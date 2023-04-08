Last month, just before her birthday, Clare Bronfman was transferred back to the maximum-security FDC Philadelphia from Danbury’s low-security prison.

The move came after she sued the Bureau of Prisons (BOP) for the second time, challenging its authority on administrative procedures. Her attorneys had a strong argument and harsh criticisms for the BOP, which opted to transfer the heiress back to maximum security rather than fight the case.

Today marks Bronfman’s 44th birthday, and for the third consecutive year, she will spend it in a 96-square-foot prison cell featuring narrow windows, a bunk bed, a toilet, and a writing table.

It appears Bronfman has yet to learn when to accept her circumstances. Her legal team spent months working to transfer her from Philadelphia, where she spent 21 months, to Danbury.

The Philadelphia Detention Center is one of the USA’s most unhealthy and punishing federal prisons. A Chamber of Horrors that future humanity will one day look back at and wonder how medieval and cruel this period was. No sunshine, no fresh air, never outdoors, terrible food, mold, dust, vermin, dank, cold—an obliterator of health that our society condones for those we hold in custody.

Perhaps readers will extend a kindly wish for Clare on her birthday.

Mine would be for her to be more like her sister, Sara, who thoughtfully escaped the USA, forsaking a scoundrel in light of the overwhelming evidence of his rapacious nature, while embracing her freedom.

Had Clare remained silent and not penned a letter to Judge Nicholis Garaufis expressing her unwavering loyalty to Raniere on the eve of her sentencing, she might have received a sentence closer to the guidelines of 21-27 months.

She would be free now, instead of facing release in June 2025, and could have bid farewell to her confining cell in Philadelphia.

A year ago, Clare was anticipating a fresh start at FCI Danbury, a low-security prison where she could stroll outdoors, enroll in college courses, reside in an open dorm rather than a cell, and have weekly visits and video calls. It must have seemed like a dream compared to grim Philadelphia, but like all dreams, it was short-lived.

According to the BOP’s website, Clare will have two more birthdays in prison. She will leave at age 46.

On this her 44th birthday, I hope Clare denounces the rogue Raniere and embrace the idea of a second chance.

She will still be a young woman when she is released and with a fair chance for a new beginning – with several hundred million dollars left.

She can follow the path of others in NXIVM, who have come to understand that a master swindler deceived them.

He robbed many of their money. He stole from Clare, taking not only her money, but her liberty.

Perhaps one day, she will reflect on her time in prison with gratitude, recognizing that it enabled her to break free from the manipulator who sought to control her for the rest of her life. She faced a life sentence under Raniere’s influence. Instead, she received an 81-month term.

As for him, he will spend the rest of his days in prison. No, Clare will never have her Vanguard back. So perhaps on hour 44th birthday you will., I wish, realize this and move on.