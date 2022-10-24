Kevin Slams Lionsgate Worst Practices in Seduced; Defends Marc Elliot – Not a Criminal

Marc Elliot is suing Lionsgate for their portrayal of him in Seduced. Lionsgate is seeking to dismiss the lawsuit. See the original complaint.

Elliot points to Episode 2 of Seduced, “Indoctrinated.”

The producers present audio of Keith Raniere speaking at an SOP meeting.

Raniere says, “The primitive parts of us are hungry fucky beasties. I mean, that’s what we want to do. Just fuck it. Fuck it. Fuck, fuck, fuck. I feel like fucking something today. God, I’m pissed, I want to fuck something, you know. If we conquer a woman, if we grab the thing we want to fuck, whatever it is and fuck it. They enjoy it.”

There was no applause when Raniere spoke to a few dozen people.

But the producers of Seduced added a large audience applause track.

Following the applause, Seduced shows a clip of Marc Elliot.

Elliot says, ‘No one has ever taught us how to relate to women, nowhere, in all the education of my whole life. And this is, in my opinion, the Harvard of trying to relate to women. You have to come.”

“You have to come” where?

It appears Elliot replies to Raniere’s statement about conquering women by inviting others to attend and learn.

But Elliot made his statement about another matter.

Elliot was interviewing on a promotional video for Jness, a women’s group.

Elliot’s topic was how Jness helped him “build compassion and love for women.”

Elliot claims Seduced’s presentation misleads audiences and slanders him.

Showing Raniere’s conquering women comment, followed by Elliot’s Harvard comment, appears as his endorsement.

Seduced’s attorneys argue this is protected speech.

With that background, make way for Kevin to combat all comers.

By Kevin

Marc Elliot, unfortunately, will lose his case against Lionsgate, not because his complaints are invalid, but because the prevailing narrative is that he is part of “Team Bad Guy,” even though he hasn’t done anything bad.

So the protections that the law should afford to anyone in his position will not be afforded to him.

Here’s the small silver lining, the small victory he gets by showing us.

The manipulation of the footage and audio where the network made it look like he was supporting KR speeches condoning violence when Marc actually responded to completely different statements hammered home to the people paying attention that this is fake, that this is entertainment, a commercial for India Oxenberg (much like The Vow is a commercial for Edmondson and Vicente), and not an objective, educational, informational series on sexual violence.

The manipulation calls into question everything else presented to us in Seduced. It calls into question the honesty and credibility of the narrator of the series, who we now know is unreliable.

Did Allison do those things to India? Did Allison give her an assignment where India was forced to sleep with KR in exchange for Allison being paid for her work in The Source?

Did that happen? Or is that accusation just as manufactured as what they did with the footage of Marc Elliot?

Oh, by the way, if India’s story is 100% accurate, who is she to target Marc Elliot, who, last time I checked, is not linked to any criminal activity?

Layla wrote:

Of course, you are badly portrayed Marc Elliot…you are a loser and liar.

Kevin replied:

There’s a difference between calling someone a loser and a liar, and selectively editing footage to make it look like that person is reacting positively to statements condoning sexual violence.

Penn Station Train 195 wrote:

No one said anything defamatory about Marc in the documentary. The video was slickly edited from public footage.

Legally, Marc is regarded as a public person. So the legal threshold to sue for slander is much higher. He is a motivational speaker who speaks publicly.

Marc Elliot was a member of NXIVM. So it’s not slander to say “he was a member.”

The lawsuit is a joke.

I suspect Marc’s lawsuit is a PR stunt to vindicate himself with the public.

I believe what the documentarians did was unprofessional and wrong. It’s in the same light as everything Michael Moore does, which is to bend the truth to the point that it’s a lie.

Kevin replied

True, it’s not slander to say that Marc Elliot was a NXIVM member. However, taking footage of him clapping at one speech to make it look like he was clapping at a different speech that seemingly condones violence, yes, that is slander. It portrays him in a false light. It was done intentionally and with the intent to harm.

And the person who is portrayed so positively in the same series was far more involved than he was, to the point where she was considered a co-conspirator by the Federal Government. What nerve these people have.

Aristotle’s Sausage wrote:

So Elliot uses the same law office as his Vanguard? Priceless.

Raniere’s minion will lose his silly defamation suit. The judge will likely dismiss the lawsuit. Not because Elliot’s lawyer isn’t a real lawyer, not because the Democratic Party is corrupt (or so you claim), but because of the First Amendment.

I’m in favor of the freedom of speech. It’s an invaluable protection of our Constitution and a fundamental Enlightenment right.

In the US, we are free to express our opinions. It’s a freedom many nations restrict, even progressive developed nations.

Because we enjoy this essential freedom, it is very difficult to prove defamation in US courts. That’s a good thing.

When Elliot’s silly lawsuit is dismissed, Raniere’s minions will screech how this “proves” the courts are corrupt.

Sigh.

Kevin replied

“I don’t like Aristotle.”

“Aristotle is a jerk.”

“Aristotle smells funny.”

Those statements are all First Amendment protected free speech.

But to take footage of you cheering your favorite team winning a game, and manipulating the footage to make it look like you’re cheering statements condoning sexual violence against children, is the textbook definition of defamation.

These people did that, and they’re getting a pass that you know they shouldn’t get because they’re on “the right side” of things.

Marc isn’t Keith, didn’t do the things Keith did, and has never been linked to any wrongdoing.

He doesn’t deserve this, especially from a team of filmmakers who went out of their way to cover up things India was linked to.