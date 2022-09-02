Dr. Roberts Life Ruined By Lack of Insight? – But Kevin Fights Back, Blames Edmondson

On July 7, 2017, Sarah Edmondson brought a complaint against Danielle Roberts to the New York State Office of Professional Medical Conduct [OPMC], alleging gross medical misconduct. Roberts had branded Edmondson, she said, under deceptive circumstances.

The OPMC initially reviewed the complaint and rejected it because it was outside Roberts’ work as a physician.

In a letter, they stated:

“[T]he issues you [Ms. Edmondson] describe did not occur within the doctor-patient relationship… The issues you describe are not medical conduct… and no further action will be taken.”

They encouraged her to take the matter to law enforcement if she felt the act was criminal. Roberts was never charged criminally.

Roberts maintains the New York Times article “Complaints About Branding Inside Secretive Group Are Under Review” prompted a change in direction of the OPMC, which led them to revoke her medical license in 2021.

One of the defenders of Dr. Roberts, Kevin, has criticism for what he anticipates will be HBO’s depiction of Roberts in Season #2 of the Vow.

He finds Edmondson’s attitude of forgiveness of Lauren Salzman, her DOS slave master, who led her into DOS with lies and deceit, incongruous with her lack of forgiveness for Roberts, who was a second line slave.

Edmondson told FR that the biggest difference is that Salzman, who was facing prison, said she renounced Raniere. Roberts, on the other hand, was not facing prison, but wanted to continue being a doctor while being a slave to the dangerous Raniere.

Edmondson said Roberts could be dangerous to people if Raniere ordered her to lie or harm. Her oath as a physician of ‘Do No Harm’ would be subordinate to her vow of obeying Raniere. If a conflict arose, she would follow Raniere.

The women are being exploited by HBO for HBO’s gain and for the gain of the series narrator, who controls the information that’s shared.

Don’t you think the network will edit the interviews and selectively control which information is shared and which stays hidden?

Will HBO highlight Danielle Robert’s spotless reputation as a doctor or how she volunteered her services to help those in need?

That she was never charged with any wrongdoing? That the medical board had an initial hearing and ruled in her favor?

Or do you think they’ll leave that out and show the brand for the 1,000th time? You know, the one the narrator consented to and thanked her “master” for, the same “master” for whom the narrator forgives, despite being accused of locking an woman in a room for almost two years because the girl found someone other than Keith Raniere attractive?

[FR wrote in The Vow Season #2 Begins October 17; ‘Victim’ Nancy Salzman Finally Realizes Raniere Was Evil that “Much of NXIVM was about shifting blame.” Kevin commented to criticize Mark Vicente and Edmondson and defend Roberts:]

You don’t say! So, for example, how the owners, operators, managers, directors, recruiters and profiteers of the two most prominent centers in North America, who recruited more people into the organization than everyone on earth put together, have convinced the public and readers of this blog that they are heroes, whistleblowers, and victims?

While simultaneously convincing the public that a doctor who treated and cared for the sick and suffering, in some cases for no money, out of kindness and genuine compassion, is the villain of the story?

No thanks. I’ll pass on watching the Vow. Unbelievably cruel to the women who deserve kindness and understanding.

On a related unrelated note, I saw the trailer for the new live action Pinocchio yesterday. Is Sarah more like the Fox who tricks the children into going to Pleasure Island, or the coachman who outright sells them into slavery?

Sarah Edmondson revealed to FR and later the New York Times the existence of DOS. FR’s stories caused members to leave, ending the viability of NXIVM as an organization. The Times story prompted a criminal investigation, putting its two founders in prison.

One’s view of Edmondson may be colored by your view of whether the end of NXIVM was good or not.

Edmondson was the heart of NXIVM recruitment for years and had the most viable center. It was her living and by all accounts a profitable living.

Kevin has a view of Edmondson and Roberts, which is counter to the views of most people. If Raniere had prevailed, Roberts would still be branding women under deceptive circumstances. Lauren Salzman would still be lying about Raniere and the meaning of the brand. Edmondson would have been arrested for Raniere-fueled charges.

Many more would become slaves of Raniere – the ultimate master and leader of DOS.

DOS was a women’s sorority meant to empower women secretly led by a man, who deceived all but his closest followers. Edmondson was responsible for letting the world know Raniere’s secret.

Perhaps Danielle was overly punished for her role. She is also a victim, one can argue. Roberts still sees nothing wrong in the deceptions DOS leaders perpetrated. She sees nothing wrong with taking collateral under false pretenses. She believes the good of DOS outweighed the deception.

That once the women committed to being lifelong slaves, they were not entitled to know about Raniere’s role is her belief.

She does not see the irony of DOS asking a woman who seeks training to keep her word, keeping a lifetime vow, right at the onset.

Lifetime vows are hard to keep, even by those fully informed and trained for years. Lifetime vows are few in this world. But they exist.

The monk undergoes a novice term for years before making a lifetime commitment. Or consider marriage. Few commit to another they do not know well. And divorce is common. Monks who break their vows are common.

In DOS, the world’s smartest man thought women who need help should make a lifetime vow to be slaves. Without knowing that a man with a checkered reputation was the leader.

And how did he expect women to keep their lifetime vow? Through the fear of DOS releasing their collateral.

In almost every circumstance where someone makes a lifetime vow they do it out of love and passion. A test is made first over time. The facts are revealed . And if love was predominant, and will power, one makes the vow.

In DOS, the reverse was true. DOS masters allocated no time for seasoned understanding. They hid facts. And fear, not love, was what they expected to hold immature women to their vow.

Raniere’s plan was stupid and reckless. It was bound to fail and destroy everyone involved. I am surprised Danielle Roberts cannot see that flaw. This is why her life has been in shambles. Because she does not see it. The reason Edmondson’s life is successful is that she saw it and did something about it.