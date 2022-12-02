Ruth Graham: Buying a Prostitute Is Rape; & Porn Promotes Trafficking, Violence Against Women

By Ruth Graham

In the 1970s, Brazil intentionally increased the open sexual deviancy of it’s populace as a distraction from their military dictatorship – as well as to distract the world from the brutality of their regime.

They implemented a hypersexualization on their own people, to dumb them down. Their marketing strategy worked. Brazil is full of idiotic machismo, rampant femicide, homophobia and fascism.

People think Brazil is a “hot, sexy, free” place because of the marketing of hot Brazilian women. In reality it’s unsafe and unhappy for women. And since there are no abortion rights, and massive poverty, the average woman in Brazil does not have that perfect Brazilian body with fake boobs. Rather, they have a body broken by hard labor and unwanted children they were forced to give birth to.

But it is not just the promotion of deviant sexuality that is hard on women.

Traditional values degrade and enslave women, either as a nurse, a maid or a whore.

Look at the top ten countries for human trafficking. They have the highest levels of porn consumption. Porn and sex slavery are intertwined. Both divide a man from seeing a woman as an equal human being. Instead, she is a commodity to buy. An object.

In the US, Utah has the highest porn consumption. And it’s an extremely conservative place. The more conservative you are, the more extreme gender roles are. The more extreme gender roles, the more the subjugation and exploitation of women. The more women subjugation and exploitation, the more violence against women.

Most importantly, the more violence against women is SEXUALIZED.

Most men do not consider that normalizing brutal, controlling behavior against women as a form of sexual satisfaction stretches from the family model (what the child learns) all the way out to every part of society.

Men do not consider the massive extent to which domestic violence exists in our societies, nor do men want to admit that 80%-98% of violent sex crimes are by men.

The more authoritarian a culture is, the more domestic violence there is against women. Fascism in the home and fascism in the city are inseparable.

And most men who are aroused by violence against women are violent people. This includes coercive violence, i.e. obtaining consent via para-social and coercive means, like buying consent to sex from a low-income woman who is in financial and emotional distress, which is the condition of the vast majority of women in prostitution.

Healthy women don’t choose to be prostitutes. And no healthy mother or father would choose that profession for their child.

As for the idea of legalizing prostitution as an answer, consider:

In Amsterdam, the red light district has so much crime, it is cordoned off from the rest of the city. Police report that men feel emboldened to misbehave leading to so much crime it’s hard to police there, to the point where people stop being compliant and groups are hostile to the police. Drug use is rampant. Trafficking is rampant among the brothels. And most women report being assaulted while on the job.

See for example this experiment that happened with legalizing it in Leeds, UK:

https://nypost.com/2021/07/03/uks-legal-red-light-district-closed-after-years-of-problems-in-leeds/

I have spoken with people in Europe about it, where it is legalized (Germany too). Reasonable people admit it’s a massive problem, and most girls are low income and/or trafficked.

Brothels are crime skyrockets, including crime against women and children not in the sex trade (street harassment of women increases, including of little girls).

Those who are delusional will literally tell me that prostitution prevents rape (i.e. prostitutes are “rape sponges” for rapists who would otherwise rape. The point is, however, that buying a woman’s consent is also a form of coercion aka rape.

See also:

https://reduxx.info/germany-convicted-rapists-are-being-offered-access-to-brothels-as-rehabilitation-therapy-2/

and:

https://www.nzherald.co.nz/world/appalling-truth-about-amsterdams-red-light-district/A4RMWQUM5RWIAY6RNDHKRWJAQ4/

and:

https://mynews4.com/news/local/former-sex-workers-sue-nevada-to-stop-sex-trafficking#:~:text=Reno%2C%20Nev.,advocacy%20group%2C%20suing%20the%20state.

and:

https://www.abc.net.au/news/2016-10-12/former-sex-workers-claim-harassment-by-pro-prostitution-groups/7924850

and:

https://nordicmodelnow.org/2018/09/08/survivors-speak-out-about-what-prostitution-is-really-l

This last link is a website that is pro Nordic model, where prostitutes are decriminalized, but Johns are criminalized, but it’s worth a read. I support the Nordic model as the best and worst option to both protect prostitutes and prevent the buying of consent from being normalized in society.

If porn and prostitution were taboo in society, it would be treated like pedophilia or piracy. But it’s not. Instead, we have a tacit agreement throughout history and cultures.

Even in cases where it’s taboo, it’s still never shut down, and it’s still considered widely acceptable among every class of men, whether a farmer, sailor, soldier, or lord.

Most importantly, it is nearly always allowed for certain classes, and certain cases, like during wartime, or in certain closed off areas. India, Russia, Europe, China.

In rare places where it has been banned from the top-down, it’s still normalized among males, such that place names have been found worldwide indicating there was a brothel here, a red light district or a famous whore.

Buying a woman (as the personal property of a man for sex or procreation) has been ubiquitous until recently, whether you buy her for an hour or for a lifetime.

People who know history know this, even if you do not.