Gold Beach Unhappy About Loathsome Predator Swami Chet

Warning. Anna Mercury has little respect for victims and thinks it’s counterproductive to think of yourself as one. She believes in being more than a survivor, which is also weak. She believes in getting even. Anna takes a flippant view of other people’s victimization. Frank Report allows her commentary because regrets, feelings of inadequacy, terror, or seeking sympathy as a victim arguably weaken a person. We require her to post a warning for those who disagree.

If you venture beyond the warning sign and get triggered, it’s on you.

She has no sympathy for you.

Anna B. Mercury

I will share a message Frank Report received from someone from Gold Beach, where the world’s most phony Swami lives. We have got a lot of messages and phone calls from Gold Beach residents based on the stories we wrote.

Everyone who calls or writes is either alarmed or angry about him being there with his kooky followers.

Gold Beach is a city in and the county seat of Curry County, Oregon, United States, on the Oregon Coast. The population was 2,241 at the 2020 census.

The population includes J. Michael Shoemaker, who poses as the “Swami Chetanananda.” It also includes many of his followers.

His act comes with the orange robes of the ancient Swami order, which will fool the gullible every time. The ancient Swami order, a loosely organized group, is supposed to require two things from their members: celibacy and poverty – two vows the initiated make.

Shoemaker bought a mansion overlooking the Pacific in Gold Beach.

Shoemaker posing on the nearby Rogue River. No, the river was not named after him, as far as we know.

According to reports of ex-followers:

Shoemaker is into BDSM. And what better way to get your fill than by pretending to be an all-wise swami, who can see the future and shortcut disciples’ bad karma by obedience to his all-high will?

He speaks for God and acts for him too.

He also sneaks up on and suddenly strangles his female disciples for his BDSM pleasure [and to help them eliminate their bad karma, if not their life altogether, while he can get three-quarters erect]; orders his women to have sex with toothless, bath-less homeless men to provide them with karmic delight, and fodder for the swami to get half-erect; takes copious amounts of meth and orders his non-drug using women to become drug addicts with him, which was what made him flaccid and toothless himself in the first place; sticks oversized dildos up the asses of his women while at the same time no dildo ever made on earth or in all the 14 lokas would be too big to fit up this guy’s arse, him being the biggest asshole the universe has ever known.

So here is the promised message from a reader:

I live in Gold Beach, OR. It kills me that the beautiful home built for a family is now being used to house a cult. Do not for a minute think the community is ignorant of its existence. Jen Wilhelm and Aidan/Seraphim are running a business in the middle of town! Chiropractor/acupuncture.

I have a business in town and would love to post a “No Cults” sign in my window! Townspeople would love them run out of the county. My hope is they will get complacent and screw up enough to need to leave. We have no love of Swami Chet.

Jen Wilhelm is said to be one of Shoemaker Swami’s favorite sex slaves. She runs a chiropractic center.

Ruth Graham lived in the Shoemaker Swami’s ashram, but saw through his bullshit. She visited Gold Beach.

When Ruth Graham and Jessica Becker – two former followers of the Swami – visited Gold Beach, they made it a point to tell people about the existence of a cult in their midst and its dangerous aspects.

They pointed out stories in the Frank Report.

Over time, many townspeople learned of the horrors of the Swami.

Not to be flippant, but if you are going to get an adjustment, and Jen Wilhelm invites you to see a certain magical being who can heal your every ailment – who just happens to live in Gold Beach – especially if you are an attractive female – should you decide to go, wear metal armor around your neck to help prevent strangulation, don’t eat the food, don’t be alone with him, and wear a front and back chastity belt.

If you don’t have a normal chastity belt, wear it backwards. You will be safer.

If you follow these simple precautions, plus know that everything he says is bullshit, you should be safe. Not that he can heal you of anything or help you in any way.

And bring your bullshit meter. You’ll be amazed at how high it registers whenever he speaks.

Swami speaks to adoring followers.