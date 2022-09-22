Opposing View on Suneel and Eduardo’s Attack on Prosecutors on Sex Trafficking Crime

By Emma F. Stanton

This is in response to Suneel Chakravorty and Eduardo Asunsolo’s article Three-Fer — No Harm, No Foul, No Sex Trafficking.

DOS slaves, like Nicole, had financial, pornographic, highly damaging to their careers, and devastatingly damaging to their families, catastrophic and life ruining collateral that would be released if they did not obey their masters’ orders.

It changed everything.

Nicole got on a bus, train or in a car and came to Albany at the orders of her master, with the threat of collateral being released hanging over her head every day, every hour, and every minute on each decision she made.

It was always more of a decision than a choice, because it wasn’t really a choice once they were blackmailed.

DOS slaves’ choices became limited and weighed against other horrible possible outcomes.

As for the element of commercial sex, Allison asked for money, and Keith replied she would be paid when India was delivered to him naked, through his orders.

Michele Hatchette with Nicole, face obscured. Michele was happy to do a seduction assignment with Keith. For Nicole, it was sex trafficking.

There’s plenty to uphold the sex trafficking charge.

What wouldn’t you do to protect your own family?

Nicole talks about her family; how everything would be nightmarish for them if she tried to get out of the slave ring and her collateral was released.

This colored all her forced actions to comply, up to a point.

Obviously, most people wouldn’t ever provide information that would be so detrimental to their family. But that’s a mistake Nicole made, trusting Allison and trusting the other people in this cult.

It was a not fully informed choice, because she was told no man was involved whatsoever.

At the point she initially opted in, she believed them when they said it was a women-only organization.

If she had been told from the start, “look you’re not really taking orders from Allison, you’re taking orders from Keith and he’s getting off on all your naked photos,” Nicole would have chosen differently.

Nicole was deceived by someone she trusted the most.

It’s not really for Suneel and Eduardo, two dudes, to declare that no harm came from the sex trafficking of Nicole.

It Was Rape

Nicole did not consent to Camilla performing a sex act on her, because Nicole never knew who was in the room.

It would be terrifying to be tied to a table and not know how many people are in the room and what they might do to your naked, bound and vulnerable body.

This was not done for Nicole’s pleasure, it was done for Keith’s enjoyment.

Nicole talked about being relieved when she realized it was a woman. Between her naked and bound legs.

Nicole thought it was less likely she would be raped through intercourse if the person sexually assaulting her was a female.

That shows you how little information Nicole had about what was being done to her.

Make no mistake, Nicole was raped.

It also let you know what Nicole’s “State of Mind” was during the sexual assault. She was not laying there thinking, “Oh this is amazing.”

She was thinking, “holy shit. Who’s in this room. When and how are they going to rape me?”

She was terrified.

If a dude was tied down, then another dude performed oral sex on him against their knowledge or without their fully informed consent and expressed will in that moment, would it be any different?

Didn’t Keith also record the assault?

This was likely to be a humiliating and degrading experience to use as further blackmail. Not a gratifying and enjoyable sexual experience for either Camilla or Nicole.

The two women did not seek each other out. They did not set up a consensual sexual encounter. Both were blackmailed and ordered into a planned and premeditated sex act Keith orchestrated.

Preplanned By Keith

Keith had every intention of trafficking Nicole to Albany for this forced sexual assault.

This was not a spontaneous occurrence.

Keith needed to make sure Camilla was there. He needed to make sure Nicole was there. He had to set everything up, so the assault played out how Keith wanted.

Not Good or Loyal Friends

Camila’s former friends knew her family. Some of them knew Camila since she was a child. They should realize that their fellow community member was sexually exploited and groomed from age 13, then sexually abused and posed in explicit pornography as a minor by a much older man with a history of preying on underage girls.

And Suneel and Eduardo make their response in the article.

Who would ever have wanted to be part of this community? How they treat their own is stomach turning.

Camila Was Maltreated

Camilla was isolated from her family, ordered to find fuck toys, slaves and a virgin successor. She was mentally, emotionally and physically abused as an undocumented child and young vulnerable woman.

Camilla tried to kill herself.

Keith destroyed every part of her life. Her health. Her opportunity to get an education. Having a normal childhood. Any version of normalcy and consistent upbringing would have been better than what happened to Camilla in Albany.

Keith imploded her family.

Camilla was forced to abort his child, then watch her sister have his baby.

Keith gave Camilla HPV and damaged her possibilities for successful fertility in the future.

Camilla still struggles with an eating disorder and all the health related problems that brings because she was groomed and mentally tormented about her weight from her earliest adolescence.

There’s no defending Keith unless you are a heartless sociopathic cult follower.

It’s not an isolated act.

Other Crimes

There was the attempted sex trafficking of Jessica.

There were multiple women who were given the seduction assignment and brought to Albany to have a coerced and blackmailed sexual encounter completely instigated and designed by Keith.

A man whom the women had never been fully informed was even involved in the alleged women-only group.

There are multiple elements proven in court that show a pattern and bolster up the sex trafficking charge.

Dead-Ender Tactics

It is a common Dead-Ender tactic to take something out of context and try to reframe it.

This is the room, and this is the table, where Nicole was tied down, blindfolded, and where Camila performed oral sex on her. Note the camera in the room. Keith Raniere, who was present, may have filmed the incident.

The evidence shows they were running a sexual slavery operation.

The Dead-Enders continue to attempt to take one element, such as the branding, and reframe it as consensual sorority team building instead of what it was: putting a man’s initials on their friend’s vagina and lying about it being a symbol of the four elements.

Or in Suneel and Eduardo’s disgusting essay, deceitfully presenting Camila and Niciole as consenting women having a sexy time together. As opposed to the truth: both women blackmailed into doing what a creepy guy who ran a sexual slave ring ordered.