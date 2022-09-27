Kevin: Loudest Condemnation of Dubious and Exaggerated Anti-Raniere Narrative

By Kevin

Not for Keith Raniere

For the record, I have never defended Keith Raniere, and have no issue with the FBI prosecuting him, as long as they follow the law and their own guidelines and go off actual evidence. And treat people proportionately, which they did not do.

The issue is that 2018 Keith Raniere isn’t any different than 2008 KR or 1998 KR or 1988 KR. So why wait until 2018?

They didn’t know until a NYT article came out?!?

THAT’S how the FBI finds cases?!?

If KR is everything they say he is, there are hundreds of cops and FBI agents who should be in jail or lose their jobs and pensions. The people who’ve been held responsible for this, and who haven’t, is completely twisted.

Sex Trafficking?

According to Nicole’s testimony, Allison Mack was surprised about the incident at the townhouse. This likely means that Allison didn’t plan it or know about it in advance.

Nicole continued working for The Source and communicating with Allison after leaving DOS?

So, Nicole was allowed to leave. Her collateral wasn’t released, and she maintained a friendship and paid employment with Allison after leaving?

And per a letter posted to Michele Hatchette’s blog, Nicole wanted to introduce Allison to her brother during an upcoming pride festival? This, after the townhouse incident?

How did anyone know about Nicole’s “kinks?”

Was this a planned game for Nicole, per a fantasy that Nicole had and wanted to carry out (per Michele’s blog post)?

Or are they making up the thing about Nicole being kinky and wanting to act out a fantasy, and Nicole was legitimately scared out of her mind when they blindfolded her and tied her up?

Michele Hatchette wrote about her sister slave, Nicole, the victim of sex trafficking: Nicole… was into kinky stuff and told Keith she wanted to explore her sexuality. As a result, he put together a single experience for her where she was tied to a table, blindfolded, and a woman went down on her. She told her friends after the event that it made her “feel alive.”… Nicole claiming to be a victim after having a sexual fantasy fulfilled… is the only crime present here.

What evidence is either side bringing to the table to support their respective claims?

Allison Mack with India Oxenberg

The claim about Allison “selling” India to Keith in exchange for money owed for Allison’s work in The Source… is there actually an email where this exchange is clear and easy to read, or is this a rumor that’s been exaggerated?

The email I saw had Allison asking for payment and promising to work with Clare to streamline the payment process going forward. India wasn’t mentioned once.

Did Allison actually do these things, or did the women sell her out for a payday and immunity from prosecution?

What was her motive? Why would she have done this? Money doesn’t work in this case, because Allison could have done voice work or acting work that would have more than paid her bills.

Did any DOS women ever release collateral, or threaten to? Other than the defector, who also committed marriage fraud on the side?

Funny how Nicki gets a ton of heat for a “sham marriage,” but no one blinks an eye at a sham marriage that a defector was given immunity for.

My, my, holy double standards, Batman.

Is Raniere So Bad?

If they were committing crimes, why did they film and record everything they ever did?

If Raniere is the most violent predator in America since Charles Manson, why did it take a NYT article to bring him to the US Government’s attention? And three decades after he was linked to accusations of hurting girls in upstate NY?

John Tighe

So, a blogger named John Tighe knew who KR was, knew what ESP was up to, and covered it extensively until he ran into legal issues, but no one else in media or government had a clue?

Despite KR running an MLM in the state capital after having settled with NYS, not to ever operate an MLM again after Consumers Buyline was shut down?

Why aren’t there answers to these questions? If there are, please point me in the direction where I can find them.

Danielle Roberts

The two lead plaintiffs in the Glazer lawsuit were part of the organization, and in leadership roles.

I am defending Danielle Roberts, who’s being sued for her role in an organization, by Sarah Edmondson, a person who held a much bigger role in that same organization.

Moira Kim Penza

If Keith Raniere was hurting people dating back to the 80s, and he had a fairly high profile, why would it take Moira Penza reading about Sarah Edmondson’s brand in a newspaper for something to happen? After three decades?

It’s weird. She’s likely lying, but if not, it’s sort of disturbing.

There are allegations that her team planted or tampered with evidence. It doesn’t make Raniere innocent, but if she cheated to win a conviction, despite the case being seen as an easy win, it means she’s corrupt, and has likely done this before. Maybe even to someone who was innocent.

And yes, she dangled a carrot in front of Danielle Roberts; sell out and we’ll reward you. Be true to yourself, and we’ll punish you.

She takes a position that Danielle deserved punishment, and then hangs out on a podcast with witnesses in the case who played much bigger roles in the organization she’s prosecuting than the people she toyed around with in her interrogation room.

Check out her resume. She represented Big Tobacco, Big Pharma, and the NFL in its attempt to avoid compensating concussed players.

As for Nicki Clyne, she lost many of her closest friends and her community and is hurt by it.

You don’t have to support or agree with her positions, or those of her friends, to have compassion and empathy for her and what she’s going through.