Tighe: Forced to Plead Guilty vs. Risking 20 Years

August 12, 2022
Some people ask why John Tighe pleaded guilty to possession of child porn if he was innocent.

Child porn was allegedly found on a Mac computer seized from Tighe’s house in an October 2013 raid.

State Trooper Rodger Krisop seized Tighe’s computers for evidence of computer trespassing.
They were not looking for child porn.

But four months later, NYS Police found it on a Mac computer they say Tighe owned.

Tighe claims he never owned a Mac computer.

John Tighe

The feds took over the case and offered him a plea deal to two counts of possession of child porn. If he chose not to take the deal, the feds would seek to put him away for 20 years, and by the way they would indict his wife.

Was child porn planted by Keith Raniere’s agents or by a New York State trooper they had collateral on?

John recently wrote Tighe: On the Most Abusive SHU; Raniere May Go to Dangerous Prison

In this post, he explains a little more.

By John Tighe

I was 58 years old with no criminal history when I was charged. I was also broke.

I was told if I pleaded to a single count of possession of child porn and receipt, I might get probation and no more than three years.

I was also told that if I went to trial and was found guilty, the sentence would be 20 years.  I’m a realist. I chose to take a plea deal rather than go to trial and end up with a sentence that would ensure I died in prison.

I had a malignant gastrointestinal tumor removed in 2012. They removed some of my small intestines in Albany Med and did a successful resection.

The judge knew of my medical history.

Like 90% of other defendants, I pleaded out.

They lied about the lenient sentence. I was given 70 months.

A 2018 Pew Research Center study indicates that 90% of federal criminal cases end with defendants pleading guilty to their alleged offenses. Most defendants who went to trial were found guilty, either by a jury or judge. (Defendants can waive their right to a jury trial if they wish.)

 

In Russia, over 99% of criminal trials end in a conviction. In the USA, 96% end in conviction.

Not much better

Put another way, only 320 of 79,704 total federal defendants – fewer than 1% – went to trial and won their cases, at least in an acquittal, according to the Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts.

John Tighe, photo taken from prison.I was assigned to Devens. It is one of the better prisons and was less than 120 miles from home. Not that it was good, but it was better than most.

Except for a few camps, like Otisville, the prisons all suck.

Federal Medical Center Devens

In prison, I developed thyroid cancer, which led to metastatic liver cancer. I was very, very sick.

I have since received an experimental liver transplant, for which I volunteered. I was terminal anyway and said what the hell. I received a liver from a drug overdose victim.

Hopefully, experiments like these can open up a new source of organs. Ex-Felons get what they can. I had my wife’s insurance. I am now 65 and have Medicare A&B.

I have been in rejection once, but I recovered. I’m not bad now and will be in Boston next week for a liver biopsy. No big deal.

***

John Tighe has made an interesting calculation for a release date for Allison Mack.

Writing for Trials and Truths, Tighe thinks Mack will be home for the holidays.

He wrote, “Although the BOP currently lists December 15, 2023 as Mack’s ‘Release Date,’ I believe she will be back home in time to celebrate Christmas with her family this year… it appears she has been a ‘model prisoner’ in FCI Dublin.

“As such, she is eligible for both halfway house and home confinement time.”

Based on Tighe’s detailed computations, Mack may be on home confinement by Christmas 2022, ahead of her release date of December 2022.

Read his story on TrialandTruths.US.

  • Inverse relationship between government corruption/abuse of power and number of federal criminal trials.

    So much for government for and by the people.

    Reply
