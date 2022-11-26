Canada Doubles Down on Euthanasia: Implements Assisted Suicide for Mentally Afflicted

We reject the culture of death in all its forms.

Apparently, this statement can trigger a lot of people.

Back in late October, I published Culture of Death: Euthanasia Is Creeping In, a personal denunciation of the emerging culture of euthanasia and assisted suicide.

Since then, a few developments have transpired that merit attention, and also, thankfully, a measure of pushback is gaining momentum in the press and the medical community.

Three faces of Euthanasia

Canadistan, as we have mentioned, is out of control in many aspects. Now we learn that Canada to Euthanize Disabled Homeless Woman.

‘The Canadian government is preparing to euthanize a disabled woman because she can’t afford housing that is suitable for her condition.’

Yes, you read it right.

The 32-year-old woman ‘suffers from a condition known as Multiple Chemical Sensitivity.’

‘Exposure to chemicals that commonly linger in households, like laundry detergents and air fresheners, triggers debilitating symptoms.

Her skin develops rashes, she suffers blinding headaches that can provoke temporary paralysis, and the constant risk of an anaphylactic episode looms over her.’

While the Canadian state thinks that killing this woman is the right (final) solution, the horrified society knows otherwise, and tries to intervene.

‘More than 1,000 donors raised money in the spring to help Denise secure permanent housing in a wheelchair-accessible space with uncontaminated air.’

Six months later, the funds are spent, and she hasn’t found a home. ‘She says her funds are now running out, and the clock is ticking as pressure mounts for her to agree to ‘assisted suicide’.’

We have also started to see some movement in repudiating this in the press and certain areas of the medical community.

One good example would be this piece: EXCLUSIVE: Doctors slam Canada’s ‘perverted’ new law that allows people to be EUTHANIZED if they are suffering from mental health problems

‘Canadians who are only struggling with mental health issues will be eligible for medically assisted suicides within months — despite huge ethical concerns.

The move will allow patients whose condition is deemed ‘intolerable’ to be euthanized within 90 days of receiving approval from two doctors.’

Doctor: the expansion ‘will turn suicide into a standard treatment for mental health conditions with little oversight or guidelines.’

The Daily Mail piece hears specialists who attested that “these types of policies open the door for society to start euthanizing the poor and disabled.’

BINGO. Before you know it, you have an ‘Aktion T4‘-type situation in your hands.

(WTH is Aktion T4? Aktion T4 ‘was a campaign of mass murder by involuntary euthanasia in Nazi Germany’. Please bear with me while I make my way to this part of the story.)

Doctors heard by the British paper fear current Canadian legislation will create an ‘obligation to introduce suicide as part of mental health treatment.’

Dr. Trudo Lemmens – University of Toronto: ‘Imagine that being applied in the context of mental health. You have a person suffering severe depression, seeks help from a therapist, and is offered the solution of dying’. Oxford’s Yuan Yi Zhu: ‘In fact, the ever-generous Canadian state will even pay for their deaths. What it will not do is spend money to allow them to live instead of killing themselves.’

‘Final solution’ to mental problems?

So, come mid-March 2023, a person whose sole affliction is a mental health condition will be eligible for assisted suicide.

Absurd? Here’s the actual kicker: ‘conditions include issues that could leave a person suicidal – like depression and post traumatic stress disorder – but also include autism, ADHD, eating disorders and internet gaming disorder.’

Yes. Really. Play too much Nintendo and they may ‘Doctor Kevorkian’ your ass! WTH is Doctor Kevorkian?

Murad Jacob Kevorkian was an American pathologist and euthanasia proponent. ‘Jack’ championed a terminal patient’s right to die by physician-assisted suicide. His moto: “dying is not a crime“.

Kevorkian said that he assisted at least 130 patients to die. He was often portrayed in the media with the name of “Dr. Death”.

He was convicted of second-degree murder for his direct role in a case of voluntary euthanasia on a man named who had ALS.

Kevorkian served 8 years of a 10-to-25-year prison sentence. He died at 83 from thrombosis derived from his liver cancer. He did not resort to assisted suicide.

Fox News’ Tucker Carlson made a segment about this situation in Canadistan, highlighting the story of Amir Farsoud, from Ontario, whose story made waves this week revealing his reason for seeking a suicide.

Now, I realize that a good percentage of the Frank Report readers are liberals, which is a great thing. Perhaps some of the most extreme are seething at the appearance of Carlson, deeming him to be ‘an actual Nazi’ – which he is not.

But you know who was an actual Nazi? Karl Brandt, the man who implemented the euthanasia program ‘Aktion-T4’ during the German Nazi party rule.

Hitler’s physician, Karl Brandt, oversaw the euthanasia program.

‘Aktion-T4’

October, 1939: Adolf Hitler signs his infamous ‘euthanasia note’. Led by the Fuehrer’s physician, Karl Brandt and by the second most important Nazi party official, Philipp Bouhler, Aktion-T4 authorized certain physicians to select patients ‘deemed incurably sick, after most critical medical examination’ and then administer to them a ‘mercy death‘.

From 1939 until 1945, an estimated 275,000 to 300,000 people were killed in psychiatric hospitals in Germany, Austria, occupied Poland and the Czech Republic.

December 1946: at the Palace of Justice in Nuremberg, Germany, Karl Brandt and another 22 other doctors and administrators faced an American military tribunal for crimes against humanity.

Brandt was convicted of the following war crimes:

performing medical experiments, without the subjects’ consent, on prisoners of war and civilians of occupied countries, in the course of which experiments the defendants committed murders, brutalities, cruelties, tortures, atrocities, and other inhuman acts.

Also planning and performing the mass murder of prisoners of war and civilians of occupied countries, stigmatized as aged, insane, incurably ill, deformed, and so on, by gas, lethal injections, and diverse other means in nursing homes, hospitals, and asylums during the EuthanasiaProgram and participating in the mass murder of concentration camp inmates.

With six others, Brandt was executed by hanging at Landsberg Prison, on 2 June 1948.

Brandt at the Nuremberg military tribunal.

So we go back to the beginning.

We reject the culture of death in all its forms. Apparently, this statement can trigger a lot of people.

I wonder why.