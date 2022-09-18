Bangkok Attacks Longworth as Worst Hypocrite; Gives 7 Examples

A commenter, Peter Longworth, offered comments on Nicki Clyne.

Here is a former police sketch artist’s portrait of Mr. Longworth.

.

During his commentary on Clyne, Mr. Longworth revealed some personal ideology. Now another commentor, Bangkok, has responded. Here is a former police sketch artist’s painting of Bangkok.

Bangkok appears to think Mr. Longworth and his ilk are the worst hypocrites on the planet. And he gives us 7 reasons why.

By Bangkok

Mr. Peter Longworth (which isn’t his real name) spent his entire article basically arguing that anyone who disagrees with the rabid left-wing ideology needs to be castigated and removed from society. lol.

Loony theories exist on the left and right, especially on the left.

Example #1

Peter was likely part of the 9/11 Truth movement (a loony left-wing theory that suggests the 9/11 attacks were an inside job, LOL).

The 9/11 truth movement argues that the September 11 attack on the World Trade Center Twin Towers, and the Pentagon, was an inside job by the US Government. They dispute the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) report that Al-Qaeda terrorists hijacked four airliners and crashed them into the Pentagon and the Twin Towers. They call for a new investigation into the attacks.

Example #2

Peter was also likely supportive of Bill Clinton against the six women who accused him of sexual harassment or rape (Peter apparently supports a rapist, because, according to left-wing ideology, women don’t lie about that). Right, Peter?

Bill Clinton has been accused by:

Juanita Broaddrick, rape, 1978 Leslie Millwee, sexual assault, 1980 Paula Jones, indecent exposure 1991, Kathleen Willey, groping without consent, 1993. Eileen Wellstone, sexual assault 1969 Carolyn Moffet, sexual assault, 1979 Sandra Allen James, sexual assault, 1991 Christy Zercher, sexual assault, 1992

Clinton has denied all accusations and responded by casting doubt on the credibility of the accusers.

But Peter also thinks Trump is a misogynist for merely saying “grab that pussy”. In other words, Peter believes saying “grab that pussy” is worse than actually raping and sexually harassing women. lol.

Example #3

Peter claims to be against social media hate speech, which fuels violence ——- yet he supports the social media hate speech (against Waukesha residents) which fueled a mass-murder by a leftist-loon using his SUV to mow down 6 innocent people in a Christmas parade.

Peter doesn’t see anything wrong with the Left-Wing media ‘hysteria’ which fueled that mass murder via car. Why?

In November 2021, Darrell Brooks, 39, drove a red Ford Escape to plow through revelers at an annual Christmas celebration in Waukesha, Wisconsin. He left six dead and over 60 injured.

Example #4

Peter also doesn’t see the Antifa riots as anything violent — where they burn, loot and beat people up (and pull guns on people, as that guy did against Rittenhouse).

Example #5

Peter also doesn’t see the irony that the MSM created the fake news about Trump colluding with Russia and pissing all over a hotel bed in Russia (even though not a single witness can confirm any of that).

A fake grainy video clip that depicts Trump watching two prostitutes pee on a bed the Obamas supposedly slept in 2013 in the presidential suite at Moscow’s Ritz-Carlton Hotel.

It’s all just left wing gossip and fake news — yet Peter sees nothing wrong with that kind of fake news.

Peter pretends to care about truth, but what he wants is everybody to become left wing nuts like him.

Peter is an example of a left-wing loon who honestly thinks that he’s unbiased and neutral.

Peter, you’re a disgrace to your family.

What say you, Peter?

Is that crickets I hear? Yep.

And, no, I didn’t vote for Trump. His personality is very unlikable. He’s not my favorite person. But, that doesn’t change the fact that many fake stories were created about him.

No, he’s not like Hitler. Hitler never aboded a Supreme Court decision. He’d execute any judge who didn’t do his bidding.

Have a nice day.

Editor’s Note: I am sure Mr. Longworth will take an opportunity to respond. For the moment, Bangkok’s mention of crickets reminded us that it was nearly time for lunch.

Crickets do more than chirp through the night. They are a good source of protein, fat, vitamins, minerals, and fiber.

These lovable and delicious creatures are a more environmentally friendly protein than chicken or beef. So you can do your part to combat global warming by earing plenty of crickets.

Crickets can be roasted with seasonings until very dry, then ground and used as flour. Crickets are great in pestos, moles, and pasta sauces.

And better than cheese on a hamburger. And more environmentally friendly. Crickets never cause the release of greenhouse gases, such as methane, CO2, and nitrous oxide, that contribute to global warming.

Don’t Be a Hypocrite: Eat More Crickets

One of FR favorites is Flame-broiled Crickets alongside Hydroponic Apple and Camembert Cubes.

Another is Barbecued Crickets in a Melange of Burnt Walnut Pie.

Or just eat them whole as a tasty snack.

Crickets are among the Big Six for great nutrition that also combats global warming.

We would love to see Amway put it on their products list.

Finally, a word to people with insect face blindness.

You can tell crickets apart!