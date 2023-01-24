Kevin Takes on Challengers: ‘If Raniere Harmed a Child He Belongs in Prison’

Kevin
Sandusky had the run of the Penn State campus and used Pennsylvania public schools and his charity to traffic low-income boys to his basement and team hotels, for three decades. When the assistant found Sandusky in the shower with a boy and squealed, using his chain of command, the chain buried it.
The students rioted when Paterno was removed as coach. The community was furious when his statue was removed.
I think it’s a pretty good example.
Jerry Sandusky is currently serving 30-60 years at Pennsylvania’s Greene Supermax prison, having been convicted of 40+ counts of diddling boys in the locker room.
Sandusky is maybe not the best example of how society supposedly condoned pedophilia.