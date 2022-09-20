Suneel: Three-Fer — No Harm, No Foul, No Sex Trafficking

Separate from DOS, she had access to him because they were business partners in The Source, an acting company.

Finally, the prosecution did not provide evidence of any specific financial opportunities Allison would have access to in the future.

Social Status Is Not Commerical Payment

In short, there was no commercial payment linked to the sex act. The prosecution’s theory makes any sex act potentially commercial because they argued that a social benefit is a commercial payment.

No Interstate Commerce

Interstate commerce must also be affected for a sex act to be sex trafficking. Otherwise, it is not in the jurisdiction of the federal government.

The prosecution’s way of tying the sex act to interstate commerce was that Nicole “took either Amtrak or Greyhound” to Albany that day, and they claimed that “the use of these modes of transportation affects interstate commerce.”

However, their witness, Nicole, testified she was already in Albany the day before.

This explains why the prosecution did not present evidence of an Amtrak or Greyhound trip, like a ticket or credit card statement. Even if Nicole had traveled the day of the sex act, there was no evidence that her travel to Albany was related to the sex act.

She was traveling weekly to Albany during that period, as directed by Allison.

On that particular trip, Nicole did not know beforehand that the oral sex act would happen, nor did Allison.

Also, Nicole testified that she sometimes carpooled from Brooklyn to Albany, not to mention that the trip does not cross any state lines.

Given the importance of the interstate commerce element, it is telling that the prosecution only spent a few sentences on their theory of interstate commerce, and their own witness’s testimony disproved their theory.

No Coercion

Coercion is the final element required for sex trafficking. All three elements have to be met, not just one.

Coercion requires intent and the threat of “serious harm,” meaning that any reasonable person of a similar background in a similar circumstance would comply with the act to avoid the harm.

The prosecution argued that since Nicole was in DOS and had given collateral, there was coercion, and she could not consent.

However, this makes no sense and is contradicted by trial testimony. Nicole was an adult woman.

Before voluntarily giving collateral to learn about DOS, she spent days considering it and exchanged multiple emails with Allison figuring out the appropriate collateral to back her promise of secrecy.

Then, when Nicole learned what DOS was and that it involved a lifetime vow of total obedience to Allison, she was given a chance to join.

Nicole testified at trial that she chose to join because she wanted to be mentored by Allison and to have a group of women support her.

She entered each step voluntarily, with full knowledge of the commitment she was making to Allison. Thus, the collateral cannot be coercion.

Allison Mack with her slaves: Nicole, Michele, India and Danielle.

Furthermore, there was no intent to coerce with collateral. There were two steps to joining DOS, where women learned the most polarizing aspects before choosing to join.

This shows that the intent of DOS was not to coerce. Otherwise, they could have just had one step, and then the person is in for life.

DOS did not intend for the collateral to coerce. It was a surety to back their promise to keep DOS secret, and, if they chose to join, to keep their lifetime commitment.

Finally, there was no serious harm. The prosecution argued the collateral was coercive because Nicole feared it would be released.

Set aside that the collateral was part of a voluntary agreement. No collateral was ever released, nor has any member of DOS claimed someone threatened to release their collateral.

In the trial, there was evidence of women failing or refusing to comply with assignments and no evidence that any DOS member was threatened with releasing their collateral.

If the collateral were released, there would be harm, but there was no evidence the collateral would have been released for failing to comply with an assignment from your DOS “master.”

Allison Mack and Keith Raniere. He was her master and she was Nicole’s master.

Keith Raniere was convicted of sex trafficking and sentenced to 40 years for this one act.

Not only is he innocent of sex trafficking, but this oral sex act being considered sex trafficking is an absurd precedent.

It has watered down the sex trafficking law and given future prosecutors the power to turn consensual sex into sex trafficking.

Authors’ Note: Thank you to Nicki Clyne and Marc Elliot for their editorial review of this article.