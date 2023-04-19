DiRubba Divorce and Custody Fight Is Cautionary Tale: Stay Clear of CT Family Court

Investigative journalist Michael Volpe recently wrote a story about Luigi DiRubba’s divorce and custody case.
DiRubba, a chiropractor, lost his children and life savings after venturing into CT Family Court.
Volpe wrote:
He had six children, a thriving business, and he was worth millions.
After approximately six years in the Connecticut family court system, most of it is gone.
He told me he was worth approximately $4 million when it started, and all that’s left is his chiropractic practice.
Worse than that, he no longer has any contact with any of his six children.
All of it, he told me, was due to the rulings in court.
Not only did he have to pay exorbitant legal fees to his own lawyers, but he was regularly ordered to pay his ex-wife’s legal fees, along with all fees for numerous third parties appointed by the court.
The judge who made most of these decisions is James Kenefick. Here is part of Judge Kenefick’s decision.
Judge Kenefick is retired and serves as a referee, or junior judge.
Dr. DiRubba told me his own lawyers had a conflict and worked against him and behalf of another client.
Dr. DiRubba believed his ex-wife, Anna Maria Mongelo, was cheating on him and a private investigator proved it.
That proof never made it to court because her paramour was also his law firm’s client.
Below is part of Dr. DiRubba’s complaint against his attorneys.
Dr. DiRubba, who never had any problems with the law, has been the subject of numerous arrests and restraining orders.
On February 5, 2016, Dr. DiRubba was visited at his home by police, accused of physically abusing his wife. He was escorted out of his home and arrested.
Though the charges were eventually deemed meritless, the arrest was used to get a restraining order, and his ex-wife got possession of the home and children.
Dr. DiRubba told me he never saw the inside of his home again and he hasn’t seen some of his six children for as long as six years.
Here are a few more details on DiRubba’s CT Family Court experience
DiRubba and ex-wife Annamaria Mongillo filed for divorce on February 25, 2016. The attorneys went hog wild on this one.
The court heard and addressed 712 motions filed by both parties addressing issues of custody, visitation, and financial matters.
Annamaria Mongillo employed the “Silver Bullet,” making domestic violence and child endangerment complaints from the start. DiRubba was arrested six times and had several ex parte protective orders issued against him. Each charge was dismissed and expunged.
Psychologist Suzzanne Bonasi witnessed and reported to the GAL that one of the children made a false report against the father to the Hamden Police Department for physical abuse.
Bonasi told police it did not occur. The GAL Janis LaLiberte chose not to report this to the court. The police report stated the mother instructed the daughter to contact police.
Dr. Robert Horowitz witnessed the mother stating that “she was going to report sexual abuse” if DiRubba didn’t stop trying to see his children.
While hungry lawyers on both sides fed sumptuously on the DiRubba divorce, the financial burden fell solely on Dr. DiRubba. He paid $3.6 million.
Judge Kenefick ordered DiRubba to pay $210,000 in annual child and spousal support. After three years, it was reduced to $110,000 but DiRubba was ordered to pay his ex-wife’s legal expenses and a court-ordered Guardian Ad Litem in whose appointment he had no input. This cost him $300,000.
The three older children have not had a visit with their father since November 2017, and the three younger children have not seen him since September 3, 2018.
In 2018, during an investigation, the GAL admitted she was aware of Anna Mongillo’s false allegations in 2016 against DiRubba. During pretrial and trial, the GAL kept this information top secret from the court since it might upset the feeding trough she and the lawyers were satiating themselves on.
The GAL finally admitted Mongillo was fabricating the charges against DiRubba, but only after DCF investigators contacted her in 2018.
Judge James Kenefick presided over a 20-day sporadic trial from July 2017 through February 2018.
DiRubba claims he fell asleep on the bench at times during the trial.
Final judgment was entered on June 11, 2018.
DiRubba alleges Charles “is best friends with Judge Kenefick’s daughter, who is an Attorney Ad Litem at the same Court.”
DiRubba records an ex parte hearing with Judge Kenefick and Charles where the lady attorney screamed at the old judge, saying, “I want my fucking money now!”
Judge Kenefick ordered DiRubba to pay the legal fees of Marianne Charles, Mongillo’s well-connected attorney, for $400, 000.
Meanwhile, the results were not too good for DiRubba. It is hard to overcome six arrests – even if they are all false and expunged. Especially when the GAL chooses not to report the dispositions of all arrests to the court.
The mother got primary custody and DiRubba, because of Mongillo’s false charges of abuse, could only see the children through supervised visitation.
The parties engaged in post-judgment litigation. The mother did not want DiRubba to see his children at all.
There have been 41 post-judgment motions.
On October 6, 2020, Judge Leo Diana rendered his decision on two post-judgment motions, granting the mother’s motion to terminate DiRubba’s joint custody and visitation and preclude him from communicating with his children.
For two years DiRubba tried to comply with the court to get supervised visits back.
On May 2, 2022, Judge Connors ordered DiRubba complied with the requirements for reunification. DiRubba would be able to see his children.
As is so often the case, CT family court plays a lovely game of musical judges. Judge Kenefick ordered an expedited hearing for August 2022. Charles filed for a continuance. Judge Grossman granted the continuance to September 16, 2022.
But when the court date came, DiRubba was there, but the mother declined to appear. How could she? She moved to Florida and was outside the jurisdiction of CT courts.
