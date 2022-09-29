Kevin Is Dead Wrong, Ann Makes Her Best Anti Raniere Arguments

Kevin is a defender of Keith Raniere’s supporters. He had a lot to say in his article Loudest Condemnation of Dubious and Exaggerated Anti-Raniere Narrative.

A reader had this to say to Kevin in reply.

By Ann Carlisle

Why don’t you start with Keith Ranier’s court transcript, Kevin, if you’re looking for answers?

Nicole testified under oath.

Michele Hatchette did not.

Lauren Salzman testified at Keith Raniere’s trial.



Lauren Salzman, Mark Vicente, Sylvie Lloyd, and Jessica Joan all testified.

Jessica Joan testified she was assigned the task of seducing Keith Raniere.

None of Raniere’s supporters testified.

We can presume it was because they were “scared.”

But scared of what — if they did nothing wrong?

Michele can say whatever she wants about Nicole, because she probably knows that Nicole will not risk losing her anonymity to defend herself.

She does not need to defend herself. There was a trial, and the jury decided based on her testimony and many other things.

Kevin, your obsession with Sarah Edmondson is truly bizarre. There are others in the civil suit, others who are also suing Dr. Danielle Roberts for branding them.

To this day, Dr. Roberts doesn’t seem to think it was fucked up to brand around 20 women, naked, without anesthesia to maximize the pain, and without knowledge of what the brand stood for, KR’s initials.

Dr. Danielle Roberts practices yoga.

Sarah Edmondson’s branding video was released in Mexico during the trial. So, yeah, some collateral was released.

Those who still support Raniere, NXIVM, and DOS have never given a good response to why collateral is NOT blackmail.

Why take it, if not to use as a threat of it being released? What’s the point? Why take so many nudes? Why secretly send some of them to Raniere?

Lead prosecutor Moira Kim Penza is now an attorney in private practice.

Your attitude towards Moira Penza is puzzling. She’s a prosecutor, and she had a successful prosecution. Good for her.

Not sure why you think she’s a liar since you have no evidence of her lying. She’s allowed to go on podcasts. She’s allowed to represent whoever she wants.

Moira Kim Penza appeared on Anthony Ames and Sarah Edmondson’s podcast “A Little Bit Culty.”

Everyone deserves legal representation. I’m sure Joseph Tully, one of Raniere’s lawyers who has done a few podcasts and interviews about Raniere, would agree.

Your anger at the criminal justice system (if that is what you are angry at? You seem angry at many things) is understandable.

Raniere, Jeffrey Epstein, Bill Cosby, R. Kelly, Jimmy Saville, Harvey Weinstein, and your average pimp often operate illegally for too long.

The late Jimmy Saville molested many children, but he made the Brits laugh.

It’s disgusting. I’m not sure how you fix it, although I don’t think randomly firing people for NOT investigating someone is practical.

At least the system finally worked in this case. Raniere was put behind bars, along with some of his accomplices.

I don’t believe in the FBI “tampering” conspiracy. I think the allegations are a lot of smoke and mirrors. I wish the defense luck if it ever gets to that point since it’s hard to follow what the allegations claim happened.

I’m convinced there was no tampering because, if nothing else, Camila said during sentencing that Raniere took photos of her and had sex with her when she was 15.

Also, the defense argued the photos should be thrown out because they were too old, not because Raniere did not take them.

I believe Camila and the others who testified under oath.

They seem credible. None of the people who still support Raniere have said anything under oath, and none seem credible.

Their ridiculous argument – that this is NOT about Keith Raniere but about JUSTICE – is not credible. They want Raniere released because they don’t believe he is guilty of any crimes, even though he was convicted of many.

They don’t seem to care about the people Raniere manipulated, enslaved, raped, stole from, lied to, or humiliated.

It is appalling.

Even if I believed the weird “tampering” thing, Raniere was imprisoned for more than child pornography.

Even if that charge was thrown out, he would still be guilty of all the other charges.