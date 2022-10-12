Is Boster Victim or Conspirator? Plus 6 Injuries Sustained by Victims of Swami

J. Michael Shoemaker initiated Howard Boster in 2008, along with Per Johanson. This was reported in a Movement Center Newsletter.

Boster became Prakashananda.

Boster was part of the Movement Center when Liz disappeared, when Natasha jumped off a traffic bridge and was brought back to the Movement Center in a hospital bed, when BDSM sessions with Shoemaker and partners took place, when alleged pedophile Marc Gafni lived at the Movement Center, when students provided all the cleaning, cooking, maintenance of that place.

Now Boster is a meditation teacher.

2008

During the July retreat, two senior teachers took sannyas and became Swami Ganeshananda (formerly Per Johansen) and Swami Prakashananda (formerly Howard Boster).

Along with Sharon Ward, they form the core of our advanced meditation teaching staff.

Here is a breakdown of the leadership at the Movement Center in 2008, when Boster put on his orange robes.

Taken from the Movement Center Newsletter:

Bob Shoemaker, Rudra Press Doreen Flores, Finance Howard Boster, Director Jessica Butler and Linda Dima, Kitchen Michelle Lawson, Communications / Programs Patty Slote, Membership Ruth Knight, Hatha Yoga Program Sharon Ward, General Counsel Theresa Smith, Guest Services Tom Fabrizio, Residency Program

Here is another list contributed by a reader who writes:

Here’s a list of current and longtime supporters of J Michael Shoemaker. You just have to ask yourself what kind of people they are to continue to blindly support an abusive sadist who uses drugs and extreme sexual violence against his most vulnerable female students, destroying hundreds of women’s lives. Most of these “students” were present in the community and stood silent as they watched women move in, be seduced, and then suddenly disappear. Over and over again. How many times? 100? 200? Much more. And they did nothing. For decades. Are you all zombies, is anyone home? Or are you sick sadists like him? What are these women’s lives worth to you? Choose who you want to be in this life, and what side of darkness you want to stand on. Brain-dead, heartless, coward or sadist. Which one are you?

Howard Boster Vivina Boster Sarah Mocas Ruth Knight Eddie Rosen Tara Israel Michael Israel Marylin Ritter Isa Raim Laura Santi Susan Marshall Timothy Shiels Nicholas Alexander Barnett Davis Gretchen Krieger Lydia Hill Dr. Aiden Seraphim James Deroschers Michelle Kennedy Jan La Rue Cheryl Rosen Kari Gronningsater Cindy Brown Cecilia Hellner Ulla Hellner Jessica Becker Laura Washington Gregory A. Lewis Maggie Daley Govind Corneillson Claudia Henry Richard Standow Julie Galaski Larry Manning Belle Moffa Rio Hibler Michelle Valentino Kanu Sengupta Blythe Grandon Bob Shoemaker Karen Sutherland Gregory Lewis Trish Reilly Patty Slote Tom Fabrizio Kelly Ponzi Linda Pope Chris Jackson Anna Brook Viktor Usov Sara Storm Barbara Rabin Lois Miller Tallon Kathy Wyer Peggy O’Donnel Heather Gail George Mirna Espinel Kelly Coolidge Saroj Bardewa Carolyn Morgan Moni O’Neal Alam Khan Jennifer Wilhelm Andrew Bonner Becky Ries Bonner Jim Brisette Theresa Khan Salmon Khan Jesse Sweeney Melinda Montague Sophie Maree Balsimell Paul Uslan Don Hayes Rosemary Ferrara Chochran (ex Russell Kruckman/Shankarananda) Belinda Fenwick (ex Russel Kruckman/Shankaranananda) Cheryl MacDonald (ex Russell Kruckman/Shankarananda)

Michelle Lawson, Bob Shoemaker, Ruth Knight, and Sharon Ward are all named in the Richard Read articles dated 2001. If they didn’t read the articles when they were first published, I hope they have read them by now.

Bob Shoemaker, Howard Boster, Michelle Lawson, Patty Slote, Ruth Knight, Sharon Ward, and Tom Fabrizio seem to be still associated with J. Michael Shoemaker. They have appeared in Instagram posts from Gold Beach over the last two years.

A defender of Boster/Prakashananda wrote

Prakashananda was TOTALLY fucked over by Chet… SP was initially told the sale of the [Portland] ashram would help buy/fund a new center in PDX…. Then Chet went back on that and basically told SP, ‘I started this all with $5 in my pocket, you can too.’ I believe there are ZERO ties of Chet to the current meditation group. It is now just a community of meditators at its purest form without the politics or perversion.

PBJ Learning picks up Frank Report Story

PBJ added a Frank Report story on Chetanananda to its “Knowledge Vault” as part of their “Eyes on Trafficking” series.

Here is what PBJ wrote:

Editor’s note: We do not take a stance regarding these allegations. This article has been included for educational purposes to show how complicated situations like this can be for people to get justice. EYES ON TRAFFICKING

This “Eyes on Trafficking” story is reprinted from its original online location. ABOUT PBJ LEARNING

PBJ Learning is a leading provider of online human trafficking training, focusing on awareness and prevention education. Their interactive Human Trafficking Essentials online course is used worldwide to educate professionals and individuals how to recognize human trafficking and how to respond to potential victims.

Jayne Lyons is a mother outraged by what Chetanananda did to her daughter.

Lyons Puts Together a List

Jayne Lyons wrote:

I visited my daughter various times over the three years of her residence at that horrible place. She was fraudulently recruited, love bombed, groomed, indoctrinated and exploited. The cult members used gaslighting, lies and manipulation to keep the “truth” hidden from me about what went on at the Movement Center. When I called the Movement Center to inquire about my daughter’s condition, Sharon Ward told me she was “on the spectrum, had an eating disorder” and was anxious. None of which were true.

Jayne points out some of the maladies victims experience.

Strangulation: One of the most lethal abuser tactics

“Most abusers do not strangle to kill. They strangle to show they can kill,” says Gael Strack and Casey Gwinn in the American Bar Association’s Criminal Justice. However, it is important to realize, “When a victim is strangled, she is on the edge of homicide.”

Swami Chetanananda’s understanding of the Breath of Life has been further influenced by his study of a range of energetic healing systems and modalities. For eighteen years, Swamiji studied with Dr. Rollin Becker, a gifted cranial osteopath.

Shoemaker claims in his bio that he is a healer and uses his energetic healing knowledge to heal his students’ bodies.

Such brutal physical adjustments Shoemaker calls healing are violent physical assaults that cause injuries to soft tissues and joints.

Post Cult Complex PTSD

There are three distinct symptoms of Complex PTSD: hyperarousal, intrusion, and constriction.

Each incorporates psychologic symptoms (relating to the mind or mental phenomena) and somatoform (physical symptoms without physical cause).

Rape Trauma Syndrome

Rape trauma syndrome relates to post-traumatic stress disorder but is more specific to sexual assault. RTS describes trauma symptoms, including disruptions to routine physical, emotional, cognitive, and interpersonal behavior.

Physical Injuries from Beatings and Abuse

The Movement Center used gaslighting, lies, and manipulation to hide the truth and protect J. Michael Shoemaker and the inner circle.

We are expoing lies. The narrative is out now, and inner circle cult members can no longer control it.

You can report what you did before someone else does!

If you were indoctrinated and coerced, you could report that.

Now is the time to ask for immunity. Tell law enforcement what you saw and experienced that was brutal, harmful, and damaging.

If people weren’t harmed and exploited at the Movement Center under the direction of Shoemaker, there would be no reason to publish these articles and republish the work of Richard Read.

Through Read’s and my articles, victims/survivors and witnesses to abuse have come forward. More will come forward. This is far from over.