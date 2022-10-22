One Lawyer Is Best in His Field; One Not Yet a Lawyer: Elliot v. Lionsgate Hearing to Dismiss

Marc Elliot is suing Lions Gate Films, the producers of Seduced, for:
- Defamation per see
- Defamation by implication
- Appropriation of name or likeness,
- False light
- Intentional infliction of emotional distress
A hearing to “strike” – another way to say “dismiss” – the lawsuit – is scheduled for October 28, 2022,.
The venue is in US District Court in Riverside, CA.
Lionsgate argues the judge should dismiss Elliot’s lawsuit because it is a SLAPP [strategic lawsuit against public participation].
Legislators enacted California’s anti-SLAPP statute to check “lawsuits brought primarily to chill the valid exercise of the constitutional right of freedom of speech and petition.”
Lionsgate claims Elliot’s lawsuit is a SLAPP because they did not defame Elliot.
Seduced’s treatment of Elliot does “not convey verifiable statements of fact, but are instead constitutionally protected opinion and/or hyperbole.”
Seduced uses experts and firsthand accounts to recount the “damaging” conduct of NXIVM, Raniere, and other group leaders.
Brandon Porter, Nancy Salzman and Marc Elliot shown in STARZ’s Seduced.
Lionsgate claims they never “imply” Elliot – “unlike other NXIVM leaders – engaged in criminal or wrongful behavior.”
Elliot alleges that because of the proximity of his appearances to damaging statements about Raniere, Seduced portrays him badly.
The hearing is in response to Lionsgate’s motion to strike filed in February.
US Judge Sunshine Suzanne Sykes will preside at the hearing. She is 48.
Biden appointed her; she took the federal bench four months ago.
Judge Sykes
Sykes, a Navajo, and former state court judge, is wired with the Democratic Party in California.
The entertainment industry is a significant donor to the Democratic Party in Riverside and Los Angeles.
That is not a good omen for Elliot.
But it gets worse.
Jean-Paul (JP) Jassy [above] of Jassy Vick and Carolan represents the deep-pocketed Lionsgate.
Jassy is a First Amendment lawyer specializing in media, the internet, and entertainment.
But he is not your average lawyer. His clients include “internet giants, television networks, metropolitan newspapers, motion picture studios, nonprofits dedicated to free press and free expression, top-flight production companies and award-winning reporters.”
For over a decade, his peers have named him annually to The Best Lawyers in America® in the First Amendment field, and recognized him six times as “Lawyer of the Year” in Los Angeles in his areas of practice.
In short, Jassy is one of America’s premier First Amendment lawyers. His peers respect him, and no doubt so do judges, their magistrates, and their law clerks.
Nathan Dondi is not yet a licensed lawyer.
On the other hand, Nathan Dondi, of Tully & Weiss represents Elliot.
Dondi may be a bright and rising talent, but he is not a licensed lawyer.
He was a security guard, paralegal, and law clerk. He graduated from law school but has not passed the bar exam. He is working under Tully’s law license as a Provisonally Licensed Lawyer. [PLL]
California’s COVID-inspired PLL law allows law school graduates who have not taken or flunked the bar exam with threshold scores to temporarily handle matters under the supervision of a licensed lawyer.
Dondi will have to pass the bar exam or put in enough supervised hours to become a lawyer.
Law firms use PLLs for low-priority and low-budget matters.
So you have the best in the field versus a guy who has not yet become a lawyer.
Viva Executive Success!
7 Comments
RE Marc Elliot’s Legal Case:
No one said anything *defamatory about Mark in the documentary. The video was slickly edited from public footage.
Mark is regarded legally as a public person So the legal threshold to sue slander is much higher.
He is a motivational speaker, who speaks publicly.
Mark Elliot was a member of NXIVM. It’s not slander to say “he was a member.”
The lawsuit is a joke.
I suspect the lawsuit is a PR stunt by Mark to vindicate himself with the general public.
*Legal Definition:
Defamatory (of remarks, writing, etc.) damaging the good reputation of someone; slanderous or libelous.
“a defamatory allegation”
****
Personally, I believe what the documentarians did was unprofessional and wrong.
It’s in the same light as everything Michael Moore does,
which is bend the truth to the point that it’s a lie.
Of course you are portrayed badly Elliot…you are a loser and a liar.
More importantly than the expertise of the lawyers is the case itself.
It does not seem that Mark Elliott really has much of a case. And even if he is alleging that his reputation was damaged – really how much money was Mark Elliott making off his reputation?
In order to sue for damages, you’ve got to show the damages. It must be proven what amount You “lost”.
You can’t say that you lost $4 million from working if your job is at McDonald’s and you missed three months of shifts, you know?
It’s really cynical to say that political donations will guide this judgement. That sounds like a vanguard illuminati statement.
Marc could have “judge shopped” but always better to blame a loss in court on “the politics” lol.
Hope the dead-enders enjoy Riverside, California. Have fun, Marc!
So Elliot is using the same law office as his Vanguard? Priceless.
Raniere’s minion will lose his silly defamation suit. Likely it will be dismissed. Not because Elliot’s lawyer isn’t a real lawyer, not because the Democratic Party is corrupt (or so you claim) but because of the First Amendment.
I’m in favor of the freedom of speech. It’s an invaluable protection of our Constitution and a fundamental Enlightenment right.
In the US we are free to express our opinions. It’s a freedom many nations restrict, even progressive developed nations.
Because we enjoy this essential freedom it is very difficult to prove defamation in US courts. That’s a good thing.
Undoubtedly when Elliot’s silly lawsuit is dismissed Raniere’s minions will screech about how this “proves” the courts are corrupt.
Sigh.
Like a lamb to the slaughter…
All under the guise of a fair trial🤣
They’ll be no Sunshine for Elliott. The deck is stacked, the outcome determined.
Even if Marc had a strong case, which he does not, he wouldn’t stand a chance.
Elliot is disillusioned as to how the world works- Hollywood in particular. A place where words mean little, ethics are sparse, pedophilia is rampant, and money rules.
It’s time for Elliot to move on. Still waiting to learn if his cure for Tourette’s has any viability whatsoever. If it does, share it with those in need. Much better use of his time than trying to make money because he doesn’t like how he’s portrayed.
It’s Hollywood. They are storytellers, not truth tellers. Naïveté is costly. Steep learning curve awaits Elliot.
“Elliot alleges that because of the proximity of his appearances to damaging statements about Raniere, Seduced portrays him badly.”
You can pretty much turn that around – Elliot’s proximity to Raniere was something he himself initiated, and it is that which ultimately tarnished his reputation. “Show me your friends and I’ll tell you who you are!”