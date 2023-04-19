DiRubba Divorce and Custody Fight Is Cautionary Tale: Stay Clear of CT Family Court

Investigative journalist Michael Volpe recently wrote a story about Luigi DiRubba’s divorce and custody case.

DiRubba, a chiropractor, lost his children and life savings after venturing into CT Family Court.

Volpe wrote:

He had six children, a thriving business, and he was worth millions.

After approximately six years in the Connecticut family court system, most of it is gone.

He told me he was worth approximately $4 million when it started, and all that’s left is his chiropractic practice.

Worse than that, he no longer has any contact with any of his six children.

All of it, he told me, was due to the rulings in court.

Not only did he have to pay exorbitant legal fees to his own lawyers, but he was regularly ordered to pay his ex-wife’s legal fees, along with all fees for numerous third parties appointed by the court.

The judge who made most of these decisions is James Kenefick. Here is part of Judge Kenefick’s decision.

Judge Kenefick is retired and serves as a referee, or junior judge.

Dr. DiRubba told me his own lawyers had a conflict and worked against him and behalf of another client.

That proof never made it to court because her paramour was also his law firm’s client.

Below is part of Dr. DiRubba’s complaint against his attorneys.

Dr. DiRubba, who never had any problems with the law, has been the subject of numerous arrests and restraining orders.

On February 5, 2016, Dr. DiRubba was visited at his home by police, accused of physically abusing his wife. He was escorted out of his home and arrested.

Though the charges were eventually deemed meritless, the arrest was used to get a restraining order, and his ex-wife got possession of the home and children.

Dr. DiRubba told me he never saw the inside of his home again and he hasn’t seen some of his six children for as long as six years.

