in Africa infect me with badness?
Was it when I made ‘What the Bleep’?
Was it when I joined ESP?
Was it when I got married?
Was it when I became a Green [sash]?
Was it when Keith Raniere pleaded with me in March 2017 that he hoped I would take his place someday? (And if it was then… wouldn’t he have the vision to know I was a suppressive already and never offer his kingdom to me?)
Or… was it when I decided I could not stand for an organization that refused to look at it’s mistakes and problems, AND when I was morally abhorred at what I uncovered?
The Illuminati.
Speaking of evil…. a quick piece of news.
When I was on the inside, I asked Keith Raniere why, over the years, there was SO MUCH bad sentiment and bad press against him. He assured me that the forces pitted against him went to the highest levels of government… and beyond… (I imagined) to the level of Cabals and Secret Societies.
His enemies were funded in the billions of dollars because he was such a profound threat to unethical institutions in the world. Sort of illuminati conspiracy territory. He also assured me that many people who left, including journalists, were paid vast amounts of money to say negative things about him. I believed him… and I trusted him.
So MY news is…. I’ve been out for about eight months now, and the Illuminati have yet to approach me and shower me with currency. I’ve had no significant deposits in my bank from these supposed secret societies, and from what I can tell, those who have left have received no such Illuminati deposits either.
Also, I have found no evidence of a worldwide conspiracy against Keith Raniere. Most people have no idea who he is. Which leaves me with a resounding conclusion…
IT WAS ALL A MADE-UP PARANOID FANTASY.
While I was on the inside of the bubble, I was convinced, like you, that every negative thing ever said was part of a suppressive conspiracy, and it was all complete made-up lies.
The Frank Report for instance was unadulterated, vicious untruths. Now I believe 90% of what is on the Frank Report is actually true, Salacious…. but true.
You see, Keith Raniere taught me a wonderful concept called Occam’s Razor.
It’s a principle from philosophy. Suppose there exist two explanations for an occurrence. In this case, the simpler one is usually better. Another way of saying it is that the more assumptions you have to make, the more unlikely an explanation is.
So along those lines… These many, many people who have lodged complaints about your Lord and Master over some 30 years…
Is it part of a well-organized, well-oiled, well-executed, well-financed genius Moussad/NSA level conspiracy against him, which requires hundreds of moving, synchronized parts of staggering complexity?
OR… has he done a bunch of bad shit to people and they’re holding him accountable? Which one is simpler and requires fewer complexities and assumptions?
27 Comments
“Is it part of a well-organized, well-oiled, well-executed, well-financed genius Moussad/NSA level conspiracy against him, which requires hundreds of moving, synchronized parts of staggering complexity?”
Tom O’Neill is writing CHAOS II. Names are bound to overlap.
Mark seems to address Lauren quite pointedly in his full email. I wonder (and hope) that this may have been the turning point for Lauren to cooperate with the government. If so, Mark likely saved Lauren.
Seems unlikely since this was sent months before she was arrested
Interesting. Very interesting.
Mark Vicente was clever. He backed this Nxivm scam 100 percent while it was to his advantage, buddying up to the vile Raniere, recruiting members and making good money (it was Vicente who recruited Sarah Edmondson, using high pressure sales tactics that would make many a sleazy commissioned salesman blush). He also knew when it was time to abandon ship. Once he was certain that the FBI was investigating this cult in earnest, he made sure to leave evidence that he was opposed to Raniere and his organization. Hence this email.
Now he’s making money, or trying to, as the heroic whistle blower who brought down Raniere and Nxivm.
Doesn’t explain why he spent twelve years eagerly promoting the scam and its con man leader. So many awkward questions remain for this bright boy, just as they do for all the others who eagerly participated in this criminal organization until they saw jailhouse gates yawning open. Unlike the women though, the excuse of “victim” fits awkwardly on Vicente.
I say he’s an opportunist. They all are. Salzman, Mack, Edmondson, Clyne, the whole lot. As unscrupulous as Raniere, as ruthless, selfish and unethical.
To hell with all of them.
In her book “Scarred”, Sarah wrote about Daniela sterilizing “the left side of the pubis” before the burning/branding.
Human anatomy …
https://www.britannica.com/science/pelvis
Shadow is fixing to flip his shit. Allison gets out soon and he won’t stand for this!
“… Thus far, I have said 0.1% publicly of what I could say. What follows is 0.5%. …” — Mark Vicente
“… Anytime you question your coach’s instructions — even if you totally disagree with what they’re saying — they twist your reaction and cause you to doubt your natural response to question your own sanity. …” — Sarah Edmondson
“… nexum … Roman law: a formal contract of loan with coin and balance in the presence of five witnesses under which the obligor could be seized and held in bondage for failure to perform …” — dictionary definition
“… microcosm … A small, representative system having analogies to a larger system in constitution, configuration, or development.
A little world or cosmos; the world in miniature; something representing or assumed to represent the principle of universality.
A little community or society. …” — dictionary definition
“… and forgive us our debts, as we also have forgiven our debtors …” what a wonderful world this could be.
Speaking of Cults Kevin Bacon and wife Kyra Sedgwick are celebrating Earth Day and Drag Queens by dancing on Twitter!
How much money did Kevin and Kyra lose in Bernie Madoff’s Ponzi scheme?
(Kevin Bacon’s father was a city planner in Philadelphia, another Liberal Hell Hole, years ago.)
Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick’s Dance to Taylor Swift in Support of Drag Queens Goes Viral
Kevin Bacon
@kevinbacon
·
17h
#DragBans are bad karma. Right now, drag performers and the LGBTQIA+ community need our help. Shop the
@SixDegreesofKB
campaign supporting the
@ACLU
Drag Defense Fund or make a gift https://bit.ly/DragisArt #DragIsARight
https://www.youtube.com/shorts/J6SHqmFr2_w
Shadow, who gives a flying fuck about Kevin Bacon apart from you?
Shadow, do you know what your Bacon Factor is??
Shadow is about to have a very bad day today LMFAO 🤣🤣🤣
Shadow has been having a 5 year complaint about Nicki not being a for real citizen. That’s the real reason chicago is underseige.
“That’s the real reason chicago is underseige.” You don’t say Aye
If Chicagoans want to know why their city is under siege all they have to do is look in the mirror.
Chicagoans are the authors of their own misfortunes. Shadow State
Oh Mark. His wife was the smart one. I remember a video where gullible Mark described Raniere as such an ethical exemple because he saw Raniere tearing small sections from a piece of towel paper instead of using the whole thing, Raniere telling him he did that because he was trying to save the environment. No he was just trying to save money.
The tiniest tissue for the tiniest tear
“WTF Is On My Mind ?! “ (NXIVM) Letters To The Inside, parts 1-4.
Well, if one has to find out about Occam’s razor from Raniere… I’m going to call Jesus to warn that “one” about brushing his teeth as Jesus will be arriving with his groin freshly washed.
Interesting to read this now.
Mark was actually a little slow off the blocks to start doubting his Master. It was Bonnie who first saw the light re. ESP/NXIVM and the rest of its dodgy off-shoots, but especially Jness, Society of Protectors Complete, and exo/eso, DOS was their culmination. She realized the false promises of paid promotion, sleep deprivation, physical endurance tasks, group humiliation, starvation and penances were typical characteristics of high control groups, otherwise known as cults.
There’s a particularly sinister moment in the last episode of The Vow Season 1. Mark finds some old notes from his earliest days with Keith made 10 years or so before. Raniere had been outlining a possible plot for a story in which a baneful mentor was offering to coach a heroic but gullible student in a certain ideology dressed up as entirely ethical and world changing, but which was in fact deeply malevolent and manipulative.
It was a tearful moment for Vicente as the penny dropped that he had been played from the beginning. Raniere knew himself deep down and always had: he was fully aware he was the evil sorcerer and Vicente his unassuming apprentice. The whole thing had been an exercise in narcissistic psychological manipulation from the very outset, and he no doubt had also intended that Vicente find this out after the damage had been done.
It’s also interesting that the Occam’s Razor concept was no doubt also used by Nicki Clyne in her own awakening based on what she has said: when you look dispassionately at the facts of all that transpired in NXIVM, by far the most obvious explanation is that Raniere was always a lying narcissistic psychopath, who was only ever interested in controlling people for his own ends. He had a particular vendetta against women from his childhood experience of being ignored by his mother and shunned by the girls in his schools; prompting him to embed this misogyny in his teachings, and use it to exploit and abuse his “slaves” in DOS.
The concepts of consent and victimhood are turned on their heads: devious manipulation renders consent enforced obedience, where victims become perpetrators unable to perceive their own victimhood, and where the real perpetrator attempts to present himself as a victim when the chips are down; even though he knows the truth, and has always known it.
Well said, Mr.Block
“Raniere had been outlining a possible plot for a story in which a baneful mentor was offering to coach a heroic but gullible student in a certain ideology dressed up as entirely ethical and world changing, but which was in fact deeply malevolent and manipulative.”
And that mentor character’s name was “Erik Einhaert,” i.e., an anagram of “Keith Raniere.” FFS, that plot twist was visible from space.
Yay! Part 2 give it to me.
its all on Marks Blog
Here son, you look a little tired.
I like the Occams Razor part. I always say, “If you had to bet your life savings on one of these two scenarios, which one would you bet on?”. 99% of the time, all paranoia goes away and people come to their senses.
I always thought Vicente was a snake. He always came off slimy. Same with Sarah Edmunson. I think I am starting to come around and becoming sympathetic to what they went through. Let’s face it, they willingly went along with Vanturd until they didn’t.
I would like to see the Defectors and Dead-Enders get together and discuss Vanturd. That would be interesting.
Suneel bring toilet paper
Mark bring your mouth guard
Michele bring your new hubby
Eduardo bring the receipts
Pilgrim bring the turkey 🦃
The handle “Pilgrim” is actually the name of my favorite surf break in southern New England. Nothing to do with Thanksgiving or Western Movies.
It’s interesting that those who stand strong with Raniere and most likely have gotten paid by Clare Bronfman to fight for Raniere’s freedom.
They are the ones who over the years since Raniere’s arrest have done far better than those who left NXIVM & spoke out while Raniere was still in power.
Those people ended up in legal hell fighting fake battles in court broke from years in NXIVM. Only to face years in the legal system for speaking what we know know is the truth about Raniere.
Now hus followers speak lies while getting paid to uphold their Master.
They soil their reputations with their actions in the end. Who is going to hire them when Clare Bronfman wakes up.