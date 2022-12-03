Rock & Ruth Battle Over Prostitutes, Porn, Bad Men, Fallen Women, Misandry, Misogyny and Consent

Ruth

That sentence says a lot about you, Rock. You take this serious discussion of rape, sex abuse, human trafficking, etc, as a “yawn.” Then call the person who wrote it a misandrist.

Someone’s both angry and trying to project they aren’t.

You wouldn’t call me a misandrist if I was a man. This is directed at me because of my gender.

It’s also unoriginal. I could have used “misogynist” in my articles. I haven’t.

I find it

1) doesn’t add anything new and

2) detracts from my overall point that boys and men are also hoodwinked and conditioned by the deliberate commercialization of porn and a predatory, anti-woman culture.

My next piece may be how porn and prostitution harms men.

We are talking about women abused in porn and prostitution. That normalizing BDSM is dangerous and unhealthy. That most women didn’t choose prostitution freely or happily, and are low income, trafficked or come from abusive backgrounds.

But you think I hate men, because I don’t believe men are entitled to buy women’s bodies for sexual pleasure.

I care about the sexual health of women and men, and don’t think anyone (male or female) should pretend that violence in sex has a moral high ground because consent was obtained.

Rock

I read where you wrote, “Brazil is full of idiotic machismo, rampant femicide, homophobia and fascism.”

Ruth:

I read news about Brazil. I have also been there. I was there when Bolsonaro got elected. It was terrible. But Lula is terrible. Even the left agrees.

They call it “choosing between eating vomit or feces.”

Bozo is the feces. An obviously slightly worse choice. But Lula is also terrible.

Now, onto “homicide is bad in Brazil, therefore there is no need to address femicide.”

People who study criminal behavior know that sex crimes and domestic violence are a separate category of crime from other crimes, and are not influenced by the same drivers.

Poverty doesn’t have a correlation, culture does.

Ruth

I can also attest that everything you said about Brazil NOT being hypersexualized anymore by foreigners and Brazilians is untrue.

I’ve been there. I’ve had multiple thirsty comments directed at me when I told people I went to Brazil.

The comments were to the effect: “Oh are they hot there! I heard both the women and the men are hot!” “Oh did you get a Brazilian?” (cringe) Oh I’m jealous, I heard the women there are so hot!” “Omg I bet the ass there is so good!”

Rock

I will again quote you Ruth: “In the US, Utah has the highest porn consumption. And it’s an extremely conservative place. The more conservative you are, the more extreme gender roles are. The more extreme gender roles, the more the subjugation and exploitation of women. The more women subjugation and exploitation, the more violence against women.”

Ruth

Regarding extreme conservatism, the repression of porn/prostitution does not make it happen more, because it’s repressed.

What is repressed is real emotional intimacy between men and women who love each other, and normal gender relations. (see: Saudi Arabia) What is repressed is any form of healthy consensual, mutually respectful sex.

And what results is warped behavior. Both conservatism and corporate commercialization of sex do the same thing. They normalize women-as-object (lesser than men) and depersonalize people from each-other in healthy intimate relationships.

Both religion and corporations don’t want you to not need them for guidance and satisfaction.

People who have fulfilling lives with healthy relationships tend not to need externalized authorities or multiple purchases to feel satisfied with themselves.

Rock

Again Ruth, you write, “Men do not consider the massive extent to which domestic violence exists in our societies, nor do men want to admit that 80%-98% of violent sex crimes are by men.”

Ruth

I will address the alt right (men’s rightist, incel) canard that women might be “just as violent as partners” as men, and men are just too scared to report it.

Really?

Throughout history, it’s women who run most police and judges in the world, intimidating and dismissing male victims from reporting crimes?

It’s women that have made the laws for most of human history? It’s women who were historically owners of their men when married? It’s wives who institutionalized their husbands for not being sexually available?

It’s men who have been barred from speaking in the halls of power or even attending academic institutions?

It’s men who have been sterilized without their consent? It’s men who are the victims of mass rape during wartime? It’s women who are drafted into war, because women are expected to be more violent?

Can you give me a statistic on how many men are hospitalized by the violence of their female partner per year? How many men are killed? How many mothers murder their children by beating them to death, compared to men? How many women engage in murder-suicide of their family or simply fratricide?

You throw out single examples too. Like Lorena. This is called the “spotlight fallacy” aka the fallacy of composition.

You hope to take the tiny 5% (actually even less than that) of outlying cases, and throw a spotlight on it, ignoring the majority. You then jump into speculation that this whole time, globally and in history, we just haven’t seen the truth, and this tiny minority is actually the tip of the iceberg.

Rock

Ruth

The BSDM world is not 50/50 male submissive and male dominants. It’s more like 95/5 or 90/10 dominant males.

Rock

You write, “Healthy women don’t choose to be prostitutes.”

You also said that “In Amsterdam, the red light district has so much crime, it is cordoned off from the rest of the city. Police report men feel emboldened to misbehave, leading to so much crime it’s hard to police there, to the point where people stop being compliant and groups are hostile to the police. Drug use is rampant. Trafficking is rampant among the brothels. And most women report being assaulted while on the job.”

Ruth

I’ve also been to Amsterdam. I had two harassing experiences in the red light area. So. I’m pretty sure, as a man, you wouldn’t’ experience what I experienced.

Very typical, “I didn’t see anything, therefore nothing exists” fallacy of the especially flat-brained.

Here’s something from the Netherlands Times:

https://nltimes.nl/2018/07/30/amsterdam-center-devolves-lawlessness-night-ombudsman-says

Rock

You write, “Buying a woman’s consent is also a form of coercion aka rape.”

Ruth

Regarding Utah, they go next door to Nevada for prostitution.

Regarding you believing buying consent is not rape. Coercive consent is not enthusiastic consent. Would you give other men blowjobs for money 12 times a day?

Imagine if you had to, because you had to feed your child, pay rent, or get your drugs.

If you consented to suck 12 dicks a day to pay your rent, where otherwise you would never do that, would you say you were fully consenting?

If your wife demanded sex from you because she was the breadwinner who paid for your food and housing, would you say this was a healthy relationship?

If not, how is it fully consent when it’s got the label “prostitute” on it?

If it is the same as any other form of labor, fully consensual and moral, why is it sexual harassment if the bank boss asks the teller to also include handjobs in her job description, along with a year-end bonus or promotion?

Is sex like any other action that can be termed labor? Is it as neutral to the body and mind, like flipping burgers, being a plumber, or accounting?

Does it do the body good to reduce your pleasure, and instead turn the act of sex itself into a chore for others’ benefit, not your own? Is it good for your mental health?

If it is the same as any other form of labor, why are the rates of PTSD, drug use, and suicide for ex-prostitutes as high as those of veterans?

If it is the same as any other form of labor, then shouldn’t we train children to do it, and let children pretend to be prostitutes for career day or Halloween?

Is sexual assault just like any other assault? Is being beaten the same as being raped?

There is a reason why this is illegal for a landlord to do to a tenant, for a wife to a husband, or a boss to an employee. But somehow, if you just slap the word “prostitute” on, it becomes acceptable, and it somehow exists removed from all the ways it is putrid and inhumane in any other situation.