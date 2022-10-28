Culture of Death: Euthanasia Is Creeping In

We reject the culture of death in all its forms.

In the fight against abortion, for example, there’s incredible momentum, with the SCOTUS decision over Roe V. Wade sending the regulation about this issue back to the states, and a real national mobilization among pro-life conservatives and moderates in all 50 members of the union.

The situation has evolved in such a profound way that entities like the Satanic Temple are suing states such as Indiana, Idaho and Texas in federal court over their abortion bans, ‘arguing they violate the religious rights of people in those states.’

While the Indiana AG spokesman reminded the media that ‘the U.S. Supreme Court decided abortion isn’t protected under the Constitution’, the Satanic Temple insist that ‘the ban violates the rights of people who took contraceptives and still became pregnant’, and denies their right to engage in the ‘Satanic Abortion Ritual.’

Yes, you read it right. Their right to engage in the ‘Satanic Abortion Ritual.’ The masks are off. (This is the kind of development that, if you predicted it and spoken about it out loud it would have you tossed off the family gatherings for being overly crazy.)

But there is another grave danger, a nefarious, heinous manifestation of this culture of death, that is creeping unnoticed into some of our decadent western societies. It’s Euthanasia, that can be defined as ‘the practice of intentionally ending a person’s life to relieve pain and suffering’.

In Europe, as much as 15 countries adopt these practices with varying degrees of safeguards and specifications. And in out-of-control Canada (or, as I call it, Canadistan) no less than ten thousand people were terminated in 2021. And, as we see it, the victims of this practice are not limited to terminal people living with unbearable pain. The culture of death wants to kill the merely frail and defenseless.

In May 7th, 2022, a young woman named Shanti De Corte died in Brussels. In the press, she is described as ‘troubled’ and it is told how she ‘opted to be euthanized’, and that Belgian authorities authorized it ‘after two psychiatrists approved her request’.

A closer look will reveal a ton of really relevant ethical problems with all that. Stay with me.

The young woman had survived the Brussels airport terror attack by ISIS, and was said to ‘suffer from severe depression and PTSD’ following the incident – in which she was physically unharmed.

She had ‘constant panic attacks and bouts of dark depression’, and after attending a psychiatric hospital, she was ‘taking a range of anti-depressant medications’ but ‘was unable to shake the specter of depression’.

Shanti was up to 11 antidepressants a day. ELEVEN. The poor, suffering girl wrote in her social media: ‘With all the medications I take, I feel like a ghost that can’t feel anything anymore. Maybe there were other solutions than medications.’

YES. She was actually right. But NOT in the monstrous way that the Belgian state and medical community solved the puzzle.

[There’s an issue, too long for this article, about the very validity and efficacy of anti-depressants, and new studies affirm that there was never any real evidence that serotonin deficiency causes depression.]

In 2018, she tried to kill herself after being sexually assaulted, and in 2020 she made another unsuccessful attempt at her life.

That’s when she reached out to ‘an organization’ (suspiciously unnamed in the Daily Mail piece) that defends the right to ‘death in dignity’. It’s super sketchy that they wish to remain unnamed in the piece.

Shanti, who was obviously not in her right mind and was very heavily medicated, asked them to perform euthanasia for ‘unbearable psychiatric suffering’.

The request was given the green light earlier this year by two psychiatrists, according to Belgian state media.

And so it happened that in May 7th, 2022, Shanti De Corte died in Brussels. Young, healthy Shanti, in her early twenties, was killed by Belgian authorities, in a testimony to their medical incompetence and to their murderous state policies.

Not all common sense is lost in Belgium, since ‘Antwerp prosecutors began an investigation after receiving complaints from a neurologist at an academic clinical hospital in Brussels, who said the decision to euthanize Shanti was made prematurely.’

‘Paul Deltenre argued that there were still different modalities of care and treatment available to Shanti that were not tried.’

But that is the point of these policies – they become the go-to expedient to relieve healthcare costs and get rid of the ‘undesirables’.

Doctor warns legal assisted suicide ‘more dangerous’ than feared.

While Canada implements the extreme new assisted suicide law (MAiD), and removed the few legal that it still had in place, not everyone is silent. Dr. Ramona Coelho, a family doctor in Ontario, is loudly speaking against it.

She warns that marginalized patients are the most likely to ‘be suicided’ — and some already are.

‘Many injuries and illnesses are accompanied by transient suicidality that ends with adaptation and support but on average, [it lasts for] two years,’ she said.

“Offering MAiD in a period of known suicidality would lead to premature deaths of those who would have recovered.”

Assisted suicide is recklessly being presented (pushed?) to patients already expressing suicidal ideation. ‘This ignores current suicide research that shows messaging promoting suicide may lead to more people choosing it,’ Coelho explains.

It’s not so much that people are choosing to undergo MAiD themselves, but vulnerable patients are being pressured into assisted suicide, and ‘even children are not safe’.

Canada’s ‘expert’ panel recommends the mentally ill be candidates for euthanasia.

So Canadistan, with ‘the most permissive euthanasia and assisted-suicide legislation in the world’, and a multitude of ‘horror stories surrounding its implementation’, is not satisfied yet – they want to kill more and more.

Eric Utter in The American Thinker: ‘Federal expert panel has recommended mental illness be added to the list of maladies making one eligible for MAiD… apparently without any legislative changes. What could go wrong?’

‘To some degree, mental illness is in the eye of the beholder. It can be quite subjective and has historically been used as a tool to advance totalitarian political agendas.’

+++

AND SO IT HAPPENED: ‘March 2023, Canada will become one of the few nations in the world allowing MAiD, for people whose sole underlying condition is depression, bipolar disorder, personality disorders, schizophrenia, PTSD or any other mental affliction.’

‘[H]uman rights advocates say the country’s regulations lack necessary safeguards, devalue the lives of disabled people and are prompting doctors and health workers to suggest the procedure to those who might not otherwise consider it.’

Marie-Claude Landry, the head of Canada’s Human Rights Commission: ‘Euthanasia cannot be a default for Canada’s failure to fulfill its human rights obligations”.

Tim Stainton, director of the Canadian Institute for Inclusion and Citizenship at the University of British Columbia: Canada’s law is ‘probably the biggest existential threat to disabled people since the Nazis’ program in Germany in the 1930s.‘

You don’t think that it’s happening already? Check this one out: Canadian soldier suffering with PTSD offered euthanasia by Veterans Affairs

‘A Canadian armed forces veteran suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder and a traumatic brain injury was offered medical assistance in dying by an employee of Veterans Affairs Canada.’

The VAC admitted that ‘medical assistance in dying was discussed inappropriately’ with the veteran. The veteran expressed outrage at the suggestion.

The veteran sought support for PTSD but the employee brought up medical assistance in dying, or euthanasia, unprompted. The veteran was shocked by the suggestion. He had been making positive progress in his physical and mental rehabilitation and felt betrayed by the agency.

‘The exchange may not have been an isolated incident, leading to questions about how often the agency has offered or discussed MAiD with those suffering from PTSD.’

+++

We reject the culture of death in all its forms.

We will fight these unacceptable practices wherever they show their ugly faces. We will extend the hand to those considered expendable: the sick, the frail, the troubled, the defenseless.