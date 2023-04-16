NXIVM Round-up: Michele Hatchette Gets Married; Dossier Women Unite in NYC; Edmondson Speaks About Cult ‘Brain Hijacking’

Another week, another smattering of NXIVM-related content for you all. And what NXIVM round-up would be complete without some new failings… er… filings from Raniere’s attorneys. We’ve also got some updates from the newly downsized Dossier Project women, Sarah Edmondson’s latest appearance and a public declaration of guilt for recruiting some 2000 people in NXVIM, and Suneel Chakravorty’s attempt to link other people and cases to the unfairly convicted and innocent Keith Raniere. Last but not least, or perhaps first, and the best, Michele Hatchette is a married woman! Michele Hatchette Ties the Knot According to Instagram, Michele Hatchette got married on Friday April 14. In what looks like a casual outdoor wedding, with the groom wearing a short-sleeved shirt and Michele wearing a simple white summer dress, the bride carried a bouquet of feathers. According to his instagram, Michele’s husband is Jerome Fressinier. He was born and raised in Cognac, France, and is an executive chef. Michele Hatchette and Jerome Fressinier were wed on April 14, 2o23. Judge Collins Strikes Exhibits in BOP Lawsuit Back on March 22, Judge Raner Collins struck Raniere’s Reply to the Motion for Preliminary Injunction and informed him that he could refile a conforming reply with “only the inclusion of Suneel Chakravorty’s affidavit.” Raniere, who was never too good at taking orders, refiled the

Reply with Suneel’s affidavit, and five other exhibits, in violation of the Court’s Order. The judge, not pleased by the superior ethics of the world’s smartest man, simply ordered “Exhibits 2 through 6 ” in Raniere’s Reply to the Motion for Preliminary Injunction “are STRICKEN from the record.” Only Chakravorty’s affidavit remains. The stricken exhibits include: Emails and Documents Showing Chakravorty Paralegal Status. A Recent Emergency Grievance Regarding Present Danger and Injuries to Plaintiff. Emails and Documents Showing De La Garza Attorney Status. Affidavit of Suneel Chakravorty RE: Martial Language. Recent Affidavits From Plaintiff and Cellmate Toni Fly RE: Conditions and Present Danger to Plaintiff. It seems Raniere has an uncanny knack for choosing attorneys who aggravate judges. Marc Fernich had a dramatic showdown with Judge Garaufis. Garaufis chided, scolded, and sometimes ridiculed Raniere’s defense counsel Marc Agnifilo, once comparing him to a third grader. At his Texas civil suit, the judge not only called Raniere a liar, but had some unkind words for his attorney, Robert Crockett. Is it bad luck? Coincidence? A conspiracy against Raniere? Or could it be something else… More Legal Shenanigans Joseph Tully, Raniere’s current defense who filed the Rule 33 motion on alleged FBI tampering last May, is at it again. Tully filed a “Non-statutory motion to compel post-judgment material and exculpatory discovery” and requested an evidentiary hearing and oral argument. The motion includes affidavits from four new forensic experts, who claim evidence was tampered with in FBI custody. The motion also asks the government to turn over the clone of the camera card, the file listing of the hard drive, and CART examination notes and FTK log files. The motion is 200 pages.

Tully Makes the Cover of CIO Views Magazine

CIO magazine is a platform focused on business strategies, technological hacks and innovation, and provides a source of motivation for readers by “highlighting the journeys of successful business leaders.”

Judging from his likeness on the cover of CIO Views, Tully may be the attorney who turns things around for Raniere.

Tully appears on the March cover of CIO Views magazine. He is not alone. There are 46 other covers, with 46 other people who also made the March cover of CIO.

Tully’s story is told on CIO website.

He makes several good points, including:

The dirty little secret within the criminal justice system that Tully has bravely been forthright about throughout his career is that the prosecution team is composed of a monolithic political triumvirate composed of law enforcement, prosecutors, and all too often, judges. Facing the full might and resources of the state, the average person accused of criminal charges is standing in the path of a lumbering juggernaut intent on crushing those who are unlucky enough to be in its path. Sometimes the motivation is for political gain, and sometimes charges are filed, and cases are pursued because … that’s just how power works.

Tully explains, “Everyone has heard, ‘Power corrupts, and absolute power corrupts absolutely. But even more fundamental than that is a quote from Frank Herbert, author of Dune, ‘All governments suffer a recurring problem: Power attracts pathological personalities. It is not that power corrupts but that it is magnetic to the corruptible. Such people have a tendency to become drunk on violence, a condition to which they are quickly addicted.’”

Raniere’s Restitution Appeal Sent Back to Garaufis

Raniere’s attempt to reverse the more than $3 million in restitution awarded to his 21 victims was stonewalled by the Second Circuit. The Second Circuit sent Raneire’s appeal back to the District Court so the same judge, Nicholas Garaufis, who determined the initial restitution claims, would decide on Raniere’s motion to rescind the restitution. The victims have already been paid, and Raniere’s hope is to make them pay it all back is gone with the wind. The filing reads: Appellant Keith Raniere appeals from an order of restitution entered by the district court. The Government moves to remand the appeal pursuant to the procedures set forth in United States v. Jacobson, 15 F.3d 19, 22 (2d Cir. 1994). Appellant opposes the motion. Upon due consideration, it is hereby ORDERED that the motion is GRANTED and the appeal is REMANDED. The Remaining DOSsier Women Meet in Person

In a recent photo on the Dossier Project’s Instagram, four of the six remaining women gathered for an in-person pow-wow, despite living in different cities.

A Reddit poster shared concerns over the in-person gathering, saying, “I’m honestly worried for the people in the photo. Having an in-person meeting could be interpreted as a paranoid demand for shows of fervor in the wake of [Nicki] Clyne leaving. Also FWIW, Hatchette mentioned Assata Shakur in her last video; I don’t want to touch the politics of that at all, but the features of radicalization are coming into focus.”

Shakur was convicted of murdering a policeman, and with the help of the Black Panthers, escaped from prison and took refuge in Cuba.

Since Keith Raniere remains in the SHU in a maximum security prison, it’s unlikely he can easily direct the DOSsier slaves, but we’re waiting with bated breath for what the women are, as they said in a recent video, “cooking up in the kitchen.”

If their hero Shakur is an indication, perhaps they are planning a prison break. But then again, all these women have careers and lives to live.

Would they risk all to save their Grandmaster, Keith Raniere?

Sarah Edmondson Says She Felt Guilty For Bringing in “So Many People”

Frank Report commenters have questioned the legal basis for Sarah Edmondson to be suing the very people she brought into NXIVM in a civil lawsuit.

Sarah was responsible for bringing in roughly 2,000 members and was head of the NXIVM Vancouver Center. She worked tirelessly daily to keep people taking classes and moving up the “Stripe Path.”

She made five figures per month during her heyday – around 2012-2017.

In this interview, she acknowledges guilt over her role in recruiting “so many people,” who would have otherwise continued on with their lives NXIVM-free.

Sarah says, “I’ve been out now for five and a half years, and there was certainly a time when even the desire to clean up my mess and fix things was certainly driven from a very, it’s almost like, you know, the whole thing of me being in NXIVM was an ethical breach that I had to fix, you know and that and that, and feeling guilty and beating myself up about making the decision and bringing in so many people, and that’s such a huge colossal public fuck up and then one of my cult therapists was like, ‘you can clean up your mess without feeling shitty about yourself and that was a shift.'”

Edmondson on “Cult Mom” Case

Lori Vallow and her husband, Chad Daybell, are charged with murder and grand theft in the 2019 deaths of Vallow’s two children and Tammy Daybell. Lori has been called the “cult mom” due to prosecutors claiming the couple referred to each other as Biblical figures named James and Elena and discussed their beliefs that people can have light or dark spirits — some so dark that they could be considered zombies, prosecutors said.

Elizabeth Vargas asked Edmondson to compare her involvement in NXIVM to a murder case.

Worse than brainwashing

Vargas told Edmondson that in cults followers’ brains can actually be hijacked.

Edmondson agreed. “That’s true. It’s amazing to really get the scope of what your entire belief system can accept when you’re in a cult.”

Edmondson appears to suggest that the alleged murderous mother, Lori Vallow, might have had her brain hijacked by the man [always the man] and might have been a victim herself of undue influence and hence killed her own children.

“In this case, Lori Vallow accepted some extreme assumptions, including that her husband had a direct line to God and was a prophet himself,” Edmondson said.

Here are more Edmondson insights:

“What drove us in NXIVM might be slightly different… but what is true for everybody is we want to do good in the world.”

“Being isolated, feeling special, having a righteous connection to the mission of the group, having an us vs. them mentality… It’s the same steps of indoctrination… In any cult, there starts out something that’s really good and it ends up as something really tragic. In our case we were able to see it before it got to that level… but I think that the templates of abuse are the same processes of indoctrination from the beginning: love bombing, like you said, isolation, us vs. them, and believing in insane, out of this world beliefs, as we see with Lori.”

Suneel Becomes “Content Creator” with Latest NXIVM Video

To attempt to link the alleged FBI tampering in the Raniere case to other popular people and issues, Suneel Chakravorty is making videos. You can hear Suneel’s melodic voice narrating over captions and stock video scenes

Minka Kelly Mentions NXIVM in New Book

In her soon-to-be-published memoir, actress Minka Kelly provides details of her childhood and early 20s.

She describes making a “raunchy” tape as a teen.

“I hardly even remembered making the tape… I’d become such a master at leaving my body when things were uncomfortable.”

It turns out her ex-boyfriend, Rudy, kept the tape.

He also convinced her to get a tattoo of her lip print “on the side of my pubic mound.”

She wrote, “Little did I know I’d spend the rest of my life explaining to new lovers what the mark was, lying to everyone… I was too ashamed to admit the truth. I’d been so dependent on a man I’d let him brand me as [if] I was a member of the NXIVM cult.”

Minka later bought the sex tape from Rudy for $50,000 to avoid it leaking to the press.