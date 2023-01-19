Guest View: Clare Bronfman Gets Out in Two Years – Raniere’s Enemies in Danger

Clare Bronfman is scheduled to be released from federal prison on September 2, 2025. That means in two years and eight months, she will be in probation. She may actually be out of the low security Danbury camp in about a year and a half, if she gets a half way house and/or home confinement. Here is a guest view from a reader uncomfortable with the heiress’ pending release.

By Alexandria

Clare Bronfman caused far more harm and suffering than she has endured in prison. Fifty-nine months is far less time than the time her harm and suffering has already caused and will forever cause.

She’s in prison temporarily. Her victims have been and will be imprisoned in their minds and life experiences because of her actions.

Clare and her associates are the most dangerous kind of people, because they act like they’re not: passive aggressive, no conscience and endless resources.

Clare, her sister, Sara Bronfman, and their associates are smart enough to know what kind of person Keith was and is, and they know exactly what he did.

Clare had the power to do something good, and still could. That’s probably not her ambition, and it probably never was.

True humanitarians don’t deceive people, and she’s not “a monumentally stupid woman with more money than brains”.

Cruel, entitled sociopaths with endless financial resources and political connections aren’t dumb or altruistic. They’re extraordinarily dangerous.

Clare wasn’t brainwashed. She doesn’t have an extremely low IQ. But she has vast wealth.

Clare and Nancy knew about Keith’s MLM history. They knew about the slogan, “Just get two people”.

They knew about the story of rice on a chessboard and exponential numbers. They’re smart enough to know about Keith’s history and his sociopathic tendencies — just as those who enabled Charles Manson knew about Manson’s history and sociopathic tendencies.

Were they Keith’s handlers? Some try to conquer as many people as possible, along with as many of the world’s resources as possible “by any means necessary”.

Mission Statement #12: “A world of successful people will undoubtedly be a better world indeed; a world devoid of hunger, theft, dishonesty, envy and insecurity. People will no longer try to destroy each other, steal from each other, down each other or rejoice at another’s demise. Success, ethics and integrity are co-inspirational. I pledge to share and enroll people in ESP and its mission for myself, and to help make the world a better place to live.”

How did the mysterious “C.B.”, “S.B.” and their associates plan to “help make the world a better place to live”?

See Mission Statement #11 for the answer:

“People control the money, wealth and resources of the world. It is essential for the survival of humankind for these things to be controlled by successful, ethical people. I promise to ethically control as much money, wealth and resources of the world as possible within my success plan. I will always support the ethical control of these things.”

People in certain circles controlling the world with ill-gotten and endless financial resources didn’t save the world. They ruined it. Look around.