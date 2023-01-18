Bangkok: Raniere’s Rape of 15 Year Old Not a Crime in Most European Countries – But Raniere Gets 120 Years

Bangkok’s opinions are his own. FR’s policy is that people should strictly adhere to the age of consent laws in their nation or state, even when traveling. In most US states, the age of consent is 16.

Here is a handy chart to keep you out of trouble.

United States Age of Consent Chart

STATELEGAL AGE OF CONSENT

Alabama

16

Alaska

16

Arizona

18

Arkansas

16

California

18

Colorado

17

Connecticut

16

D.C.

16

Delaware

18

Florida

18

Georgia

16

Hawaii

16

Idaho

18

Illinois

17

Indiana

16

Iowa

16

Kansas

16

Kentucky

16

Louisiana

17

Maine

16

Maryland

16

Massachusetts

16

Michigan

16

Minnesota

16

Mississippi

16

Missouri

17

Montana

16

Nebraska

17

Nevada

16

New Hampshire

16

New Jersey

16

New Mexico

17

New York

17

North Carolina

16

North Dakota

18

Ohio

16

Oklahoma

16

Oregon

18

Pennsylvania

16

Rhode Island

16

South Carolina

16

South Dakota

16

Tennessee

18

Texas

17

Utah

18

Vermont

16

Virginia

18

Washington

16

West Virginia

16

Wisconsin

18

Wyoming

18

By Bangkok

Our prison system is far out of sync with the rest of the civilized world. And Keith Raniere’s punishment is a case in point.

In many European countries, the age of consent is 14 or 15 years old (a few are 16 years old, but most are either 14 or 15 years old).

That means Keith’s indictment related to Cami (a 15 year old) would not even be a crime if he lived in most European countries.

And when European citizens violate those laws with a fully-consenting person who’s only one year younger than the age of consent, their justice system takes a more moderate approach when dispensing prison time (they don’t just “throw the book” at people and take away most of their lives, as we do here in America).

Ghislaine Maxwell received 20 years for a crime that probably wouldn’t even be a crime in many European nations.

Yet, we’ve taken away much of her life because it happened in America. Because we couldn’t punish Jeffrey Epstein due to his suicide, we had to unleash our fanatical anger on the next most convenient person.

I’m not saying Ghislaine is not guilty. She deserves punishment, but her current punishment is nothing but left-wing madness run amok.

Many FR members are part of this problem, including such extremely political FANATICS like Ice-Nine, Aristotle’s Sausage, Erasend, Joseph O’Hara and Ruth Graham.

Fanatics like Ice-Nine want to return to the days of burning witches.

Erasend would prosecute his own grandmother for jaywalking.

This distinguished know it all, Aristotle’s Sausage, would brand all cult members, but not on their groins with his initials, but on their foreheads, with a big letter ‘S’ for stupid – so everyone would know how dumb they are.

The FR members who say Keith deserves life in prison are also the same people who have no problem with Roman Polanski engaging in fornication with a 13 year old girl after plying her with drugs and alcohol.

Roman Polansky raped this 13 year old girl in 1978. He then fled to France to escape a term of imprisonment.

Keith Raniere with his followers…

Keith did not give drugs or alcohol to anybody to make them consent more easily, unlike Roman Polanski.

Yet nobody is screaming for Polanski to get 120 years in prison.

Heck, most left-wing Hollywood bigwigs threw a hissy-fit when prosecutors wanted Polanksi to get just 3-4 years in prison. LOL.

May 24, 2013 - Cannes - (KIKA) - CANNES - Roman Polanski e Kim Novak si sono incontrati sul red carpet di La Venus a la fourrure, film del regista polacco in concorso al Festival di Cannes che si chiude oggi con il verdetto finale, a detta di molti non unanime. Saranno Nicole Kidman e Ang Lee, insieme agli altri componenti la giuria, a decretare il vincitore di un Festival che non ha stupito. Sul tappeto rosso anche l'italiana Bianca Balti in buona compagnia di Steven Spielberg, Nicole Kidman e Ziyi Zhang...In photo: Roman Polanski, Emmanuelle Seigner(Credit Image: © Kika Press/ZUMAPRESS.com)

Polansky with his wife Emamnuele. The woke Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences gave Polansky an Oscar in 2003 for The Pianist.

I also agree that right-wingers have made punishments too severe for most drug possession offenses, and that all aspects of American prison policy are in need of overhaul.

Have a good day.

Raniere was apprehended in Mexico.

Raniere was apprehended in Mexico, and brought to the USA where he ended up with 120 year sentence.

People have been punished with longer sentences for drugs than for rape and murder.