Calling Pedophiles MAPs Is Dangerous; Will Encourage Child Abuse

Blake Vernon is an individual I know. He is unhappy with the story Trans-Queer Professor Interviews 42 ‘Pedophiles,’ Wants Improved Name ‘Minor Attracted Persons.”

In that story, the professor, Allyn Walker, advocated for change.

Allyn, who does not want to be referred to by “he” or “she”, but “they,” likes ‘Minor Attracted Persons’ or MAPs better than “Pedophile.”

Using the word pedophile might make some people prejudiced against these adults who want to have sex with children, but may not actually commit the act.

The thought is not the crime, Allyn has argued.

Vernon disagrees and offers a response.

By Blake R. Vernon

First off: Allyn is a female who claims to be non-binary. So ‘they’ are not a he.

Allyn is connected to Prostatia.

Prostatia had a co-founder who was a member of NAMBLA (National Association of Man Boy Love, a pro-pedophile organization).

Prostatia has convicted sex offenders on its board of directors.

Dr. James Cantor, a Prostatia board member, wants to include a “P” [for pedophile] in LGBTQ and said so on Twitter.

Prostatia promotes the idea that “MAPS” [Minor Attracted People] should have chat rooms to meet privately online to help each other not offend.

The argument against it is that pedophiles congregating in private will escalate through finding other like-minded people, like those in self-harm groups or “pro-ana” (anorexic) groups.

Pedophilia is a severe mental illness, not healthy sexuality.

Here is their public forum, where members discuss the “liberation” of MAPS and advocate for “age-appropriate” sex with minors.

In this video, a YouTube creator shares a series of screenshots found by a mole in the Prostatia private online “support” group, just for approved “MAPS” only.

Screenshots start at 16:49:

Prostatia promotes the idea that allowing MAPs access to digital, cartoon, or written child pornography and child-sized sex dolls (illegal in the US) will help MAPs not molest or rape children.

Will giving pedophiles access to child pornographic material increase the chances that their behavior will escalate to real children, like a drug tolerance building up?

Prostatia advocates AGAINST child safeguarding on the internet.

They argue to DECRIMINALIZE the sharing of sexually explicit images of children and child porn material because “it hurts a few children who just want to share nudes of themselves.”

Prostatia is a front organization hoping to normalize pedophilia and increase avenues of child trafficking and abuse under the guise of being actually “helpful.”

Here is an article about another of their banner members, their communications director, Noah Berlatsky

Berlatsky said on Twitter that the relationships between parents and children are inherently abusive, and that sex offender registries are “racist.”

Here is a video of him interviewing Allyn Walker;

Allyn Walker’s “research”

Allyn’s book, A Long Dark Shadow, features interviews with 42 MAPs. It gathers stories that pedophiles told about themselves.

Allwyn bases her opinions on what the 42 MAPs said about themselves – as if it were all true.

Allyn believes them.

They don’t want to offend. Yes, they are attracted to children, but they won’t break the law. They do not want to hurt children, they say.

Would forensic psychologists who study sex offenders be as trusting as Allyn? Do rapists, including pedophiles, lie?

Does Allyn’s research comport with what others know about child sex abusers and how they operate?

Most pedophiles never get caught, just like most rapists never go to jail. The fact that their victims are children makes it harder to catch them.

Therefore, Allyn’s use of pedophiles’ words that they aren’t offending challenges survivors of child abuse, who were never believed.

Pedophiles operate in a universe of grooming to gain access and avoid detection, and are often so good at it that they believe their lies. They are serial rapists who hide in plain sight.

When caught, they often tell people they did not offend because the child “egged them on” or the child “consented naturally and no one was hurt.”

Their beliefs in their own innocence are dissociative and nearly semi-religious. Many have persecution complexes about how pedophilia is actually “entirely natural.”

Children rarely come forward on their own. Some people die with the secret of their abuse, and pedophiles don’t just groom children. They groom society to hide their abuses.

Allyn claims we can help pedophiles not offend by allowing pedophiles to be around children, as long as the pedophile gets to bring their own designated “safe person” without anyone else vetting this “safe person” themselves.

She describes this in the video with Berlatsky.

This sounds like a way to ensure that pedophiles can have extra help to abuse children. A pedophile’s “safe person” could be someone they trust to lie, threaten, coerce and groom.

Pedo’s like to have an alibi and a lookout when they are in the process of abusing children. Think of someone covering a door, helping traffic the child, or filming the abuse.

I wonder if Allyn thinks of herself as one of these “safe people.”

Allyn now works for the John Hopkins University. Its hospital was the first in the US to offer “gender affirmative” sterilization regimens, cross-sex hormones and mastectomies for girls.

Icing on the Cake

The Prostatia Foundation’s San Francisco business address is across the street from a children’s elementary school.

I hope Frank tears these sick people apart.

In the illustration above, the artist intends to show the type of person whose view might counter Allyn Walker’s view of MAPS.

They are meant to be binary individuals, deep in contemplation about how they would handle adults who have sex with children. Their view on children getting hormone blockers will also be aired in a coming article.