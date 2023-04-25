More on Pam Cafritz: Raniere’s Death Announcement; Her Body Flown to Michigan and Frozen

Raniere Kept Cafritz’s Death a Secret for Three Weeks, Not Two Months

It was not two months that Keith Raniere kept Pam Cafritz’s death a secret, as Mark Vicente claimed in his email. It was three weeks.

Pam died on November 7th, 2016. NXIVM sent out notices for her upcoming memorial on November 28, 2016.

It is still peculiar.

Raniere told insiders who knew about her death that they were not to say she died. If anybody asked, they told them her condition was the same.

Raniere’s Control Over Cafritz’s Health Regime

Pam had renal cancer since 2013. At one point, she went into remission. She had a kidney removed, and it seemed she would survive. Keith took over her health regime and provided her with a milky white drink.

The cancer came back.

There is a record of an ambulance taking Pam to St. Peters Hospital. She apparently died that day – November 7, 2016.

Cafritz’s Last Will and Testament

Pam’s Last Will and Testament was made in Raniere’s favor to the tune of $8 million.

21 Oregon Trail, the last home Raniere and Cafritz shared together.

28 November 2016

Subject: With deepest sadness Pamela Anne Cafritz On Monday, November 7, 2016, at 2:37 p.m., we suffered the indescribable loss of Pamela Anne Cafritz. She had battled cancer heroically for the past few years, and passed away cared for by her life partner of 30 years, loved ones, and dearest friends. The world, humanity, and women are better because she walked this earth. Her footprints will forever leave an impression on thousands, and open a path for us all. Amongst many substantial accomplishments she was one of the founders of Jness; a founding, and highest ranking, student in NXIVM; a role model who started, built, and led, an affiliate network of over 250,000 individuals; a champion athlete, winning 1st place in the open division of the international Fifth Avenue Mile run; and a wise woman, touching many individuals with the softness of her being, and the care of her soul. Many of us who knew her found her profoundly empathetic, pure and innocent with deep wisdom, and a person who joyfully gave her self, and her most precious things, to help others, even strangers. Truly to Pam, all people of the world were her family and under her care. A memorial celebration of her life will be held January 10th and 11th, 2017. Anyone who has text messages, voice messages, videos, pictures of, or with, Pamela Cafritz please send copies to: memories@jness.com

Cafritz Entombed in Cryogenic Vault, Waiting for Future Revival

Several years ago, FR reported Cafritz’s body was entombed in a cryogenic vault. Cafritz’s body appears to be located in Clinton Township, MI, at Cryonics Institute. Cafritz appears to be Case 144.

The Cryonics Institute suspends humans and pets at cryogenic temperatures – ranging from – 238 F to – 460 F “in hopes that future medical technology may be able to someday revive and restore them to full health.”

Here is what CI reports on its website:

CI patient #144 was a 56 year old female from New York. The patient was a CI member at the time of her death. Emergency arrangements were made with Suspended Animation, however, the patient died in the hospital mid-afternoon on November 7, 2016 while the SA team was en route to the hospital. Suspended Animation arrived and provided cooling, performed chest compressions, and transported the patient to Detroit by private jet. The patient arrived at the CI facility, packed in ice, at 3:15 am on the 8th of November, approximately 12 hours after death. Nasal temperature was 3c. There was notable edema in the face and lower extremities before the perfusion began. The perfusion was started at 4:00 am. There were no clots noted and there was good flow from both jugular veins. Hillary McCauley performed the perfusion. During the perfusion there were 5 liters of 10% Eg solution used, 8 liters of 30% Eg solution used, and 32 liters of 70% VM1 solutions used. The final refractive index of the effluents exiting the right jugular vein was 1.4165. The final refractive index of the effluents exiting the left jugular vein was 1.4156. The average perfusion pressure was held at 130mm and metal cannulas were used. Flow rate started at 1.36 liters per minute and was reduced to .32 liters per minute by the end of the perfusion. Nasal temperature was 0c. The body perfusion was stopped at 5:00 am, as there was very minimal evidence of perfusate uptake in the extremities. The perfusion to the head was complete at 5:35 am. Considerable dehydration of the head and face was noted along with a bronzing color of the skin. The patient was then placed in the computer controlled cooling chamber to cool to liquid nitrogen temperature. The human vitrification program was selected and the time needed to cool the patient to liquid nitrogen temperature was five days and 11 hours. The patient was then placed in a cryostat for long-term cryonic storage.

The Fall of NXIVM: Raniere and Associates Behind Bars

After Raniere announced her death, he reportedly told people that he would always keep the house they shared in the same condition – right down to the decorations – as it was on the day she died. When he brought her back to life, she would return to the home she knew.

Raniere at volleyball with Cafritz.

But fate eluded all. Raniere is in USP Tucson, set to enjoy federal hospitality for the next 98 years.

The house on Oregon Trail is no longer in his possession. And Pam, we cannot say when, may indeed emerge one day from CI’s cold storage vault. If she does, she will look for Raniere, only to find him long gone.

Nothing will be the same anywhere, for when she left, he was at the height of his power. He had indicted his enemies, and had started a master slave blackmail and branding MLM, a novel invention if ever there was one.

Now, Raniere, Clare Bronfman, Nancy Salzman, are in prison. NXIVM is no more. The government owns the tech. Lauren, the former director of education, grooms dogs.

Except for a few stragglers, ‘dead-enders’ they say, every one of his followers, all those who once adored him, and ate every word of drivel that came out of his mouth as if it were the staff of life, have all gone on their way.

Yes, success, like in the case of Pam Cafritz, whose body is in a frozen tomb, whose real chances to return to life are about the same as for NXIVM reviving or Keith Raniere walking free again.

