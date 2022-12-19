Guest View: CT Family Court Lines Up Left, for Profit; Anti-Catholic; Anti-Family

By Julia Donovan

It’s tough for an attorney with conscience, like Nickola Cunha, to represent a client with conscience in front of a judge like CT Family Court Judge Gerard Adelman.

The opposing attorney, guardian ad litem, custody evaluator, governor, state attorney general and mainstream media are on the same political team as the judge.

Wherever the courts are rigged for politics, the law isn’t the law. It’s politics.

Wherever judges can decide it’s acceptable for a father of teenage girls to pose online as a hyper-sexualized teenage girl – and give custody to the father of the girls – the court is rigged for politics.

Wherever judges believe in the right of a father to pretend to be a barber online to lure young men (and minors or adults who look like minors) – and give custody to the father of the boys – the court is rigged for politics.

What some call “The Left“ has worked for decades to destroy the good and the decent.

This year, they offer a grand finale. “The Christmas Drag Queen Show” is on national tour.

If the Drag Queens are in the area, parents who want full custody of their children should buy tickets. The more conservative parents object, the more inclined Connecticut family courts will be to flip custody to the parent with tickets to the show.

This past August, Project Veritas released a video showing Cos Cob Elementary School’s Assistant Principal Jeremy Boland saying:

Boland: “Believe it or not, the open-minded, more progressive teachers are actually more savvy about delivering a Democratic message without really ever having to mention politics.”

More from the article:

Boland: “So, it’s subtle. They [teachers I hire] will never say, ‘Oh, this is [a] liberal or a Democratic way of doing this.’ They’ll just make that the norm — and this is how we handle things, it’s subtle…That’s how you get away with it.”

Boland: “The conservative [teacher], who is stuck in her ways. I’ll never be able to fire her, and I’ll never be able to change her. So, I make an impact with the next teacher I hire.”

Boland: “Protestants in this area [of Connecticut] are probably the most liberal. But if they’re Catholic — conservative…You don’t hire them.”

(Note: Attorney Nickola Cunha is Catholic.)

Boland: “If someone is raised hardcore Catholic, it’s like, they’re brainwashed — you can never change their mindset.”

Boland: “For one position, I think we had 30 applicants. So out of all those applicants, I don’t think I interviewed anybody over the [age] of 30…the older you get, the more set in your ways — the more conservative you get.”

(Note: Attorney Nickola Cunha is over 30.)

After a Project Veritas investigation attracted local and national attention, Connecticut Deputy Associate Attorney General, Greg O’Connell sent Project Veritas a records hold request and threatened a subpoena to force the journalist to turn over his records.

O’Connell stated the Attorney General’s Office “opened a civil rights investigation into the possibility of discriminatory employment practices in the Greenwich Public Schools.”

The investigation seeks to uncover if there is “a pattern or practice of illegal conduct,” and if found, the CT Attorney General “may initiate appropriate litigation to enforce federal and state law.”

Sounds good on the surface.

But the threat of a subpoena prompted Project Veritas Attorneys Paul Calli and Charles Short to remind O’Connell about the “Protection from Compelled Disclosure of Information Obtained by News Media” law found in Section 52-146t of the Connecticut General Statutes (the ‘Shield Law’).

Are the prosecutors on the same team as Boland and his anti-Catholic, ageist hiring practices? The threat of a subpoena from the Connecticut Attorney General’s Office, in violation of the Shield Law, suggests they are.

Daddy’s trolling as an underage girl, or posing as a barber seeking Latino ‘Boiz’ to get custody of their children. Instead of seeing their mothers for Christmas, children can go with their fathers to the Drag Queen Show.

Like Boland says, this is how we handle things. It’s subtle. That’s how we get away with it. Catholics are brainwashed; anybody over 30 is stuck in their ways.

Daddy is over 30. But he trolls as a 16-year-old girl. It’s not only okay. She’s to be celebrated.