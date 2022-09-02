Dr. Roberts Life Ruined By Lack of Insight? – But Kevin Fights Back, Blames Edmondson

On July 7, 2017, Sarah Edmondson brought a complaint against Danielle Roberts to the New York State Office of Professional Medical Conduct [OPMC], alleging gross medical misconduct. Roberts had branded Edmondson, she said, under deceptive circumstances.
The OPMC initially reviewed the complaint and rejected it because it was outside Roberts’ work as a physician.
In a letter, they stated:
“[T]he issues you [Ms. Edmondson] describe did not occur within the doctor-patient relationship… The issues you describe are not medical conduct… and no further action will be taken.”
They encouraged her to take the matter to law enforcement if she felt the act was criminal. Roberts was never charged criminally.
Roberts maintains the New York Times article “Complaints About Branding Inside Secretive Group Are Under Review” prompted a change in direction of the OPMC, which led them to revoke her medical license in 2021.
One of the defenders of Dr. Roberts, Kevin, has criticism for what he anticipates will be HBO’s depiction of Roberts in Season #2 of the Vow.
He finds Edmondson’s attitude of forgiveness of Lauren Salzman, her DOS slave master, who led her into DOS with lies and deceit, incongruous with her lack of forgiveness for Roberts, who was a second line slave.
Edmondson told FR that the biggest difference is that Salzman, who was facing prison, said she renounced Raniere. Roberts, on the other hand, was not facing prison, but wanted to continue being a doctor while being a slave to the dangerous Raniere.
Edmondson said Roberts could be dangerous to people if Raniere ordered her to lie or harm. Her oath as a physician of ‘Do No Harm’ would be subordinate to her vow of obeying Raniere. If a conflict arose, she would follow Raniere.
Now a few words from Kevin:
By Kevin
The women are being exploited by HBO for HBO’s gain and for the gain of the series narrator, who controls the information that’s shared.
Don’t you think the network will edit the interviews and selectively control which information is shared and which stays hidden?
Will HBO highlight Danielle Robert’s spotless reputation as a doctor or how she volunteered her services to help those in need?
That she was never charged with any wrongdoing? That the medical board had an initial hearing and ruled in her favor?
Or do you think they’ll leave that out and show the brand for the 1,000th time? You know, the one the narrator consented to and thanked her “master” for, the same “master” for whom the narrator forgives, despite being accused of locking an woman in a room for almost two years because the girl found someone other than Keith Raniere attractive?
[In explaining a bit of his history, Kevin once said he watched the 1998 film American History X when he was a freshman in high school. A reader pointed out he must have been older. Kevin replies to this:}
Good on you for pointing out my earlier mistake about when I first watched “American History X” in high school. I remember watching it and thought I was a freshman, but I might have been older. But I was definitely a minor, so if Mr. Neil Glazer follows this blog, I am damaged beyond repair and need compensation!
Why don’t you pay attention to detail the same way when it comes to people involved in this case who are lying and exaggerating?
[FR wrote in The Vow Season #2 Begins October 17; ‘Victim’ Nancy Salzman Finally Realizes Raniere Was Evil that “Much of NXIVM was about shifting blame.” Kevin commented to criticize Mark Vicente and Edmondson and defend Roberts:]
You don’t say! So, for example, how the owners, operators, managers, directors, recruiters and profiteers of the two most prominent centers in North America, who recruited more people into the organization than everyone on earth put together, have convinced the public and readers of this blog that they are heroes, whistleblowers, and victims?
While simultaneously convincing the public that a doctor who treated and cared for the sick and suffering, in some cases for no money, out of kindness and genuine compassion, is the villain of the story?
No thanks. I’ll pass on watching the Vow. Unbelievably cruel to the women who deserve kindness and understanding.
On a related unrelated note, I saw the trailer for the new live action Pinocchio yesterday. Is Sarah more like the Fox who tricks the children into going to Pleasure Island, or the coachman who outright sells them into slavery?
End of Kevin’s comments
FR commentary begins:
