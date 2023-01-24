Kevin Takes on Challengers: ‘If Raniere Harmed a Child He Belongs in Prison’

January 24, 2023
MK10ART's painting of Rhiannon
Would Nicki endorse the part where I said that if Raniere ever touched an underage girl, he belongs in prison?

Or is your reading comprehension just garbage?

Anonymous

Kevin- Where did you go to school?

I grew up in a NYC suburb, and moved to Vancouver as a teenager after my parents divorced. I preferred Vancouver.

Rock Around The Block

So, Nicki, to summarize: do you think that Keith’s behavior, if it ever happened, can be excused, because pretty much everyone was either looking the other way, encouraging it or doing it themselves? There’s no doubt that cultural mores have changed a bit since the 80s, and that the pendulum has swung so far the other way that LGBTQ+ folks and liberals in general are equated with pedophiles by the loony right.

Where your argument falls flat on its face is:

1. Most people have always strongly disapproved of such practices, and were unaware of the extent of the problem then.

2. It takes time for lawmakers to enact legislation to address such problems and for law enforcement to put in place training and resources.

3. Just because other disgusting people were doing the same, don’t make it right for Raniere to do it. It’s like saying “he’s an evil bastard, but that’s OK, because there are other evil bastards too, so he’s not really that evil.”

Sorry, Nicki, but moral relativism, like everything else, has its limits.

The girls who you claim “were addicted to the power and authority that these men yielded” were more likely terrified by filing a complaint, because they wouldn’t be believed, and the perpetrators would then exact their revenge. Society was unaware of the problem and was in denial. It’s exactly the same in today’s society when it comes to rape. Your argument that “actual parenting” is wanting is a little rich, coming from someone who’s never been a parent.

Kevin

Negative. Please read again. Put your big boy thinking cap on. Pay close attention to the part where I make it clear that if Raniere touched an underage girl, he belongs in prison. That anyone who touched a kid belongs in prison.

My point is that people like you don’t really care about victims of sexual abuse when their stories can’t be used to push an agenda. Which is why the reaction to the Penn State scandal was “who’s going to coach the game on Saturday?”

That, and looking the other way at abuse for decades, and now pretending to be outraged by it, without examining the teachers, parents, and police who let it go on for decades.

Using the precedents set in the NXIVM case, any teacher who had any association with any other teacher who did these things should be indicted as a co-conspirator, retroactively, statute of limitations or level of knowledge or involvement be damned.

But since we’re talking about a mostly female profession with the strongest union in the country, probably not. The whole Helen Lovejoy “won’t someone PLEASE think of the children” line goes out the window when it comes to those people. Which means you never cared about the children in the first place.

They didn’t know, huh? The girls would brag about it in the middle of class, loud enough for everyone to hear. And every single adult who knew, well, they just didn’t understand the scope of the problem?

Whatever. The average virtue signaling, “Me too” goody goodies in the schools, police and media aren’t any different than the Bishops and Parrish directors who moved pedophile Priests around from diocese to diocese.

So selective and picky in our faux outrage and moral panics, aren’t we?

Moe

I’m guessing Kevin is a paedo.

Kevin

Put those reading comprehension skills to work. I made it clear that if Raniere harmed a child, he belongs in prison.

My point is that if teachers and other adults who did the same things or looked the other way we’re prosecuted as aggressively, that we’d have to double the prison population.

And I’m not the one who asked “who’s going to coach the game on Saturday.” That was the same press that has you hiding under your bed because grown women in a sorority got a brand on their hips.

Just Sayin’

So why defend Keith Raniere? It’s traumatizing for the minor whatever the decade. Just because society was irresponsible doesn’t make it OK. And: He wasn’t even charged for statutory rape. His other crimes got him imprisoned. He’s a criminal at every angle.

Kevin

I’m not defending him. More to point out how insanely wishy-washy the press is when it comes to moral panics about sex.

Anonymous

Notice Kevin said “children”.

Having sex with teenagers like Cami, Rhiannon, Heidi’s sister, etc., as an adult isn’t abusing “children”, according to the deadender defender.

Don’t take my words out of context. I am referring to people who are underage, including Rhiannon and the two Ginas. If they were manipulated into having sex under the age of consent, those are crimes, and the guy should have been locked up 30 years ago.

It didn’t happen because the people who obsess over things like NXIVM couldn’t have been bothered to do their jobs 30 years ago when they could have done something, since there was no HBO camera around to document it.

Aristotle’s Sausage

Jerry Sandusky is currently serving 30-60 years at Pennsylvania’s Greene Supermax prison, having been convicted of 40+ counts of diddling boys in the locker room.

Sandusky is maybe not the best example of how society supposedly condoned pedophilia.

Kevin

Sandusky had the run of the Penn State campus and used Pennsylvania public schools and his charity to traffic low-income boys to his basement and team hotels, for three decades. When the assistant found Sandusky in the shower with a boy and squealed, using his chain of command, the chain buried it.

The students rioted when Paterno was removed as coach. The community was furious when his statue was removed.

I think it’s a pretty good example.

