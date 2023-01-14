Are Tony Quinn Educo Followers Still Stalking Defectors?

On June 21, 2021, I wrote an article about Tony Quinn and Educo.

Recently, several people have requested I write stories and provide a forum for those who claim to have had bad experiences with Quinn or Educo.

Tomas wrote: I went to a Tony Quinn seminar. The guy helping him run the seminars – Jim Fitzgerald – was more interested in chatting up the women in the group. Tony Quinn has a group of people around him – like Aideen Cowman and her cronies. They operate like a cult. They recruit people and pay them to go after those who have attended seminars, but may have gone in a different direction. They pay these people to follow and mess with their heads…. Shiela McCaffrey, who was involved in an oil deal in Belize, spoke about this in one of her posts. People followed her constantly, and she thought she was going mad. Susan Morrice turned on her and arranged to plant drugs in her house because she refused to sign massive shares in the oil company to Tony Quinn… I want to hear from ALL who have experienced their mafia-type behavior. People follow you, tracking your every move, making your working environment miserable, and hacking your emails, phone, and computers. You start to question your own sanity. Let’s start peeling back these layers and exposing these EVIL people for who they are and what they do. Let’s start talking and gathering our group to bring down Aideen Cowman, Martin Forde, Susan Morrice, and Co. Remember, this money is coming from Jersey into Ireland and the UK. Please tell your story. Let’s start talking and taking action. Then that’s where you come in, Frank. This is a massive story to crack and bring to the attention of the law. Please post your experiences. There is strength in numbers. There must be hundreds, if not more, of you out there. Frank, I’d like you to be our center point of contact.

What is Educo and Tony Quinn?

Tony Quinn, 78, was born in Dublin. He lives on Paradise Island in the Bahamas. An Educo website describes him: Dr. Tony Quinn is a world leading expert in the areas of health, wellness, human potential and mind technology. Dr. Quinn is the pioneering mind behind The EDUCO® Model. In his younger days, he said he was a butcher, bouncer, ice cream salesman, bodybuilder, hypnotherapist, and psychological trainer. He claims he has a Master of Science degree from the University of East London, where he majored in psychotherapy, modeling (Designing Models), and programming, and a “doctorate” in Clinical Hypnotherapy (State Approved, California, USA), INE Company, Belize Quinn was or is a director and shareholder of International Natural Energy (INE) in Belize. The company’s directors reportedly gave him millions of dollars worth of shares after he used his “mind technology” to help them find oil. Susan Morrice and Sheila McCaffrey from Northern Ireland founded INE. Most of the 300 investors in the company were Quinn’s Educo students. In 2012, McCaffrey accused the company of mismanagement and claimed the company earned more than $750 million from oil wells in Belize since 2005, but never paid the investors any dividends. Sexual Assault Claim Maire Lalor, a former follower, accused Quinn of assault and battery; allegedly obtaining money by false pretenses; alleged fraudulent misrepresentation, intentional or careless infliction of mental suffering and suborning her by undue influence. Lalor worked as a healing therapist for Quinn and later sold seminars for him. Quinn denied the claim and said Lalor was trying to extort money from him. Educogym Quinn established a chain of gyms in Ireland, Belize, London, and Los Angeles called Educogym. The program involves a ketogenic diet, Quinn’s dietary supplements, and a “Time Machine” exercise device. Amelie ‘Eve’ Hattingh and Tony Quinn. Personal life According to his Wikipedia page, Quinn has a South African girlfriend, Amelie Hattingh, who is about 40 years younger than him. A Educo agent recruited her to attend a seminar in 2005, when she was 19 She was introduced to Quinn, then 61, and he greeted her, saying, “Eve, I presume.” Quinn also said he has a Martello tower house in Malahide, Dublin, a property on Hamhaugh Island on the Thames in London, three cottages in Arbour Hill and a cottage in Rush. Photos of Quinn with Amelie ‘Eve’ Hattinghin in 2014. Tony Quinn Said: If you were to relate to me, by that I mean give up all your resistance, give up all your ideas that are in the way and align yourself to me, then I can bring out all the Self and put in a programme that you and I believe was best for you and give you this perfect life… Something in them, which I believe is their force, recognizes the force in me and they instantly, quite frankly, would do anything that I told them and there is no problem. Other Links Dialogue Ireland documenting EDUCO for years. Also see their: https://www.dialogueireland.ie/dicontent/a2z/tonyquinn/index.html

Anonymous:

There are so-called recruits who Educo pays to follow people or mess with their heads. Another person is Susan Hayes… She went on seminar and the Educogym training and she is now receiving money from Educo to follow people and report back to them. This stuff sounds crazy, but it actually goes on. They are doing this for years. Headed up by Aideen Cowman and Susan Morrice.

Aideen Cowman supposedly does “absent healing” on people.

People send her money and requests for her to work on. One look at this woman, and anyone would know she comes from the other side. She is dark and scary looking.

I haven’t been aware of much of what is going on in EDUCO’s homeland. I do have contacts there, but since the court-cases 2012-2014, EDUCO has seemingly gone to ground. But I know they are still recruiting there:.

Listen to Madness Madness episode on Educo (from 10min 30sec onward).