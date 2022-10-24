Kevin Slams Lionsgate Worst Practices in Seduced; Defends Marc Elliot – Not a Criminal

Marc Elliot is suing Lionsgate for their portrayal of him in Seduced. Lionsgate is seeking to dismiss the lawsuit. See the original complaint.
Elliot points to Episode 2 of Seduced, “Indoctrinated.”
The producers present audio of Keith Raniere speaking at an SOP meeting.
Raniere says, “The primitive parts of us are hungry fucky beasties. I mean, that’s what we want to do. Just fuck it. Fuck it. Fuck, fuck, fuck. I feel like fucking something today. God, I’m pissed, I want to fuck something, you know. If we conquer a woman, if we grab the thing we want to fuck, whatever it is and fuck it. They enjoy it.”
There was no applause when Raniere spoke to a few dozen people.
But the producers of Seduced added a large audience applause track.
Following the applause, Seduced shows a clip of Marc Elliot.
Elliot says, ‘No one has ever taught us how to relate to women, nowhere, in all the education of my whole life. And this is, in my opinion, the Harvard of trying to relate to women. You have to come.”
“You have to come” where?
It appears Elliot replies to Raniere’s statement about conquering women by inviting others to attend and learn.
But Elliot made his statement about another matter.
Elliot was interviewing on a promotional video for Jness, a women’s group.
Elliot’s topic was how Jness helped him “build compassion and love for women.”
Elliot claims Seduced’s presentation misleads audiences and slanders him.
Showing Raniere’s conquering women comment, followed by Elliot’s Harvard comment, appears as his endorsement.
Seduced’s attorneys argue this is protected speech.
With that background, make way for Kevin to combat all comers.
By Kevin
Marc Elliot, unfortunately, will lose his case against Lionsgate, not because his complaints are invalid, but because the prevailing narrative is that he is part of “Team Bad Guy,” even though he hasn’t done anything bad.
So the protections that the law should afford to anyone in his position will not be afforded to him.
Here’s the small silver lining, the small victory he gets by showing us.
The manipulation of the footage and audio where the network made it look like he was supporting KR speeches condoning violence when Marc actually responded to completely different statements hammered home to the people paying attention that this is fake, that this is entertainment, a commercial for India Oxenberg (much like The Vow is a commercial for Edmondson and Vicente), and not an objective, educational, informational series on sexual violence.
The manipulation calls into question everything else presented to us in Seduced. It calls into question the honesty and credibility of the narrator of the series, who we now know is unreliable.
Did Allison do those things to India? Did Allison give her an assignment where India was forced to sleep with KR in exchange for Allison being paid for her work in The Source?
Did that happen? Or is that accusation just as manufactured as what they did with the footage of Marc Elliot?
Oh, by the way, if India’s story is 100% accurate, who is she to target Marc Elliot, who, last time I checked, is not linked to any criminal activity?
Layla wrote:
Of course, you are badly portrayed Marc Elliot…you are a loser and liar.
Kevin replied:
There’s a difference between calling someone a loser and a liar, and selectively editing footage to make it look like that person is reacting positively to statements condoning sexual violence.
Penn Station Train 195 wrote:
No one said anything defamatory about Marc in the documentary. The video was slickly edited from public footage.
Legally, Marc is regarded as a public person. So the legal threshold to sue for slander is much higher. He is a motivational speaker who speaks publicly.
Marc Elliot was a member of NXIVM. So it’s not slander to say “he was a member.”
The lawsuit is a joke.
I suspect Marc’s lawsuit is a PR stunt to vindicate himself with the public.
I believe what the documentarians did was unprofessional and wrong. It’s in the same light as everything Michael Moore does, which is to bend the truth to the point that it’s a lie.
Kevin replied
True, it’s not slander to say that Marc Elliot was a NXIVM member. However, taking footage of him clapping at one speech to make it look like he was clapping at a different speech that seemingly condones violence, yes, that is slander. It portrays him in a false light. It was done intentionally and with the intent to harm.
And the person who is portrayed so positively in the same series was far more involved than he was, to the point where she was considered a co-conspirator by the Federal Government. What nerve these people have.
Aristotle’s Sausage wrote:
So Elliot uses the same law office as his Vanguard? Priceless.
Raniere’s minion will lose his silly defamation suit. The judge will likely dismiss the lawsuit. Not because Elliot’s lawyer isn’t a real lawyer, not because the Democratic Party is corrupt (or so you claim), but because of the First Amendment.
I’m in favor of the freedom of speech. It’s an invaluable protection of our Constitution and a fundamental Enlightenment right.
In the US, we are free to express our opinions. It’s a freedom many nations restrict, even progressive developed nations.
Because we enjoy this essential freedom, it is very difficult to prove defamation in US courts. That’s a good thing.
When Elliot’s silly lawsuit is dismissed, Raniere’s minions will screech how this “proves” the courts are corrupt.
Sigh.
Kevin replied
“I don’t like Aristotle.”
“Aristotle is a jerk.”
“Aristotle smells funny.”
Those statements are all First Amendment protected free speech.
But to take footage of you cheering your favorite team winning a game, and manipulating the footage to make it look like you’re cheering statements condoning sexual violence against children, is the textbook definition of defamation.
These people did that, and they’re getting a pass that you know they shouldn’t get because they’re on “the right side” of things.
Marc isn’t Keith, didn’t do the things Keith did, and has never been linked to any wrongdoing.
He doesn’t deserve this, especially from a team of filmmakers who went out of their way to cover up things India was linked to.
Yes, free speech….
Trouble with the Constitution, as the word itself suggests, is that it’s rigid, fixed, immutable. That’s fine if you want something protected forever, something sacred that should never be compromised. Societies, change over time, values and culture changes, and sometimes it emerges that a Constitution devised by a bunch of guys in wigs and gowns fleeing religious persecution and imperial oppression maybe needs to be tweaked a little from time to time.
Of course the right to bear arms was an important consideration too in its day. In frontier towns without laws where criminals were numerous and law enforcement scant, non-existent, or corrupt, a gun was a useful way to protect yourself and your family. A gun. Usually a small handgun, or possibly a shotgun / rifle. It could be used to kill animals for food too at a time there were no supermarkets or refrigeration. Fast forward to the last 10-15 years where 18-year-old incels wearing body armour take a quick break from 4Chan to go shoot up a load of kids and their teachers with an AR-15 automatic assault rifle. Not quite what the founding fathers had in mind, but as I said, it’s in the Constitution and hard to change, especially in a bipartisan country split down the middle.
But let’s get back to “free speech”, something so cherished by the right, and particularly the alt-right. Why? Just ask Alex Jones, the gun toting piece of shit who loved to lie about parents being actors who lost their kids in what must be the worst possible way anyone could lose their kids – an Elementary school massacre in Sandy Hook. And he has the audacity to disseminate mendacious BS of the worst kind through his well-resourced social media platforms using the first amendment to protect the second. Wow! And that’s free speech??? And that right is worth protecting???
Of course, as I’ve said before, we now live in a world of social media where truth is sacrificed at the altar of algorithms ensuring massive profits to giant corporations. Lack of proper regulation means our new rulers can absolve themselves of all responsibility. “Nothing to do with us”, they say. “It’s just free speech – folks should be allowed to say whatever they want in a free world!” And let’s be honest, this at a time when those same organisations know exactly how easy it is for well resourced people to manipulate others. We think we’re clever as a species. The truth is, as Daniel Kahneman and others have pointed out, we share many of our cognitive biases with apes and monkeys; why do you think it was so easy for Raniere and others like him to manipulate their prey? The same goes for people with extremist religious and political beliefs and ideologies.
So to get back to the point, it’s not often I agree with Kevin, but on this occasion he/she has a point. I haven’t seen the documentary yet, but from what I’ve heard it sounds like a poorly produced load of shit. If what Kevin says is true, then whatever the laws of the state, I believe it’s morally wrong to deliberately take what someone has said out of context and attribute it to an altogether different context. To me that is defamatory and contrary to journalistic integrity.
Free speech should not extend to allowing hate speech or deliberately spreading disinformation for nefarious purposes. If you knowingly slander or libel someone, you should be held accountable whatever the platform is, and likewise social media companies should share in that liability too. What we do need to protect though, now more than ever, is the right of honest journalists with integrity to investigate and report on the serious stuff that each and everyone of us should know about. That’s how democracy works; it’s what the alt-right calls fake news and wants to clamp down on!
Who really gives a crap what Kevin thinks?
It is not about what Kevin thinks. It is about the debate of ideas. Raniere makes a perfectly reprehensible statement. Seduced shows Elliot responding to something else as if he is responding to the reprehensible statement. Is that honest?
It’s absolutely acceptable because Mark was an enthusiastic follower of Keith the vanguard.
If he has footage of himself objecting to all the things that Keith said about raping babies and lowering the age of consent and that women like being raped and that children are perfectly fine being molested then Mark Elliott should post that footage of himself objecting to the teachings.
Mark Elliott doesn’t have such footage because Mark Elliot was 100% a follower of Keith. And bought whole cloth into all of this absolutely offensive misogynistic and child predatory rhetoric. If a person belongs to a church and they frequently hold sermons that are homophobic or racist and the person who is very much an active church member is shown attending services and supporting various statements it doesn’t matter if you have the exact statements lined up with the support the overall truth is that the person is a supporter of the beliefs of the church. Or they wouldn’t belong to the church. And they wouldn’t actively be seeking to enroll people into the church.
Mark Elliott was a supporter of believer and a teacher who gave lectures on his own free time trying to enroll people into ESP. There is nothing nefarious in Stars portrayal of Mark Elliott
Mark Vicente, Sarah Edmondson and India Oxenberg were also supporters of KR. All three held higher positions than Marc Elliot, and in Sarah and Vicente’s case, much, much higher positions. India was considered a co-conspirator at one point.
So what would happen if we held those three to the same standard you’re holding Marc Elliot to?
No, it’s not honest. They shouldn’t have done that. It’s also counterproductive because now you start questioning the authenticity of rest of the docu too.
If I’m not mistaken Eliot is still on “team Keith”. That’s not a crime but it is more damaging to his public image and credibility then that short clip in Seduced.
I saw that episode. Two clips were juxtaposed together from different events and times. Nothing in that juxtaposition implied Elliot was specifically responding to a statement Raniere made, and I have no idea why anyone would think so. What it showed was how what Elliot claimed about Jness (this alleged to be beautiful group that taught him how to understand and deal with women in a unique way that he thought had never been done before) significantly contrasted with a clearly misogynistic and disgusting view that Raniere held about women. The point wasn’t to defame Elliot, it was to emphasize a contradiction.
Amen anonymous @1:47pm
Frank. Where's my censored previous comment? It's a post or its not. But if you can post Kevin than what's the hold up? It's been awhile. Post it as a comment at least, as it was originally intended to be.

Thanks!
Thanks!
Please be patient. Yours is a nuanced topic.
Just think about it. The filmmakers went out of their way to manipulate that footage, and to a person who wasn’t a subject of the film and isn’t linked to any wrongdoing.
What does that mean for the rest of the footage we see in the same series?
It’s not easy to think about. It’s Food Lion journalism (look it up).
Elite Modeling received a settlement from the BBC — a BBC doc was accused of libel via “unethical editing.” That was in the UK though, not sure how that same case would’ve gone in the U.S.
Gerald Marie was the main sleazeball investigated in the doc. So I think it’s feasible Marc could have it work out in his favor despite being seen as “one of the bad guys” as I think Kevin said.
I was only thinking of the NXIVM tourettes study today.
