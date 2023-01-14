Are Tony Quinn Educo Followers Still Stalking Defectors?

January 14, 2023
Tony Quinn
FacebookTwitterRedditLinkedInEmail

On June 21, 2021, I wrote an article about Tony Quinn and Educo.

Recently, several people have requested I write stories and provide a forum for those who claim to have had bad experiences with Quinn or Educo.

Tomas wrote:
I went to a Tony Quinn seminar. The guy helping him run the seminars – Jim Fitzgerald – was more interested in chatting up the women in the group.
Tony Quinn has a group of people around him – like Aideen Cowman and her cronies. They operate like a cult.
They recruit people and pay them to go after those who have attended seminars, but may have gone in a different direction. They pay these people to follow and mess with their heads…. 
Shiela McCaffrey, who was involved in an oil deal in Belize, spoke about this in one of her posts. People followed her constantly, and she thought she was going mad.
Susan Morrice turned on her and arranged to plant drugs in her house because she refused to sign massive shares in the oil company to Tony Quinn…
I want to hear from ALL who have experienced their mafia-type behavior. People follow you, tracking your every move, making your working environment miserable, and hacking your emails, phone, and computers. You start to question your own sanity.
Let’s start peeling back these layers and exposing these EVIL people for who they are and what they do.
Let’s start talking and gathering our group to bring down Aideen Cowman, Martin Forde, Susan Morrice, and Co.
Remember, this money is coming from Jersey into Ireland and the UK. 
Please tell your story. Let’s start talking and taking action. Then that’s where you come in, Frank. This is a massive story to crack and bring to the attention of the law.
Please post your experiences. There is strength in numbers. There must be hundreds, if not more, of you out there. Frank, I’d like you to be our center point of contact.

What is Educo and Tony Quinn?

Educo, founded by Tony Quinn, operates out of the Bahamas but has agents for “EDUCO Enlightenment Seminars,” in New YorkFort Lauderdale, and Denver.

Educo, Quinn says, comes from the Latin word “for education meaning to draw out from within.” 

People have claimed Educo operates like a cult.

  1. coercive-control
  2. cut off contact with their friends and family
  3. Sexual-assaults,  Quinn claims he was awakening women’s kundalinis.
  4. Pressure on members not to speak out.
  5. Ex-members saying they are afraid to speak out.

Tony Quinn, 78, was born in Dublin. He lives on Paradise Island in the Bahamas.

An Educo website describes him:

Dr. Tony Quinn is a world leading expert in the areas of health, wellness, human potential and mind technology. Dr. Quinn is the pioneering mind behind The EDUCO® Model.

In his younger days, he said he was a butcher, bouncer, ice cream salesman, bodybuilder, hypnotherapist, and psychological trainer.

He claims he has a Master of Science degree from the University of East London, where he majored in psychotherapy, modeling (Designing Models), and programming, and a “doctorate” in Clinical Hypnotherapy (State Approved, California, USA),

In the 1970s, Quinn claimed he could heal all manner of sickness and all manner of diseases among people who came to him, including those with cancer. His leaflet.

Quinn also claimed to do “absent healing” by meditating simultaneously with a sufferer miles apart and who were healed in the selfsame hour.

Some of his followers believed he was the reincarnation of Jesus Christ and kissed his feet in rapture.

Quinn veered away from healing the sick of diverse diseases to conducting seminars to teach people to heal themselves.

He called the process “Unconscious Attention®” and the “EDUCO® Model.”

In the 1990s, Quinn began teaching seminars in the Bahamas, claiming his “mind technology” would increase a student’s “life force” [or Qi], raise their consciousness and deepen their life experience.

He taught that by increasing “life force,” a person becomes happier, healthier, and more successful.

He taught that people must tap into the “innate mental capacity and power” of the unconscious mind to increase life force. This allows them to use more of their mind to achieve their highest potential and transform into “Super You”.

Ten-day seminars cost $20,000. After learning preliminary mind technology, students can advance to the “Mind Masters” course, which costs $50,000.

According to an EDUCO website

The key is attention – with greater attention, the unconscious mind comes into play and more of the mind is accessed….
Dr. Quinn was able to train people to achieve pure attention and the ground breaking results achieved as a result, are documented and recorded across the areas of sport, medicine, business, health & fitness, personal success, anti-ageing and Self Realisation to name a few. At the purest level of Unconscious Attention®, a person can tap into their LIFE FORCE within which is the world’s greatest untapped power.

Quinn, who does not teach at every seminar, will do one-on-one consulting. He said he is the highest-paid ‘Human Potential’ speaker, in the world. 

Quinn claims he can flow the Qi at the purest level to people to cause life-changing transformation. . 

Educo agents recruit students using an MLM model. Agents have a downline and earn commissions for those they and their downline recruit. 

Quinn also has a line of Educohealth supplements, which he says are “formulated to increase a person’s LIFE FORCE.”

INE Company, Belize

Quinn was or is a director and shareholder of International Natural Energy (INE) in Belize. The company’s directors reportedly gave him millions of dollars worth of shares after he used his “mind technology” to help them find oil.

Susan Morrice and Sheila McCaffrey from Northern Ireland founded INE. Most of the 300 investors in the company were Quinn’s Educo students. 

In 2012, McCaffrey accused the company of mismanagement and claimed the company earned more than $750 million from oil wells in Belize since 2005, but never paid the investors any dividends.

Sexual Assault Claim

Maire Lalor, a former follower, accused Quinn of assault and battery; allegedly obtaining money by false pretenses; alleged fraudulent misrepresentation, intentional or careless infliction of mental suffering and suborning her by undue influence.

Lalor worked as a healing therapist for Quinn and later sold seminars for him. Quinn denied the claim and said Lalor was trying to extort money from him. 

Educogym

Quinn established a chain of gyms in Ireland, Belize, London, and Los Angeles called Educogym. The program involves a ketogenic diet, Quinn’s dietary supplements, and a “Time Machine” exercise device.

 

Amelie ‘Eve’ Hattingh and Tony Quinn. 

Personal life

According to his Wikipedia page, Quinn has a South African girlfriend, Amelie Hattingh, who is about 40 years younger than him.

A Educo agent recruited her to attend a seminar in 2005, when she was 19 She was introduced to Quinn, then 61, and he greeted her, saying, “Eve, I presume.”

Quinn also said he has a Martello tower house in Malahide, Dublin, a property on Hamhaugh Island on the Thames in London, three cottages in Arbour Hill and a cottage in Rush.

Photos of Quinn with Amelie ‘Eve’ Hattinghin in 2014.

Tony Quinn Said:

If you were to relate to me, by that I mean give up all your resistance, give up all your ideas that are in the way and align yourself to me, then I can bring out all the Self and put in a programme that you and I believe was best for you and give you this perfect life…
Something in them, which I believe is their force, recognizes the force in me and they instantly, quite frankly, would do anything that I told them and there is no problem.

Other Links

Dialogue Ireland documenting EDUCO for years. Also see their:

https://www.dialogueireland.ie/dicontent/a2z/tonyquinn/index.html

Quinn’s Wikipedia page.

Quinn’s claims of sales 

Subreddit r/educoworld

Educo summary

Quinn’s life.

 EDUCO Model promises results

Documentary by TV3’s 20/20 show

Documentary about a student

Rick Ross on EDUCO

London 2020.

An ex-member’s account

Additional comments

Anonymous:

There are so-called recruits who Educo pays to follow people or mess with their heads. Another person is Susan Hayes… She went on seminar and the Educogym training and she is now receiving money from Educo to follow people and report back to them. This stuff sounds crazy, but it actually goes on. They are doing this for years. Headed up by Aideen Cowman and Susan Morrice.

Susan Morrice

Aideen Cowman supposedly does “absent healing” on people.

People send her money and requests for her to work on. One look at this woman, and anyone would know she comes from the other side. She is dark and scary looking.

Fairgamed Educo Nobody

I haven’t been aware of much of what is going on in EDUCO’s homeland. I do have contacts there, but since the court-cases 2012-2014, EDUCO has seemingly gone to ground. But I know they are still recruiting there:.

I worked with Babu Shah, when he imported EDUCO into the UK and covertly recruited in my workplace. On finding out Manj Weerasekera was exposed online in 2017 for covertly recruiting for EDUCO, I have been able to piece together some of what has been going on here in the UK.

Many people involved in recruitment here in the UK are listed here.

I was informed early on in my discoveries, on finding out about EDUCO in 2020, that new recruits are groomed, and often it is only after they have paid £5K that they are told it’s EDUCO & “Dr.” Tony Quinn.

EDUCO hasn’t just recruited covertly, though; as can be seen in this post from 2018. I found Meet-Up “Events” on the subject of “Enlightenment” (much like Mary Ann Malone’s groups above) what were attended by recruiter Alexandra Weerasekera.

I have been pulled into a London Police Station this year (EDUCO members like calling the police about me) and told by one officer that EDUCO is “about wellness”, which I find a ridiculous statement: https://www.reddit.com/r/cults/comments/xpilw2/today_an_officer_for_the_met_police_told_me_educo/ . I am not sure what it is with the Met Police and Cults!

I have been told of multiple serious sexual assaults in EDUCO dating back to the 1970s. A verified member of the communes in the 1970s told how a child who joined the commune when she was 4 had sex with the commune-“Guru” Tony Quinn by the time she was 17.

I have heard privately more disturbing… I know most members are wary of associating publicly with their group. Some even conceal their association until their new recruit has paid thousands for the “Enlightenment Seminar”, where they are assured they will become enlightened in 20 seconds!

Listen to Madness Madness episode on Educo (from 10min 30sec onward).

 

About the author

View All Posts

Frank Parlato

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Please leave a comment: Your opinion is important to us! (Email & username are optional)

About the Author

Frank Parlato is an investigative journalist.

His work has been cited in hundreds of news outlets, like The New York Times, The Daily Mail, VICE News, CBS News, Fox News, New York Post, New York Daily News, Oxygen, Rolling Stone, People Magazine, The Sun, The Times of London, CBS Inside Edition, among many others in all five continents.

His work to expose and take down NXIVM is featured in books like “Captive” by Catherine Oxenberg, “Scarred” by Sarah Edmonson, “The Program” by Toni Natalie, and “NXIVM. La Secta Que Sedujo al Poder en México” by Juan Alberto Vasquez.

Parlato has been prominently featured on HBO’s docuseries “The Vow” and was the lead investigator and coordinating producer for Investigation Discovery’s “The Lost Women of NXIVM.” In addition, he was credited in the Starz docuseries 'Seduced' for saving 'slave' women from being branded and escaping the sex-slave cult known as DOS.

Parlato appeared on the Nancy Grace Show, Beyond the Headlines with Gretchen Carlson, Dr. Oz, American Greed, Dateline NBC, and NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt, where Parlato conducted the first-ever interview with Keith Raniere after his arrest. This was ironic, as many credit Parlato as one of the primary architects of his arrest and the cratering of the cult he founded.

Parlato is a consulting producer and appears in TNT's The Heiress and the Sex Cult, which premieres on May 22, 2022.

IMDb — Frank Parlato

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Frank_Parlato,_Jr.

Contact Frank with tips or for help.
Phone / Text: (305) 783-7083
Email: frankparlato@gmail.com

Archives