Kevin: Hypocrite Readers Condemn Paedo Raniere; Excuse, Ignore 1000 Teacher Paedos

By Kevin

If it makes everyone feel better, let’s pretend Keith Raniere was a football coach for a winning program, and he rammed a bunch of 10 and 11-year-old boys instead of a 15-year-old girl.

That way, we can take our masks off and ask who’s going to coach the game on Saturday, demand his statue not be removed, and point out all the good things he did for students in the community.

As if helping a middle linebacker with his calculus class makes up for him sticking it in the rear ends of elementary and middle school kids, across state lines, over two decades.

They All Did It

Do you know why Raniere wasn’t arrested in the 80s and early 90s for touching lesser known girls from upstate NY?

Because adult men sleeping with underage girls was a common, accepted part of the culture back then.

I’m not defending it. It’s disgusting, but that’s how it was.

Keith Raniere in the 1990s.

Pointing out that slavery was once a thing isn’t an endorsement of it either. But pretending it never happened isn’t doing anyone any favors.

Teachers in my school had sex with the students all the time. No one said a word, and if you questioned why Becky from science class got an A on her assignment despite having not submitted one, you were treated like the nuisance, not the 40-something year old who just scored some anal from a girl whose body was still developing and wasn’t even old enough for a work or driving permit.

Am I a bad person for pointing out that this is how it was 30-years-ago, even though I think it’s awful?

You tell me. Is Keith a bad guy for doing what half the teachers in the country were doing at the time? If he did it, yes.

But so are the other adults who did the same things, and so are the police, school administrators, and parents who looked the other way.

But what doesn’t help things is us revising history, telling ourselves that these things never happened, and that when they did, we were always outraged and fought for charges to be pressed. Nothing on earth could be further from the truth. The adults in authority positions either looked the other way, encouraged it, or did it themselves.

Here are a few teachers, a microscopic percent, charged recently with sexual abuse

Epstien Unique?

No one in West Palm in an authority position knew that multiple girls were giving massages to the richest man in town for close to a decade? Bullshit.

Quest

Look up a program called Quest that was active in the 1980s in Vancouver, BC.

It was an outdoor retreat program that students could join in place of gym class. They received preferential treatment to non Quest students, and over 80% of participants were girls. Every coach was a man.

The coaches were exempt from all school policies, and did whatever they wanted. And the girls found the authority and power of these men attractive. I won’t spoil what happened, but I think the story tells itself…

How he looked when he had sex with his students [above],

Here is how Tom Ellison looked when the law charged him, prompted by shifting values and morals..

The Quest sex scandal at Prince of Wales high school occurred during the 1970s and 80s. Thirty years later, Tom Ellison told the court, “It was the time. When I look back now, it’s unbelievable.”

He told the court that it was common 30 years ago for high school teachers to have secret sexual affairs with their students.

The conspiracy theories about GBD being a gateway for Keith to sleep with 14-year-olds was the reality of the Quest program. No celebrity endorsements needed, not when every school and parent was in support of it.

And 30-35 years after the program was dissolved, all the school administrators in BC get to play revisionist historian and virtue signal about the evils of grown men taking underage girls camping using school resources, for school credit, when those same administrators approved, supported and defended the program in the first place.

The girls who were addicted to the power and authority that these men yielded, who never once filed a police report or made an allegation in 30 years, became hapless victims in need of justice once the stories started coming out. And on and on we go.

Actress and NXIVM coach Kristin Kreuk started a group called Girls By Design {GBD] that recruited teen girls into a club. To date, no woman or girl has come forward with any allegation that they were sexually abused by Raniere or anyone connected with GBD.

You want to stop adults from having inappropriate relationships with kids? Good. You can start by telling the people who you know are involved in this stuff to cut it out. You can start by asking why your attractive daughter, who is as dumb as a pile of bricks, gets better grades than your less attractive daughter, who studies, does her homework, and knows the material.

You can demand that female supervisors and chaperones accompany students on class trips, and that if there is an overnight stay, the adults are in a separate location from the students.

But that would require actual parenting and actual effort, and it’s just so much easier to point fingers and play the victim and act like you had no idea what was going on the whole time, despite being a witness to it, and in some cases, participating in it.